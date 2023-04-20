Aave Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is AAVE a Good Investment?

Aave Price Prediction 2023-2032

A proposal to reward members of the Aave Companies with $16.28 million in retroactive funding for the development of v3 of the Aave Protocol has passed, and V3 is now live. The monthly performance is bullish, driven by the launch of the Aave V3 update. Going through AAVE price prediction can help you make a life-changing move. More rewards for the community are waiting.

As a DeFi platform built on Ethereum, Aave accommodates ETH, a suite of stablecoins like DAI and USDC, and a variety of ERC-20 tokens from around the decentralized finance ecosystem.

Aave launched its v3 iteration on 16 March 2022. The new platform has been deployed to the Fantom, Avalanche, and Harmony networks and Ethereum’s leading L2s Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon.

A recent announcement from the Aave network is that Aave v3 markets on Avalanche are now unfrozen, wuth thanks to the DAO for taking these actions to protect the liquidity of the Aave Protocol. Transparency is essential to Aave. They welcome any question and feedback on the governance forum. Learn more here on their Twitter forum.

Another exciting announcement is that banking giant JP Morgan Chase completed its first DeFi transaction with the help of the Aave platform. This news indicates that legacy financial institutions are embracing crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers can borrow cryptocurrencies in exchange for paying a variable interest rate. Lenders get paid at a certain interest and those who borrow pay interest on the crypto coins. However, if you want to trade, you need to know what the market says.

Why is Aave’s price climbing? Users can stake the locked-up Aave tokens and share protocol fees, leading to its higher demand. The protocol fees reduce Aave token supply to further drive demand, leading to a price increase for Aave tokens.

How much is AAVE worth?

Today’s Aave price is $74.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $59,867,193. Aave is down 2.29% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #47, with a live market cap of $1,045,253,424 USD. It has a circulating supply of 14,093,193 AAVE coins and a max. supply of 16,000,000 AAVE coins.

Let’s take a closer look at the circumstances of the coin before diving into AAVE price prediction in trying to determine whether it should be part of our crypto portfolio.

What’s AAVE?

Aave is simply an Ethereum-based money market where users can borrow and lend various digital assets, from stablecoins to altcoins. Aave (AAVE) is also the native cryptocurrency of the Aave platform: a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform where users can borrow a range of cryptocurrencies and lend assets in exchange for interest payments, all without needing an intermediary.

Decentralized lending system

Users of AAVE now require a traditional financial institution to manage their money. They need to trust the code used to write the program, and they won’t be disappointed. If you’re wondering about AAVE, it’s an acronym for African American Vernacular English. No matter, know that among several emerging DeFi cryptocurrencies, Aave is a decentralized lending system that allows users to lend, borrow, and earn interest on crypto assets without intermediaries.

The AAVE software allows a lending pool capable of lending or borrowing up to 17 different crypto coins, some of which include ETH, BAT, and MANA. And just like other DeFi systems, if you want to borrow AAVE, you need first to deposit collateral. The equivalent of whatever you post is what will be given to you as a loan. The borrower then collects the funds as a unique token called aToken. The aToken is assigned the worth of another asset and then encoded so that lenders receive interest when they deposit.

5th highest TVL

Aave, along with the likes of Uniswap (UNI), Compound (COMP) and Curve, is considered one of Ethereum’s blue-chip DeFi protocols. Aave is also deployed on layer-1 network Avalanche (AVAX) and Ethereum’s layer 2 protocol Polygon (MATIC).

According to DeFi total value locked (TVL) aggregator DefiiLlama, the Aave protocol has the fifth highest TVL across all blockchain at $14.3bn, as of 4 April. Aave protocol is currently the top DeFi platform in terms of TVL on Avalanche and Polygon.

AAVE Founder

AAVE was developed by Stani Kulechov in 2017. Stani hails from Finland, and he is a programmer and an entrepreneur. He started the AAVE cryptocurrency. He is majorly into cryptocurrency, blockchain, and fintech.

He graduated with a Law Master’s degree in 2018. He graduated from the University of Helsinki. While at the university, he worked as a Trainee at a Law Firm named Castrén and Snellman between January and May 2017. He was still a trainee between August and November of the same year at Bird and Bird. He then became a Member of the Legal Aid Committee of the Law Students Association of Pykäläry.

While he was at the university for his Master’s, finance struck his interest, becoming involved with FinTech. The concepts of smart contracts and the Ethereum blockchain became appealing to him, and he was motivated to develop a decentralized financial system.

AAVE’s Price History

ETHLend started in 2017 as a peer-to-peer digital asset lending and borrowing platform. It generated $16.2 million during an initial coin offering (ICO). During the same ICO that 1 billion units of LEND coins were sold, with 300 million reserved for the AAVE team.

ETHLend was given a new name in 2018, AAVE, with ETHLend becoming a subsidiary. Note that AAVE means ghost in Finnish. In January 2020, the protocol officially went live on the Ethereum mainnet. By August of the same year, the AAVE token rose to be the second DeFi protocol to get to $ 1 billion in total value locked, with MakerDao being the first.

In the same month (August), AAVE was awarded an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) license by the FCA, which saw LEND rapidly rise by 30% to a new ATH at the time. Around the same time, a second version of the AAVE protocol was announced and was released on 3 December of the same year. Other features were reported simultaneously, involving a trading desk, a game studio, and a payment system.

Aave’s proposal to upgrade its protocol was passed unanimously by its community. Following Aave v3’s mainnet launch on 16 March, AAVE token surged as much as 114% to a near three-month high of $261.29 hit on 1 April 2022.

Where to buy AAVE?

Steps to Buy Aave

Step 1 – Open an Online Account. The 1st step to buying Aave begins with opening an account with an exchange that supports Aave. …

Step 2 – Buy a Wallet (Optional). After deciding where you want to purchase Aave and opening your account, you can open a wallet to store your tokens safely.

Step 3 – Make Your Purchase.

Crypto.com App users can now purchase AAVE at true cost with USD, EUR, GBP, and 20+ fiat currencies and spend it at over 60M merchants globally using the Crypto.com Visa Card.

Coinbase customers can now buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store AAVE, in all Coinbase-supported regions, except New York State. Same steps as on top.

AAVE Latest Developments

The Aave DAO gave the development team the green light to launch its decentralized stablecoin GHO. Aave users will mint the stablecoin against their collateral on the platform. The proposal for a stablecoin was made on 7 July 2022 by Aave Companies (development team of Aave protocol) for the launch of GHO, an overcollateralized and US dollar-pegged stablecoin. Upon due consideration by the Aave community, 12 votes were against the proposal, while 17 abstained; the proposal received 99.9% approval from the community, which committed over 500,000 AAVE tokens. The approved proposal also included that Aave V2 on Ethereum will be the first facilitator for GHO. Ethereum will enable to provide liquidity by generating and burning GHO tokens when needed.

The community has given the greenlight 🟢 for GHO 👻 The next step is voting on the genesis parameters of GHO, look out for a proposal next week on the governance forum https://t.co/ba4oK50Wb8 — Aave (@AaveAave) July 31, 2022

Further discussions on GHO are ongoing on the Aave governance forum.

Aave Technical Analysis

The DeFi market has witnessed a recovery rally today as Aave has surged from its bottom price level, breaking above crucial price points. However, the Aave token witnessed turmoil recently following allegations of an exploit of $11 million, which was executed through its version 1 protocol. However, the developing team confirmed that the protocol was not impacted, bringing back investor confidence in the Aave price chart. To dive deeper into Aave’s current price trend, let’s take a look at our in-depth technical analysis to guide you through a profitable investment plan amid the market’s uncertainty.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current Aave price trades at $83.46, showing an uptick of almost 2.85% from yesterday’s rate. This significant price movement has brought bullish vibes among investors, with a potential breakout in the next few days, as the token may be heading toward a massive jump this week. Our Aave crypto technical analysis reveals that this digital asset may soon witness a pump in long positions and a decline in short positions if it continues its upward trajectory.

However, SEC’s recent initiative to draft rules on DeFi and crypto exchanges remains a concern as the authority recently filed a lawsuit against crypto platform Bittrex. Looking at the daily price chart, the AAVE token showed a surge after getting enough buying pressure near the crucial support level of $80. The Aave token has formed weekly support near $70, and it is making impressive gains above the 38.6% Fib level from the level. It is to be noted that any positive news or major partnership may skyrocket the Aave’s price.

As there is intense uncertainty building up among investors, there has been a decreasing demand for the token, which may soon form a bearish divergence in the trading volume. However, the Balance of Power (BoP) indicator is trading in a bullish region at 0.57, which may initiate and extend the current bullish momentum in a few days.

The popular RSI-14 indicator has significantly climbed above its midline and is currently hovering in a buying region at the 61-level, which may create a bullish path if bears fail to dominate in the price chart. Moreover, the MACD line also looks bullish as it develops green candles above the signal line, creating an ascending channel pattern to bring more buying pressure for the Aave token. The SMA-14 is making an impressive attempt to bring a surge in long positions as it trades just below the RSI line at 57-level, hinting at buying pressure for the token.

However, a downward correction is forecasted if the Aave token fails to surge above $90. If Aave’s price breaks above the 38.6% Fib level, it may attempt to break its crucial resistance at the upper limit of the Bollinger band at $98.8. On the other hand, a sudden decline is on the way if the AAVE token’s price breaks below the support level of EMA-100 at $76.8; below this level, the token may trigger a free fall and reach its Bollinger band’s lower limit of $52. If Aave fails to stay above $50, it may plunge hard and bring more bearish market sentiment, potentially reaching the level of $44.

Aave Price Prediction By Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum ($) Average ($) Maximum ($) 2023 106.06 110.16 124.47 2024 146.59 151.00 178.97 2025 222.07 228.11 249.22 2026 320.02 331.42 386.82 2027 464.95 481.52 560.15 2028 673.68 692.94 789.31 2029 943.37 978.01 1,149.58 2030 1,372.05 1,420.95 1,644.68 2031 2,007.85 2,064.69 2,364.96 2032 2,946.32 3,028.91 3,488.67

Aave Price Prediction 2023

Our Aave price prediction for 2023 predicts a maximum trading price of $124.47, with an average trading price of nearly $110.16. The Aave token might retrace with a minimum price of $106.06 by the end of 2023.

Aave Price Prediction 2024

The Aave network promises the crypto space a robust DeFi platform with strong fundamentals. Aave price prediction for 2024 expects that the token will extend its bullish momentum and likely achieve a maximum price level of $178.97. After that, Aave crypto might record a low of $146.59, with an average trading price of $151.00.

Aave Price Prediction 2025

Our Aave price prediction for 2025 predicts a minimum value of $222.07 and a maximum value of $249.22. In addition, our Aave price forecast for 2025 predicts an average trading price of $228.11.

Aave Price Prediction 2026

Aave prices may witness a massive pump in 2026 and bring an astronomical return to its long-term holders. Our Aave price prediction for 2026 expects a maximum trading price of $386.82 with an average trading price of $331.42. The Aave token may reach a minimum value of $320.02.

Aave Price Prediction 2027

The crypto market is projected to witness a bull season in the next few years and achieve a historic milestone in global market cap as it is preparing for a potential uptick in value. Our Aave price prediction for 2027 suggests it may touch a maximum trading price of $560.15. Aave may trade at an average price of $481.52 with a minimum value of $464.95.

Aave Price Prediction 2028

Our Aave price prediction for 2028 states that the token may touch a maximum price of $789.31 and an average trading price of $692.94. The minimum value for the Aave cryptocurrency is predicted to hit $673.68

Aave Price Prediction 2029

In the upcoming years, the Aave platform may expand exponentially and gain investors’ trust with robust enhancements that can push its price upward. Our Aave price prediction for 2029 expects a maximum price for this token to be $1,149.58 and a minimum price of $943.37. Aave crypto may reach an average value of $978.01.

Aave Price Prediction 2030

Depending upon the future market potential, global regulation, and response from the community, Aave’s price can see a maximum level of $1,644.68 with an average trading price of $1,420.95. However, Aave is projected to hit the bottom level at $1,372.05 by the end of 2030.

Aave (AAVE) Price Prediction 2031

According to our Aave coin price forecast analysis, the Aave token is poised to bring the skyrocketing trend to its long-term holders as the developing team is actively looking for more enhancements. The price of Aave cryptocurrency is projected to reach a maximum price value of $2,364.96, with an average trading price of $2,064.69. The minimum trading price of Aave is predicted to be $2,007.85 by the end of 2031.

Aave Price Prediction 2032

Aave price is forecasted to hit a minimum level of $2,946.32 in 2032. As per our prediction, the maximum Aave price can be $3,488.67, with an average forecast price of $3,028.91.

Aave Price Prediction By DigitalCoinPrice

Digital Coin Price’s Aave price prediction forecast gives a promising price trend for Aave’s future potential. In 2024, experts at DigitalCoinPrice anticipate that Aave’s price will surpass the $194.67 mark. As the year concludes, the decentralized finance token is projected to attain a minimum value of $173.82 while having the potential to reach an impressive peak of $205.99.

Fast forward to 2032, Aave’s price is predicted to break through the $1,568.82 threshold. By year’s end, the DeFi token is expected to settle at a minimum value of $1,522.87. Moreover, Aave’s price could potentially achieve a remarkable high of $1,573.96.

Aave Price Prediction By CryptoPredictions.com

According to CryptoPredictions.com’s Aave prediction forecast, the website expects a slow increase in the token’s value. In May 2023, the Aave coin is forecasted to commence trading at $91.020 and conclude the month at $80.226. Throughout this period, the highest projected price for AAVE is $92.878, while the lowest estimated value stands at $63.157.

In 2027, the Aave token may witness a massive bullish rally and reach an average trading price of $201.355, with a maximum value of $251.69 and a minimum value of $171.15.

Aave Price Prediction By Wallet Investor

As per Wallet Investor’s Aave price prediction model, the token is expected to flash intense bearish domination in the upcoming years. By the end of 2024, Aave’s price may trade at an average price of $13.5, with a minimum price of $6.7 and a maximum price of $20.3. In 2027, the Aave token may reach an average trading value of $12.934 with a maximum price of $19.402 and a minimum price of $6.467.

Aave Price Prediction By Market Sentiment

Born from the vision of creating a more accessible and transparent financial system, Aave has carved a niche for itself as a decentralized lending and borrowing platform. Moreover, the price of the Aave token has remained stable despite several macro conditions and market turmoil, making it a good investment option, according to its market sentiment. Several analysts believe that Aave will continue to surge in the near future and attain a price of $500 in 2024.

Conclusion

The Aave ecosystem has continued to draw investors since its launch with a growing community and the earning opportunities it provides investors by enabling them to lend, borrow, and earn interest on crypto assets without intermediaries. Defi projects like Aave are also prone to attacks by bad actors who take advantage of vulnerabilities in the system.

Exploits on Defi protocols this year have resulted in the loss of millions of investor funds; while Aave has not been attacked, blockchain bridges threaten the Aave platform’s security. The price of Aave is anticipated to continue rising into the future.

The Aave ecosystem has continued to draw investors who use the platform to explore opportunities its ecosystem presents, including Defi, DAO, and NFTs. Through the protocol’s latest update, users can now log on to some of the hottest opportunities within the Aave ecosystem.

The proposal to deploy Aave on zkSync 2.0 passed, and the integration of their open-sourced liquidity protocol will ensure the safety and scalability of Defi protocols. JP Morgan transacted on a public blockchain using Aave smart contracts is a huge milestone for DeFi, representing a massive step towards bringing traditional financial assets into DeFi.

The analysts’ consensus is that as long as the price is trading above this area (a long-term descending parallel channel since reaching an all-time high price of $527.80 in May 2021), an eventual breakout seems to be the most likely scenario. A weekly close below it would invalidate the bullish hypothesis and suggest that new lows are expected.

You can buy Aave on top-tier crypto markets like Binance, Huobi global, and Coinbase.

This guide has given you an exhaustive analysis of Aave’s future price trends; however, always seek a second opinion from a financial advisor before investing in the crypto markets. Also, you may take a look at our GUIDES on Crypto Investing.

