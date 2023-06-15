WRX Price Prediction 2023-2032: Will WazirX Recover Soon?

WRX Price Prediction 2023-2032

In this continued effort to provide transparency to users & safeguard their assets, they have launched another edition of their Transparency Report. Developments covered in the report occurred between Oct’22 & March ’23.

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Zanmai Labs, Binance first disowned WazirX, and then said that it is removing the off-chain fund transfer channel between WazirX and Binance. Zanmai Labs said that there seems to be a major misunderstanding about off-chain transactions between WazirX and Binance. Come what may, this WRX price prediction guide will trace the crypto’s price movements and collate unbiased and updated information.

WazirX is the largest crypto exchange in India and its annual trading volume exceeded $43 billion in 2021. The crux of the problem is that the users had their accounts frozen. Why so? In two instances, the Indian Ministry of Finance confirmed that crypto exchange WazirX was being investigated for money laundering and breaching forex regulations. The exchange, which operates as an independent subsidiary of Binance, is said to have violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) provisions.

This was 5 months after WRX’s price surged nearly 30% to over $1, hitting a three-week high after the Indian government had announced a new tax regime for the regional crypto sector, reversing entirely from its earlier strict stance that even contemplated an outright ban on the emerging industry.

The clampdown by ED seemed to have opened a can of worms: Even as the ED accused WazirX of assisting 16 Indian fintech firms, already under investigation by the agency, in laundering proceeds of crime by transferring the money to unknown foreign wallets, WazirX founder Nischal Shetty and Changpeng Zhao hurled innuendoes on who processes crypto withdrawals. The purchase by Binance is well-known, but the operations?

There seems another trouble brewing but we hope it gets sorted soon.

Hi Nikhil! Apologies for the hassle. Please be assured the team is working on smoothly enabling the crypto withdrawals for all users who have deposited INR keeping all the compliance in check, we will announce the process soon. We seek your patience in the interim. Thanks! — WazirX (@WazirXCares) January 5, 2023

How much is WRX worth?

The current price of WazirX is $0.080232, with a trading volume of $1.03M over the past 24 hours. It has a market capitalization of $30.64M and holds a market dominance of 0.00%. The price of WRX has seen a decrease of 5.63% in the last 24 hours. The circulating supply of WazirX is currently 381.86M WRX out of a maximum supply of 962.65M WRX. In the Exchange Tokens sector, WazirX is ranked #18 in terms of market cap, and it holds the #11 position in the Binance Smart Chain sector.

WazirX price analysis: WRX price intensifies bearish momentum as it finds new bottom levels

TL; DR Breakdown

WRX price analysis shows a continuation in the bearish rally as the price hovers near a bottom level at $0.077

Resistance for WRX is present at $0.087

Support for WRX/USDT is present at $0.0739

The WazirX price analysis for 15 June confirms that WRX has triggered an intense bearish rally as it witnesses extreme scrutiny from Indian regulators, forcing investors to avoid any investment in WRX coin. As bulls failed to push the price above the 23.6% Fib channel, the bearish momentum may extend soon.

WazirX price analysis 1-day chart: WRX/USDT shows selling momentum as the price declines to $0.078

Analyzing the daily price chart of WazirX, WRX’s price has witnessed extreme downward correction in the last few hours, initiating a bearish candle from $0.08. After witnessing a turmoil situation near $0.0822, WRX price steeply declined, breaking below multiple support levels. The 24-hour volume has made a massive decline as it touched $252.6K, showing a decreased confidence in trading activities. WRX’s price is currently trading at $0.081, decreasing over 5% in the last 24 hours.

The RSI-14 trend line has dipped way below the selling region, and it is currently hovering near the level of 19, hinting that bulls are gradually losing confidence. The SMA-14 level suggests downward volatility in the next few hours.

WRX/USDT 4-hour price chart: WRX fails to surge above EMA20

The 4-hour WRX price chart suggests that bears are currently pushing the altcoin way below the EMA20. As the WRX coin finds no support region, traders may expect a further downward trend in the next few hours.

The BoP indicator is trading in a negative region at 0.36, bringing continuous selling near stop loss.

However, the MACD trend line has formed bullish candles above the signal line, and the trend line trades just below the signal line, creating hope of a bullish comeback.

What to expect from WRX price analysis next?

The hourly price chart confirms that WRX’s price has lost its bullish sentiment due to the recent altcoin crash led by the SEC. However, if WRX’s price successfully holds its momentum above $0.087, it may surge higher and touch the resistance at $0.1077.

If bulls fail to initiate a surge, WRX price may drop below the immediate support line at $0.0739, resulting in a steep decline.

WazirX Price Predictions 2023-2032

Price Predictions By Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum ($) Average ($) Maximum ($) 2023 0.11 0.11 0.12 2024 0.16 0.17 0.19 2025 0.24 0.25 0.29 2026 0.34 0.35 0.41 2027 0.49 0.51 0.59 2028 0.68 0.7 0.84 2029 1 1.03 1.18 2030 1.38 1.43 1.75 2031 2.01 2.08 2.44 2032 3.03 3.11 3.59

WazirX Price Prediction 2023

Our extensive technical analysis of past WRX price data suggests that in 2023, the WazirX price is projected to be approximately $0.11 at its lowest. The maximum price of WazirX could reach up to $0.12, with an average trading value of $0.11.

WazirX Price Prediction 2024

Based on our comprehensive technical analysis of past WRX price data, we predict that in 2024, the WazirX price could reach a minimum of $0.16. The WRX price has the potential to witness a price rise and hit a maximum price value of $0.19, with an average trading price of $0.17.

WRX Price Forecast for 2025

In 2025, the WazirX price is projected to reach a minimum value of $0.24. The WazirX price could potentially hit a maximum of $0.29, with an average trading price of $0.25 throughout the year.

WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2026

In 2026, the WazirX price is projected to hit a minimum of $0.34. The WazirX price could reach a maximum of $0.41, with an average price of $0.35 throughout the year.

WazirX Price Prediction 2027

In 2027, the WazirX price is forecasted to reach a minimum of $0.49. According to our analysis, the WRX price could hit a maximum of $0.59, with an average forecast price of $0.51.

WazirX Price Prediction 2028

In 2028, the price of 1 WazirX is expected to hit a minimum of $0.68. The WRX price could reach a maximum of $0.84, with an average price of $0.70 throughout the year.

WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2029

Based on our forecast and technical analysis, the price of WazirX in 2029 is expected to reach a minimum of $1.00. The WRX price could hit a maximum of $1.18, with an average value of $1.03.

WazirX Price Forecast 2030

According to our forecast and technical analysis, the price of WazirX in 2030 is projected to hit a minimum of $1.38. The WRX price could reach a maximum of $1.75, with an average trading price of $1.43.

WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2031

In 2031, the WazirX price is projected to reach a minimum of $2.01. The WazirX price could potentially hit a maximum of $2.44, with an average trading price of $2.08 throughout the year.

WazirX Price Prediction 2032

In 2032, the WazirX price is forecasted to hit a minimum of $3.03 following positive market sentiment. According to our analysis, the WRX price could reach a maximum of $3.59, with an average forecast price of $3.11.

WazirX Price Prediction By Coincodex

According to Coincodex’s current prediction for WazirX, the cryptocurrency’s value is expected to decline by -12.78%, hitting a valuation of $ 0.070634 by June 20, 2023. Coincodex’s technical indicators suggest a Bearish sentiment, with the Fear & Greed Index indicating 41 (Fear). In the past 30 days, WazirX experienced 14/30 (47%) green days, exhibiting price volatility of 12.74%. Based on Coincodex’s forecast, it is currently not an ideal time to purchase WazirX.

In the most optimistic scenario, if WRX mimics Facebook’s growth pattern, its price prediction for the year 2026 stands at $ 6.43. On the other hand, should WazirX parallel the growth of the Internet, its projected value for 2026 would be $ 0.737051.

WazirX Price Prediction By Digital Coin Price

According to Digital Coin Price’s WRX coin price forecast, the value of WRX is anticipated to surpass the $0.18 mark in 2024. Furthermore, by the year’s end, WazirX is projected to attain a floor price of $0.17. Moreover, the potential of WRX’s value could elevate to a peak of $0.21.

In 2032, the projected value of WRX is anticipated to surpass $1.54. WazirX’s minimum expected rate by the year’s end is predicted to be $1.53. Furthermore, the WRX valuation has the potential to achieve a peak of $1.54.

WazirX Price Prediction By CryptoPredictions.com

CryptoPredictions.com’s WazirX price forecast suggests that WazirX is expected to commence in July 2023 at a price of $0.2536, with a decline to $0.1812 by the month’s end. Throughout July, the highest projected price for WRX is $0.2638, while the lowest anticipated price stands at $0.1794.

What is WRX?

WRX is the utility token of the WazirX Exchange that was launched in India in 2018. WRX tokens established the roots of the entire WazirX ecosystem and operated as a good investment for all new users.

Like all cryptocurrencies, WRX are digital assets much like Ethereum or Bitcoin. Binance has given WazirX the platform to operate via their channel. The Binance Chain and Ethereum offer WazirX users a 50% discount over the trading fees of the WXR tokens. Crypto investors see this as an excellent opportunity to make the best of this offer; however, the discount per annum drops each year; users generally establish themselves to the extent that it doesn’t make much difference.

The WRX tokens come with multiple uses and benefits; besides using them for trading, users can pay for their listing fees with their WRX tokens. The payments for fee margins can also easily be made through the WRX token, making much of the process hassle-free. Many of its key features are easily fulfilled with the use of the tokens alone.

According to liquidity and trading volume, WazirX is ranked number one in India, having many users within the age range of 22 to 32 years. In a quest to increase investment in a start-up for crypto, the India exchange partnered with Binance in March 2020 to launch a “Blockchain for India” fund valued at $50 million. The WRX value hype can be traced to the update that WazirX is set to launch an NFT platform that would be the first to have content creators, Indian artists, and collectors as its primary target. On this new platform, customers don’t have to worry about being charged for creating and listing non-fungible tokens.

The hassle-free and straightforward route to acquire tokens is through WRX trade mining, airdrops, and partner to partner trading. New users must follow investment advice from a trusted source and conduct a personal technical analysis to choose a route best suited to their needs.

Who are the WRX founders?

In 2018, WazirX founders, Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, capitalized on the rising tide of retail traders investing in cryptocurrencies to build WazirX. In the first half of 2021 alone, WazirX has grown more than 12 times to become India’s largest digital currency exchange and soon the country’s first billion-dollar crypto unicorn.

When the Reserve Bank of India introduced a ban on crypto-related payments. WazirX changed its business model to act as a third-party custodian between buyers and sellers. In November 2019, WazirX was acquired by Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, as it debuted in the Indian market. Due to the continuing crypto debate among Indian authorities, Shetty had to team up with other exchanges to jointly engage the country’s top financial decision-makers.

Undeterred by restrictions, in June 2021, WazirX became South Asia’s first marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a bid to help creators across India trade digital assets such as artwork and music. Let’s take a look at what the future holds for this durable WRX coin.

WazirX Ecosystem Development

Nischal Shetty, an Indian national, created the country’s first crypto, WazirX. This think tank, founder and CEO of WazirX, had been in the business for nearly a decade before he took this step. He began his Bitcoin mining career back in 2009 and ventured into Bitcoin wallets back in 2012.

In around 2017, Nischal decided to develop more into the Blockchain ecosystem, creating the first crypto exchange in India. Following the uncertain and opaque standards and operating of other foreign existing cryptos in India, he decided to take matters into his own hands. With a brand new and locally run crypto, the Indian populace was sure to build trust into investing in cryptos.

After successfully running Crowdfire, WazirX is another feather in the hat for Nischal, who has grown his enterprise into 19 million users locally and worldwide. He aims to provide an optimum cryptocurrency platform that is globally recognized and surpasses all expectations. This global product created in India has undoubtedly made its significant place in the worldwide market.

Once the WazirX exchange was established, Nischal took it to the next level by creating the WRX token. WRX tokens have thus far had a successful run in an otherwise competitive crypto market. According to WRX predictions, it is pretty probable that WRX trades will stand out in the market.

Recent News

WazirX, the cryptocurrency exchange, has revealed that it took action against over 2,431 accounts by blacklisting them after identifying suspicious transactions deemed illegal. The exchange implemented this measure between October of the previous year and March of 2023.

WazirX’s recently published report states that they received a total of 431 requests from law enforcement agencies (LEAs) during this timeframe. These requests pertained to transactions valued at approximately $390 million conducted on the platform. Out of the 431 requests, 46 originated from foreign LEAs, while the remaining 385 requests were from Indian LEAs.

Where to buy WRX

Binance is one of the best places to buy the WRX token. Binance also lists a huge selection of other cryptocurrencies, so you can easily convert your WRX to another coin later. In order to buy WazirX WRX, on Binance, you first need to open an account.

1. Register on Binance

If you don’t own any cryptocurrency, you can get started by purchasing some BTC on Binance with a credit or debit card

2. Deposit cryptocurrencies

In order to make your deposit, go to the navigation bar at the top of the website and click Funds > Deposits. The website will provide you with a deposit address for the cryptocurrency you selected. The address will be a string of numbers and letters(both lowercase and uppercase). Copy the address in its entirety and go to your wallet of choice. Send the amount you wish to deposit to the address you copied. It is quite common for the transaction to take up to half an hour to complete, so don’t expect the funds to be available on your Binance account instantly.

3. Check your balance

In order to check your balance, go to Funds > Balances in the navigation bar at the top of the website. If you would only like to see the coins which have a balance of over 0.001 BTC, click on Hide small assets.

4. Place a buy order for WazirX.

To place an order, go to Exchange > Basic

After clicking on the trading pair, a price chart will appear in the center. You can place your buy order under the chart. If you want to buy WRX when it reaches a specific price, use the Limit order. Enter the desired price (in BTC) and the amount of WRX you want to buy, then click the Buy WRX button.

If you want to buy WRX at its current price, click on the Market tab and enter the amount of WRX you wish to buy. The order should be executed almost instantly and the WRX will be added to your balance soon.

Conclusion

WazirX’s current estimate for 2023 is Neutral, based on various technical quantitative indicators. This could indicate that WazirX is a good investment in 2023. However, before deciding whether to acquire WazirX or not, it is critical to evaluate both technical criteria (price history) and fundamental factors (on-chain activity and development). WazirX’s future is greatly dependent on the overall performance of the cryptocurrency sector.

However, WRX remains a fantastic investment for people with a high-risk tolerance and a stable financial situation. Aside from its speculative nature, WRX provides exposure to worldwide technology and an ever-expanding ecosystem.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.