MANTA Price Prediction 2024-2033: Will Manta Network Survive Or Crash?

How Much Is Manta Worth?

As of today, the current price of Manta Network is $3.15, with a 24-hour trading volume of $528.50M. It has a market cap of $683.72M and holds a market dominance of 0.04%. In the last 24 hours, the MANTA price has seen a decrease of 0.1%.

Manta Network achieved its highest value on January 28, 2024, trading at an all-time high of $3.87. The record for its lowest price is not available, but it once traded at a nominal all-time low of $0.00. Since reaching its all-time high, the lowest price it has seen was $2.67 (cycle low), while the highest price post the last cycle low was $2.72 (cycle high). The current market sentiment for Manta Network is bullish, with the Fear & Greed Index indicating 60 (Greed).

Currently, Manta Network has a circulating supply of 251.00M MANTA, with a maximum supply cap of 1.00B MANTA. In the Layer 2 sector, Manta Network ranks at #26 in terms of market capitalization.

MANTA Price Analysis

Manta price continues to struggle as it attempted to surge above $3.5

MANTA price analysis shows a bearish pattern after witnessing selling demand around $3.5

Resistance for Manta is present at $3.5

Support for MANTA/USDT is present at $3.05

The MANTA price analysis for 27 March confirms that Manta witnessed a bearish pressure as it faced selling around $3.5. However, buyers continue to defend a decline below the immediate support channel.

Manta price analysis 1-day chart: Bulls failed to meet buying goals as MANTA rejected $3.5

Analyzing the daily price chart of MANTA token, Manta’s price witnessed a rejection after bulls failed to push the altcoin above $3.5. Over the last 24 hours, Manta price has been on a downward trajectory after sellers triggered selloff. The 24-hour volume surged to $54.8 million, showing an increased interest in trading activity today. Manta price is currently trading at $3.15, decreasing by over 0.1% in the last 24 hours.

The RSI-14 trend line has declined from its previous level and currently hovers around 51-level, showing that bulls are slowly losing the momentum of the price. The SMA-14 level suggests upward volatility in the next few hours.

Manta/USDT 4-hour price chart: Bears aim for a decline below EMA20 trend line

The 4-hour Manta price chart suggests MANTA continues to experience bearish activity near EMA lines, creating a negative sentiment on the price chart. As the price continues to decline toward EMA lines, bears strengthen their confidence.

The BoP indicator is trading in a bearish region at 0.2, hinting that sellers are trying to build pressure near resistance levels and boost a downward correction.

Additionally, the MACD trend line has formed red candles below the signal line and the indicator aims for a negative momentum, strengthening bearish positions.

What to expect from Manta price analysis next?

The hourly price chart confirms bears are making efforts to prevent the Manta price from an immediate surge. However, if the Manta price successfully breaks above $3.5, it may surge higher and touch the resistance at $4.03.

If bulls cannot initiate a surge, Manta price may drop below the immediate support line at $3.05, resulting in a correction to $2.59.

Is MANTA A Good Investment?

Manta’s rapid rise in DeFi TVL charts and its alignment with Ethereum‘s scaling roadmap via technologies like Manta Pacific suggest $MANTA’s potential. Its ecosystem growth is supported by grants, and it leads in ZK technology adoption, promising for blockchain‘s future. However, regulatory concerns over transaction privacy could affect its long-term viability, potentially impacting ZK protocols like $MANTA. Overall, Manta is a good investment if you want a profitable return in the long term.

Recent MANTA News/Opinions

DDoS Attack: The emerging Manta Network experienced a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack during the issuance of its MANTA token, resulting in delayed withdrawals and slowed network performance. Manta developers acknowledged in an X post that a significant backlog of transactions was causing extended transaction times and affecting gas fees.

Manta Price Predictions 2024-2033

Price Predictions By Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum ($) Average ($) Maximum ($) 2024 4.07 4.19 4.79 2025 5.94 6.15 7.08 2026 8.26 8.51 10.26 2027 11.90 12.24 14.26 2028 17.47 17.96 20.35 2029 25.13 25.84 30.54 2030 37.25 38.29 43.42 2031 54.26 56.17 64.77 2032 78.01 80.82 96.47 2033 118.85 122.08 134.38 Manta Price Prediction 2024-2033

MANTA Price Prediction 2024

In 2024, the Manta Network price is expected to reach a minimum level of $4.07. The maximum price level could be $4.79, with an average price of $4.19 throughout the year.

MANTA Price Prediction 2025

For the year 2025, the predicted minimum price of Manta Network is $5.94. The price may peak at $7.08, with an average value of $6.15.

MANTA Price Forecast for 2026

Based on technical analysis, the 2026 forecast for Manta Network indicates a minimum price of $8.26 and a maximum level of $10.26. The average trading price is expected to be around $8.51.

MANTA Price Prediction 2027

The 2027 forecast suggests a minimum price of $11.90 for Manta Network, potentially reaching a high of $14.26. The average price is predicted to hover around $12.24.

Manta Network Price Prediction 2028

In 2028, the lowest projected price for Manta Network is $17.47. The highest price could be $20.35, with an average expected at $17.96.

Manta Network (MANTA) Price Prediction 2029

Technical analysis of past price data for MANTA in 2029 indicates a minimum price of $25.13 and a maximum price of $30.54. The average trading value is projected to be $25.84.

MANTA Price Prediction 2030

The 2030 prediction for Manta Network’s price is a minimum of $37.25 and a maximum of $43.42. The average price throughout the year is expected to be $38.29.

Manta Network Price Forecast 2031

For 2031, Manta Network’s price could reach a low of $54.26 and a high of $64.77. The average forecast price is estimated at $56.17.

Manta Network (MANTA) Price Prediction 2032

Manta Network is predicted to have a minimum price of $78.01 in 2032, with a potential maximum of $96.47. The average trading price could be around $80.82.

MANTA Price Prediction 2033

In 2033, the forecasted minimum price for Manta Network is $118.85, with a possible high of $134.38. The average price is expected to be about $122.08.

MANTA Price Forecast By Coincodex

According to Coincodex’s current Manta Network price prediction, the value of Manta Network is expected to decrease by -2.83%, potentially reaching $2.67 by February 9, 2024. Their technical indicators suggest a Bearish current sentiment, while the Fear & Greed Index indicates a level of 60 (Greed). Over the past 30 days, Manta Network has experienced 9/17 (53%) green days, with notable price volatility.

As per Coincodex’s Manta Network forecast, it appears to be an unfavorable time to invest in Manta Network. Taking into account the historical price trends of Manta Network and BTC halving cycles, they estimate the yearly low for Manta Network in 2025 to be around $2.51. Conversely, they predict the price of Manta Network could reach a high of $3.91 in the following year.

MANTA Price Target By Digital Coin Price

According to Digital Coin Price’s analysis and forecasts, the price of MANTA is anticipated to surpass the $6.07 mark in 2025. By the year’s end, Manta Network is projected to attain a minimum price of $5.66, with the potential to reach a maximum of $6.68.

Looking further ahead, Digital Coin Price predicts that by 2033, the price of MANTA could cross the significant level of $50.55. By the end of 2033, Manta Network is expected to maintain a minimum price of around $50.25, with the capability of achieving a maximum price level of $50.98.

Manta Network Prediction By Changelly

Changelly’s technical analysis, conducted by cryptocurrency experts on Manta Network market trends, projects that in 2026, the MANTA token is anticipated to reach minimum and maximum price levels of approximately $8.26 and $10.26, respectively. The average trading price is expected to be around $8.51. After extensive analysis over the years, crypto experts at Changelly have provided their forecast for MANTA’s price in 2032. It is predicted to trade at a minimum of $78.00, with potential maximum peaks hitting $96.46. As a result, the average price of MANTA in 2032 is projected to be around $80.81.

MANTA Overview

The Manta Network made its debut in September 2023, but it really caught the eye of the crypto community during its token generation event, which saw it become a hot topic across major coin aggregators and crypto news platforms.

Beyond the buzz, Manta Network presents advanced technology, notably a modular zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup compatible with Ethereum and featuring Solidity smart contracts. This is complemented by a Layer 1 decentralized identity network that emphasizes compliance.

On January 19, 2024, Manta Network experienced a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, just one day after its MANTA token was listed on leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Despite this cyber assault, the network managed to maintain its operational stability and protected the assets of its users.

The MANTA token’s listing initially led to a spike in its price. However, the token’s value later declined following a contentious decision by the network’s Korean business development representative, who sold two million MANTA coins, converting them into a substantial amount of Ethereum (ETH).

Scaling on Manta with @CelestiaOrg underneath.@mantanetwork is the first L2 on Celestia, enabling the network to uniquely deliver significant gas fee savings to users. https://t.co/tEeeGfGXvz — Manta Network (🔱,🔱) #MantaNewParadigm (@MantaNetwork) January 21, 2024

Despite these challenges, Manta Network has achieved a market capitalization of over $600 million post-incident. It is noted for its substantial total value locked (TVL), marking its significance in the realm of blockchain scalability.

MANTA Price History

Let’s dive into the key moments and fluctuations in the price history of Manta Network. While historical performance shouldn’t be solely relied upon for future predictions, understanding the coin’s track record can offer valuable insights for making or interpreting Manta Network price forecasts.

MANTA was introduced to the public market on January 18, 2024, with an initial value of approximately $2.24. It experienced a gradual but consistent increase, surpassing $2.70 on January 22. However, the price then slightly retreated to around $2.40. The coin’s value briefly rose to $2.6738, but was impacted by a DDoS attack that slowed the network and increased gas fees, leading to a drop in its price to $2.05, marking the coin’s lowest recorded value.

The repercussions of the DDoS attack lingered until January 20th, during which the Manta team compensated for fees exceeding 0.001 ETH. During this period, the token price remained relatively stable, holding above $2, before embarking on a gradual ascent in the early hours of January 21st, reaching new highs of $2.7143. However, it fell to $2.21 on January 23rd.

Subsequent to this dip, MANTA started a steady two-day rise, achieving its highest price to date of $3.30 towards the end of January 24th. Over the last seven days, MANTA price has been dropping heavily and is aiming for a drop below $2.6.

DDoS Attack On Manta Network

Manta Network, a platform designed for zero-knowledge (zk) applications, experienced a distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on January 18, coinciding with the release of its Manta (MANTA) token to the community.

DDoS attacks are hostile endeavors aimed at disrupting normal server traffic, typically by inundating the targeted infrastructure with excessive requests, resulting in reduced processing speeds.

⚠️ Because of yesterday's DDoS attack, the network has accumulated a large queue of recent transactions. This is leading to longer transaction times and impacts on gas fees. We are aware of this issue and working to resolve it. — Manta Network (🔱,🔱) #MantaNewParadigm (@MantaNetwork) January 19, 2024

“Yesterday, our network faced a disruption due to a DDoS attack that occurred at 9:30 am UTC, precisely at the time of our token generation event (TGE). During this incident, our remote procedure call (RPC) nodes were hit with over 135 million requests,” stated Kenny Li, a core contributor and co-founder of Manta Network.

DDoS, a prevalent type of cyberattack, involves overwhelming a server with excessive internet traffic to hinder user access to online services and websites. Manta represents the emerging group of blockchain networks that promise quicker transaction speeds and lower costs compared to established platforms like Ethereum. These newer blockchains often receive backing from notable investment funds and actively promote their technology in cryptocurrency communities on X and various social media channels. Their aim is to gain market share and increase transaction fees, thereby enhancing the value of their native tokens.

More On Manta Network

Manta Network, a privacy-centric layer-2 scaling solution designed for the Polkadot ecosystem, was inaugurated on November 12, 2023. The native token of Manta Network, known as MANTA, serves dual purposes: it is utilized for settling transaction fees and plays a crucial role in maintaining the security of the network. Manta Network stands as a privacy-focused decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, constructed using the Substrate framework, which is also the foundation for Polkadot (DOT). This alignment suggests Manta Network’s intention to be interoperable with the Polkadot ecosystem.

Central to its design are privacy and scalability. Manta Network addresses key issues that have been challenges for earlier blockchain systems, particularly in terms of transaction privacy and speed.

It employs sophisticated cryptographic methods to ensure the confidentiality and security of transactions, making it especially appealing to users and investors who value privacy and anonymity in their online financial activities. Additionally, Manta Network’s innovative architecture enables quicker transaction processing, effectively tackling the scalability problems faced by many cryptocurrencies. Its ability to process a higher number of transactions per second sets it apart from traditional blockchain systems.

In line with other DeFi platforms, Manta Network issues its own governance token, denoted as MANTA. This token plays a crucial role in governance decisions within the network and may possess additional functionalities.

Victor Ji holds the position of Co-Founder at Manta Network. Prior to co-founding Manta Network, he worked as a Research Assistant at Harvard University’s Belfer Center.

What Does Manta Do?

Manta is dedicated to providing an optimal platform for the upcoming wave of Web3 decentralized applications (dApps) leveraging ZK technology. It offers a network based on zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, characterized by faster transaction speeds compared to existing layer 1 blockchains and reduced gas fees relative to leading layer 2 networks. Additionally, Manta integrates a unique compliant ZK-identity layer. This feature allows users to conduct transactions privately while maintaining the ability to verify their online activities to necessary parties, such as tax authorities. Essentially, Manta balances private transactions with the capacity for users to demonstrate their digital actions to those who require verification.

Zero-knowledge technology is employed in transactions involving zero-knowledge proofs. In such a proof, one party can demonstrate to another that they possess certain knowledge without disclosing any specific information or context related to that knowledge. This method enables the verifying party to be assured of the prover’s knowledge without needing to understand the specifics or the methodology behind how that knowledge was obtained.

MANTA’s Two Separate Networks

Manta Network is composed of two distinct networks: Manta Pacific and Manta Atlantic, each fulfilling unique roles within the ecosystem.

Manta Pacific: Manta Pacific is akin to an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible platform tailored for Zero-Knowledge (ZK) applications. Operating as a Layer 2 network, it emphasizes scalability and security. Manta Pacific integrates technologies like Celestia for data availability and Polygon zkEVM for improved performance.

The network is designed to offer reduced gas fees and enhanced scalability, creating an effective environment for the development and deployment of decentralized applications (dApps). It supports Universal Circuits, enabling developers to build ZK-powered applications using Solidity and the Universal Circuits SDK.

Manta Atlantic: Manta Atlantic functions as a ZK Layer 1 network, providing a decentralized and rapid platform with a focus on modular on-chain compliance identities. Its range of offerings includes zkNFTs, staking, and various ecosystem projects.

What sets Manta Atlantic apart is its emphasis on ZK compliance credentials and interoperability. It introduces a private address system (zkAddress), which conceals details like SBT minting, on-chain credentials, and off-chain identities, enhancing privacy and security.

Will The MANTA Rally Last?

Recently, Manta Network has been creating a significant buzz in the cryptocurrency sphere. Notably, Manta Pacific, which debuted just shy of four months ago, has experienced a remarkable growth in its Total Value Locked (TVL).

As per the latest figures from L2Beat, Manta Pacific’s TVL has soared beyond $1.48 billion. This surge has led it to surpass Base, an Ethereum layer 2 solution backed by Coinbase, positioning it as the third-largest layer 2 scaling solution in the market.

The sharp rise in TVL is largely credited to Manta Network’s “New Paradigm” campaign. This strategic initiative was a game-changer, resulting in an impressive $850 million being bridged to the network within just three weeks.

This influx of capital has also translated into heightened user activity. The network now boasts over 540,000 active wallet addresses and has processed a total of 8.2 million transactions. On average, Manta Pacific handles about 140,000 transactions daily.

In parallel, Manta Atlantic has emerged as the fastest zero-knowledge (ZK) Layer 1 chain within the Polkadot ecosystem. It offers a comprehensive suite of core products and technologies, including zkNFTs, staking, and various ecosystem projects, providing users with easy access to advanced ZK-enabled functionalities.

Adding to its milestones, Manta Network executed a much-anticipated airdrop of the MANTA token. This event, held on January 18, saw the distribution of 3% of the total token supply, equating to 30,000,000 MANTA tokens, to users and supporters of both Manta Atlantic and Manta Pacific.

Manta’s Offerings For Users

Manta Network equips developers with advanced tools for building with zero-knowledge technology, but what does this mean for the end-user? Below are some key benefits users can expect when engaging with Manta Network:

Faster Transaction Speeds: Users experience quicker transaction processing compared to traditional layer 1 blockchains. Reduced Gas Costs: Manta Network offers lower transaction fees than many existing layer 2 solutions. Enhanced Privacy: The platform supports anonymous transactions, providing users with greater privacy. High Scalability: Manta Network is designed to expand seamlessly as its user base grows, ensuring efficient scalability. Governance Participation: Holding $MANTA tokens grants users voting rights in governance decisions within the network.

In addition to its substantial grants program aimed at attracting developers, Manta Network places a significant emphasis on decentralized finance (DeFi). This focus has resonated well with users, evident in its rapid ascent to becoming the ninth-ranked chain in terms of DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL) and the third among all layer 2 chains.

What Is The Manta Network Token Used For?

The $MANTA token serves multiple vital roles within the Manta Network ecosystem, with some of its key utilities being:

Transaction Fees: Users utilize the $MANTA token to cover transaction fees on the Manta Atlantic network. Staking: Token holders have the opportunity to stake their $MANTA tokens. This action enables them to operate a collator node, contributing to the security and efficiency of the Manta Network. Delegating: For $MANTA holders who prefer not to run a collator themselves, they can delegate their tokens to those who do. This delegation process also supports the network’s security. Notably, 2% of the token supply issued annually is designated as rewards for staking participants. Governance: Ownership of $MANTA tokens grants users the ability to participate in governance decisions affecting both the Manta Atlantic and Manta Pacific Networks. This involvement in governance allows token holders to have a say in the direction and development of the network.

Manta Network Governance Structure

Manta Network’s governance model represents a novel approach to decentralized governance, reflecting the ongoing evolution within this sector.

The Manta project has established a governance system consisting of five Councils, each responsible for different aspects of network oversight, including development, treasury management, strategic direction, and grant allocation. The councils are as follows:

The Legislative Council: Composed of $MANTA token holders, this council plays a pivotal role in shaping the network’s roadmap, vision, tokenomics, and utility. The Executive Council: Operated by the Manta Foundation, this council is tasked with executing the decisions made by the Legislative Council. Its focus is on network operations, educational initiatives, and research development. The Judicial Council: This council is responsible for overseeing the distribution of grants and the implementation of governance tools within the network. The Examination Council: Charged with managing the election process for members of the Manta Foundation. The Control Council: This body acts as an oversight and auditing entity, ensuring the integrity of the network and its governance processes.

In this structure, the governance process originates with the $MANTA token holders, with their decisions and input flowing through the other councils for approval and execution. This system grants significant influence to the token holders while also allowing the other bodies substantial input in guiding the network’s direction.

Should You Buy MANTA?

Manta Network’s remarkable debut and swift ascent into the top 10 of the DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL) rankings suggest a promising future for the network. This potential is further bolstered by Ethereum’s development roadmap, which emphasizes enhanced scalability through rollups, similar to Manta Pacific’s approach. Consequently, this positions the $MANTA token as an attractive addition to investment portfolios.

The network’s ecosystem has shown significant growth, supported by a grant system aimed at sustaining this expansion. Moreover, Manta Network is at the forefront of integrating Zero-Knowledge (ZK) technology, a field expected to gain increasing importance in the blockchain domain as adoption expands and technology evolves.

However, this very reliance on ZK technology might present a double-edged sword for $MANTA. As regulators draft policies for blockchain technology, there’s a general apprehension about the potential of such technologies to obscure transaction details. Once regulatory bodies move past their initial misconceptions about blockchain’s transparency, they might encounter ZK technology with considerable skepticism and caution. This could lead to regulatory challenges or restrictions on the use of such technologies, potentially impacting ZK-based protocols significantly. Thus, while ZK technology is a strength of Manta Network, it could also pose future challenges in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

Best Place To Buy MANTA In 2024

Binance stands as one of the foremost crypto exchanges catering to traders at all experience levels. As of the current date, a significant portion of the trading volume for Manta Network’s $MANTA token is concentrated on the Binance exchange. This factor makes Binance a highly recommended platform for purchasing $MANTA.

Binance’s status as the leading exchange, measured by trading volume and weekly user traffic, assures traders of ample liquidity. This is particularly important for trading newer cryptocurrencies like the $MANTA token from Manta Network.

Traders using Binance benefit from some of the market’s lowest trading fees, with a standard commission rate of 0.10% per trade. Additionally, these fees can be reduced by 25% for those holding Binance’s native BNB token, or for users who meet certain trading volume thresholds.

Furthermore, Binance offers staking options for a diverse range of cryptocurrencies, with varying Annual Percentage Yields (APYs). The platform supports a wide array of deposit methods and accepts numerous fiat currencies. For more experienced traders, Binance extends advanced trading options such as cryptocurrency futures, options, and the capability to leverage trades between 1.5 to 3 times.

Conclusion

The highly successful launch of Manta Network has sparked considerable interest in layer 2 solutions, zero-knowledge technology, and their implications for the future of cryptocurrency markets and the broader blockchain movement.

Nonetheless, these aspects alone don’t automatically guarantee Manta Network a leading position in the industry rankings. To discover whether it has made it onto our list of top cryptocurrencies to buy this year, you’ll need to explore further by clicking through for more details.