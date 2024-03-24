Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2024-2033

Rocket Pool (RPL) is making waves in the cryptocurrency world, and this is the ideal place to understand its future potential. It’s crucial to keep a close eye on RPL’s price trends and predictions because it’s a prominent name in decentralized finance. In this ever-evolving landscape, staying informed about RPL’s real-time charts and market insights is essential for both seasoned investors and newcomers. This introduction is your gateway to unraveling the exciting journey of Rocket Pool.

How much is Rocket Pool worth?

Today, the price of Rocket Pool stands at $30.82, with a trading volume of $6.53 million over the past 24 hours. Its market capitalization is $621.31 million, with a market dominance of 0.02%. Over the last day, the price of RPL decreased by -1.44%. Currently, sentiment towards Rocket Pool’s price prediction is bullish, accompanied by a Fear & Greed Index reading of 74, indicating greed in the market sentiment. Rocket Pool has a circulating supply of 20.22 million RPL out of a maximum supply of 19.11 million RPL. The yearly supply inflation rate is 5.48%, resulting in the creation of 1.05 million RPL in the last year. In terms of market capitalization, Rocket Pool holds the #38 position in the Ethereum (ERC20) Tokens sector.

Rocket Pool price analysis: RPL shows stable dynamics at $30.82

TL;DR Breakdown

Rocket Pool price analysis shows bullish market sentiment

RPL resistance level is at $39.09

Current price of RPL/USD is $30.82

As of March 24, 2024, Rocket Pool’s current price indicates a clear bullish trend, characterized by a significant upward movement in the market. Over the last 24 hours, there has been a notable increase in price, suggesting the strong influence of bullish factors and hinting at the potential for a breakout in the market. According to the most recent data, RPL initially traded at a low of $30.03; however, it has since gained bullish momentum, with Rocket Pool (RPL) now actively trading at around $30.82, representing a substantial increase of over 0.52%. This upward movement underscores the dominance of buyers in the market, contributing to the overall bullish sentiment. The current market conditions indicate a sustained and optimistic outlook, further reinforced by the ongoing upward momentum.

Rocket Pool’s price trajectory is unmistakably bullish, portraying a pronounced upward trend in the market dynamics observed over the preceding 24-hour period. This discernible uptick in price, starting from a modest $30.03 and ascending to approximately $30.82, signifies a robust influx of buying activity and hints at the potential for a significant breakthrough in market sentiment. The noteworthy increase of over 0.52% underscores the prevailing dominance of buyers, signaling a palpable optimism among market participants regarding Rocket Pool’s prospects. This bullish momentum not only reflects the current demand dynamics but also suggests a broader positive sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency, likely fueled by favorable developments or investor confidence in its underlying technology and ecosystem. As such, with the momentum showing resilience, there exists a prevailing anticipation for sustained upward movement in Rocket Pool’s price trajectory, painting a promising picture for its performance in the foreseeable future.

Rocket Pool price analysis 1-hour chart: Recent Developments

The recent analysis of Rocket Pool’s price movements within the last hour illustrates a dominant upward trend, indicating a prevailing bullish sentiment in the market. Bullish investors have been actively engaged in maintaining the resistance level at $31.65, resulting in a breakout characterized by heightened volatility. These market conditions suggest a notable shift towards bullish control, potentially paving the way for a sustained upward trend in the short term. On the other hand, the support band is clearly delineated at the lower boundary of Bollinger’s band, situated at $30.12. This establishes a critical level that traders and investors will closely monitor, adding an additional layer of significance to the ongoing market dynamics.

The initial volatility observed in RPL appears to be gradually diminishing, presenting a pattern reminiscent of a bottleneck formation. This visual observation indicates that the cryptocurrency is entering a phase characterized by reduced fluctuations in its price level. The decreasing volatility patterns serve as an indicator that RPL is progressing towards a period of enhanced stability, suggesting the likelihood of a notable decrease in price volatility in the coming days or weeks. This trend of diminishing volatility in RPL may signify a maturation in its market dynamics, which could potentially attract investors in search of more consistent and predictable investment opportunities. As RPL moves towards greater stability, it may bolster confidence among market participants and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable market environment for the cryptocurrency.

RPL/USD 1-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

As of now, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for RPL stands at 49, placing it within the central neutral range. However, upon closer examination of the RSI’s trajectory, a downward trend emerges, signaling a prevalence of seller activity over buyer activity. Although the RSI currently resides above the Moving Average, indicating a bullish trend, there are indications that it could soon dip below the Moving Average curve, signaling a potential shift towards a fully bearish movement in the near future. This observation points to a delicate balance in the market, where neither buyers nor sellers are exerting significant dominance, suggesting a period of uncertainty and potential volatility ahead.

RPL/USD 1-day price chart: The Rocket Pool price gains stable momentum at $30.82

The 1-day analysis of Rocket Pool’s price trends suggests a prevailing bearish sentiment in the market, notwithstanding a modest 0.52% increase observed over the past 24 hours, hinting at a potential continuation of bullish sentiment in the near future. Of particular note is the upper boundary of Bollinger’s band, established at $39.09, which serves as a formidable resistance level for RPL. Additionally, the lower boundary of Bollinger’s band, now positioned at $26.46, has solidified into a substantial support level following the successful breach of this price point. These identified resistance and support levels hold significant importance for traders and investors, furnishing them with essential reference points for gauging potential price movements in Rocket Pool (RPL) and informing their decision-making processes within the market.

The prospect of breaching the lower boundary of Bollinger’s band suggests a potential market breakout, heralding an increase in volatility levels. This breakout is expected to catalyze intensified price fluctuations as bullish forces strive to reclaim dominance and restore market equilibrium. Currently, the market seems to be undergoing a retracement phase towards the short-term support level, with participants vigilantly observing the repercussions of the breakout and its subsequent influence on price dynamics. This period of heightened volatility underscores the significance of closely monitoring market movements and adjusting trading strategies accordingly to navigate potential opportunities and risks effectively.

RPL/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) presently standing at 47, the cryptocurrency is situated within the central neutral region rather than the overbought zone. The RSI trend at present depicts a stable scenario, signaling a balance where buying activity aligns with selling activity. The steady linear movement of the RSI in the market indicates a dormant phase, presenting a potential opportunity for bullish investors to take charge and propel the value upwards. In such a scenario, the market is poised for potential shifts as bullish sentiment gains traction, potentially leading to increased buying pressure and upward momentum in the cryptocurrency’s value.

What to expect from Rocket Pool’s price analysis?

In conclusion, Rocket Pool (RPL) demonstrates a dynamic interplay of market forces, as evidenced by its recent price movements and technical indicators. Despite fluctuations and periods of volatility, RPL maintains a resilient position within the cryptocurrency market. The analysis highlights key support and resistance levels, as well as the implications of various indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Bollinger’s bands. While short-term trends may vary, the overall sentiment appears to be cautiously optimistic, with opportunities for both bullish and bearish positions. As always, investors and traders should conduct thorough research and exercise prudent risk management strategies when navigating the ever-changing landscape of cryptocurrency markets.

Recent Rocket Pool News

Rocket Pool emerges as a compelling alternative to Lido due to its permissionless nature, allowing anyone to become a node operator or validator and embodying the principles of decentralization. Observers indicate a growing trust in Rocket Pool, supported by its transparent and decentralized system operating through smart contracts for a secure and trustless process.

The platform’s revenue model involves a decentralized Ethereum staking protocol, enabling users to stake ETH without locking up assets, and earning rewards in the form of rETH tokens. Notably, Rocket Pool sustains its operations through a flat 14% commission on all 8 ETH minipools, benefiting node operators like Gitcoin. As we delve into the world of decentralized finance, the Rocket Pool price prediction takes center stage, shaping the trajectory of this dynamic ecosystem.

Is Rocket Pool a good Investment?

Rocket Pool (RPL) has experienced a recent bullish trend, marked by upward price movements and successful resistance breaches. The current market sentiment is characterized as bullish, with an Extreme Greed level of 81 on the Fear & Greed Index. Additionally, the analysis indicates that Rocket Pool has recorded a 5.24% price increase in the last 24 hours and has displayed bullish indicators in both short-term and one-day charts.

However, it’s essential to note that cryptocurrency investments come with inherent risks, and market conditions can change rapidly. The overbought conditions suggested by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the potential for bearish reversals highlight the need for cautious consideration.

Rocket Pool Price Predictions 2024-2033

Rocket Pool Price Predictions 2024-2033 By Cryptopolitan

YEAR MINIMUM AVERAGE MAXIMUM 2024 $49.80 $51.67 $58.36 2025 $72.29 $74.36 $87.92 2026 $105.06 $108.04 $125.40 2027 $151.58 $156.98 $178.17 2028 $217.43 $223.71 $266.48 2029 $329.99 $341.18 $377.69 2030 $496.82 $510.47 $571.30 2031 $706.98 $727.40 $854.86 2032 $980.31 $1,017 $1,220 2033 $1,422 $1,463 $1,699

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2024

As per the Rocket Pool price prediction at the onset of 2024, analysts in the cryptocurrency field envisage an average RPL rate of $51.67. This prediction encompasses a spectrum of potential values, with the anticipated minimum price resting at $49.80 and the maximum expected to reach $58.36.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2025

As outlined in our Rocket Pool Price Prediction for 2025, expectations suggest that Rocket Pool’s price is poised to attain a minimum threshold of $72.29. Projections further indicate the potential for the RPL price to scale up to a maximum level of $87.92, with an envisaged average trading price settling around $74.36. These forecasts provide a glimpse into the potential price dynamics of Rocket Pool in 2025, serving as valuable insights for investors and stakeholders navigating the cryptocurrency market landscape.

RPL Price Prediction for 2026

According to the Rocket Pool Price Prediction and technical analysis, the anticipated trajectory for Rocket Pool’s price in 2026 indicates a projected minimum value of $105.06. Additionally, there is an outlook for the RPL price to potentially achieve a maximum value of $125.40, with an average valuation expected to hover around $108.04.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2027

According to Rocket Pool price predictions, the trajectory of RPL’s price in 2027 suggests a projected minimum value of $151.58. Furthermore, there is an anticipation that the Rocket Pool price may potentially reach a maximum value of $178.17, with the average trading price estimated to be around $156.98 throughout the course of 2027.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2028

According to Rocket Pool price predictions, the trajectory of RPL price in 2028 suggests a projected minimum value of $217.43. Furthermore, there is an anticipation that the Rocket Pool price may potentially reach a maximum value of $266.48, with the average trading price estimated to be around $223.71 throughout the course of 2028.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2029

Cryptocurrency experts are poised to unveil their Rocket Pool Price Predictions for the RPL price in 2025. The Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2029 indicates a potential minimum trading cost of $329.99, with the maximum expected to reach $377.69. On average, analysts anticipate the value of Rocket Pool (RPL) to hover around $341.18. These predictions provide valuable insights for investors, offering a glimpse into the potential price range and average value of Rocket Pool in the upcoming year.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2030

Based on our Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2030, examining historical price data of RPL, the forecast for 2030 indicates a potential minimum value of $496.82 for Rocket Pool. Moreover, there is a projection that the Rocket Pool price could attain a maximum value of $571.30, with the average trading value expected to be around $510.47. These insights aim to provide valuable information for investors, offering a glimpse into the potential price range and average value of Rocket Pool in the year 2030.

Rocket Pool Price Forecast 2031

According to our Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2031, the forecast for the RPL’s price in 2031 suggests a potential minimum level of $706.98. Additionally, our findings indicate that the RPL price might reach a maximum level of $854.86, with the average forecasted price settling around $727.40. These projections offer valuable insights for investors, providing a glimpse into the potential price range and average forecasted value of Rocket Pool in the year 2031.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2032

According to the Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2032 and technical analysis, the trajectory for Rocket Pool’s price in 2032 suggests a potential minimum level of $980.31. Additionally, there is an expectation that the RPL price may reach a maximum level of $1,220, with the average trading price predicted to be around $1,017. These projections provide valuable insights for investors, offering a glimpse into the potential price range and average trading value of Rocket Pool in the year 2032.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2033

Following our Rocket Pool price prediction 2033, it is projected that in 2033, the minimum expected price of RPL will be approximately $1,422. Moreover, the maximum anticipated RPL price could reach around $1,699. On average, the trading price is forecasted to be around $1,463 in 2033. These assumptions provide insights for investors, offering an estimate of the potential price range and average trading value for Rocket Pool in the year 2033.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction By PricePrediction.net

Analyzing the Rocket Pool price prediction trends for RPL reveals a significant trajectory over the coming years. In 2024, Rocket Pool is estimated to range between $49.80 and $58.36, showcasing potential growth within a short timeframe. Moving ahead to 2027, the forecast suggests a substantial increase, with prices projected to fluctuate between $151.58 and $178.17. By 2030, Rocket Pool is anticipated to experience continued upward momentum, reaching an estimated range of $496.82 to $571.30. Looking further into the future, the year 2033 foresees Rocket Pool’s price potentially ranging from $1,422 to $1,699, indicating a substantial leap in value. In the longer term, the year 2040 is projected to witness remarkable growth, with the price estimated to fall within the range of $27,193 to $31,611. Finally, by the year 2050, Rocket Pool’s price predictions suggest an even more considerable surge, ranging from $35,268 to $40,797, portraying the potential for substantial value appreciation over the next few decades.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction By DigitalCoinPrice

According to Digital Coin Price’s Rocket Pool price prediction for the RPL showcase a progressive trajectory over the coming years. In 2024, the anticipated range between $34.18 and $83.91 suggests potential growth. By 2027, the projected prices exhibit a significant increase, fluctuating between $147.40 and $175.93. The forecast for 2030 indicates a substantial surge, with prices reaching as high as $286.12, signifying a considerable leap in value. Looking further ahead to 2033, the projections demonstrate a remarkable upswing, ranging from $718.04 to $744.36. These estimations imply an optimistic outlook, emphasizing the potential for substantial appreciation in the cryptocurrency’s value, though the dynamic nature of the market introduces inherent volatility that could influence these forecasts.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction By CryptoPredictions.com

According to CoinCodex’s current Rocket Pool price prediction, the cryptocurrency is expected to undergo a 13.12% price increase, reaching $42.49 by March 17, 2024. The technical indicators suggest a bullish sentiment, complemented by an Extreme Greed reading of 81 on the Fear & Greed Index. Rocket Pool has witnessed 50% positive trends over the last 30 days, recording 15 green days and displaying a 7.60% price volatility. CoinCodex’s forecast indicates that the current market conditions make it a favorable time to consider purchasing Rocket Pool. Looking forward, the yearly low price projection for 2025 is estimated at $37.56, while the forecast envisions a peak of $236.87 in 2026. The price predictions for 2030 span from a low of $157.40 to a high of $319.52, underlining the potential for both growth and fluctuation in the coming years.

Rocket Pool Overview

Popularity #128 Market Cap $1,086,903,773 Price Change (24 hours) 4.56% Trading Volume (24 hours) $16,067,168 Price change (7 days) 10.99% Circulating Supply 1,493,452,839 FLOW All-time low (May 17, 2019) $0.09118 All-time high (Nov 16, 2021) $154.73 From ATL +42023.54% From ATH -75.18%

Rocket Pool (RPL) Price History

RocketPoolPriceHistory

Rocket Pool Price History

History of Rocket Pool price, market cap, volume. All values after Sat Sep 2018 This is the first day when we got RPL stock price data.

Rocket Pool launched in September 2017. The first exchange rate of RPL detected by our platform is $0.2806290, the lowest price was $0.1403845 in April 2019, and the maximum price that Rocket Pool reached was $60.01 in 2024.

In the first year on which we have information, the RPL price closed at $0.4881269 which is 173.94% up from the open, The best year for Rocket Pool price was 2021 average price was $15.30, and the price closed at $41.29 after reaching the max price $48.59.

More On Rocket Pool

What Is Rocket Pool (RPL)?

Rocket Pool is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool offering up to 4.33% APR for ETH2 staking. Users can join the Rocket Pool with its decentralized node operator network or run their own nodes with only 16 ETH. In the latter case, they can earn a commission from staking ETH and additional RPL rewards from providing RPL collateral, amounting to up to 6.36% APR for ETH and the additional RPL rewards.

Rocket Pool provides liquid staking, meaning users benefit from an increasing exchange rate instead of adding on to their initial staked collateral, which would be a taxable event. Furthermore, Rocket Pool offers smart nodes: a custom node software that allows anyone to run a node on its network. With losses from bad nodes distributed across the network, individual users minimize their risk of facing penalties. This is supported by the pool’s open-source and audited smart contracts, which guarantee fully non-custodial staking and a maximum degree of decentralization.

The Founders of Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool was launched by David Rugendyke, a senior developer with a computer science background who started designing Rocket Pool in late 2016. He is supported by General Manager Darren Langley, an executive with over 18 years of commercial experience in managing and mentoring development teams, designing application architecture, and delivering exciting digital products for government and financial services. The team is complemented by three blockchain and Solidity engineers with a combined 40 years of experience.

What Makes Rocket Pool Unique

Rocket Pool essentially offers anyone the opportunity to participate in ETH2 staking, regardless of their capital investment or level of technological sophistication. Its core premise is to enable the trustless staking of ETH on a network of decentralized autonomous nodes that are underpinned by RPL collateral.

Rocket Pool sees itself as a complement to stake-as-a-service providers. These providers can choose to maximize returns by joining Rocket Pool and running a node, for which they receive rewards in ETH and RPL in return. In this manner, even a big player like Gemini could use Rocket Pool by creating nodes that stake 16 ETH each. This is where Rocket Pool’s staked ETH wrapper, rETH, comes into play.

rETH is a tokenized version of the staked ETH in Rocket Pool, which allows stakers to engage from 0.01 ETH to up to 32 ETH. By staking their Ether, users receive rETH in return, which automatically accrues staking rewards based on the performance of the entire network of node operators. The value of rETH is protected against slashing through insurance mechanisms, with node operators staking RPL on nodes as collateral for any penalties they incur.

The second way of interacting with Rocket Pool is through Node Staking. Users can deposit 16 ETH and are assigned an additional 16 ETH from users who are depositing ETH and receiving rETH. In essence, you stake your own 16 ETH and 16 ETH on behalf of the protocol. Rocket Pool automatically adjusts its commission rate based on the supply and demand of node operators and available ETH. With this model, node operators are rewarded for providing insurance for stakes in case they are penalized or slashed. Furthermore, node operators must deposit a minimum amount of RPL as collateral.

How Many Rocket Pool (RPL) Coins Are There in Circulation?

RPL follows a different approach than most fixed-supply DeFi tokens and introduces 5% annual inflation. The protocol argues that any value-generating protocol will need to reward its participants. A fixed-supply model would result in this value being generated at the expense of its users.

The newly issued RPL tokens will be emitted as follows:

Node Operators staking RPL as insurance collateral (70%)

Oracle DAO members providing various Oracle data (15%)

Protocol DAO Treasury to fund decentralized development (15%)

This model is designed to incentivize the protocol’s key stakeholders and fund further decentralized development. The Oracle DAO members consist of node operators, ensuring that Oracle data is reported correctly to the protocol, while the Protocol DAO governs the protocol’s treasury. At the time of writing, the supply of RPL is just over 10 million.

How Is the Rocket Pool Network Secured?

RPL is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Rocket Pool has been successfully audited by three separate firms: Sigma Prime, Consensys Diligence, and Trail of Bits. It also runs a bug bounty program to incentivize keeping its protocol safe.

Furthermore, the governance of Rocket Pool is split across its Protocol DAO and Oracle DAO. The Protocol DAO is responsible for settings like RPL inflation, rewards, and auctions, the staking requirements and commissions for nodes, and deposits. The Oracle DAO bridges the smart contracts between the Beacon Chain and the ETH1 main chain. Members of the Oracle DAO are several big ETH2 staking clients like Lighthouse, Nimbus, Prysm, ConsenSys Codefi, Blockchain Capital, Bankless, and others.

Where Can You Buy Rocket Pool (RPL)?

RPL is available on UniSwap (V3), Hoo, BKEX, XT.COM, Hotbit, and Bvnex. If you want to learn more about how to start buying cryptocurrencies, you can read more here in our guide.

Rocket Pool Whitepaper

In its technical documentation or whitepaper, Rocket Pool is keen to point out its pioneering aspects. It says: “Rocket Pool is a first-of-its-kind ETH Proof of Stake Protocol, designed to be community-owned, decentralized, trustless, and compatible with staking in Ethereum. It was first conceived in late 2016 and has been live since October 2021.”

Rocket Pool is designed to cater to two main user groups; those who wish to participate in tokenized staking using rETH using as little as 0.01 ETH and those who wish to stake ETH and run a node in the network to help generate a higher ROI than staking outside of the protocol due to commissions earned.

How to buy Rocket Pool (RPL)?

Rocket Pool Token should be easy to find as an emerging crypto startup. Many cryptocurrency trading platforms have recently offered Rocket Pool Token for public trade. The top crypto exchanges to buy Rocket Pool Token are presently Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, KuCoin, OKX, Bitget, Huobi, MEXC, CoinEx, LBank, Hotbit, and Poloniex. You may easily add Rocket Pool Token to your crypto portfolio by signing up on such platforms.

Conclusion

Aside from Rocket Pool’s (RPL) price prediction, we recommend that our readers perform as much research as possible before making any investment. The Rocket Pool Token appears to be a good asset due to its restricted supply and community support, yet cryptocurrency is an incredibly volatile asset. Cryptocurrency values fluctuate like a roller coaster and might climb or fall.

Rocket Pool (RPL) stands as a significant player in the realm of cryptocurrency, with its decentralized Ethereum staking protocol garnering attention and interest. Keeping a pulse on RPL’s price predictions, real-time charts, and market insights, as offered by platforms like Changelly, provides a valuable advantage for anyone looking to navigate the dynamic world of digital assets. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a newcomer, staying informed about RPL’s trajectory can be a key factor in making informed decisions in the ever-evolving crypto market. As RPL continues to capture attention and innovate within the decentralized finance sector, it remains an exciting and promising asset to watch for potential growth and opportunities.