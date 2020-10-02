Binance coin price prediction: BNB bullish trajectory to extend beyond $27?

BNB coin price has been the best performer in September

Binance coin price correcting towards $25

BNB coin has gained over 30% in 10 days

Binance coin price general overview

Binance coin price has jumped, and it is now among the top 10 digital currencies, and it is currently trading near $27.6 after a bullish leap. The cryptocurrency appears to be aiming for $30, after being among the best performers during September.

Binance coin price has surged upwards by almost 16 percent over the last 30 days, and it now seems destined for the $30 mark.

Binance coin price movements in the past 24 hours

BNB/USD 1-day chart: Tradingview

The BNB/USD pair is currently trading below the selling pressure at $29.3 as bulls attempt sparking further upward momentum. The pair opened the day trading at $27.45 after closing the previous trading day at $27.46. Over the last 24 hours, BNB price has moved to reach a low of $26.985 and a high of $27.77 gaining 1.02 percent over that time.

BNB coin price movements over the last seven days

BNB/USD 1 week price movements: Tradingview

Regardless of the fresh decline, Binance coin price has experienced an intense week having traded in a bull market for the majority of the time. The bulls managed to defend the $23 support zone sparking a bullish trend as the chart indicates.

During the last ten days alone, the BNB/USD pair has added almost 30 percent to its value. The BNB/USD trading pair has surged from a low of $21 to nearly clearing the $30 resistance in that time.

BNB/USD 4-hour chart

BNB/USD 4-hour chart: Tradingview

Binance coin price has been quite volatile over the past 30 days. The BNB/USD pair even tested the lowest support near $17.8 early in September. However, since touching the monthly support level, the bulls triggered a bullish rally that took Binance coin price to a monthly high of $33.5 before failing to maintain the momentum.

As a result, the Binance coin price corrected towards $20 and $22 price levels. Nevertheless, the BNB/USD pair has drawn a bullish trend over the last ten days. The bullish uptrend stretches beyond the last ten days with the coin commencing the fourth and the last quarter of the year on a high after experiencing months of volatility.

The BNB coin price action is now attempting to clear the selling pressure near $30 before extending its bullish trend even further.

Binance coin YTD price movements

BNB/USD YTD chart: Tradingview

Looking at Binance coin price movement in the YTD chart, the crypto is clearly displaying a clear bullish trend with a new YTD high realized early in September at $33.95.

Binance coin price prediction

The previous major correction took BNB coin price from a high of $33 to $24 on September 14. The buyers are now attempting to drive the price back up currently trading at $27.7. The latest gains by BNB have been driven by the announcement of the “first-ever project to double launch” – AlphaFinanceLab, by the leading cryptocurrency exchange.

If the bulls can manage to clear out the selling pressure near $30, then Binance coin price might be destined for a new yearly high. However, at the moment BNB/USD seems to be embarking on a correction which might extend towards $25 before making further gains.

There isn't a single day where #Binance takes a day off!

While @cz_binance sleeps from time to time, @binance is on mission 24/7

Reaching the top is one thing but staying at top is where binance shines

Amazing development! Panama project bridging Binance Chain/Binance Smart Chain https://t.co/oadCHhG8Ca — Binancian🔸️🔶️🔸️ (@binancian) September 30, 2020

The information provided is not a trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.