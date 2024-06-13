Key takeaway:

Our SUSHI price prediction anticipates a high of $1.98 by the end of 2024.

In 2025, it will range between $1.61 and $1.94, with an average price of $1.67.

In 2030, it will range between $10.40 and $12.15, with an average price of $10.69.

SushiSwap is a decentralized exchange fork of Uniswap, a popular exchange. It offers several additional features not present in Uniswap, making it popular in the DeFi space. It is the largest DEX on the Binance smart chain. Its native token borrows the name of the exchange and is abbreviated SUSHI.

Is SUSHI a good investment? Will it go up? Where will it be in five years? Our SUSHI Cryptopolitan Price Prediction answers these questions and more.

Overview

Cryptocurrency SushiSwap Ticker SUSHI Current price $0.9795 SUSHI Crypto Market cap $255,804,219 Trading volume $26,040,967 Circulating supply 261,163,003 All-time low $0.4737 on Nov 4, 2020 All-time high $23.38 on Mar 14, 2021 24-hour low $0.9607 24 hour high $1.03

SUSHI price prediction: Technical analysis

Metric Value Volatility (30-day variation) 7.02% 50-day SMA $1.043 200-day SMA $1.2831 Sentiment Bearish Fear & greed index 70 (Greed) Green days 11/30 (Greed)

SUSHI price analysis: SUSHI remains range-bound

Key takeaways:

SUSHI registered little price activity through May and June.

When zoomed in, SUSHI shows a clear bearish trend.

SUSHI/USD 1-day chart: SUSHI is consolidating

SUSHI/USD 1-day chart

SUSHI registered little price activity through May and June. This was after falling from $2 and losing over half its value to the current range. The loss led to a consolidation state that is playing out. The moving averages are bearish, suggesting a probable negative breakout. However, the relative strength index (RSI) remains neutral, and the negative momentum has slowed over the last two days.

SUSHI/USD 4-hour chart: SUSHI in gradual decline

SUSHI/USD 4-hour chart

When zoomed in, SUSHI shows a clear bearish trend, registering lower highs and lower lows over 4-hour periods. The decline is gradual, as the RSI remains neutral at 42.45.

SUSHI technical indicators: Levels and action

Daily simple moving average (SMA)

Period Value ($) Action SMA 3 1.0548 SELL SMA 5 1.6303 SELL SMA 10 1.1074 SELL SMA 21 1.1425 SELL SMA 50 1.0943 SELL SMA 100 1.3486 SELL SMA 200 1.2831 SELL

Daily simple exponential average (EMA)

Period Value ($) Action EMA 3 1.1276 SELL EMA 5 1.1509 SELL EMA 10 1.1709 SELL EMA 21 1.1616 SELL EMA 50 1.1835 SELL EMA 100 1.2372 SELL EMA 200 1.2126 SELL

What can you expect from SUSHI price analysis next?

Per our analysis, SUSHI is Bearish, with the Fear & Greed Index at 70 (Greed). Over the last 30 days, sushi recorded 11/30 green days with 7.02% price volatility. Based on the Sushi charts, it will continue on a gradual decline.

Is SushiSwap a good investment?

Sushiswap democratizes access to the crypto market, offering access to over 400 cryptocurrencies without registration. Since Sushiswap is a widely used exchange, most retailers consider SUSHI acceptable. Additionally, the platform allows you to earn passive income on your idle crypto while providing you with some of the best trades in the market. Our Cryptopolitan Price Prediction section will show how the coin will gain value in years to come.

Recent news/ opinions

Sushi Swap is rebranding to Sushi Labs. The platform will also offer a new derivative exchange for US-based traders. Sushi Swap announced its rebranding after reassuring its users that it remains just as decentralized and retains all its old features.

Read more: Sushi Swap rebrands to Sushi Labs; Which features are changing?

SushiSwap price prediction June 2024

The SUSHI price forecast for June is a maximum of $1.85 and a minimum of $1.02. The average price for the month will be $1.02.

Month Potential low ($) Potential average ($) Potential high ($) June 0.92 1.02 1.85

SushiSwap price prediction 2024

For the second half of 2024, SUSHI’s price will range between $0.92 and $1.98. The average price for the period will be $1.17.

Year Potential low ($) Potential average ($) Potential high ($) 2024 0.92 1.17 1.98

SUSHI price prediction 2025-2030

Year Potential low ($) Potential average ($) Potential high ($) 2025 1.61 1.67 1.94 2026 2.48 2.54 2.80 2027 3.64 3.77 4.36 2028 5.06 5.21 6.18 2029 6.95 7.22 8.88 2030 10.40 10.69 12.15

SushiSwap price prediction 2025

The SushiSwap crypto price forecast for 2025 is a high of $1.94. It will reach a minimum price of $1.61 and an average trading price of $1.67.

SushiSwap crypto price prediction 2026

The SushiSwap ‘s price prediction estimates it will range between $2.48 and $2.80, with an average price of $2.54.

SushiSwap price prediction 2027

SushiSwap coin price prediction climbs even higher into 2027. According to the prediction, SUSHI will range between $3.64 and $4.36, with an average price of $3.77.

SushiSwap price prediction 2028

Our analysis indicates a further acceleration in SUSHI’s price. It will trade between $5.06 and $6.18, with an average price of $5.21.

SushiSwap price prediction 2029

According to the SushiSwap coin price prediction for 2029, the price of SUSHI will range between $6.95 and $8.88, with an average price of $7.22.

SushiSwap price prediction 2030

According to the 2030 SushiSwap price prediction, the price will range between $10.40 and $12.15, with an average of $10.69.

SUSHI price prediction 2025-2030

SUSHI market price prediction: Analysts’ SUSHI price forecast

Firm 2024 2025 Digitalcoinprice $2.13 $2.37 Gate.io $0.98 $1.12 Bitget $1.36 $1.10

Cryptopolitan’s SUSHI price prediction

Our predictions show that SUSHI will achieve a high of $1.35 in the second half of 2024. In 2025, it will range between $1.61 and $1.94, with an average of $1.67. In 2030, it will range between $10.40 and $12.15, with an average of $10.69. Note the predictions are not investment advice. Seek independent consultation or do your own research.

SUSHI historic price sentiment

Sushiswap was introduced in 2020.

It has experienced a general bearish trend since the 2021-2022 bull run.

It recorded an all-time low of $0.4737 on November 4th, 2020, and an all-time high of $23.38 in March 2021.

Despite the price challenges, the coin has significantly grown this year, 2024, rising from a low of $0.53 to a high of $2.07.