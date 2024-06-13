Loading...

SushiSwap price prediction 2024-2030: Is SUSHI a good investment?

3 mins read
sushiswap

Contents
1. Overview
2. SUSHI price prediction: Technical analysis
3. SUSHI price analysis: SUSHI remains range-bound
4. SUSHI technical indicators: Levels and action
5. SushiSwap price prediction June 2024
6. SushiSwap price prediction 2024
7. SUSHI price prediction 2025-2030
8. SUSHI market price prediction: Analysts’ SUSHI price forecast
9. Cryptopolitan’s SUSHI price prediction
10. SUSHI historic price sentiment
Key takeaway:

  • Our SUSHI price prediction anticipates a high of $1.98 by the end of 2024.
  • In 2025, it will range between $1.61 and $1.94, with an average price of $1.67.
  • In 2030, it will range between $10.40 and $12.15, with an average price of $10.69.

SushiSwap is a decentralized exchange fork of Uniswap, a popular exchange. It offers several additional features not present in Uniswap, making it popular in the DeFi space. It is the largest DEX on the Binance smart chain. Its native token borrows the name of the exchange and is abbreviated SUSHI.

Is SUSHI a good investment? Will it go up? Where will it be in five years? Our SUSHI Cryptopolitan Price Prediction answers these questions and more.

Overview

Cryptocurrency SushiSwap
TickerSUSHI
Current price$0.9795
SUSHI Crypto Market cap$255,804,219
Trading volume$26,040,967
Circulating supply261,163,003
All-time low$0.4737 on Nov 4, 2020
All-time high$23.38 on Mar 14, 2021
24-hour low$0.9607
24 hour high$1.03

SUSHI price prediction: Technical analysis

MetricValue
Volatility (30-day variation)7.02%
50-day SMA$1.043
200-day SMA$1.2831
SentimentBearish
Fear & greed index70 (Greed)
Green days11/30 (Greed)

SUSHI price analysis: SUSHI remains range-bound

Key takeaways:

  • SUSHI registered little price activity through May and June. 
  • When zoomed in, SUSHI shows a clear bearish trend.

SUSHI/USD 1-day chart: SUSHI is consolidating

SUSHI/USD 1-day chart

SUSHI registered little price activity through May and June. This was after falling from $2 and losing over half its value to the current range. The loss led to a consolidation state that is playing out. The moving averages are bearish, suggesting a probable negative breakout. However, the relative strength index (RSI) remains neutral, and the negative momentum has slowed over the last two days.

SUSHI/USD 4-hour chart: SUSHI in gradual decline 

SUSHI/USD 4-hour chart

When zoomed in, SUSHI shows a clear bearish trend, registering lower highs and lower lows over 4-hour periods. The decline is gradual, as the RSI remains neutral at 42.45.

SUSHI technical indicators: Levels and action

Daily simple moving average (SMA)

PeriodValue ($)Action
SMA 31.0548SELL
SMA 51.6303SELL
SMA 101.1074SELL
SMA 211.1425SELL
SMA 501.0943SELL
SMA 1001.3486SELL
SMA 2001.2831SELL

Daily simple exponential average (EMA)

PeriodValue ($)Action
EMA 31.1276SELL
EMA 51.1509SELL
EMA 101.1709SELL
EMA 211.1616SELL
EMA 501.1835SELL
EMA 1001.2372SELL
EMA 2001.2126SELL

What can you expect from SUSHI price analysis next?

Per our analysis, SUSHI is Bearish, with the Fear & Greed Index at 70 (Greed). Over the last 30 days, sushi recorded 11/30 green days with 7.02% price volatility. Based on the Sushi charts, it will continue on a gradual decline.

Is SushiSwap a good investment?

Sushiswap democratizes access to the crypto market, offering access to over 400 cryptocurrencies without registration. Since Sushiswap is a widely used exchange, most retailers consider SUSHI acceptable. Additionally, the platform allows you to earn passive income on your idle crypto while providing you with some of the best trades in the market. Our Cryptopolitan Price Prediction section will show how the coin will gain value in years to come.

Recent news/ opinions

Sushi Swap is rebranding to Sushi Labs. The platform will also offer a new derivative exchange for US-based traders. Sushi Swap announced its rebranding after reassuring its users that it remains just as decentralized and retains all its old features.

Read more: Sushi Swap rebrands to Sushi Labs; Which features are changing?

SushiSwap price prediction June 2024

The SUSHI price forecast for June is a maximum of $1.85 and a minimum of $1.02. The average price for the month will be $1.02.

MonthPotential low ($)Potential average ($)Potential high ($)
June0.921.021.85

SushiSwap price prediction 2024

For the second half of 2024, SUSHI’s price will range between $0.92 and $1.98. The average price for the period will be $1.17.

YearPotential low ($)Potential average ($)Potential high ($)
20240.921.171.98

SUSHI price prediction 2025-2030

YearPotential low ($)Potential average ($)Potential high ($)
20251.611.671.94
20262.482.542.80
20273.643.774.36
20285.065.216.18
20296.957.228.88
203010.4010.6912.15

SushiSwap price prediction 2025

The SushiSwap crypto price forecast for 2025 is a high of $1.94. It will reach a minimum price of $1.61 and an average trading price of $1.67.

SushiSwap crypto price prediction 2026

The SushiSwap ‘s price prediction estimates it will range between $2.48 and $2.80, with an average price of $2.54.

SushiSwap price prediction 2027

SushiSwap coin price prediction climbs even higher into 2027. According to the prediction, SUSHI will range between $3.64 and $4.36, with an average price of $3.77.

SushiSwap price prediction 2028

Our analysis indicates a further acceleration in SUSHI’s price. It will trade between $5.06 and $6.18, with an average price of $5.21.

SushiSwap price prediction 2029

According to the SushiSwap coin price prediction for 2029, the price of SUSHI will range between $6.95 and $8.88, with an average price of $7.22.

SushiSwap price prediction 2030

According to the 2030 SushiSwap price prediction, the price will range between $10.40 and $12.15, with an average of $10.69.

SUSHI price prediction 2025-2030

SUSHI market price prediction: Analysts’ SUSHI price forecast

Firm 20242025
Digitalcoinprice$2.13$2.37
Gate.io$0.98$1.12
Bitget$1.36$1.10

Cryptopolitan’s SUSHI price prediction

Our predictions show that SUSHI will achieve a high of $1.35 in the second half of 2024. In 2025, it will range between $1.61 and $1.94, with an average of $1.67. In 2030, it will range between $10.40 and $12.15, with an average of $10.69. Note the predictions are not investment advice. Seek independent consultation or do your own research.

SUSHI historic price sentiment

  • Sushiswap was introduced in 2020. 
  • It has experienced a general bearish trend since the 2021-2022 bull run. 
  • It recorded an all-time low of $0.4737 on November 4th, 2020, and an all-time high of $23.38 in March 2021.
  • Despite the price challenges, the coin has significantly grown this year, 2024, rising from a low of $0.53 to a high of $2.07.
SUSHI price chart. Image Source: CoinStats

FAQs

is Sushiswap (SUSHI) a good investment?

Based on Sushiswap price predictions, Sushi is a good investment. On a pessimistic scale, this digital asset may not blow the roof for the price but will surely stand firm feet on the ground.

Will SUSHI reach $50?

Sushi may not reach $50 in the short term. The coin has enormous potential in the long term, so increasing growth is possible.

Will SUSHI surpass its own ATH?

SUSHI is one of the potential crypto-token in 2024. However, SUSHI has a low possibility of surpassing its current ATH at about $23.38 this year.

Is SUSHI suitable for short-term investments only?

Long-term investors stand to reap more benefits from Sushi if more people embrace DeFi ecosystems and exchanges. Short-term investors will benefit from Sushi if they have good knowledge of cryptocurrency trading.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

