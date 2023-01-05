EOS Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is EOS a good investment?

EOS Price Prediction 2023-2032

On February 10, a post on ENF’s Medium page announced that it had hired a law firm with the goal of “holding Block.one accountable for its past actions and broken promises.” An accompanying tweet by La Rose hammered the concept home. “Review of ALL possible legal recourse to seek $4.1B in damages underway,” it read. “Let’s do this together! #4BillionDAO coming.”

EOS, a crypto token formed by the company to promote its decentralized app creation, ranks #47, a little lower on the charts, thanks to its slightly lower market cap of $3,365,472,360. Lately, it has resumed its upward projectile with renewed activities and is viewed by some analysts as a “ticking time bomb.” The similarities between the XRP fractal from 2015 to 2017 and EOS‘s current chart are mind-blowing.

$EOS has launched on @cronos_chain via IBC Solo Machine, allowing $EOS to be sent across the entire Cosmos interchain ecosystem! 🚀$EOS has been listed on VVS with initial liquidity added to the $CRO– $EOS pool! 💎⛏ pic.twitter.com/cqHIJYetkv — VVS-Finance (@VVS_finance) March 11, 2022

EOS, jokingly referred to as Ethereum on Steroids, seems like “the world’s most hyped blockchain” is up on its feet and raring to run, but it needs community as much as development.

Development is important.

So is feedback.



How do you build a community during Development so that you can build what customers love?



Join this space to learn how. https://t.co/V38QnvR6aG — EOS Network Foundation (@EOSnFoundation) January 3, 2023

How much is EOS worth?

Today’s EOS price is $0.894846 with a 24-hour trading volume of $66,691,289. EOS is down 0.62% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #38, with a live market cap of $965,506,610. It has a circulating supply of 1,078,964,240 EOS coins and the max. supply is not available.

Let’s find out more about EOS, and its offering, explore EOS developments, EOS price predictions, average trading price, and EOS price analysis, and determine whether it deserves a place in your investment portfolio.

What is EOS?

EOS is one of the best-known cryptocurrencies today that allows building decentralized apps (DApps) simple and scalable. EOS cryptocurrency was developed by a company called Block.one.

Founded by software programmer Daniel Larimer and entrepreneur Brendan Blumer, who still hold the roles of CTO and CEO, the company began to work on the project in 2017.

In June 2018, the EOS officially went live after a year-long Initial Coin Offering (ICO). The ICO raised more than $4 billion, despite the prohibition on participation from U.S. investors. To this day, the ICO is one of the largest token sales, while the EOS blockchain continues to be one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and trading volume.

How does EOS Work?

EOS uses its own proof of stake EOSIO blockchain that processes transactions quickly, scalable, and secure way. The EOSIO 2.2.0-rc1 includes three new features: Read-only Queries, Private Chain Access, and Resource Payer.

Initially, EOS used ERC-20 tokens to distribute the coins raised in the ICO, which helped ease the ICO process as the ERC-20 token was frequently used to raise an ICO.

Later, all of the ERC-20 tokens were converted to native EOISO blockchain tokens, allowing token holders to finally transact and operate on the network.

Block producers on the EOS network are chosen in a delegated-proof-of-stake mechanism (DPoS), which requires EOS token holders to lock in their coins for more than three days.

The DPoS mechanism allows for a lower entry threshold, which results in more decentralization, less power used, and more scalability for the network.

Existing EOS partners

Recently, Google announced that it has partnered with Block.one, to become a block producer for the network. It is one of the largest partnerships in the cryptocurrency ecosystem to date and will likely further increase EOS’s popularity.

Another great partnership for EOS and its developer, Block, was recently made with investor LACChain, an Inter-American Development Bank initiative to promote blockchain use and crypto market development across Latin America and the Caribbean.

A similar partnership was made in Asia in 2018, as a $200 million joint venture fund – EOS Global was created together with local blockchain technology entrepreneurs Michael Cao and Winnie Liu.

Recently, Wyoming became the first country worldwide to give official status to an EOS-based DAO or decentralized autonomous organization. The DAO named American CryptoFED features two tokens, Ducat, and Locke, with a cap of 10 trillion tokens.

Projects Built on EOS

Eosfinex is a non-custodial trading platform that allows to trade using the security of an EOS non-custodial wallet.

is a non-custodial trading platform that allows to trade using the security of an EOS non-custodial wallet. EOSDT is a decentralized stablecoin, just like the well-known USDT. It is available on several large exchanges such as HitBTC, Bancor, and Changelly.

is a decentralized stablecoin, just like the well-known USDT. It is available on several large exchanges such as HitBTC, Bancor, and Changelly. Defibox combines the blockchain with DeFi protocols allowing to Swap and Lend by using their native stablecoin – BOX

combines the blockchain with DeFi protocols allowing to Swap and Lend by using their native stablecoin – BOX Upland is a virtual property trading game that runs on the EOS blockchain. It currently has more than 35 thousand users with more than $500 thousand worth of transaction volume.

is a virtual property trading game that runs on the EOS blockchain. It currently has more than 35 thousand users with more than $500 thousand worth of transaction volume. American CryptoFed DAO is the world’s first payment structure to issue a digital asset whose value is noninflationary.

New Developments In The EOS Network

Dotgems — a famous NFT studio and creative agency — collaborated with EOS to introduce the EOS ecosystem map NFT series. The essence of the collaboration is to present the NFT series, thereby commemorating all current active EOS projects as the $EOS coin claims its independence.

Introducing the EOS Ecosystem Map NFT series! 🎉



In collaboration with the @EOS_Bees we're proud to present an #NFT series commemorating all the current active #EOS projects as $EOS claims it's indepedence! 🤩



Buy your packs now! https://t.co/PEKHFJcm2V



👇Details below👇 pic.twitter.com/zgnJupIv4c — .gems (@dotgems_) September 24, 2022

The EOS Network Foundation (ENF) announced the release of the Antelope Leap 3.1 consensus update. The Foundation announced that this latest update would sever ties with Block.one and Bullish.

EOS Antelope Protocol update severs network’s ties to https://t.co/ldAr2vnlby and Bullishhttps://t.co/1Ek8afzhVZ — The Block (@TheBlock__) September 21, 2022

EOS Technical Analysis

Eos price analysis indicates EOS cryptocurrency has been on a declining trendline from a monthly peak of $1.052 on Dec 9 but has experienced some short-term fluctuations in the past week.

The daily price chart indicates that EOS is currently trading below its 50-day moving average, which suggests a bearish market sentiment. The volume of EOS traded has also been declining steadily over the past three weeks suggesting waning demand for the currency.

In the recent trading sessions, EOS has increased in price and is hovering around $0.8707 and $0.9039.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for EOS is currently showing bearish signals as it has declined from the oversold zone to a level of 30. The MACD line and the signal line are both below the zero line which indicates strong downward momentum.

EOS’s moving averages are indicating a bearish trend as the 50-day MA line is below the 200-day MA suggesting that bears are dominating in the markets. The price may continue to remain under pressure with increased selling pressure over the coming days.

The support levels for EOS are at $0.841 and $0.793, while the resistance levels for the coin are at $0.945 and $1.009 respectively.

In conclusion, despite some short-term price fluctuations, EOS is in a bullish momentum as the altcoins rally. However, the bearish sentiment is still prevailing and could lead to further losses in the coming days.

EOS Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

EOS Price Prediction 2023

Our EOS coin price prediction for 2023 suggests the price of EOS might potentially reach a minimum of $1.44 and an average of $1.21.The maximum forecast price for 2023 is $1.17.

EOS Price Prediction 2024

Our EOS coin price prediction for 2024 suggests the price of EOS crypto might reach a minimum of $1.68 and an average of $1.74 with the maximum forecast at $2.05.

EOS Price Prediction 2025

Based on our EOS coin price forecast for 2025, we believe that by this time the crypto may potentially reach a minimum of $2.52 and an average of $2.61.The EOS price forecast for 2025 suggests EOS will attain a maximum price of $2.98.

EOS Price Prediction 2026

According to our EOS forecast for 2025, we expect EOS to have a maximum price of $4.48. We expect a minimum price of $3.72, with an average price of $3.83. Once developments and partnerships in the EOS ecosystem mature, EOS can be a good investment in 2025.

EOS Price Prediction 2027

Our EOS prediction for 2027 suggests that the currency may reach a minimum of $5.54 and an average of $5.73 with the maximum forecast at $6.42.

EOS Price Prediction 2028

In our EOS price forecast for 2028, we predict that the crypto might reach a minimum of $7.80 and an average trading price of $8.08.The maximum forecast price of EOS in 2028 is $9.10.

EOS Price Prediction 2029

According to our EOS coin forecast for 2029, the crypto might reach a minimum of $11.34 and an average trading price of $11.74 with a maximum value of $12.04.

EOS Price Prediction 2030

Based on our EOS coin forecast for 2030, the crypto might reach a minimum of $16.47 and an average trading price of $17.06 with the maximum forecast at $19.45.

EOS Price Prediction 2031

According to the EOS coin forecast for 2031, EOS cryptocurrency might reach a minimum of $24.35 and an average trading price of $25.03 with the maximum forecast at $28.98.

EOS Price Prediction 2032

Our EOS price prediction forecast for 2032 suggests EOS crypto will continue on a bullish trend and the forecasted eos price might reach a minimum of $34.66 and an average closing price of $35.67 with the maximum forecast at $41.49.

EOS predictions by Digital Coin Price

Digital Coin Price has a bullish outlook on EOS and believes that the price would reach $1.96 by the end of 2023, and $2.34 by the end of 2024. According to their prediction, EOS could reach as high as $3.27 in 2025 with a minimum forecast of $17.72. Their long-term price prediction for EOS is $9.47 in 2031 and could reach as high as $17.57 in 2030.

EOS Predictions by Wallet Investor

WalletInvestor gives a more bearish long-term price prediction, predicting a one-year price point of $0.115 which represents a decline of 87 percent from the current price. The website is bearish on the long-term prospects and suggests a five-year price point of $0.0115, representing a decline of 99 percent from the current price.

EOS Predictions by Changelly

Changelly uses AI algorithms to make price predictions. According to the website, EOS is a good investment for the long term, with a forecast of $2.05 in December 2024 and a maximum price point of $4.48 in December 2026. By 2030, EOS could reach trade at $16.47 as the lowest price and could reach as high as $19.45 according to their prediction model.

EOS Price Prediction by Industry Influencers

In the cryptocurrency space, the EOS blockchain has become one of the most favored Layer-1 smart contract protocols. Its creation empowered scalability and made it a direct opponent to Ethereum’s domination in smart contracts development.

Numerous specialists have contributed their guesses on the trajectory of EOS’s price as its utility in the decentralized economy continues to strengthen. This has sparked forecasts for what we can anticipate from EOS in upcoming years.

Market analysts have suggested that EOS may have the potential to become one of the top five blockchain projects in terms of market capitalization by 2025. Analysts also cite the increasing level of development activity, as well as partnerships, as major elements that will drive up the value of EOS in the coming years.

Mr Legend Crypto market analyst based on Youtube has also forecasted an optimistic prediction stating that EOS will reach all-time highs in 2025 and beyond. According to Legend Crypto, he has given analysis and charts that show EOS prices to reach a maximum forecast of $60 by the end of 2025.

Conclusion

In 2022 the EOS price has been rallying with the broader crypto market and recovered from the bear market. The EOS token price has seen several market movements in the past year. EOS has struggled to rediscover its form since hitting an all-time high (ATH) of $22.89 in 2018. Despite this, the EOS price has largely traded in tandem with the broader crypto market.

Embracing its decentralized nature, EOS has recently created a yield project to offer users greater rewards for staking their cryptocurrency. The team tweeted: “Starting today, you can expect to see more opportunities to earn higher APY% for staking $EOS + $USDT. And because liquidity rewards are based on TVL, game theory indicates that Yield+ will reduce the liquid supply of $EOS as more tokens are locked into smart contracts.”

The EOS team recently added NowPayments which is an EOS payment support for merchants.NowPayments, a prominent crypto payment facilitator, has just announced that they now offer services to include the EOS token. This is groundbreaking news for businesses and medium-scale merchants as NowPayments has provided them with an array of tools allowing them to accept payments in the form of EOS tokens.

This could see them use it either for services rendered or push charitable donations. EOS joins a list of over 100 top-performing digital assets on the NowPayments network, and businesses will be able to integrate through APIs, plugins, invoices, donation tools, and customized solutions.

The highly anticipated EOS blockchain expansion could help propel its price further in the coming years. Its potential to become one of the top five blockchain projects in terms of market capitalization by 2025 suggests that it may be a good investment for long-term investors.

The EOS project still attracts lots of user attention because of the project behind it. The fact today is that there is no cryptocurrency with any risks. EOS is one of those projects with huge potential and relative minimum risk.

Summing up the EOS coin price prediction, we are bullish on this cryptocurrency. Even though this coin has stayed stable over the last few years, there were times when it fell below 90%, erasing most of the gains of early investors.

EOS may seem like a solid investment. Although the EOS price forecast here varies, we predict it will keep rising. So, if you believe in EOS and want to invest in it, it is better to conduct thorough research before investing in it. Ensure you invest money you can afford to lose.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.