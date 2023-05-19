Shiba Inu Coin Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is SHIB Skyrocketing Soon?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2032

Let’s walk through Shiba Inu’s tracks through time to help decide whether SHIB is an excellent addition to your crypto portfolio. Let’s see what Elon Musk will do to help push the meme coin. After our walkthrough of the Shiba Inu price predictions, we will hopefully be more aware of SHIB value,

How much is SHIB worth?

Today’s Shiba Inu price is $0.000008676, with a 24-hour trading volume of $93,537,528. Shiba Inu is down 1.44% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #15, with a live market cap of $5,114,209,172. It has a circulating supply of 589,534,333,568,906 SHIB coins, and the max. Supply is not available.

Please note that the non-ETH contract addresses on the CoinMarketCap page are wormhole addresses designed to facilitate cross-chain transactions of wrapped versions of this asset.

Shiba Inu price analysis: SHIB at $0.000008676 as a bear takes hold

Shiba Inu price analysis shows a bearish trend.

SHIB/USD is facing rejection at the $0.000008812 level.

Support is present at $0.000008526.

Shiba Inu’s price analysis on 19th May shows that the price is in bearish territory and has declined by 1.44% in the last 24 hours at $0.000008676. The price of SHIB is currently at $0.000008676 as bears take hold and push the price down further.

The SHIB/USD reveals that the pair is facing rejection at the $0.000008812 level. This is a strong resistance point, and any attempt to break through it will be difficult for the bulls. As such, if bulls don’t succeed in taking control above this level, the price could move further down.

On the downside, there is a good support level at $0.000008526. This should help to limit any sharp losses in SHIB/USD pair, and if the price falls back to that point, it may be an opportunity for buyers to enter the market again.

Shiba Inu price analysis 1-Day price chart: Bears pulling the price below $0.0000088

In the 1-day chart, the Shiba Inu price analysis shows the price going down for the cryptocurrency due to continuous bearish pressure from the last few hours. Volatility is also increasing by a significant margin, indicating uncertainty and may favour bears further. Though the bulls provided some competition, bears are winning the lead as of now. The trading volume is also been declining in the last few hours.

SHIB/USD 24-hour price chart: TradingView

The Average Directional Index (ADX) has been rising steadily over the last couple of days and currently lies at 42.01. This indicates that the trend is strong, and bears have a better chance to take control of the market in the near future. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is seen hovering around 0 as well, which shows that the bears are in control of the market. The RSI (Relative Strength Index) is also seen to decrease from50-levels to 27.33, indicating oversold territory in the market.

Shiba Inu price analysis: Bearish trend to continue.

The 4-hour Shiba Inu price chart shows that bears are providing tremendous resistance to the surging price due to the previous bullish momentum by decreasing the price to $0.000008676, respectively. The volatility is still there but seems to be on a limiting trend again at this time, as can be seen in the 4-hour chart, which may also provide some cushion to the bulls in the near future.

SHIB/USD 4-hour price chart: TradingView

The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator is seen in bearish territory, with the signal line moving below the zero line. The relative strength index (RSI) also slipped below the 50-level and is currently at 46.26, indicating a neutral to bearish momentum, and if bearish pressure continues, the RSI may move further down to selling levels. The ADX is also seen rising and currently stands at 23.13, indicating a strong trend in the market as well.

Shiba Inu price analysis conclusion

Shiba Inu price analysis shows that the bears are still in control of the SHIB/USD pair as bulls and bears are facing off against each other. The bears have been pushing the price down, and if this pressure continues, they could take control of the market completely. The indicators are also suggesting that the bears might remain dominant, so it is important to watch out for any signs of bearishness in the future.

What to expect from Shiba Inu price analysis?

Shiba Inu price analysis suggests that the token appears to have found support at a key level as buyers came in and pushed the price up from its lows of $0.000008526. The daily chart of the SHIB token shows that the bearish sentiment is still intact, and more upside potential exists for Shiba Inu in the near future. The 4-hour chart also shows that the buying activity has increased, suggesting that the SHIB token could break out of its current consolidation phase and push toward $0.000089 in the coming days.

Shiba Inu Price Predictions 2023 – 2032

Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has sustained its long-term price pattern, but its short-term trend faces a potential breakdown. Nonetheless, investor interest in SHIB has continued to soar, with several platforms now supporting the asset and its ecosystem tokens. The latest addition to this list is Blockbank, an all-in-one financial platform that prides itself on being a leading neo-banking institution. On April 24, block bank announced the inclusion of SHIB on its centralized finance (CeFi) platform, with support for deposits and withdrawals via the Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain networks already in place. Can the recent updates push shiba inu SHIB price to newer heights? Let’s get into Shiba Inu’s future predictions for 2023 to 2032.

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2023 0.00001352 0.00001404 0.00001580 2024 0.00002064 0.00002120 0.00002375 2025 0.00003004 0.00003110 0.00003521 2026 0.00004438 0.00004562 0.00005349 2027 0.00006511 0.00006694 0.00007704 2028 0.00009271 0.00009539 0.00011383 2029 0.00013210 0.00013592 0.00016295 2030 0.00019203 0.00019747 0.00022582 2031 0.00027898 0.00028688 0.00032789 2032 0.00040942 0.00042089 0.00047841

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023

In our 2023 Shiba Inu price prediction, we anticipate a minimum trading price of $0.00001352 and an average value of $0.00001404 for the token. With several scheduled ecosystem upgrades, we expect Shiba Inu to experience a surge in value and potentially reach a maximum price of $0.00001580.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2024

In 2024, we anticipate a rise in Shiba Inu’s value, with a projected minimum price of $0.00002064 and an average price of $0.00002120. If Shiba Inu’s growth trajectory persists, we predict that its value could reach as high as $0.00002375 at its peak.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2025

According to our Shiba Inu price forecast for 2025, the minimum price of SHIB will be $0.00003004, while the average price is expected to be around $0.00003110. There is potential for significant growth in the value of Shiba Inu during this period, with the token possibly reaching a maximum price of $0.00003521 by the end of 2025.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2026

In our SHIB price prediction for 2026, we anticipate a potential trading price range for Shiba Inu, with a minimum level of $0.00004438 and an average predicted value of $0.00004562. Additionally, we expect the price of SHIB to potentially surge up to a maximum level of $0.00005349 by the end of 2026.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2027

We anticipate that the price of Shiba Inu in 2027 could reach a minimum value of $0.00006511, with an average trading price of $0.00006694. Based on Shiba Inu price prediction for 2027, there is a possibility that the price could even reach a maximum of $0.00007704 during the year.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2028

Based on our SHIB price prediction for 2028, the Shiba Inu token is anticipated to experience a bullish trend with a predicted floor price of $0.00009636 and an average trading value of $0.00009911. The highest potential price for 2028 is estimated to reach $0.00011383, reflecting a significant increase in the token’s valuation.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2029

Our Shiba Inu price prediction for 2029 suggests that the minimum price level could be $0.00013210. The SHIB token is expected to experience significant growth, with a maximum potential price value of $0.00016295, and an average projected value of $0.00013592.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2030

In our prediction for Shiba Inu’s performance in 2030, we anticipate that the cryptocurrency’s value may drop to a low of $0.00019203 by year-end. However, we expect the average trading price to be $0.00019747, and the maximum estimated price to reach as high as $0.00022582.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2031

Based on our Shiba Inu price prediction for 2031, the minimum price of SHIB will be approximately $0.00027898, while the average price is expected to be around $0.00028688. The maximum estimated value for SHIB in 2031 is predicted to reach $0.00032789.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2032

Our Shiba Inu coin price prediction for 2032 suggests that the Shiba Inu token’s value will continue to increase. The minimum price is predicted to be $0.00040942, indicating that the price is not expected to fall below this level. The average trading price is estimated to be $0.00042089, indicating steady growth. Meanwhile, the maximum estimated price for 2032 is $0.00047841, indicating a potential surge in price.

Price Prediction by DigitalCoinPrice

DigitalCoinPrice has expressed a bullish outlook on SHIB’s price performance in the future. Their Shiba Inu price prediction for 2024 indicates that the token could have an average trading price of $0.0000261 during that year. The website further forecasts a continued bullish momentum for the next decade, with the token’s price reaching an average of $0.0000737 by 2029. Additionally, they predict that SHIB could attain its all-time high of $0.000198 by 2032, and its average price is expected to be around $0.000197.

Price Prediction by Technewsleader

According to Technewsleader, the price of SHIB is expected to rise over the next year, with a predicted value of $0.00002075 based on current market trends and factors such as supply, demand, and news events. The website also forecasts that in the next 5 years, the price of SHIB could potentially reach a high of $0.00006618, contingent upon specific conditions.

Looking further ahead, Technewsleader projects that by 2029, the price range of SHIB could be between $0.00013855 and $0.00016588. By 2032, the website anticipates that the price of SHIB could increase to $0.00052422.

Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

According to Wallet Investor, Bitcoin is expected to experience a significant decrease in market price in the coming months, potentially falling to as low as 0.000001086 USD by 2024. As a result, Wallet Investor does not consider Bitcoin to be a favorable long-term investment opportunity for investors based on this prediction.

Price Prediction by Market Experts

Price Opinion from Wealthy Coin on YouTube

Shiba Inu has had a good year so far in 2023, and the environment is growing and gaining attention from the general public and investment banks worth a trillion dollars.

Whales have been buying a significant amount of Shiba Inu tokens, and one whale recently bought 311 billion tokens in two big payments.

The latest additions of a Shiba/USD trading pair on cryptocurrency platforms, and changes to the Shiba Inu game and metaverse have contributed to the increased interest in Shiba Inu.

Finder’s panel of experts predicts a potential 350% increase in the price of Shiba Inu in about 30 months.

BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments have both shown interest in the cryptocurrency market, which could be good for the Shiba Inu market financially.

Shiba Inu Overview

Source: Coinbase

Shiba Inu Price History 2020 – 2023

Shiba Inu Price History; Source: Statista

Memecoin Shiba Inu saw its price grow by over 300 percent within the same month, marking a trading fury reminiscent of Dogecoin in early 2021. Indeed, the SHIB coin ranked as one of the biggest cryptos in the world based on 24h trading volume in October 2021 – with trading activity being almost as high as that of Ethereum. Originally starting out as a fun token based on the famous Japanese dog breed, the digital currency grabbed mainstream attention in 2021 probably because of its low barrier of entry: Even after its price spikes, Shiba Inu was one of the cheapest coins available, especially when compared to the price of 99 other cryptocurrencies. Combine this with survey information that most consumers in the U.S. and the UK invest in crypto either for growth or fun, and Shiba Inu is probably seen by many as a relatively simple, “quick win” investment.

Recent News/Opinions on Shiba Inu

The world of cryptocurrencies is never short of new surprises and trends, and meme coins are currently the center of attention. After the success of Shiba Inu (SHIB), experts are now backing a new meme coin to potentially reach a 100x return. However, it’s important to note that investing in cryptocurrencies, especially meme coins, is a highly speculative venture and comes with significant risks.

According to the sources, the new meme coin is yet to be revealed, and it remains to be seen whether it can replicate the success of SHIB. The hype around meme coins has led to a surge in demand, with SHIB recording a 10,000% increase in value over a few weeks. However, it’s important to remember that meme coins are often not backed by any tangible asset or project, and their value is purely based on market speculation.

Furthermore, SHIB is currently facing significant resistance at the 285 trillion SHIB level, and it remains to be seen whether the bulls can save the day. The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before investing in any meme coin.

Shiba Inu Coin holders may see Shibarium trading bots. This would allow The SHIB community to trade 24 hours a day on the Shibarium network.

Shibarium could impact the price of SHIB through increased exposure. As a decentralized exchange built on the Shiba Inu blockchain, Shibarium will likely attract much attention from the cryptocurrency community. This could lead to more people becoming interested in SHIB, which could increase demand and its price. Shiba Inu’s growth can be attributed to several factors, including increased adoption, innovative developments, and strategic partnerships. By examining these elements, investors can gain a better understanding of the cryptocurrency’s potential.

If the overall market trend remains positive, it may create a favorable environment for Shiba Inu’s growth, driving up its price. By incentivizing users to hold SHIB and creating exposure for the token, Shibarium will likely drive up demand and create some stability for the price.

More on Shiba Inu

What is Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was developed to answer a simple question: What would happen if a cryptocurrency project was 100 percent run by its community?

SHIB is a token designed to be an Ethereum-compatible alternative to Dogecoin (DOGE). Like DOGE, SHIB is intentionally abundant — with an initial circulating supply of one quadrillion coins. The Shiba Inu ecosystem also supports projects such as an NFT art incubator and a decentralized exchange called Shibaswap.

Who created Shiba Inu?

An anonymous developer named Ryoshi launched SHIB in August 2020. The project began with a total supply of one quadrillion tokens — a truly vast number.

Shiba Inu has realized significant gains following its recent listings on popular crypto exchanges like Binance. However, there are bold critics of this ranking by market cap. However, on 6 April 2022, the price of several of the most popular cryptocurrencies fell today as investors evaluated moves by the Federal Reserve, which is desperately trying to rein in surging inflation.

Shiba Inu was initially listed on ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange platform for Shiba Inu. The token, however, was created anonymously, just like Bitcoin, with the founder calling himself, Ryoshi.

Shiba has since grown over time, and now the token is listed as one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world, with a stable ranking consistently above #20 on CoinMarket1cap.

Shiba Inu has an inherent relationship with other tokens such as LEASH and BONE, used as governance tokens on Shiba Inu’s Decentralized Autonomous Organization.

One famed investor bought $5,000 Shiba Inu in late 2020, which was worth over $5 billion at its peak. This being said, that same investor is now barely a billionaire –– Shiba Inu has depreciated nearly 75% from its all-time high.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has existed for quite some time now, and it has repeatedly been known as one of the cryptocurrencies with vibrant community backing. The token is inspired by the Dogecoin crypto and has since become one of its major rivals. Let’s see if our Shiba Inu Price Prediction can help shine a light thru the crypto winter in 2023.

SHIB Milestones

Since its launch, the cryptocurrency has grown immensely, and today, it is one of the top 20 cryptocurrencies ranked by its market capitalization. Going with the current news of what is happening in the crypto world, it is likely that this token’s price will continue going up, giving an even better reason to invest in SHIB.

The Shiba Inu burning has surpassed a significant milestone of 4.4 billion tokens and gained more bullishness from highly-interested crypto investors. This ongoing Shiba Inu burning strategy can increase the cryptocurrency price in the near future with a constant value in the top cryptocurrency list. It has been speculated that ShibaSwap 2.0 is set to support a new burning mechanism for this Shiba Inu burning strategy. This can skyrocket SHIB to the next level, as expected by its community.

Introducing the NEW https://shib.io website, new @shib_iothemv branding, and the WAGMI Temple Alpha preview! Now you can purchase #shibthemetaverse lands easy as 1-2-3. Let us know what you think #shibarmy!

Shiba Inu Applications

There are several broad aspects to consider when determining the application of a cryptocurrency. The meme coin, for instance, borrows several qualities from different cryptocurrencies, making it relatively similar to other meme coins.

Although these tokens are often referred to as meme coins, it is evident that they sometimes offer value that can’t be found achieved when using mainstream tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

So, what are some of the merits of Shiba Inu that warrant its usage?

SHIBA INU is built on the Ethereum blockchain and borrows several security features from its parent blockchain. Therefore, the Shiba Inu prediction analyzes the technology used behind a particular cryptocurrency to determine its longevity in the crypto space. Since the Ethereum blockchain is quite stable, the Shiba coin has a promising future.

Due to its relatively low transaction fees, the SHIB can essentially be used as an online currency – one of the main goals of developing Bitcoin, according to Satoshi’s Bitcoin Whitepaper.

PROS of investing in Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu has a large and vibrant following on social media, including crypto celebrities like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is rapidly expanding with a dedicated team of developers. Shiba Inu intends to grow into more than just a meme coin and provide real utility to the community.

SHIB has impressive cryptocurrency market listings and is accepted as a means of payment by many merchants.

CONS of investing in Shiba Inu

Shroud of Mystery. The lead developer Shytoshi Kusama uses a pseudonym, and investors only learn of developments through sporadic articles on social media. There’s no centralized hub keeping track of announcements and developments – meaning we’re almost relying on the words of an anonymous source.

Unclear tokenomics. The BONE token expected to be used for governance and gas fees on Shibarium has a limited supply of 250 million tokens. How the tokens will be migrated to Shibarium and used for gas and governance is unclear.

There is stiff competition in the layer-2 blockchain, metaverse, and collectible play-to-earn gaming space. It is unclear how it will compete against these cryptocurrencies with a decentralized base and general anonymity among lead developers.

There’s little information on how the Shi decentralized stablecoin will be backed up. Decentralized stablecoins face a lot of criticism.

But what’s this about Shiba Inu Whale Moves 25 Trillion $SHIB From Crypto Exchange To Cold Storage?

An unknown Ethereum address has transferred almost 25 trillion Shiba Inu tokens worth over $250 million from a top crypto exchange to a self-custody wallet, according to on-chain data reported by crypto analytics firm Santiment. The SHIB tokens were moved from an Ethereum address categorized by Etherscan as belonging to US crypto exchange Crypto.com to a new wallet.

The movement of tokens could adversely affect the market price (a trading strategy). So, please watch out before you decide about coin selection. Are SHIB whales cautioning SHIB’s retail traders and investors? Taking up the 3rd spot as one of the most held cryptos is Shiba Inu, with the whales holding about $653,600,200 SHIB at the moment.

A Metaverse project named “SHIB: The Metaverse” was launched as detailed in an official post on its website. The developers of the famous meme coin described the virtual reality space as the creation of an enabling environment for growth and sharing.

Where to buy Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s fast growth to fame and rise in crypto has helped it secure listings on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance, KU coin, Gate.io, Kraken, FTX, Poloniex, MEXC, OKX, Lbank, and Crypto.com. According to Coinmarketcap, these exchanges offer deep Shiba liquidity. Factors to consider include security, liquidity, fees, regulation, and insurance.

You can also buy ShibaInu Coin on Shiba Swap. Simply create a Metamask wallet, send ETH to the wallet, connect the wallet to Shibaswap, and then swap ETH for Shib.

This update concerns the latest developments in the Shib Ecosystem, aligned with Ryoshi’s vision of decentralizing all industries using Shib platforms and financial products. The update is about Shibarium, Shi, and Shibaswap.

Shibarium

Shibaswap

Shibarium is an L2 Blockchain for Ethereum (utilizing $BONE ). It is the backbone of all the Shib projects in development and will offer a scaling and low-cost solution for many projects. The Shib team is planning a Shibarium Hackathon to help educate the community on Shibarium and reward teams with funds to build on Shibarium.

The decentralized exchange is completed and continually evolving. Shiba Swap is a token exchange feature on the Shiba ecosystem. The platform is anticipated to provide low transaction fees and fast token swaps. It will offer a more accessible entry into a plethora of tokens in the crypto space.

Shi

The Shi project is also nearing completion following experimental research on the previous and current stablecoins. The Shib army will have an excellent stablecoin solution. The developer did not provide timelines but hinted at test runs beginning soon.

Conclusion

Big developments are coming for the Shiba Inu network. The community is lively and shares the news. These will affect the value of Shiba Inu. The crypto market has been downward this year, and Shiba Inu has not been spared.

SHIB’s low price, limited utility, and rocketing prices- that go either direction, stand to be the biggest challenge facing SHIB. Technically speaking, Shiba Inu could reach a penny if enough capital is invested in dog-themed cryptocurrencies. Shiba Inu would need trillions in capital to reach $0.01, and institutions would need to purchase SHIB, which seems highly unlikely.

Shiba Inu has had a wild run since its inception following its meme and humble beginnings. Shiba Inu and Doge currently dominate the meme coin market. In an attempt to take the mantle, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is rapidly developing to create utility for its huge following. The developments are expected to raise Shiba Inu’s valuation in the future. In the long term, the value of SHIB will grow as the utility of the coin grows; speculators are likely to drop out of the project in favor of other promising undervalued cryptocurrencies.

The Shiba Inu community is hopeful about the future of their coin. Many signs suggest that this token’s popularity will only grow as it gains adoption over the next two decades. According to the current price fluctuations and past performance, it looks likely that Shiba Inu will reach new highs in the coming years as crypto adoption continues to increase worldwide.

However, it is important to note that nothing is guaranteed regarding cryptocurrency predictions, and short-term market fluctuations can cause massive shifts in price projections for any coin. Ultimately, the best way to determine if SHIB will be worth investing in is by keeping up with the latest news and trends within the crypto sphere.

The price predictions are not investment recommendations and should not be taken as such. The future value of Shiba Inu depends on many factors, including global acceptance, market cap, token demand and supply, technical infrastructure, development, and the number of other coins in circulation.

The creators of this cryptocurrency are focused on making the burn rate grow with the utilization rate of the platform. Crypto investors can access around 550 trillion coins in the cryptocurrency market.

Despite its high volatility, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is snowballing with high adoption from the crypto community. While it has been declared a meme coin, there are a lot of developments in the pipeline for Shiba Inu. These include the new Shi stablecoin scheduled for release before the end of the year. Such upgrades will maintain Shiba’s viability into the future.

According to the long-term price projection, the SHIB digital assets are anticipated to be profitable with a bullish trend despite all the price changes of the SHIB tokens and significant risk. Remember that information about the Shiba Inu coin is only for informational purposes. Knowing an approximate SHIB price is helpful, but as with any coin, you need to analyze the price action. Before making any investment decisions, always do your own research beyond.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.