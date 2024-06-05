Loading...

TON Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will TON Reach $100?

4 mins read
TON Price Prediction 2024 - 2030

Key Takeaways

  • Our TON predictions anticipate a high of $7.21 by the end of 2024.
  • In 2025, it will range between $4.90 and $6.72, with an average price of $6.04.
  • In 2030, it will range between $25.24 and $31.48, with an average price of $26.17.

Toncoin (TON) has risen 34% over the last 30 days and 250% over the past year. Looking ahead, TON is anticipated to trade higher. It will cross the $10 mark in 2027 and $20 in 2029.

TON (The Open Network) is a decentralized protocol designed by Telegram and created by the community. The protocol is designed as a distributed supercomputer, or “super server,” that consists of TON Blockchain, TON DNS, TON Storage, and TON Sites. The native token for the network is called Toncoin.

“Will TON ever go up? Can TON reach the $10 mark? Where will TON be in 5 years?” These are the questions asked by traders and investors. Let’s answer them using our Toncoin price prediction.

Overview 

CryptocurrencyToncoin
TickerTON
Current Price$7.46
Market Cap$18,072,989,998
Trading Volume$535,322,380
Circulating Supply2,413,622,741
All-time High$7.78 on Jun 5, 2024
All-time Low$0.3906 on Sep 20, 2021
24-hour High$6.50
24-hour Low$6.27

Toncoin Price Prediction: Technical Analysis

MetricValue
Volatility (30-day Variation)6.12%
50-day SMA$6.20
200-day SMA$3.68
SentimentBullish
Fear & Greed Index73 (Greed)
Green Days16/30 (53%)

Toncoin Price Analysis: TON In Accumulation

Key Takeaways

  • TON whales have risen steadily.
  • TON is range-bound.

Whales Accumulate TON – A Bullish Cue

An analysis by CrypoQuant has revealed major market players’ increasing interest in TON. TON addresses holding between 100K and 1M tokens have risen steadily. The rise signifies strong interest from whales, indicating strategic accumulation.

TON Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will TON Reach $100?
TON number of addresses with funds. Source CryptoQuant

TON/USD 1-day Chart: TON is range-bound

The one-day chart reveals that TON is trending neutral. For example, the relative strength index is 52.24 in neutral territory. The candles have also remained range-bound for the last week despite registering negative momentum, as shown by the MACD indicator.

These indicators suggest that the chances of continuing the neutral trend was high.

TON comprehensive market analysis
TON/USDT 1-day Chart

Toncoin Technical Indicators: Levels and Action

Daily Simple Moving Average (SMA)

PeriodValue ($)Action
SMA 36.36BUY
SMA 56.40BUY
SMA 106.41BUY
SMA 216.53SELL
SMA 506.20BUY
SMA 1005.11BUY
SMA 2003.68BUY

Daily Exponential Moving Average (EMA)

PeriodValue ($)Action
EMA 36.45BUY
EMA 56.43BUY
EMA 106.43BUY
EMA 216.38BUY
EMA 506.01BUY
EMA 1005.22BUY
EMA 2004.19BUY

What Can You Expect From TON Price Analysis Next?

Per our technical indicators, TON is Bullish, while the Fear & Greed Index shows 73 (Greed). Toncoin recorded 16/30 (53%) green days with 6.12% price volatility over the last 30 days. The charts show TON is in consolidation.

Is TON a Good Investment?

The Open Network enables rapid transactions and supports various decentralized applications. The network’s association with Telegram is fast-tracking the onboarding of new users into web3. According to our price predictions, TON is set to make more records in the future.

Recent News/ Updates

  • Last month, the minting and listing of Notcoin, a popular Web3 community tool, was a major boost to the TON ecosystem. For example, on May 16, TON onboarded over a million new users in 24 hours.

TON Price Prediction June 2024

It remains unlikely that TON will break above $8 resistance, which has held strong since the beginning of the year. The TON June price prediction will range between $6.02 and $7.85. It will average at $6.45.

MonthPotential Low ($)Potential Average ($)Potential High ($)
June6.026.457.85

TON Price Prediction 2024

As the second half of 2024 unfolds, TON remains bullish, as evidenced by the price registering higher highs. The price will range between $5.53 and $7.85. The average price for the month will be $6.30. 

YearPotential Low ($)Potential Average ($)Potential High ($)
20245.536.307.85

TON Price Prediction 2025 – 2030

YearPotential Low ($)Potential Average ($)Potential High ($)
20254.906.046.72
20265.906.106.82
20278.809.0410.26
202812.5613.0115.02
202917.8918.5421.49
203025.2426.1731.48

TON Price Prediction 2025

The Toncoin price forecast for 2025 set the high at $6.72. However, when the market corrects, TON will reach a minimum price of $4.90 and an average of $6.72.

TON Price Prediction 2026

The year 2026 will experience more bullish momentum. According to the TON price prediction, it will range between $5.90 and $6.82, with an average trading price of $6.10.

TON Price Prediction 2027

The TON prediction climbs even higher into 2027. According to the prediction, Toncoin’s price will range between $8.80 and $10.26, with an average price of $9.04.

TON Price Prediction 2028

The analysis suggests a further acceleration in TON’s price. TON will trade between $12.56 and $15.02. It will average at $13.01.

TON Price Prediction 2029

According to the TON price prediction for 2029, the price of TON will range between a minimum of $17.89, a maximum of $21.49, and an average of $18.54.

TON Price Prediction 2030

The TON price prediction for 2030 indicates the price will range between $25.24 and $31.48. The average price of Toncoin will average at $26.17.

TONCOIN Future Price Movements
Cryptopolitan TON Price Prediction 2025 – 2030

TON Market Price Prediction: Analysts’ TON Price Forecast

Firm20242025
DigitalCoinPrice$13.60$15.88
Changelly$9.99$10.03
Gate.io$6.34$6.50

Cryptopolitan’s TON Price Predictions

Our predictions show TON will achieve a high of $3.15 in the second half of 2024. In 2025, it will range between $3.90 and $4.72, with an average of $4.04. In 2030, it will range between $25.24 and $31.48, with an average of $26.17. Note the predictions are not investment advice. Seek independent professional consultation or do your research.

TON Historic Price Sentiment

  • Toncoin launched in 2018 as the Telegram Open Network (TON) but was later renamed “The Open Network” and taken over by the TON Foundation. 
  • In June 2020, all Toncoin tokens (98.55% of the total supply) became available for mining. 
  • The tokens were placed in special Giver smart contracts, enabling anyone to mine until 28 June 2022. Users mined around 200,000 TON daily.
  • All the tokens were mined in two years, marking the completion of the distribution event.
  • On September 20, 2021, TON registered its all-time low price at $0.3906.
  • Its first significant break came in November 2021. In days, the coin slid from $0.8 to $4.5.
  • It corrected in 2022, reaching a low of $0.9.
  • In 2023, it ranged between $1.1 and $2.5.
  • In 2024, it registered another bull run, rising from $2.11 to its all-time high of $7.78.
TON History Price Chart. Source CoinStats

 

FAQs

Is TON a good investment?

The Open Network enables rapid transactions and supports various decentralized applications. The network’s association with Telegram is fast-tracking the onboarding of new users into web3. According to our price predictions, TON is set to make more records in the future.

What is the utility of the TON token?

TON is used to pay fees on the network. Other functions include staking, lending, yield farming activities, and use for games and collectibles built on TON.

Where can I buy TON?

You can buy TON on Bybit, OKX, Kucoin, Uniswap V3, and Gate.io.

Can the TON price crash?

TON is volatile and, therefore, prone to a crash. The opposite is also plausible.

Is TON a scam or legit?

TON is a legitimate project with a utility on ‘The Open Network‘ with a total value locked at over $300 million.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

