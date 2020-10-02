- Binance coin price prediction: BNB bullish trajectory to extend beyond $27?
- BNB coin price has been the best performer in September
- Binance coin price correcting towards $25
- BNB coin has gained over 30% in 10 days
Binance coin price general overview
Binance coin price has jumped, and it is now among the top 10 digital currencies, and it is currently trading near $27.6 after a bullish leap. The cryptocurrency appears to be aiming for $30, after being among the best performers during September.
Binance coin price has surged upwards by almost 16 percent over the last 30 days, and it now seems destined for the $30 mark.
Binance coin price movements in the past 24 hours
The BNB/USD pair is currently trading below the selling pressure at $29.3 as bulls attempt sparking further upward momentum. The pair opened the day trading at $27.45 after closing the previous trading day at $27.46. Over the last 24 hours, BNB price has moved to reach a low of $26.985 and a high of $27.77 gaining 1.02 percent over that time.
BNB coin price movements over the last seven days
Regardless of the fresh decline, Binance coin price has experienced an intense week having traded in a bull market for the majority of the time. The bulls managed to defend the $23 support zone sparking a bullish trend as the chart indicates.
During the last ten days alone, the BNB/USD pair has added almost 30 percent to its value. The BNB/USD trading pair has surged from a low of $21 to nearly clearing the $30 resistance in that time.
BNB/USD 4-hour chart
Binance coin price has been quite volatile over the past 30 days. The BNB/USD pair even tested the lowest support near $17.8 early in September. However, since touching the monthly support level, the bulls triggered a bullish rally that took Binance coin price to a monthly high of $33.5 before failing to maintain the momentum.
As a result, the Binance coin price corrected towards $20 and $22 price levels. Nevertheless, the BNB/USD pair has drawn a bullish trend over the last ten days. The bullish uptrend stretches beyond the last ten days with the coin commencing the fourth and the last quarter of the year on a high after experiencing months of volatility.
The BNB coin price action is now attempting to clear the selling pressure near $30 before extending its bullish trend even further.
Binance coin YTD price movements
Looking at Binance coin price movement in the YTD chart, the crypto is clearly displaying a clear bullish trend with a new YTD high realized early in September at $33.95.
Binance coin price prediction
The previous major correction took BNB coin price from a high of $33 to $24 on September 14. The buyers are now attempting to drive the price back up currently trading at $27.7. The latest gains by BNB have been driven by the announcement of the “first-ever project to double launch” – AlphaFinanceLab, by the leading cryptocurrency exchange.
If the bulls can manage to clear out the selling pressure near $30, then Binance coin price might be destined for a new yearly high. However, at the moment BNB/USD seems to be embarking on a correction which might extend towards $25 before making further gains.Disclaimer. The information provided is not a trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.