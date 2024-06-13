Key takeaway:
- Our SUSHI price prediction anticipates a high of $1.98 by the end of 2024.
- In 2025, it will range between $1.61 and $1.94, with an average price of $1.67.
- In 2030, it will range between $10.40 and $12.15, with an average price of $10.69.
SushiSwap is a decentralized exchange fork of Uniswap, a popular exchange. It offers several additional features not present in Uniswap, making it popular in the DeFi space. It is the largest DEX on the Binance smart chain. Its native token borrows the name of the exchange and is abbreviated SUSHI.
Is SUSHI a good investment? Will it go up? Where will it be in five years? Our SUSHI Cryptopolitan Price Prediction answers these questions and more.
Overview
|Cryptocurrency
|SushiSwap
|Ticker
|SUSHI
|Current price
|$0.9795
|SUSHI Crypto Market cap
|$255,804,219
|Trading volume
|$26,040,967
|Circulating supply
|261,163,003
|All-time low
|$0.4737 on Nov 4, 2020
|All-time high
|$23.38 on Mar 14, 2021
|24-hour low
|$0.9607
|24 hour high
|$1.03
SUSHI price prediction: Technical analysis
|Metric
|Value
|Volatility (30-day variation)
|7.02%
|50-day SMA
|$1.043
|200-day SMA
|$1.2831
|Sentiment
|Bearish
|Fear & greed index
|70 (Greed)
|Green days
|11/30 (Greed)
SUSHI price analysis: SUSHI remains range-bound
Key takeaways:
- SUSHI registered little price activity through May and June.
- When zoomed in, SUSHI shows a clear bearish trend.
SUSHI/USD 1-day chart: SUSHI is consolidating
SUSHI registered little price activity through May and June. This was after falling from $2 and losing over half its value to the current range. The loss led to a consolidation state that is playing out. The moving averages are bearish, suggesting a probable negative breakout. However, the relative strength index (RSI) remains neutral, and the negative momentum has slowed over the last two days.
SUSHI/USD 4-hour chart: SUSHI in gradual decline
When zoomed in, SUSHI shows a clear bearish trend, registering lower highs and lower lows over 4-hour periods. The decline is gradual, as the RSI remains neutral at 42.45.
SUSHI technical indicators: Levels and action
Daily simple moving average (SMA)
|Period
|Value ($)
|Action
|SMA 3
|1.0548
|SELL
|SMA 5
|1.6303
|SELL
|SMA 10
|1.1074
|SELL
|SMA 21
|1.1425
|SELL
|SMA 50
|1.0943
|SELL
|SMA 100
|1.3486
|SELL
|SMA 200
|1.2831
|SELL
Daily simple exponential average (EMA)
|Period
|Value ($)
|Action
|EMA 3
|1.1276
|SELL
|EMA 5
|1.1509
|SELL
|EMA 10
|1.1709
|SELL
|EMA 21
|1.1616
|SELL
|EMA 50
|1.1835
|SELL
|EMA 100
|1.2372
|SELL
|EMA 200
|1.2126
|SELL
What can you expect from SUSHI price analysis next?
Per our analysis, SUSHI is Bearish, with the Fear & Greed Index at 70 (Greed). Over the last 30 days, sushi recorded 11/30 green days with 7.02% price volatility. Based on the Sushi charts, it will continue on a gradual decline.
Is SushiSwap a good investment?
Sushiswap democratizes access to the crypto market, offering access to over 400 cryptocurrencies without registration. Since Sushiswap is a widely used exchange, most retailers consider SUSHI acceptable. Additionally, the platform allows you to earn passive income on your idle crypto while providing you with some of the best trades in the market. Our Cryptopolitan Price Prediction section will show how the coin will gain value in years to come.
Recent news/ opinions
Sushi Swap is rebranding to Sushi Labs. The platform will also offer a new derivative exchange for US-based traders. Sushi Swap announced its rebranding after reassuring its users that it remains just as decentralized and retains all its old features.
Read more: Sushi Swap rebrands to Sushi Labs; Which features are changing?
SushiSwap price prediction June 2024
The SUSHI price forecast for June is a maximum of $1.85 and a minimum of $1.02. The average price for the month will be $1.02.
|Month
|Potential low ($)
|Potential average ($)
|Potential high ($)
|June
|0.92
|1.02
|1.85
SushiSwap price prediction 2024
For the second half of 2024, SUSHI’s price will range between $0.92 and $1.98. The average price for the period will be $1.17.
|Year
|Potential low ($)
|Potential average ($)
|Potential high ($)
|2024
|0.92
|1.17
|1.98
SUSHI price prediction 2025-2030
|Year
|Potential low ($)
|Potential average ($)
|Potential high ($)
|2025
|1.61
|1.67
|1.94
|2026
|2.48
|2.54
|2.80
|2027
|3.64
|3.77
|4.36
|2028
|5.06
|5.21
|6.18
|2029
|6.95
|7.22
|8.88
|2030
|10.40
|10.69
|12.15
SushiSwap price prediction 2025
The SushiSwap crypto price forecast for 2025 is a high of $1.94. It will reach a minimum price of $1.61 and an average trading price of $1.67.
SushiSwap crypto price prediction 2026
The SushiSwap ‘s price prediction estimates it will range between $2.48 and $2.80, with an average price of $2.54.
SushiSwap price prediction 2027
SushiSwap coin price prediction climbs even higher into 2027. According to the prediction, SUSHI will range between $3.64 and $4.36, with an average price of $3.77.
SushiSwap price prediction 2028
Our analysis indicates a further acceleration in SUSHI’s price. It will trade between $5.06 and $6.18, with an average price of $5.21.
SushiSwap price prediction 2029
According to the SushiSwap coin price prediction for 2029, the price of SUSHI will range between $6.95 and $8.88, with an average price of $7.22.
SushiSwap price prediction 2030
According to the 2030 SushiSwap price prediction, the price will range between $10.40 and $12.15, with an average of $10.69.
SUSHI market price prediction: Analysts’ SUSHI price forecast
|Firm
|2024
|2025
|Digitalcoinprice
|$2.13
|$2.37
|Gate.io
|$0.98
|$1.12
|Bitget
|$1.36
|$1.10
Cryptopolitan’s SUSHI price prediction
Our predictions show that SUSHI will achieve a high of $1.35 in the second half of 2024. In 2025, it will range between $1.61 and $1.94, with an average of $1.67. In 2030, it will range between $10.40 and $12.15, with an average of $10.69. Note the predictions are not investment advice. Seek independent consultation or do your own research.
SUSHI historic price sentiment
- Sushiswap was introduced in 2020.
- It has experienced a general bearish trend since the 2021-2022 bull run.
- It recorded an all-time low of $0.4737 on November 4th, 2020, and an all-time high of $23.38 in March 2021.
- Despite the price challenges, the coin has significantly grown this year, 2024, rising from a low of $0.53 to a high of $2.07.