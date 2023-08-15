Rollbit Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is It Time To Buy RLB?

Description Contents hide 1 Rollbit coin price prediction 2023-2032 2 How much is Rollbit worth? 3 Rollbit price analysis: RLB falls below $0.1693 while the negative trendline remains in place. 3.1 Rollbit price analysis 1-day chart: RLB decreases in value to $0.1693 due to negative pressure. 3.2 Rollbit price analysis 4-hour chart: Bearish spell causes RLB … Read more

Rollbit coin price prediction 2023-2032

Rollbit has quickly become one of the most popular crypto casinos and trading platforms. Launched in 2019, Rollbit offers a wide range of gaming, sports betting, futures trading, and NFT options for users. With no KYC requirements and support for numerous cryptocurrencies, Rollbit provides an easy entry into the world of crypto gaming and trading.

How much is Rollbit worth?

The live Rollbit Coin price today is $0.1693 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17,811,850. We update our RLB to USD price in real-time. Rollbit Coin is down 0.57% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #214, with a live market cap of $522,477,353.

Rollbit price analysis: RLB falls below $0.1693 while the negative trendline remains in place.

TL: DR Breakdown

Rollbit price analysis is in a bearish trend

Support for RLB/USD is present at $0.1612

Rollbit price is facing resistance at $0.1878

Rollbit price analysis reveals a bearish trend in the market and that it is stuck in a range between $0.1612 and $0.1878. The recent price movements indicate that the RLB/USD pair is trading beneath the lower boundary of this range, facing pressure from sellers. The 24-hour chart shows that the bears are still in control as they pushed the price below the $0.1693 mark. Currently, buyers have not been able to break this level, which could indicate a further decline in prices. Moreover, the breaking of this support level also confirms the presence of a bearish trendline on the chart.

The bulls are still trying to make an upward move, but the bearish pressure is too strong and they are unable to break through. For now, it looks like RLB/USD will remain in this range for some time until buyers can mount sufficient pressure to push prices above the upper boundary of this range. If buyers are able to do that, they will most likely be successful in reversing the trend from bearish to bullish.

Rollbit price analysis 1-day chart: RLB decreases in value to $0.1693 due to negative pressure.

The 1-day Rollbit price analysis confirms that it is trading at a level of $0.1693 and has been in a bearish trend for the past few days. The bears have pushed the price to this level due to their strong negative pressure, as buyers are unable to break through and support the price. There is a clear downtrend on the chart that indicates a lack of strength from buyers and an overall bearish sentiment in the market.

RLB/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The RSI score is 63.85 on the daily chart, which indicates that the price is overbought in the short term, indicating bearish momentum. Looking at the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD), the green bar is fading as the signal line is moving to the downside. The upper Bollinger Band is located at $0.2143, while the lower Bollinger Band is found at $0.0.035, which indicates bearish pressure as the price is trading far from it.

Rollbit price analysis 4-hour chart: Bearish spell causes RLB to drop to $0.1693

Rollbit price analysis for the hourly chart shows that it is trading in a bearish channel and appears to have lost its upside momentum. The coin appears to be in a downtrend, as it has broken below the level of $0.1720. The price is currently trading at $0.1693, which is a 0.57% drop from the previous day’s high. The sellers are dominating the market and will most likely continue until buyers break through the resistance levels at $0.1878. Furthermore, if the bears continue their strong negative push, we could see RLB/USD dip even further in the near future.

RLB/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The RSI score is 50.77 at this time frame, which tells us that the price is neither oversold nor overbought in the short term and that a reversal can be seen soon. The MACD is also bearish as it is on its way downward with the MACD line below the signal line. The Bollinger Bands are starting to contract as well, and the price is moving closer to the lower band. All of these indicators point towards a bearish trend in the market.

What to expect from Rollbit price analysis

In conclusion, Rollbit price analysis reveals a bearish sentiment in the market that has been steadily declining for the past few days due to strong negative pressure from sellers. The current price level is below $0.1693, and buyers are unable to break this resistance point, which could indicate that prices may continue to decline until buyers can muster enough strength to break through the resistance levels. Furthermore, technical indicators like RSI, MACD, and Bollinger Bands all point towards a bearish trend in the market. Prices will likely remain in this range for some time before we see any significant changes.

Rollbit Price Predictions 2023-2032

Rollbit Price Prediction By Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Average Maximum 2023 $0.10 $0.11 $0.11 2024 $0.15 $0.15 $0.18 2025 $0.21 $0.22 $0.26 2026 $0.31 $0.32 $0.36 2027 $0.47 $0.49 $0.54 2028 $0.68 $0.70 $0.82 2029 $1.02 $1.05 $1.18 2030 $1.54 $1.59 $1.83 2031 $2.18 $2.24 $2.67 2032 $3.20 $3.29 $3.78

Rollbit Price Prediction 2023

According to the technical analysis of Rollbit prices expected in 2023, the minimum cost of RLB will be $0.10. The maximum level that the RLB price can reach is $0.11. The average trading price is expected around $0.11.

Rollbit Price Prediction 2024

Our Rollbit price prediction for 2024 expects continued growth of capital in the crypto market, RLB could reach a maximum price of $0.18 in 2024 with an average price of $0.15. If a sell-off occurs, the minimum price expected in our prediction sits at $0.15.

Rollbit price prediction 2025

As per our Rollbit price prediction and deep technical analysis of historical data, In 2025, the RLB price analysis of Rollbit is predicted to reach a minimum level of $0.25. The RLB price can reach a maximum level of $0.26, with an average RLB market trading price of $0.22.

Rollbit price prediction 2026

According to the Rollbit forecast price and technical analysis, in 2026, the RLB price is expected to cross an average price level of $0.32; the expected minimum price value of RLB by the end of the current year should be $0.31. The Rollbit might reach a maximum price level of $0.36.

Rollbit price prediction 2027

Our Rollbit price prediction for 2027 shows that RLB is expected to reach a minimum level of $0.47 in 2027. The RLB price can reach a maximum level of $0.54, with an average price of $0.49 throughout 2027.

Rollbit price prediction 2028

Rollbit’s price forecast suggests the price of RLB could trade at a minimum level of $0.68 in 2028. The RLB price can reach a maximum level of $0.82 as per trading volume, with an average price of $0.70 throughout 2028.

Rollbit price prediction 2029

After the analysis of the prices of Rollbit in previous years, it is assumed that in 2029, the minimum price will be around $1.02. The maximum expected RLB price may be around $1.18. On average, the trading price might be $1.05 in 2029.

Rollbit (RLB) price prediction 2030

The price of Rollbit Coin is predicted to reach a minimum level of $1.54 in 2030. The Rollbit Coin price can reach a maximum level of $1.83, with an average price of $1.59 throughout 2030.

Rollbit (RLB) price prediction 2031

According to our deep technical analysis of past price data for RLB, In 2031, the price of Rollbit Coin is forecasted to be at around a minimum value of $2.18. The Rollbit Coin price value can reach a maximum of $2.67, with an average trading value of $2.24.

Rollbit price prediction 2032

Based on the technical analysis by cryptocurrency experts regarding the prices of Rollbit, in 2032, RLB is expected to have the following minimum and maximum prices: about $3.20 and $3.78, respectively. The average expected trading cost is $3.29.

Rollbit Price Prediction By priceprediction.net

According to price prediction net Rollbit Coin (RLB) is predicted to witness a steady surge in its value over the coming decade, with its price expected to increase from around $0.11 in 2023 to approximately $3.29 by 2032. These projections, based on thorough technical analyses of past data, suggest a consistent year-on-year growth for the coin. However, considering the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, it’s imperative to understand that real-time prices can vary from these predictions. Potential investors should exercise caution and seek financial advice before making decisions.

Rollbit Price Prediction By DigitalCoinPrice

Rollbit price prediction shows positive forecasting for Rollbit price forecasts as the website exhibits a gradual rise in the RLB token’s price. The RLB price is predicted to surpass $0.32 in 2023 and reach a minimum price of $0.14 by the end of the year. Additionally, it can increase to a maximum of $0.34.

According to our current Rollbit Coin price prediction, the value of Rollbit Coin will increase by 215.10%, reaching $0.55 by end of 2025. All technical indicators indicate that the current sentiment is Bullish, while the Fear & Greed Index is reading 14.93, which means extreme fear. Our Rollbit Coin forecast, it’s good to Buy Rollbit Coin right now.

Rollbit Price Prediction By CryptoPredictions.com

According to CryptoPredictions.com’s Rollbit price forecast,Rollbit Coin is predicted to start in October 2023 at $0.2314179425316 and finish the month at $0.21641589921163. During October, the maximum forecasted RLB price is $0.25764777809442 and the minimum price is $0.1752004891042.

Rollbit Coin started in August 2023 at $0.069843380267117 and is predicted to finish the month at $0.21045344470568. During August, the maximum forecasted RLB price is $0.25466489589107 and the minimum price is $0.069843380267117.

Rollbit price prediction by Market experts

Crypto market analysts have varying perspectives on the future price outlook for Rollbit’s native RLB token. According to influential YouTube analyst BitBoy Crypto, RLB has strong fundamentals and use cases as the utility token for the Rollbit platform. However, BitBoy believes excessive hype and “influencer marketing” have pumped RLB’s price unsustainably high in the near-term. He cautions that RLB could see a correction back towards $0.50 before finding a bottom and reversing higher.

In contrast, YouTuber Crypto Jebb remains confident in RLB’s upside potential despite its massive rally in 2021. He sets a bull case target of $20 per RLB if crypto market conditions improve and new product launches boost Rollbit’s volumes. Crypto Jebb cites RLB’s fixed token supply and status as the only way to access Rollbit’s lucrative promotions and services as key bull factors. While Rollbit’s controversy around derivatives trading creates short-term uncertainty, Crypto Jebb believes RLB will continue growing as Rollbit expands.

What is Rollbit Coin?

The Rollbit token (RLB) was launched as an integral part of the Rollbit lottery. There was no ICO for RLB. Instead, Rollbit has airdropped RLB for free to existing users of its casino and trading platform, Rollbit.com

The RLB lottery will drive demand for the token, acting as entry tickets that give holders the chance to win a share of the casino’s profits. RLB tokens must be staked to enter the lottery.

The prizes will come from our profit-sharing pool, where 20% of all the casino’s profits on a daily basis will accumulate over the course of each round. By having a proven product and with Rollbit already running at a profit before launching the token, RLB provided utility from day one by being an integral part of the lottery, with prizes coming from a share of Rollbit’s profits.

The supply of RLB is capped at 5 billion coins. To access the lottery, RLB must be staked in each round where half of the 0.20% staking fee will be burned (i.e., permanently removed from the supply).

Since each round will see RLB permanently removed from the supply, the number of tokens in circulation will gradually fall over time, helping to support value growth. The other half of the staking fees will accrue to staked Rollbots, Rollbit’s NFT project.

When all RLB tokens are staked, there’ll be a burn rate of 45% of the total supply per year. As more RLB is staked, this leads to a greater reduction in supply as a higher number of tokens are burned to enter the lottery. And as demand increases over time, this puts upward pressure on the price of RLB.

Overview of Rollbit’s offerings

Rollbit acts as a one-stop shop for crypto enthusiasts interested in gaming, sports betting, trading, and NFTs. Here is an overview of Rollbit’s main offerings:

Casino games

The Rollbit crypto casino features slots, table games, and live dealer options from top gaming providers. Games follow provably fair protocols and include popular titles like blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, and more.

Sportsbook

The sportsbook allows betting on all major sports and esports events. Betting options are available for NFL, NBA, soccer, MMA, and other sports. Competitive odds and an easy-to-use interface make wagering straightforward.

Futures Trading

Rollbit also operates a futures exchange for crypto assets. Traders can go long or short on coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum with up to 1000x leverage. Advanced charting and analysis tools are provided.

NFT Marketplace

Users can buy, sell, and trade NFTs on Rollbit’s marketplace. Digital collectibles across gaming, metaverse, art, and other categories are supported.

Rollbit Coin (RLB)

RLB is the native utility token for the Rollbit platform. It provides access to unique features like the Rollbit Lottery, which distributes 20% of profits as prizes.

Getting Started on Rollbit

Signing up for Rollbit takes just a few minutes. No KYC is required, so an email and password is all you need. Here are the steps to get started:

1. Create an account with email and password

2. Connect a crypto wallet like MetaMask (optional)

3. Deposit BTC, ETH, stablecoins or other supported assets

4. Navigate to desired game, sportsbook, or exchange

5. Place bets or trades

Once registered, users can deposit funds in BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, and other coins. Wagers and trades can then be placed directly from the user’s Rollbit account balance.

Buying the Rollbit Coin (RLB)

The Rollbit Coin provides unique benefits like lottery access. Buying RLB is straightforward directly on the platform. Users can purchase using USD, USDT, BTC, and other currencies. RLB runs on the Solana blockchain.

Here are the steps to buy RLB:

1.Deposit funds into Rollbit account

2. Navigate to RLB purchase page

3. Select currency and amount of RLB to buy

4. Confirm purchase

5. RLB will be credited to account

This on-platform purchase option makes obtaining RLB simple compared to decentralized exchanges.

Rollbit’s Casino Offerings

Rollbit’s casino sits at the core of the platform’s offerings. It provides a robust gaming experience spanning slots, table games, and live dealer options.

Slots

The slots selection includes both modern video slots as well as classic titles. Providers like Platipus, Endorphina, and BGaming are integrated, alongside Rollbit proprietary games. Popular titles include Book of Pyramids, Magic Oak, Razor Shark, and Fate of Storms.

Table Games

Table game options include roulette, blackjack, baccarat, craps, and more. Multiple variants are offered, like European, American, and VIP blackjack. Games support multi-hand play and range from low to high stakes.

Live Casino

For an authentic casino experience, Rollbit provides live dealer table games. Players can interact with real dealers in games streamed in high definition video. Live games include standards like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

Provably Fair System

Rollbit utilizes a provably fair system for its games. This allows players to independently verify game outcomes were random and not manipulated. Players can input a secret seed to hash outcomes and confirm fairness.

Overall, Rollbit’s casino provides a sizable game portfolio in a provably fair environment. The live dealer lounge creates an immersive gambling setting as well.

Rollbit Sportsbook for Betting on Sports

Complementing the casino, Rollbit also operates a sportsbook for betting on sports and esports. Bettors can wager on all major leagues and matches across football, basketball, soccer, MMA, and others.

Wide Coverage of Sports

The sportsbook covers leagues like the NFL, NBA, EPL, and UFC. Betting markets are offered for matches, player props, futures, and more. Less mainstream sports like darts, cricket, and handball are covered too.

eSports Betting

For gaming fans, extensive eSports coverage is provided. Bettors can wager on popular titles like CS:GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch, and more. Matches across top tournaments and events are covered.

Competitive Odds

Rollbit sportsbook odds are competitive relative to other major crypto sportsbooks. Markets move quickly to efficiently price outcomes. Dynamic spreads, totals, and props are provided.

Bonuses and Promotions

The sportsbook regularly offers bonuses like free bets, odds boosts, and parlay insurance. Special promos around major events are common as well. These promotions enhance the betting value for users.

With its wide market coverage and odds value, the Rollbit sportsbook provides a compelling betting experience. The eSports coverage is particularly robust for enthusiasts of competitive gaming.

Rollbit Futures Exchange for Crypto Trading

Beyond gaming and sports betting, Rollbit operates a futures exchange for trading crypto assets. Traders can access up to 1000x leverage across major coin pairs.

High Leverage

The hallmark of Rollbit’s futures exchange is the market-leading 1000x leverage offered. Traders can use this leverage for margin trades to amplify profits during market swings.

Long and Short Positions

The exchange enables traders to buy long contracts or sell short contracts speculating on price moves. Shorting coins can produce gains even during bearish conditions.

Major Coin Pairs

Futures contracts are available for top coins like BTC/USD, ETH/USD, BNB/USD, XRP/USD, and SOL/USD. Traders can go long or short based on price outlooks.

Platform Features

Rollbit provides full-featured charting and analysis tools for futures trades. Indicators like MACD, Bollinger Bands, RSI, and more are available. Traders can also view depth charts, order history, and other data.

While the high leverage creates risks, Rollbit futures provide traders with sophisticated market access to speculate on crypto price moves. Stop losses and other risk management features help mitigate downside.

NFT Marketplace

In addition to futures trading, Rollbit also operates an NFT marketplace for buying, selling, and trading digital collectibles.

Broad NFT Selection

The marketplace supports NFT collections across gaming, metaverse, pixel art, sports, and more. Both high-profile and emerging projects are represented.

Buyout Offers

Sellers can list NFTs for direct buyout pricing. Buyers can purchase instantly at listed prices.

Bidding and Auctions

NFTs can also be listed for bidding and auction-style sales. Interested buyers can place competitive bids on desired pieces.

Wallet Integration

Purchased NFTs can be transferred into compatible wallets like MetaMask for off-platform storage and use.

While nascent, Rollbit’s NFT exchange provides speculative traders a new way to capitalize on the burgeoning digital asset class. As the market matures, expect more developments to the NFT platform.

Rollbit Fees Breakdown

When evaluating a crypto platform, assessing the fee structure is important. Here is an overview of Rollbit’s fee policies:

– Deposits/Withdrawals – No fees, aside from blockchain transaction fees

– Trading Fees-No commissions or spreads on trades

– Overnight Financing Fees- Applied for keeping futures positions open overnight, based on trade size

– Swap Fees – Incurred when rolling over futures contracts at expiration, based on trade size

Relative to competitors, Rollbit offers a competitive fee schedule. There are no trading commissions, and blockchain deposit/withdrawal fees are unavoidable. The financing and swap fees for futures follow industry-standard calculations.

Is Rollbit Licensed and Regulated?

Rollbit operates legally under licenses from gaming authorities in Curacao and Cyprus. The platform is registered and regulated under Rollbit’s parent company, Bull Gaming N.V.

Specifically, Rollbit holds gaming license #GLH-OCCHKTW0702112020, which can be publicly verified on the Curacao gaming registry. Rollbit also adheres to regulations enacted by Cyprus’ National Betting Authority.

Rollbit stores player funds in cold wallets and follows KYC procedures under its licenses. Overall, users can have confidence Rollbit is a legitimate, regulated operation.

However, Rollbit did have its Curacao license temporarily suspended in 2022. More details below.

Rollbit License Controversy

In mid-2022, Rollbit became embroiled in controversy surrounding the legitimacy of holding both a Curacao gaming license and providing crypto leverage trading.

License Suspension

Curacao suspended Rollbit’s license on the grounds that the 1000x futures trading product exceeded the authority’s oversight remit. Curacao’s mandate focuses on gaming, while leverage trading is seen as a distinct financial product.

Rollbit’s Response

Rollbit maintained its futures product was a complementary extension of its gaming platform for users. Regardless, Rollbit agreed to remove the high leverage from its Curacao-licensed site while retaining normal futures trading capped at 3-5x leverage.

Reinstatement

After adjusting leverage limits and boosting consumer protections, Rollbit had its Curacao gaming license reinstated in good standing. Rollbit continues to hold an active Curacao license today.

While a blip for Rollbit, the episode demonstrates the sometimes unclear overlap between crypto finance and gaming regulation. Rollbit’s proactive response resolved the issue.

Pros and Cons of Using Rollbit

Based on this comprehensive review, here are the key advantages and disadvantages to weigh for the Rollbit platform:

Pros

– Huge variety of gaming, betting, trading, and NFT options

– Crypto-first platform with no KYC sign-up

– Licensed and regulated in Curacao and Cyprus

– Generous promotions and bonuses

– Easy futures trading with up to 1000x leverage

Cons

– Recent license suspension creates some uncertainty

– Limited customer support options

– Higher risk from high crypto leverage trading

– House edge gives casino mathematical edge

For many crypto users, the pros of Rollbit’s range of offerings, bonuses, and quick sign-up will outweigh the cons. However, users should be aware of the risks as well.

Conclusion

In the fast-growing world of crypto casinos, Rollbit stands out for its diverse product mix spanning gaming, betting, trading, and NFTs. With competitive odds, high leverage futures, and constant promotions, Rollbit attracts users of all risk tolerances.

Despite its license hiccup, Rollbit remains licensed and regulated in reputable jurisdictions. And it responded constructively to regulator concerns by capping leverage. Rollbit appears to place user experience first with its crypto-oriented model.

While the many offerings have trade-offs, Rollbit ultimately provides crypto enthusiasts an appealing, one-stop shop for DeFi-powered entertainment. The platform should continue gaining market share, though potential users should make informed decisions based on their personal risk preferences.