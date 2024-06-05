TON Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will TON Reach $100?

Key Takeaways

Our TON predictions anticipate a high of $7.21 by the end of 2024.

In 2025, it will range between $4.90 and $6.72, with an average price of $6.04.

In 2030, it will range between $25.24 and $31.48, with an average price of $26.17.

Toncoin (TON) has risen 34% over the last 30 days and 250% over the past year. Looking ahead, TON is anticipated to trade higher. It will cross the $10 mark in 2027 and $20 in 2029.

TON (The Open Network) is a decentralized protocol designed by Telegram and created by the community. The protocol is designed as a distributed supercomputer, or “super server,” that consists of TON Blockchain, TON DNS, TON Storage, and TON Sites. The native token for the network is called Toncoin.

“Will TON ever go up? Can TON reach the $10 mark? Where will TON be in 5 years?” These are the questions asked by traders and investors. Let’s answer them using our Toncoin price prediction.

Overview

Cryptocurrency Toncoin Ticker TON Current Price $7.46 Market Cap $18,072,989,998 Trading Volume $535,322,380 Circulating Supply 2,413,622,741 All-time High $7.78 on Jun 5, 2024 All-time Low $0.3906 on Sep 20, 2021 24-hour High $6.50 24-hour Low $6.27

Toncoin Price Prediction: Technical Analysis

Metric Value Volatility (30-day Variation) 6.12% 50-day SMA $6.20 200-day SMA $3.68 Sentiment Bullish Fear & Greed Index 73 (Greed) Green Days 16/30 (53%)

Toncoin Price Analysis: TON In Accumulation

Key Takeaways

TON whales have risen steadily.

TON is range-bound.

Whales Accumulate TON – A Bullish Cue

An analysis by CrypoQuant has revealed major market players’ increasing interest in TON. TON addresses holding between 100K and 1M tokens have risen steadily. The rise signifies strong interest from whales, indicating strategic accumulation.

TON number of addresses with funds. Source CryptoQuant

TON/USD 1-day Chart: TON is range-bound

The one-day chart reveals that TON is trending neutral. For example, the relative strength index is 52.24 in neutral territory. The candles have also remained range-bound for the last week despite registering negative momentum, as shown by the MACD indicator.

These indicators suggest that the chances of continuing the neutral trend was high.

TON/USDT 1-day Chart

Toncoin Technical Indicators: Levels and Action

Daily Simple Moving Average (SMA)

Period Value ($) Action SMA 3 6.36 BUY SMA 5 6.40 BUY SMA 10 6.41 BUY SMA 21 6.53 SELL SMA 50 6.20 BUY SMA 100 5.11 BUY SMA 200 3.68 BUY

Daily Exponential Moving Average (EMA)

Period Value ($) Action EMA 3 6.45 BUY EMA 5 6.43 BUY EMA 10 6.43 BUY EMA 21 6.38 BUY EMA 50 6.01 BUY EMA 100 5.22 BUY EMA 200 4.19 BUY

What Can You Expect From TON Price Analysis Next?

Per our technical indicators, TON is Bullish, while the Fear & Greed Index shows 73 (Greed). Toncoin recorded 16/30 (53%) green days with 6.12% price volatility over the last 30 days. The charts show TON is in consolidation.

Is TON a Good Investment?

The Open Network enables rapid transactions and supports various decentralized applications. The network’s association with Telegram is fast-tracking the onboarding of new users into web3. According to our price predictions, TON is set to make more records in the future.

Last month, the minting and listing of Notcoin, a popular Web3 community tool, was a major boost to the TON ecosystem. For example, on May 16, TON onboarded over a million new users in 24 hours.

TON Price Prediction June 2024

It remains unlikely that TON will break above $8 resistance, which has held strong since the beginning of the year. The TON June price prediction will range between $6.02 and $7.85. It will average at $6.45.

Month Potential Low ($) Potential Average ($) Potential High ($) June 6.02 6.45 7.85

TON Price Prediction 2024

As the second half of 2024 unfolds, TON remains bullish, as evidenced by the price registering higher highs. The price will range between $5.53 and $7.85. The average price for the month will be $6.30.

Year Potential Low ($) Potential Average ($) Potential High ($) 2024 5.53 6.30 7.85

TON Price Prediction 2025 – 2030

Year Potential Low ($) Potential Average ($) Potential High ($) 2025 4.90 6.04 6.72 2026 5.90 6.10 6.82 2027 8.80 9.04 10.26 2028 12.56 13.01 15.02 2029 17.89 18.54 21.49 2030 25.24 26.17 31.48

TON Price Prediction 2025

The Toncoin price forecast for 2025 set the high at $6.72. However, when the market corrects, TON will reach a minimum price of $4.90 and an average of $6.72.

TON Price Prediction 2026

The year 2026 will experience more bullish momentum. According to the TON price prediction, it will range between $5.90 and $6.82, with an average trading price of $6.10.

TON Price Prediction 2027

The TON prediction climbs even higher into 2027. According to the prediction, Toncoin’s price will range between $8.80 and $10.26, with an average price of $9.04.

TON Price Prediction 2028

The analysis suggests a further acceleration in TON’s price. TON will trade between $12.56 and $15.02. It will average at $13.01.

TON Price Prediction 2029

According to the TON price prediction for 2029, the price of TON will range between a minimum of $17.89, a maximum of $21.49, and an average of $18.54.

TON Price Prediction 2030

The TON price prediction for 2030 indicates the price will range between $25.24 and $31.48. The average price of Toncoin will average at $26.17.

Cryptopolitan TON Price Prediction 2025 – 2030

TON Market Price Prediction: Analysts’ TON Price Forecast

Firm 2024 2025 DigitalCoinPrice $13.60 $15.88 Changelly $9.99 $10.03 Gate.io $6.34 $6.50

Cryptopolitan’s TON Price Predictions

Our predictions show TON will achieve a high of $3.15 in the second half of 2024. In 2025, it will range between $3.90 and $4.72, with an average of $4.04. In 2030, it will range between $25.24 and $31.48, with an average of $26.17. Note the predictions are not investment advice. Seek independent professional consultation or do your research.

TON Historic Price Sentiment

Toncoin launched in 2018 as the Telegram Open Network (TON) but was later renamed “The Open Network” and taken over by the TON Foundation.

In June 2020, all Toncoin tokens (98.55% of the total supply) became available for mining.

The tokens were placed in special Giver smart contracts, enabling anyone to mine until 28 June 2022. Users mined around 200,000 TON daily.

All the tokens were mined in two years, marking the completion of the distribution event.

On September 20, 2021, TON registered its all-time low price at $0.3906.

Its first significant break came in November 2021. In days, the coin slid from $0.8 to $4.5.

It corrected in 2022, reaching a low of $0.9.

In 2023, it ranged between $1.1 and $2.5.

In 2024, it registered another bull run, rising from $2.11 to its all-time high of $7.78.