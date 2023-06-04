Weekly Crypto Price Analysis: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, And SOL

TL;DR Breakdown

Weekly crypto analysis reveals that Bitcoin and most major cryptocurrencies are struggling to hold on to their higher levels, indicating that the bears have not given up yet. In the past week, The bulls and bears have been in a tug of war for the past few days, resulting in sideways trading. The Bitcoin price analysis has been hovering around the $27,000 mark, with a few small jumps above and below this level. Ethereum (ETH) has been trading in a strong bullish trend recently and is now hovering around its all-time high of $1,800. Ethereum price analysis has successfully broken above the 1,800 level for the past few days.

BNB, ADA, XRP, and SOL have also been trading in a relatively sideways trend. Binance Coin (BNB) has been trading in the $305 to $319 range for the past few days. The ADA price analysis has also been relatively stable over the past week, with a slight increase to its support level at around $0.35. Ripple (XRP) has been trading above $0.50 for the past few days, which is a positive sign. Lastly, Solana (SOL) has been trading between $20.00 and $21.00 for the past week with no major movements up or down.

BTC/USD

On May 29, Bitcoin changed course after reaching the downtrend line, suggesting that sellers are still active at important levels of resistance. BTC/USD is currently trading at $27,218, with a 0.25% change in the past 24 hours. The price has been trading in a range between $26,900 and $28,321 over the past few days, with little upside momentum. If a bearish breakout below $26,000 occurs, it could lead to a deeper pullback toward the 20-day EMA at around $25,000. On the other hand, if buyers are able to break out above the resistance at $30,000, it could pave the way for a move toward its new ATH.

BTC/USD weekly chart, source: TradingView

The weekly technical indicators look mixed. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 55.47, which indicates that there is still room for upside if buyers can break out of the range. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is still in a bullish divergence but is currently forming a bearish crossover. This might indicate that the bears have not given up yet. The 20-day MA is currently at $28,163 and could provide support if the sellers take control. Buyers are expected to defend the zone between $24,000 and $25,250 with all their might because if it cracks, the pair may nosedive to $20,000.

ETH/USD

The Ethereum price analysis has been relatively stable over the past few days, with ETH trading above the key level of $1,800 and touching $1,9,00 before correcting lower. The price has been hovering around this level for most of the week and looks ready to break out to the upside. The bulls have been protecting this support level for the past few days, indicating that buyers are still in control of the market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is trading at $1,909, with a 0.45% change in the past 24 hours.

ETH/USD weekly chart, source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 47.49 and looks ready to move higher if buyers can push it above $1,800. The 50-day Moving average is also at $1,927, which could provide support if ETH/USD declines. The weekly MACD has formed a bullish crossover and looks ready to move higher in the coming days. If buyers are able to break out above $1,900, the next level of resistance will be around its ATH at $2,000.

BNB/USD

BNB at $307 climbed and closed above the 20-day EMA at $311 on May 28, but the bulls could not continue the momentum and challenge the 50-day SMA at $319. The bulls and bears have been in a tug of war for the past few days, resulting in sideways trading. The strong support at $297 is likely to protect against any further fall. while the resistance level at $320 is expected to restrict the upside.

BNB/USD weekly chart, source: TradingView

The weekly moving averages are flattening out, and the RSI is hovering near the midline, indicating that the market could remain rangebound for some time. The MACD line is above the signal line, suggesting bullish momentum. The weekly moving average indicator is present at $321 above the price, suggesting that the bulls still have more strength in this market.

ADA/USD

The weekly crypto price analysis reveals that ADA(0.3809) coin has been trading in a relatively narrow range of $0.36 to $0.38 for the past few days. ADA dipped from the 50-day SMA ($0.38) on May 29, indicating that the bears are protecting this level. The buying pressure will increase if the price breaks out of the range and sustains above $0.40; however, the selling pressure will increase if it dips below the support at $0.36. The 50-SMA might act as a stiff resistance if the price tries to move up.

ADA/USD weekly chart, source: TradingView

The 20-EMA and 50-EMA are flattening out, and the RSI is hovering near the midline, indicating that buyers and sellers are in equilibrium. The MACD indicator has been in neutral territory, and the MACD line is below the signal line, indicating bearish momentum. The moving average indicator is at $0.37, which is near the current price, suggesting that the market could remain rangebound for some time.

XRP/USD

Ripple has been trading above $0.50 for the past few days and looks ready to move higher if buyers can break out of this level. The 20-day EMA stands at $0.49, indicating that buyers are still in control of the market. A breakout above $0.53 could lead to a move toward its all-time high at $0.55. Currently, XRP is trading at $0.526, with a 1.22% rise in the past 24 hours.

XRP/USD weekly chart, source: TradingView

The weekly technical indicators suggest that XRP is in a bullish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 61.42 and could move higher if buyers can push the price out of the range. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is still in a bullish divergence and looks ready to move higher if buyers can break out above $0.53. The moving average indicator is currently at $0.478, suggesting that a bullish breakout could come soon.

SOL/USD

The altcoin Solana (SOL) has been trading between $20.00 and $21.00 throughout the past week, with no major movements up or down. However, SOL is currently trading at $21.95, with a 3.84% increase in the past 24 hours. The 20-day EMA stands at $21.02, which indicates that buyers are still active at these levels. If the price breaks out above $22, it could lead to a move toward its all-time high of $23.00.

SOL/USD weekly chart, source: TradingView

The weekly technical indicators look positive. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 47.59, which indicates that there might be room for upside if buyers can break out of the range. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is still in a bullish divergence with the signal line and MACD line above the zero line. The MA is currently at $21.67, which could provide support if the selling pressure increases.

Weekly crypto analysis conclusion

To sum up, the weekly crypto analysis has revealed that most of the cryptocurrencies are trading in a range with no major movements. However, some of the altcoins have shown signs of potential breakouts above key levels, which could lead to further gains if buyers can push them out of the range. The next few days will be crucial for cryptocurrencies as any move outside the range could signal a new trend.