Description Contents hide 1 Dent Price Prediction 2023-2032 2 How much is DENT worth? 3 Dent Price Analysis: $DENT Bearish Signals and Potential Upside Breakout 4 Recent News/Opinions on Dent 5 Dent Price Predictions 2023 – 2032 5.1 Dent Price Prediction 2023 5.2 Dent Price Prediction 2024 5.3 Dent Price Prediction 2025 5.4 Dent Price Prediction … Read more

Dent Price Prediction 2023-2032

The Network proposes tokenizing the mobile data Industry and creating a worldwide marketplace on Ethereum to sell and buy Mobile Data.

Dent is an ERC20 token used to pay for mobile data globally using the eSIM (not unique to DENT, and the existing solutions are way better) as long as you stay in North America and Europe (there are just over a dozen supported countries outside this area). Also, your personal data is governed under Hong Kong law, which means all your data is being shared with the CCP to determine your social credit score. Observe all that happens before making an investment decision.

How much is DENT worth?

Today’s Dent price is $0.000704 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,509,049. Dent is down 2.76% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #293, with a live market cap of $69,427,084. It has a circulating supply of 99,007,791,203 DENT coins and a total supply of 100,000,000,000 DENT coins.

Also Read: The Rise of Mobile Cryptocurrency Mobile Trading

Dent Price Analysis: $DENT Bearish Signals and Potential Upside Breakout

TL;DR Breakdown

DENT/USD retests support at $0.0007.

DENT’s resistance is present at $0.000738

Dent could fall to $0.000689 if the bears prevail.

Dent Price Analysis 4-hour chart: Bearish momentum could push DENT to $0.000689

Analyzing Dent’s 4-hour price chart reveals an ongoing bearish trend, evident through its breach of the crucial support level at $0.000755. This downward movement gains validity as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has entered the negative zone.

In the short term, Dent’s price seems poised for further descent. Unless the token can convincingly overcome its resistance at $0.000738, the probability of extended decline remains high. In such a scenario, it’s important to monitor potential support levels at $0.000689 and $0.000664.

DENT/USD Price Analysis 1-day chart: $Dent retests support at $0.0007

Observing Dent’s daily price chart, it becomes evident that the cryptocurrency is trading beneath both its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). This configuration strongly implies an extended period of diminished performance for the asset.

In addition, the Bollinger Bands are currently in a state of contraction. This phenomenon signifies the likelihood of reduced price volatility in the near future. Compounding this observation, Dent’s present price is situated along the lower Bollinger Band, essentially testing support at the $0.000700 mark. The safeguarding of this support level is crucial; a failure to do so might expose Dent to a potential decline, with the next support level anticipated around $0.000659.

Recent News/Opinions on Dent

Revolutionizing Communication: NFTs Power Voice Minutes Storage on #DENTNET

We successfully enabled Voice minutes purchase on our #DENTNET development chain using the #DENT App. As you can see in the video we're using NFTs to store the voice minutes on-chain. Our next step: bugfixes and deploying it to the Testnet. #dentcoin #GSMA #Substrate #Polkadot pic.twitter.com/mFwpFIFBvH — DENT (@dentcoin) June 15, 2023

Dent Price Predictions 2023 – 2032

Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2023 0.00086718 0.00089726 0.00095251 2024 0.001 0.00105 0.002 2025 0.002 0.002 0.002 2026 0.002 0.003 0.003 2027 0.004 0.004 0.004 2028 0.005 0.005 0.006 2029 0.008 0.008 0.009 2030 0.011 0.011 0.013 2031 0.016 0.016 0.019 2032 0.022 0.023 0.027

Dent Price Prediction 2023

Our Dent token price prediction for 2023 suggests the DENT token will attain a maximum price of $0.00095251. We also anticipate a minimum price of $0.00086718 and an average market price of $0.00089726.

Dent Price Prediction 2024

Our Dent price prediction for 2024 suggests DENT will trade at a maximum price of $0.002. We expect the minimum price to be $0.001. The DENT token could increase demand and reach an average trading price of $0.00105.

Dent Price Prediction 2025

According to our Dent price forecast for 2025, we predict the token price to maintain its trading levels from the previous year. The altcoin could potentially trade at a maximum price of $0.002, a minimum price of $0.002, and an average trading price of $0.002.

Dent Price Prediction 2026

According to our Dent price forecast for 2026, the token is expected to reach a maximum price of $0.003. Additionally, DENT can reach a minimum price of $0.002 with an average price of $0.003.

Dent Price Prediction 2027

According to the Dent price forecast for 2027, the token is expected to reach a maximum DENT price of $0.004, minimum price of $0.004, and an average value of $0.004.

Dent Price Prediction 2028

Our Dent token price prediction for 2028 suggests that the DENT token will trade at a maximum value of $0.006 and an average forecast price of $0.005. The minimum forecast price for 2028 is $0.005.

Dent Price Prediction 2029

According to our Dent forecast for 2029, we predict the token price to reach a maximum price value of $0.009. The DENT value is expected to trade at an average price of $0.008 and a minimum value of $0.008.

Dent Token Price Prediction 2030

In 2030, our Dent coin price prediction suggests the token will reach a maximum price of $0.013 and a minimum of $0.011. The average price is expected to be $0.011.

Dent Price Prediction 2031

Our Dent coin price prediction for 2031 suggests an average trading value of $0.016 and a maximum price of $0.019. The cryptocurrency is anticipated to trade at a minimum price of $0.016.

Dent Price Prediction 2032

Our DENT token price forecast for 2032 suggests DENT might trade at a minimum price of $0.022, an average of $0.023, and a maximum price of $0.027.

Dent Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

Wallet Investor provides a bearish outlook for the Dent token. According to the website, DENT is expected to fall to $0.0000761, indicating an 89.21% loss in value by the end of 2024.

Dent Price Prediction by DigitalCoinPrice

Digitalcoinprice holds an optimistic outlook for Dent, predicting that by the close of 2023, the cryptocurrency could reach an upper limit of $0.00155. The platform goes on to elaborate that over the course of 2027, Dent’s value could surge to a peak of $0.00320. Looking further ahead, the site envisions a potential scenario wherein, by the year 2032, the Dent token might achieve a maximum value of $0.0137.

Dent Price Prediction by Technewsleader

As per Technewsleader’s projection, considering current Dent price at $0.00075023, there is a forecasted possibility of a 33.3% increase over the span of one year, potentially pushing Dent’s value to $0.001. Looking ahead to a five-year timeline, the prediction suggests a significant growth of approximately 433.1%, indicating that Dent could attain a value of $0.004.

However, the most remarkable transformation is envisioned over the course of ten years, where Technewsleader anticipates a remarkable surge of around 2300.4%. If this prediction holds true, Dent might achieve an impressive value of $0.018.

Dent Price Prediction by Market Experts

Star Trading Friend provides potential trade scenarios. If the price of DENT reverses at the current resistance level, he suggests entering a trade after a breakout at an entry price of $0.0007794. The target price is $0.0008229.

provides potential trade scenarios. If the price of DENT reverses at the current resistance level, he suggests entering a trade after a breakout at an entry price of $0.0007794. The target price is $0.0008229. In case of a breakout from a higher resistance level, the price targets are $0.0008585, $0.0008676, and $0.0009281.

Dent Overview

Cryptorank.io

Dent Price History

Dent was introduced as an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency aiming to revolutionize the telecommunications industry by creating a platform for the exchange of mobile data. Its journey in the cryptocurrency market has been marked by various developments, partnerships, and fluctuations.

Coingecko.com

2017:

Dent entered the market during the cryptocurrency boom of 2017. It was launched through an initial coin offering (ICO) in July 2017. In its early days, Dent’s price was relatively low, given its recent entry into the market. However, it gained attention due to its unique concept of allowing users to trade mobile data. The price soared significantly during this period, reaching $0.034 in December 2017.

2018-2019:

Like many other cryptocurrencies, Dent experienced a significant surge in price during the early months of 2018, reaching its all-time high (ATH) of $0.1114 around January 2018. However, the broader cryptocurrency market entered a bearish phase shortly after, leading to a gradual decline in Dent’s price throughout most of 2018, leading to $0.000837 by the end of the year. The bearish wave continued in 2019, with some recovery in June which pushed DENT to a maximum price of $0.0025. Another bearish phase kicked in and DENT plunged to $0.000159.

2020-2021:

The year 2020 was a relatively stable year for Dent. It traded within a moderate range of $0.2 to $0.3 for most of the year, responding to market dynamics and investor sentiment. The team continued to work on developments and partnerships, focusing on expanding the Dent ecosystem. As the cryptocurrency market began to gain renewed attention in early 2021, Dent’s price experienced some upward movement, leading to $0.01935. This was partly due to the overall bullish sentiment in the market and the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies by mainstream institutions. Dent lost momentum before mid 2021 and closed the year at $0.00397.

2022-2023:

In 2022, Dent struggled in the face of a bearish market, encountering setbacks that left its average price at $0.0015. Recovery attempts faced resistance due to negative market sentiment. The year 2023 has brought further challenges for Dent as the cryptocurrency’s price continued to languish in the face of a prolonged bear market. The broader cryptocurrency landscape remained bearish, dampening any hopes of a substantial price recovery. Dent has lost 35.7% over the past 6 months, 19.57% in the past 3 months, and 14.27% in the past 30 days.

More on Dent Token (DENT)

What is Dent (DENT)?

Dent is a cryptocurrency founded by Tero Katajainen and developed on Ethereum. Dent attempts to be the best cryptocurrency for mobile data on the platform. The project is an entire ecosystem built on the Ethereum blockchainthat plans to create a mobile phone and smartphone user community. The project’s developers pursue this goal so that in the future, they can influence the providers of mobile services to obtain better conditions than they currently have.

Dent is a data exchange platform that was created on the Ethereum blockchain. It has no central entity like other cryptocurrencies, allowing Dent users to purchase mobile data. Users of the Dent network can also share data of their own accord through a system on the platform. Smart contracts which operate on the Ethereum platform are used for storing data. In essence, Dent’s primary function is to buy mobile data from other users on the network.

Dent fundamental values

Dent is a recent and unique system that aims to develop mobile phones and smartphones. The project creators started to impact mobile services with the token positively. This step ensures that future services rendered would be in a better situation than currently and why several people are buying Dent to add to their cryptocurrency wallets.

The Dent exchange is the first global marketplace powered by blockchain technology to get Telco assets. The Dent marketplace represents a significant innovation, and as a global exchange powered by blockchain, the Dent token is used for every transaction on the crypto market.

The platform has a Dent mobile app that can be installed on mobile devices through which you can buy and send mobile data to anyone worldwide. Buying Telco assets on the Dent app requires a Dent coin instead of fiat currency. The Dent platform is like a cryptocurrency marketplace in its mode of operation.

The Dent team developed a network that allows users to sell their mobile data packages to other network users. The inspiration for Dent came up after Cisco released a study that disclosed that $32 billion worth of data is purchased, but 15% always seem to remain dormant. Dent creators aim to provide a network that makes every telecom industry all over the world much more competent and inexpensive at the same time.

Crucial issues Dent strives to solve

Mobile data release

The Dent platform aims to provide a data-sharing economy where users can freely transfer, buy, and sell data. The Dent marker will come to be the world currency for mobile data. Then, users can send Dent tokens to telecom providers in exchange for data.

Elimination of the price of international roaming

The project aims to remove the price of data roaming and routing costs for telecom service providers.

Better price for automated mobile data purchase

The Dent project will automate the purchase of data packages for users. The goal is to ensure that Dent users always get services from the most favorable operators at a reasonable price.

Dent Marketplace

The DENT marketplace application is present on iOS and Android operating systems and allows DENT application users to buy or sell their mobile data without any hassle. Therefore, any user will sell their unused mobile data on the marketplace.

This enables users to trade their mobile data from the digital eSIM. The eSIM is the digital SIM provided by DENT to its users. It allows the users to contact another person quickly or use mobile data in 50 countries. The users won’t have to worry about mobile roaming charges. Users choosing to opt for the DENT eSIM will be free to keep their current mobile numbers activated as the eSIM handles traffic simultaneously.

If you are using the DENT eSIM, you won’t need contact, and you can buy as many GBs as you want on the go. This is called the DENT Worldwide Data. The DENT ecosystem consists of the DENT Gigastore and the DENT marketplace. Together, they make buying and reselling of mobile data relatively easy.

How does Dent work?

Dent is a lot easier to use and less expensive. Dent helps give access to the internet more accessible by using several projects. Mobile users need only to send Dent to telecom providers for their services. Additionally, there would be a provision data-sharing community where data users can quickly transfer, buy, or sell data on software.

Conclusion

The DENT prices forecasts are a combination of historical data and algorithms to predict future prices. It’s important to know that this prediction is only a suggestion. Currently, DENT prices have fallen to about $0.001. There is no precise price level forecast, however here traders may investigate upcoming cryptocurrency price predictions from DENT.

Here’s one thing to remember about cryptocurrencies, to survive they must have utility. That’s a no-brainer because anything without utility is easily forgotten. When you forget, a thing loses value and as a consequence, loses community support.

Dent was created as a means of disrupting the mobile data market. The DENT token is used for purchasing data for mobile phones: the more DENT token a user has, the more information they can buy. The Dent team works with numerous mobile service providers worldwide and their aim is to create an international market for buying and selling mobile data.

Our Dent price prediction for 2023 suggests the DENT token will attain a maximum price of $0.00095251. We also anticipate a significant increase in the price support level, leading to a minimum price of $0.00086718 and an average market price of $0.00089726.

We likewise believe that the DENT Token is a good investment opportunity for long-term investors and may increase in value over time due to its partnerships with various organizations. Please do your own research before investing in any token.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.