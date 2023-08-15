Worldcoin Price Prediction 2023 – 2030: How High Will WLD Go?

Description Worldcoin, spearheaded by OpenAI chief Sam Altman, launched on Monday, 24 July 2023, after years in development, promising to verify users’ identity by iris-scanning and potentially solving one of the more pressing problems posed by recent advances in artificial intelligence. When it surged in price as an opening salvo, there was a flurry of criticisms about it, … Read more

Worldcoin, spearheaded by OpenAI chief Sam Altman, launched on Monday, 24 July 2023, after years in development, promising to verify users’ identity by iris-scanning and potentially solving one of the more pressing problems posed by recent advances in artificial intelligence. When it surged in price as an opening salvo, there was a flurry of criticisms about it, but a placating long essay by Vitalik Buterin seems to have illuminated naysayers.

WorldCoin, which has no relation to Altman’s Worldcoin, experienced a significant surge between May 15 and May 17, despite no new updates from the project. Instead, the surge likely came from the latest buzz around Altman’s project, leading to confusion among investors. The obscure token, launched in 2013 with a market cap of about $9 million, benefited from the success of its namesake. Altman’s Worldcoin has WLD as its native token, while WorldCoin (with a capital C) has WDC as its token, so please take note.

Given that a key use of the blockchain, the technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and other distributed networks, is to obscure one’s identity, others disagree with the very premise of Worldcoin being used to identify people in such a personal and precise manner. How do we weigh in? The crypto landscape is as wide as the creators, supporters, and dissidents will make of it. As bystanders, let’s objectively decide if we want to cash in on this trending phenomenon.

How much is Worldcoin (WLD) Worth?

The live Worldcoin price today is $1.72 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $48,360,716 USD. Worldcoin is down 1.89% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #132, with a live market cap of $217,247,356 USD. It has a circulating supply of 125,971,157 WLD coins and a max. supply of 10,000,000,000 WLD coins.

Worldcoin price analysis: WLD token falls back to lows of $0.73 after a prolonged bear market

TL;DR Breakdown

Worldcoin price movement in the last 24 hours shows a downward movement

WLD token is stuck in a descending trend, with its price stuck below $0.80

Worldcoin (WLD) is struggling to break out of the current bearish market it finds itself in.

Worldcoin price analysis for August 15th, 2023, shows a downward retracement of the token’s price. Over the past 24 hours, WLD has fallen back to subs-$0.73 lows. The bear market continues to take its toll on Worldcoin prices, and it appears that WLD will remain downward until something changes. Worldcoin was trading at $1.72 when writing, down by 2% from the previous day.

The WLD token has formed a bearish candle on the daily chart. The market is still in a bearish trend, with prices remaining below $0.80 for some time now. There doesn’t seem to be any hope of breaking out of this descending channel anytime soon. The key support of $0.67 is the last line of defense, if that fails to hold, we could see a much steeper price retracement.

WLD technical analysis on a daily chart: Bears remain adamant and completely control the Worldcoin market

Worldcoin price analysis on the daily chart shows the WLD token opened the daily trading session at an intraday high of $1.78. Then, the token dropped to a low of $0.73 before slowly climbing back to its current price of $1.72. The market is currently stuck in a resistant zone between $0.75 and $1.00, where the bears remain adamant and completely control the Worldcoin market with no signs of weakening anytime soon.

WLD/USD daily chart:TradingView

The MACD indicator shows increasing bearish momentum, and the 50 Moving Average has crossed below the 200 MA, confirming a strong bearish trend. If this downward pressure persists, it could cause WLD prices to break down to their key support at $0.67. On the upside, there is not much resistance until we reach $1.00 which means if bulls can gain some strength, we could see a recovery in the near future.

The Stochastic RSI indicator also supports the bearish outlook, with its current value at 26.11 and heading further south. This indicates that there is still an underlying bearish momentum in the market, which could lead to a further drop in price if not reversed soon.

WLD 4-hour chart analysis: Bearish sentiment persists

The 4-hour chart shows that the WLD token has been stuck in a descending channel for some time now, with prices yet to break out. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 30.78 and still facing southwards, indicating that bearish sentiment remains strong. Bulls will have an uphill battle to break the current bearish trend anytime soon.

The Moving Average MA 50 has also crossed below the MA 200, confirming a long-term bearish bias in the market. The MACD is heading into negative territory and looks set to remain there for some time. Meanwhile, the key support near EMA 50 of $0.67 could be tested if the current bearish momentum continues.

What to expect from Worldcoin price analysis

Worldcoin (WLD) appears to remain stuck in a long-term bear market, with prices trading below $0.80 for some time now. The token is facing strong downward pressure from bears, and its 4-hour and daily charts show there is not much hope of breaking out of this bearish trend anytime soon.

The key support at $0.67 may be tested in the near future if the current bearish momentum persists. To break out, buyers will need to gain some strength and push prices above $1.00, which currently seems far away.

Worldcoin’s Recent News

Worldcoin’s groundbreaking World App, spearheaded by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has ventured into cryptocurrency to introduce a Universal Basic Income (UBI) alongside a unique identification system. The project, which offers an accessible cryptocurrency platform, witnessed a surge in demand during its recent launch, leading to technical challenges and a temporary halt in claiming the free Worldcoin Genesis Grant.

At its debut in late July, the World App allowed users to claim 25 Worldcoin (WLD) through the Genesis Grant, fostering UBI prospects. As a testament to its commitment, Worldcoin subsequently introduced a fresh grant worth 10 WLD for new users and those who had previously secured the Genesis Grant. However, the enthusiastic response caused a rush to claim the grant, resulting in error messages and capacity-related issues.

The World App’s appeal stems from its dual focus on addressing significant global issues. Primarily, it aims to offer a unique identification solution for the approximately billion people worldwide who lack proper proof of identity. This inventive approach involves utilizing iris scanning technology to generate a distinctive identifier for each individual, thereby establishing a novel and secure form of identification.

The second major issue Worldcoin seeks to tackle is the potential job loss attributed to artificial intelligence. The project envisions leveraging AI-generated income to fund the Universal Basic Income, a concept that could potentially transform the future of work. Despite regulatory concerns in some regions, millions of users have already opted for iris scans, demonstrating an early embrace of Worldcoin’s innovative vision.

While the specifics of the UBI funding mechanism remain under development, Worldcoin’s strategic move to offer weekly Grants aims to captivate attention and drive engagement. Notably, the initial Genesis Grant of 25 WLD was followed by a 10 WLD grant, diverging from the initially indicated 1 WLD valuation. As Worldcoin endeavors to refine its approach and scale its transformative mission, the World App presents an intriguing opportunity for users to explore cryptocurrency, unique identity solutions, and the potential of a UBI-backed future.

Worldcoin, a controversial iris-scanning crypto project, has introduced a reservations feature for unverified users to reserve their Worldcoin (WLD) tokens. Despite facing regulatory challenges in various jurisdictions, Worldcoin aims to differentiate humans from bots in the future by using iris-based biometric data. The World App now allows users to reserve WLD tokens before verifying their World ID, with the reservations being valid for 12 months. Users can redeem their reserved tokens by using the Orb, an iris-scanning device.

Worldcoin’s project encompasses the Worldcoin ID, Worldcoin App, and the native Worldcoin token (WLD). Users who choose to scan their iris for biometric data-based identification are rewarded with WLD tokens. The project, which launched on July 24 after three years of development, strives to establish a global database to distinguish humans from bots, particularly as artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent.

Despite its ambitious goals, Worldcoin has encountered regulatory issues and investigations in multiple countries. It was initially suspended in Kenya due to concerns about its data collection methods, specifically the collection of sensitive identification data like iris scans. Similar regulatory actions have been taken in Argentina and the United Kingdom. Although Worldcoin attracted over 2 million customers before its public launch, its post-launch response has been mixed, with the exact number of users claiming their WLD tokens undisclosed. The creators assert that the response has been positive, featuring long queues.

Worldcoin’s Controversies, Skepticism, and the Reality of Post-Launch Sign-ups

Worldcoin has been the subject of controversy and skepticism due to privacy concerns. The registration process requires users to scan their iris using a device called “The Orb,” which is available at specific locations globally. After human verification, users receive a “World ID” and 25 WLD, the project’s native token, valued at approximately $60. The safety of “The Orb” and the handling of sensitive data have been questioned, with notable individuals like Jack, the former CEO of Twitter, and Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, voicing their concerns.

The project boasted an impressive 2 million sign-ups before its launch. However, the numbers post-launch tell a different story. Hong Kong, one of the cities with the highest number of sign-ups, reported about 600 sign-ups across three designated locations on the first day. Heather Huang, an operator of one of the Orbs in the city, claimed that these 600 sign-ups made up nearly half of the total Worldcoin sign-ups on launch day. If true, this suggests that only around 1,200 people signed up on launch day, a figure significantly lower than the pre-launch claims.

Worldcoin’s co-founder and Open AI CEO, Sam Altman, seemed to respond to the alleged decrease in sign-ups by tweeting a video of numerous users lining up to sign up at what appears to be one of “The Orb” locations. He captioned the video: “Day 3 of @worldcoin launch, crazy lines around the world. one person getting verified every 8 seconds now.” This tweet sparked reactions, with some suggesting that users were signing up for the monetary incentive (the 25 WLD tokens received upon sign-up) without considering the potential consequences. A user, @_whitneywebb, tweeted: “One person is willing to sell their soul every 8 seconds for a shitcoin and a cattle tag. Extreme clown world alert.”

Worldcoin Price Prediction for Tomorrow and Next Week

CoinCodex

According to Coincodex’s current Worldcoin price prediction, the price of Worldcoin is predicted to drop by -2.47% and reach $ 1.951305 by July 30, 2023. According to our technical indicators, the current sentiment is Bullish, while the Fear & Greed Index shows 50 (Neutral). Worldcoin recorded 1/1 (100%) green days with price volatility over the last 30 days. Based on our Worldcoin forecast, it’s a good time to buy Worldcoin.

Worldcoin Price Prediction 2034 – 2030

Cryptopolitan Worldcoin Price Prediction 2024 – 2030

Worldcoin (WLD) Price Prediction 2024 – 2030

Year Low Average High 2024 1.77 2.355 2.94 2025 2.66 4.625 6.59 2026 2.78 3.255 3.73 2027 2.85 3.98 5.11 2028 4.56 4.855 5.15 2029 4.92 7.095 9.27 2030 5.24 5.935 6.63 Worldcoin (WLD) Price Prediction 2024-2030

Worldcoin Price Prediction 2024

Based on the historical price movements of Worldcoin and the BTC halving cycles, the yearly low Worldcoin price prediction for 2024 is estimated at $ 1.78. Meanwhile, the price of Worldcoin is predicted to reach as high as $ 2.94 next year. Worldcoin could gain 25.10% by 2024 compared to today’s price if WLD reaches the upper price target.

Worldcoin Price Prediction 2025

The Worldcoin price prediction for 2025 is currently between $ 2.66 on the lower end and $ 6.59 on the high end. Worldcoin could gain 179.95% by 2025 compared to today’s price if WLD reaches the upper price target.

Worldcoin Price Prediction 2026

The Worldcoin price prediction for 2026 is currently between $ 2.78 on the lower end and $ 3.73 on the high end. Worldcoin could gain 58.72% by 2026 compared to today’s price if WLD reaches the upper price target.

Worldcoin Price Prediction 2027

The Worldcoin price prediction for 2027 is currently between $ 2.85 on the lower end and $ 5.11 on the high end. Worldcoin could gain 117.44% by 2027 compared to today’s price if WLD reaches the upper price target.

Worldcoin Price Prediction 2028

The Worldcoin price prediction for 2028 is currently between $ 4.56 on the lower end and $ 5.15 on the high end. Worldcoin could gain 120.42% by 2028 compared to today’s price if WLD reaches the upper price target.

Worldcoin Price Prediction 2029

The Worldcoin price prediction for 2029 is currently between $ 4.92 on the lower end and $ 9.27 on the high end. Worldcoin could gain 294.47% by 2029 compared to today’s price if WLD reaches the upper price target.

Worldcoin Price Prediction 2030

The Worldcoin price prediction for 2030 is currently between $ 5.24 on the lower end and $ 6.63 on the high end. Worldcoin could gain 182.30% by 2030 compared to today’s price if it reaches the upper price target.

Worldcoin Price Prediction by Coincodex

Based on the historical price movements of Worldcoin and the BTC halving cycles, the yearly low Worldcoin price prediction for 2024 is estimated at $ 1.776928. Meanwhile, the price of Worldcoin is predicted to reach as high as $ 2.94 next year. Cryptopolitan’s Price Predictions is similar to CoinCodex.

What Is Worldcoin (WLD)?

The mission of the Worldcoin project is to build the world’s largest identity and financial network as a public utility, giving ownership to everyone.

The Worldcoin system revolves around World ID, a privacy-preserving global identity network. World ID enables users to verify their humanness online (“Proof of Personhood”) while maintaining their privacy through zero-knowledge proofs.

To engage with the Worldcoin protocol, individuals must first download World App, the first wallet app that supports the creation of a World ID. Individuals visit a physical imaging device called the Orb to get their World ID Orb-verified. Most Orbs are operated by a network of independent local businesses called Orb Operators. The Orb uses multispectral sensors to verify humanness and uniqueness, with all images being promptly deleted on-device per default (absent explicit consent to Data Custody).

All Orb-verified World IDs holders are entitled to claim recurring grants of free WLD tokens (WLD tokens are not available in the US; see the Worldcoin Tokenomics section of the project’s whitepaper for details). This has the potential to make WLD the most widely distributed digital currency.

The WLD token is designed as a utility token with governance properties, empowering users by giving them a say over the protocol’s future. Beyond conventional “one-token-one-vote” governance mechanisms, the introduction of World ID paves the way for “one-person-one-vote” mechanisms. These two mechanisms can also be combined to enable new ways of governance. After launch, the Worldcoin Foundation will solicit proposals and work with the community on how World ID and the WLD token should interact in Worldcoin’s governance model (see the project’s whitepaper for details on governance and decentralization).

The community of users will determine the token’s utility, but a few other use cases, in addition to governance, could emerge. For example, users may use the WLD token to pay for certain actions in World App or another wallet app, make other payments, or signal their approval for certain initiatives or causes.

WLD is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Individuals will receive their user grants on Optimism Mainnet. Therefore, most WLD transactions will likely take place on the Optimism network.

Who Are the Founders of Worldcoin?

Worldcoin was founded by Sam Altman, Alex Blania, and Max Novendstern (Max Novendstern left the project in July 2021). The most well-known of the co-founders, Sam Altman, is also the co-founder and current CEO of OpenAI and former president of Y Combinator, a startup incubator. Initial research and development for the Worldcoin project was conducted by Tools for Humanity (TFH) and other partners.

Worldcoin has raised over 250M USD across several funding rounds from investors such as a16z, Khosla Ventures, Bain Capital Crypto, Blockchain Capital, and Tiger Global.

What Makes Worldcoin Unique?

Worldcoin aims to build the world’s largest identity and financial network, achieving global adoption at a billion-people scale. In contrast to most other crypto projects, most WLD tokens will be given to individuals – simply for being human.

Using World ID, individuals can prove they are a real, unique human to any platform that integrates with the protocol, including web3 systems, social networking sites, and governmental programs. This will enable fair airdrops or token/NFT sales, protection against bots/Sybil attacks on social media, and the fairer distribution of limited governmental resources. Furthermore, World ID can also enable global democratic processes and novel forms of governance (e.g., via quadratic voting), and it may eventually support a path to AI-funded UBI.

Over two million people from more than 30 different countries across five continents have verified at an Orb during the pre-launch phase, which lasted from May 2021 until July 2023. At launch, Worldcoin begins the rollout of 1,500 Orbs across 35+ cities in 20+ countries to meet the global demand for World ID.

How Many Worldcoin (WLD) Tokens Are There in Circulation?

The initial total supply of Worldcoin is 10 billion WLD.

For 15 years following the launch, the supply cap is fixed to 10B WLD (enforced by the WLD smart contract). After 15 years, governance may decide to implement an inflation rate of up to 1.5% per year if it deems it necessary for the long-term sustainability of the protocol. Governance will also decide how to allocate these newly minted tokens (if any). The WLD smart contract enforces the inflation cap of 1.5% per year. Per default, unless changed via governance, the inflation rate is set to 0%.

The 10B WLD tokens are allocated to different stakeholders as follows:

75% of the WLD tokens are allocated to the Worldcoin community.

9.8% of the WLD tokens are allocated to the Initial Development Team.

13.5% of the WLD tokens are allocated to TFH Investors.

1.7% of the WLD tokens are allocated to the TFH Reserve.

The Worldcoin Foundation has formulated an aspirational token allocation goal to allocate at least 60% of all WLD tokens (coming from the Worldcoin Community pool) to individuals through user grants. See the Worldcoin Tokenomics section of the project’s whitepaper for details.

For live on-chain data about WLD, see this Dune dashboard.

How Is the Worldcoin Protocol Secured?

The WLD token contract is deployed on Ethereum Mainnet, and the token is bridged to the Optimism “layer 2” network. It, therefore, inherits the security properties of these two blockchains.

How to buy Worldcoin (WLD)?

If you want to know where to buy Worldcoin at the current rate, the top cryptocurrency exchanges for trading in Worldcoin stock are Binance, OKX, Bitrue, Bybit, and Bitget. You can find others listed on the CMC crypto exchanges page.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.