Bitcoin Price Prediction 2023-2032: Will Bitcoin Bulls Rally?

The $2Million bet by ex-CTO of Coinbase has been the subject of much discussion and debate in the crypto world. At the heart of the controversy is Srinivasan’s prediction that Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin within just 90 days. This Bitcoin Price Prediction intends to shed light on the long tunnel of crypto winter. There’s a rumor going around in dark corners that the US Government sold off $227M (roughly 9.8k BTC coins). Imagine if they sell the additional over 200K $BTC which they still own, prices would be back under $10K in a heartbeat!

How much is Bitcoin (BTC) worth?

The live Bitcoin price today (31 May 2023) is $$27,069.28 with a 24-hour trading volume of $19,500,845,093. Bitcoin is down 2.72% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #1, with a live market cap of $524,856,341,402. It has a circulating supply of 19,389,375 BTC coins and a max. supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.

BTC price analysis: BTC price faces intense selling pressure from $27.8K

BTC price analysis shows a continuation in selling pressure from $27,835

Resistance for BTC is present at $28,110

Support for BTC/USD is present at $25,900

The BTC price analysis for 31 May confirms intense selling pressure from bears as the price breaks multiple levels below $28,000. As bulls failed to maintain a trade above $28.110, the price has dropped below its 38.6% Fib level, creating a bearish zone near $27K level.

BTC price analysis 1-day chart: BTC/USD makes a big red candle at $27.8K

Analyzing the daily price chart of Bitcoin, BTC’s price has witnessed a continuation in a bearish rally today as bulls failed to push the price above the immediate resistance level at $28,433. As the BTC/USD pair dropped below EMA20 and continued a downtrend from $27,900, the current sentiment surrounding Bitcoin is bringing concerns of further decline. The 24-hour volume made a minor surge today as it touched $23.66 million, showing confidence in trading activities. BTC price is currently trading at $27,166, decreasing over 2% in the last 24 hours.

The RSI-14 trend line continues to decline below the midline as it hovers near the 47-level, hinting that bullish sentiment is fading after the recent decline. The SMA-14 level suggests further volatility in the next few hours.

BTC/USD 4-hour price chart: BTC price takes support at $27,025

The 4-hour BTC price chart suggests that bears are currently making a downward correction as the price already made a low at $27,025. However, after taking support at $27K, the price is attempting to surge higher.

The BoP indicator has reversed its trend to a positive region at 0.62, bringing an upward correction for short-term holders, forcing them to open long positions near-immediate support levels.

The MACD trend line has formed red candles below the signal line and the indicator is now attempting to tend downward, further strengthening sellers’ confidence.

What to expect from BTC price analysis next?

The hourly price chart confirms that bulls are facing intense selling pressure near the breakout at $27.6K. However, if the BTC price successfully holds its momentum above $28K, it may break out and touch the resistance at $28.5K.

If bulls fail to initiate a surge, BTC price may drop below the immediate support line at $26.6K, resulting in a downward correction to $25.2K.

Bitcoin Price Predictions 2023-2032

Price Predictions By Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum ($) Average ($) Maximum ($) 2023 33978.99 35065.34 39496.26 2024 51210.56 52963.83 60507.33 2025 70666.82 73315.01 90680.63 2026 108146.8 111812.5 122460.6 2027 157994.9 162467.4 189146 2028 232530.9 240654.3 271687.4 2029 327592 339624.7 408801 2030 470411.4 483996.4 576734 2031 692853.1 717052.9 805390.4 2032 1003202 1031884 1196997

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2023

Our in-depth technical analysis of past BTC price data suggests that in 2023, Bitcoin’s price is projected to be around a minimum value of $33,978.99. The price of Bitcoin could potentially reach a maximum of $39,496.26, with an average trading value of $35,065.34 in USD.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2024

In 2024, Bitcoin’s price is anticipated to attain a minimum value of $51,210.56. The price of Bitcoin could potentially reach a maximum value of $60,507.33, with an average trading price of $52,963.83 throughout the year.

BTC Price Forecast for 2025

Our in-depth technical analysis of past BTC price data suggests that in 2025, Bitcoin’s price is projected to reach a minimum level of $70,666.82. The BTC price could potentially reach a maximum level of $90,680.63, with an average trading price of $73,315.01.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2026

In 2026, Bitcoin’s price is anticipated to attain a minimum value of $108,146.75. The price of Bitcoin could potentially reach a maximum value of $122,460.57, with an average trading price of $111,812.50 throughout the year.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2027

In 2027, the price of 1 Bitcoin is expected to reach a minimum level of $157,994.94. The BTC price could potentially reach a maximum level of $189,146.03, with an average price of $162,467.44 throughout the year.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2028

In 2028, Bitcoin’s price is projected to reach a lowest possible level of $232,530.90. According to our analysis, the BTC price could potentially reach a maximum possible level of $271,687.36, with an average forecast price of $240,654.27.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2029

Based on our forecast and technical analysis, in 2029, Bitcoin’s price is expected to attain a minimum price value of $327,592.02. The BTC price could potentially reach a maximum price value of $408,801.04, with an average value of $339,624.73.

Bitcoin Price Forecast 2030

In 2030, Bitcoin’s price is anticipated to reach a minimum level of $470,411.37. The Bitcoin price could potentially reach a maximum level of $576,734.03, with an average price of $483,996.36 throughout the year.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2031

Based on our forecast price and technical analysis, in 2031, Bitcoin’s price is projected to attain a minimum level of $692,853.12. The BTC price could potentially reach a maximum level of $805,390.37, with an average trading price of $717,052.94.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2032

In 2032, Bitcoin’s price is projected to reach the lowest possible level of $1,003,202.32. According to our analysis, the BTC price could potentially reach a maximum possible level of $1,196,996.55, with an average forecast price of $1,031,884.44.

Bitcoin Price Prediction By Coincodex

Coincodex’s latest forecast for Bitcoin suggests an increase of 3.20% in its value, potentially reaching $28,542 by June 5, 2023. Current technical indicators suggest a bearish sentiment, with the Fear & Greed Index indicating a neutral position at 51.

Over the past 30 days, Bitcoin has experienced 14 green days out of 30, accounting for 47%, with a price volatility of 3.01%. Given these predictions, it is currently not an ideal time to purchase Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Price Prediction By Digital Coin Price

According to Digital Coin Price’s Bitcoin price prediction, the price of BTC is expected to rise exponentially in the upcoming years as it is the leader in the crypto market. The website expects the Bitcoin price to surpass the $60,869.70 mark in 2024. By the conclusion of the year, the lowest projected value for Bitcoin is $57,573.16. Furthermore, the price of BTC has the potential to reach a peak of $69,899.81.

In 2032, it is anticipated that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) will surpass the $513,425.21 mark. By the conclusion of this year, the lowest projected value for Bitcoin is $508,022.91. Furthermore, the price of BTC has the potential to achieve a peak of $514,970.05.

Bitcoin Price Prediction By CryptoPredictions.com

CryptoPrediction.com’s forecast for Bitcoin in June 2023 suggests that it will open the month at a value of $28,907.975 and close at $26,013.304. Throughout June, the highest projected price for Bitcoin is $31,444.309, while the lowest is expected to be $21,382.130.

BTC Price Overview

The price of Bitcoin had experienced notable peaks and troughs in its value. Despite this volatility, the unique nature of the Bitcoin network and its limited supply of coins has attracted the attention of investors and traders worldwide. The blockchain technology underlying Bitcoin enables secure and transparent transactions without the need for intermediaries, making it an attractive alternative to traditional financial systems.

In recent years, Bitcoin has trended upwards, with significant increases in value occurring in 2017 and 2021. This growth has been driven by a variety of factors, including increased adoption and acceptance of Bitcoin as a form of payment, as well as speculation by investors and traders. Today, Bitcoin is trading at +56654654.6% above its all-time low in July 2010.

While the future of Bitcoin’s price remains uncertain, many experts predict that the trend towards increased adoption and acceptance of digital currencies will continue to drive demand for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

BTC Price history

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price again reached an all-time high in 2021, as values exceeded over 65,000 USD in November 2021. That particular price hike was connected to the launch of a Bitcoin ETF in the United States, whilst others in 2021 were due to events involving Tesla and Coinbase, respectively.

Tesla’s announcement in March 2021 that it had acquired 1.5 billion U.S. dollars worth of the digital coin fueled mass interest. The market was noticeably different by the end of 2022, however, with Bitcoin prices reaching roughly 17194.91 as of January 10, 2023, after another crypto exchange, FTX, filed for bankruptcy.

Large BTC holders – ‘whales’ – are said to make up two percent of anonymous ownership accounts, and own approx 92 percent of BTC. As most people who use cryptocurrency-related services worldwide are retail clients rather than institutional investors, Bitcoin prices are difficult to measure, as movements from one large whale already have a significant impact on this market.

Bitcoin Recent News/Opinions

Breaking: The United States (US) government reportedly has sold off approximately 9.8K BTC digital currencies worth about $227 million. That could explain why the cryptocurrency market has experienced a significant dip, per certain reports. The US government seized the Bitcoin in question during the Silkroad case, as reported by Whale Wire on Twitter.

The US government’s alleged sale of such a large amount of Bitcoin caused a ripple effect in the market, with prices dropping in minutes. This is not the first time there have been reports that the US government has sold BTC, but it could be one of the largest sales.

Meanwhile: Liechtenstein’s Prime Minister, Daniel Risch, recently announced that the country’s lawmakers are considering allowing Bitcoin payments for various government services. However, he did not reveal whether Liechtenstein plans to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender. LGT Bank, the top private bank in Liechtenstein, joined the crypto trend in 2022 by collaborating with SEBA Bank. This partnership allowed the bank’s customers to make direct investments in digital currencies.

As we go to press: The NFT project, Bitcoin Miladys, has launched a bridge in collaboration with Ordinals Market and Xverse Bitcoin wallet. This bridge, utilizing the BRC-721E token standard, allows the migration of artwork and data from the Ethereum-based Milady Maker profile picture project to Bitcoin.

More on Bitcoin

What is Bitcoin?

Launched in 2009, Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency powered by blockchain technology. Satoshi Nakamoto created the coin to overcome the shortcomings of government-issued currencies without requiring a controlling authority.

Bitcoin (BTC) was created out of the need for a cryptography-based e-payment system rather than the conventional trust-based system. Cryptocurrency acts as a store of value and a payment method for any transaction process in the crypto space. It is often dubbed “digital gold.”

Bitcoin’s current cryptography is based on an impenetrable algorithm (SHA-256) designed by the United States National Security Agency (NSA) in 2016, after the collapse of the SHA-1 algorithm. This algorithm makes it impossible to crack the Bitcoin network.

Since the launch of Bitcoin in 2009, its value has risen dramatically, from less than 0.01 USD in May 2010 to over 67,000 USD in November 2021. Bitcoin is expected to attain newer feats in the coming years as more institutional investors and traders continue to turn to cryptocurrency.

What Influences Bitcoin’s Price?

Several factors are responsible for the price movement of cryptocurrencies. These price-determining factors include demand and supply, investor sentiments, availability, economic cycles, adoption rate, functionality, governance & forks, regulations, news, etc. Although Bitcoin is a mainstream digital currency, its price movement is also subject to these factors, as with other currencies.

For instance, the 24 February 2022 sell-off was sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which also saw global stocks fall sharply. Bitcoin has been correlated with other risk assets like stocks for several months. More institutional investors get involved, and short-term investors who trade bitcoin like other risk equities have entered the market.

Recently, Bitcoin bottomed at $17,708 (its 52-week low) on June 18, 2022, due to the news about several exchanges, lending pools, and other cryptocurrency companies battling liquidity problems.

Celsius, a DeFi platform and top crypto lender was the source of negative market sentiments in the middle of June 2022. The platform announced that it had paused swaps, withdrawals, and transfers between accounts due to the extreme crypto market conditions – this has been the status quo since June 13.

Three arrows capital (3AC) is another firm that was plunged into bankruptcy because of the meltdown of TerraUSD/LUNA and liquidations by Voyager, Celsius, and BlockFi. Consequently, Bitcoin dipped by about 68% from its current all-time high, affirming the effect of investor sentiments, news, demand, supply, etc.

Bitcoin Challenges

Despite its success, Bitcoin has faced several criticisms, especially its energy-hungry mining system. According to an energy consumption tracker developed by the University of Cambridge, Bitcoin mining was estimated to consume 100 TWh per year, about one-third of the UK’s total energy consumption in 2016.

In addition, BTC’s criminality potential has positioned it for more scrutiny, as it has facilitated numerous dark web dealings, such as acquiring illegal weapons, money laundering, etc.

The most significant and long-standing challenge of Bitcoin is scalability. Bitcoin’s underlying technology limits its performance in terms of transaction completion timeframe, with an insufficient capacity of 3-7 TPS. As more transactions are initiated on the network, processing delays will surface. Several proposals have been put forward to nip this concern in the bud, but a favorable long-term fix remains unclear.

How do you buy and sell Bitcoin?

You can buy and sell Bitcoin through cryptocurrency exchanges or peer-to-peer platforms. To purchase Bitcoin, you typically need to create an account with a cryptocurrency exchange, fund your account, and place an order to buy Bitcoin.

What is Bitcoin’s role in the broader financial system?

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are seen by some as a disruptive force that could challenge traditional financial systems and provide greater financial freedom and autonomy for users.

Where to store Bitcoin?

The best ways to store Bitcoin include hardware wallets, paper wallets, and software wallets. Hardware wallets are considered the most secure, as they store private keys offline and require physical confirmation of transactions. Paper wallets, which involve printing out private keys and keeping them in a secure location, are also considered secure but require careful handling. Software wallets, which run on computers or mobile devices, are a great option, but more vulnerable to hacking and malware attacks.

What drives the value of BTC?

Bitcoin’s value is determined by supply and demand factors, such as market sentiment, adoption rates, regulatory changes, and investor speculation. Bitcoin’s decentralized nature, scarcity, and high-security features also contribute to its value in the market.

Conclusion

As the crypto market leader, Bitcoin cryptocurrency is one digital asset with massive potential for mainstream adoption. Several businesses already accept Bitcoin as an alternative to fiat currencies, with the latest club member being the Spanish company Telefonica. The telecommunication giant recently partnered with crypto exchanges Bit2Me to enable settlements in Bitcoin, among other cryptocurrencies.

According to our BTC price forecast, Bitcoin’s long-term prospects are looking good, with several possibilities of future price appreciation. Our expectations are also backed by Bitcoin price history. Bitcoin could be a significant portfolio addition for many BTC investors in years to come. However, before you buy Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, do remember to conduct your own research, taking into account all risks involved.

