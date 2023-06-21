Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2023-2032: Will BCH Price go up?

Description Contents hide 1 Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2023-2032 2 Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Massive sell-offs among long-term holders, 75$ next? 3 BCH price analysis 1-day chart: Will BCH bounce back near crucial support? 4 BCH price analysis 4-hour chart: BCH consolidating at $105 5 Bitcoin Cash Price Predictions 2023-2032 5.1 Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2023 … Read more

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2023-2032

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is one of the oldest and most well-known digital currencies that trade every crypto exchange. Bitcoin cash began its journey when it was forked from Bitcoin in 2017. You can easily buy Bitcoin Cash. But are you ready for this? It’s time Bitcoin Cash steals the show from Bitcoin, like in 2017. Let’s see how this Bitcoin Cash price prediction can help you with crucial decisions.

Transactions queued up on most platforms, waiting for confirmation because blocks could not handle the increase in transaction size. In order to battle this, Bitcoin Cash increased the size of blocks to between 8 MB and 32 MB, thereby enabling the processing of more transactions per block.

With a less than one penny transaction cost and the potential to process over 100 transactions per second, Bitcoin Cash is a better viable payment platform. Bitcoin Cash can handle around 25,000 transactions per block. In comparison, Bitcoin processes 1,000-1,500 transactions per block. Bitcoin Cash is also considered a safe investment that – despite its bigger blocks – hasn’t been hacked since it was launched.

The downside is Bitcoin Cash doesn’t have the same adoption, acceptance, or demand level as Bitcoin, so investing in the coin for trading may not be a good option. BCH is never at the base of any trading pairs like BTC is, nor does it have anywhere near the level of market cap or price per token. Weighing these considerations, go through our BitcoinCash price prediction and determine whether BCH is a good coin to add to your investment portfolio.

How much is BCH worth?

Today’s live Bitcoin Cash price is $138.61, with a 24-hour trading volume of $54,134,595. Bitcoin Cash is down by 0.4% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #29, with a live market cap of $2,048,173,739 USD. It has a circulating supply of 19,424,781 BCH coins and a max. supply of 21,000,000 BCH coins.

Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Massive sell-offs among long-term holders, 75$ next?

Long-term Bitcoin Cash holders begin to sell off holdings

BCH trading around support at $100.54

Bitcoin Cash resistance at $109.31

On June 20th, the analysis of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price suggests that bears are exerting downward pressure, potentially driving the price toward the support level at $100.54. With the intensification of selling pressure, the likelihood of BCH approaching its all-time low increases.

BCH price analysis 1-day chart: Will BCH bounce back near crucial support?

Based on the daily price chart of BCH/USD, Bitcoin Cash is currently trading below its resistance level of $109.3. Despite multiple attempts to surpass this level, the coin has been unsuccessful. As a result of the ongoing selling pressure in the Bitcoin Cash market, there is a possibility that the coin may approach its critical support level at $100.54.

Should the bulls fail to maintain BCH above the $100.54 support level, it could lead to further downward movement, dipping to $95.21, and possibly $75.

BCH price analysis 4-hour chart: BCH consolidating at $105

The 4-hour price chart of BCH shows contracting Bollinger Bands, suggesting a consolidation phase or a relatively narrow trading range. This indicates a period of reduced volatility in Bitcoin Cash. The contraction of the Bollinger Bands potentially signals an upcoming breakout towards the resistance level at $109.30 or an increase in volatility.

Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Bitcoin Cash indicates that it is neither oversold nor overbought. This observation aligns with the contracting Bollinger Bands, reinforcing the notion of a consolidation phase and the potential for a breakout or increased volatility.

Bitcoin Cash Price Predictions 2023-2032

Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

During a recent phase of underwhelming performance in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin Cash has also faced a decline in its market value. Over the past three months, the price of BCH has experienced a decrease of 22%, while in the last four weeks alone, it has dropped approximately 8.24%.

What impact will the ongoing prolonged decline have on the value of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) for the rest of 2023 and beyond? Given the current downward trends in price, is it advisable to consider purchasing Bitcoin Cash at this time? To offer further insight into the future market outlook of BCH, let’s examine our projected price predictions for Bitcoin Cash from 2023 to 2032.

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2023 129.65 133.88 144.27 2024 178.59 185.29 224.44 2025 262.58 271.84 303.65 2026 370.01 383.60 462.69 2027 525.97 541.31 653.99 2028 759.48 786.55 897.91 2029 1,160.23 1,199.56 1,323.62 2030 1,699.95 1,759.93 2,044.50 2031 2,419.82 2,507.82 3,005.15 2032 3,518.21 3,643.60 4,165.85

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2023

Our Bitcoin Cash price prediction for 2023 is a maximum of $144.27. Investors can expect the price of BCH to be around an average of $133.88 and a minimum of $129.65. A turnaround in the cryptocurrency sector is anticipated for the end of 2023. In that case, the forecast prices might be within reach.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2024

Our Bitcoin Cash price prediction for 2024 assumes a continuation of Bitcoin’s ascent, with the coin’s value topping out at $224.44. We anticipate a minimum price of $178.59 and an average value of $185.29. The spread between the highest and the lowest prices for Bitcoin Cash keeps widening. The growing disparity portends more significant price swings in 2024.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2025

According to the Bitcoin Cash price prediction for 2025, the maximum price of BCH is $303.65. Investors can expect BCH to have an average price of $271.84 and a minimum of $262.58. As the price of Bitcoin Cash rises in response to increasing demand, the coin’s trading volume is expected to rise dramatically. Bitcoin Cash’s platform infrastructure token makes cheaper and quicker transactions possible, which could propel the coin’s price.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2026

According to our Bitcoin Cash price prediction for 2026, the coin’s value will reach a maximum price of $462.69. Investors can anticipate the price of BCH to trade at a minimum price of $370.01 and an average price of $383.60.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2027

Our Bitcoin Cash price prediction for 2027 is a maximum of $653.99. The BCH price should be around an average of $541.31 and a minimum of $525.97. With increased adoption in 2027, BCH could approach the $600 mark.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2028

According to our Bitcoin Cash price prediction for 2028, the coin’s market price will reach a maximum value of $897.91. We anticipate that BCH’s price will be between a minimum of $759.48 and an average of $786.55 throughout the year. If the uptrend from the previous years persists, the predicted exponential increase for 2028 can be achieved.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2029

Our Bitcoin Cash price prediction for 2029 expects BCH to hit a maximum price of $1,323.62. The forecast minimum and average price for 2029 are $1,160.23 and $1,199.56, respectively.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2030

According to our Bitcoin Cash price prediction for 2030, BCH will reach a peak market value of $2,044.50 by the end of the year. The minimum price estimate for BCH is $1,699.95, while the average price is $1,759.93.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2031

According to our Bitcoin Cash price prediction for 2031, the value of this cryptocurrency is expected to increase to a maximum of $3.005.15 by that year, which is approximately 28x its current market price. Based on our price analysis, BCH’s expected minimum and average price will be $2,419.82 and $2,507.82, respectively.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2032

According to our Bitcoin Cash price prediction for 2032, the coin’s value will reach a maximum price of $4,165.85. Investors can anticipate the price of BCH to trade at a minimum price of $3,518.21 and an average price of $3,643.60.

Wallet Investor Bitcoin Cash price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, the market price of Bitcoin Cash will fall to 11.039 USD by 2024. This is a significant drop from its current price by 89.58%. Therefore, they consider it to be a bad long-term investment.

Cryptopredictions.com Bitcoin Cash price prediction

The BCH price predictions from Cryptropredictions.com expects slow and steady growth for Bitcoin Cash, indicating a consistent rise in the price of the crypto. The forecasts show the token could trade at an average price of $117.591, a maximum price of $146.989, and a minimum of $99.952 by the end of 2023. Based on their price analysis, BCH coin could reach a maximum price of $267.038 by the end of 2025 and $344.345 by the end of 2027.

Technewsleader Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Technewsleader predicts a BCH trading range of $125.72 to $147.16 in 2023. By 2026, they expect a minimum market price of $394.68 and a peak price of $473.11. The predictions for 2029 expect BCH to shoot past the $1,400 mark to reach a maximum value of $1,442.72. By 2032, the forecast trading range for Bitcoin Cash is $3,646.85 to $4,588.71.

Bitcoin Cash Price Predictions by Industry Influencers

Why Bitcoin Cash will dominate in the coming years- Ethan Galastad

Bitcoin Cash’s marketing brilliance lies in its association with the Bitcoin name, which provides name recognition and familiarity to potential users.

The inclusion of the word “cash” in the name adds to its appeal, as cash is widely recognized and desired for financial transactions.

Bitcoin Cash offers practical advantages over Bitcoin, including faster transaction speeds and lower transaction costs, making it more suitable for everyday use and small transactions like buying a cup of coffee.

He emphasizes the adoption of Bitcoin Cash among merchants, particularly in the Caribbean, as a crucial factor in driving mainstream acceptance and the potential for future growth.

Ethan sees Bitcoin Cash as an undervalued investment opportunity with the potential for significant price appreciation, estimating it could do 1000x in value over the next 10 to 12 years.

BCH Price Overview

Bitcoin Cash has witnessed significant fluctuations in its price, with notable highs and lows. However, these fluctuations haven’t deterred investors and traders globally, who are intrigued by the distinct characteristics of this fork. BCH has witnessed noteworthy surges in its value, particularly in 2017 and 2021. These increases can be attributed to various factors, such as the growing adoption and recognition of Bitcoin Cash as a viable payment method, along with speculation from investors and traders.

Presently, Bitcoin Cash is being traded at just about +41.89% above its lowest recorded value in December 2018. Although the future of BCH is uncertain, numerous experts anticipate that the ongoing trend of greater acceptance and adoption of digital currencies will persist, leading to increased demand for Bitcoin Cash and other cryptocurrencies.

BCH Price History

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has experienced substantial volatility in recent weeks. However, let’s analyze the historical performance of BCH over the past years. Looking at the long-term chart, we observe that during the bullish trend in 2017, the price of BCH surged to $4,000.

In the initial weeks of 2018, the BCH price declined significantly in correlation with Bitcoin’s price, finding support around the $600 level. Eventually, BCH managed to recover some of its losses and reached a temporary high of $1,800 over several days. However, during the latter half of 2018, market analysts predicted a complete crash, leading to a bearish Bitcoin Cash forecast. Consequently, by the end of 2018, BCH hit its lowest point at $62.

Following the low point in late 2018, Bitcoin Cash experienced a modest upward movement, establishing a consolidation range between $200 as support and $450 as resistance. This range persisted throughout the second half of 2019 and 2020, indicating a period of relative stability for BCH. Analyzing the technical chart for BCH over the past year, we can observe a bullish shift in price action. Towards the end of 2020, BCH broke through the resistance level around $36, signaling a positive momentum for the cryptocurrency.

The demand for Bitcoin Cash surged, resulting in a test of the $600 level for BCH/USD. However, the price retraced and revisited the previous resistance at $360, which now acted as a support level. After a period of consolidation, the cryptocurrency market reversed its direction and began an upward movement in February 2021. The bullish momentum continued for several weeks, leading to a new high of approximately $750. This higher high indicated a clear medium-term uptrend for Bitcoin Cash.

In May 2021, during the peak of the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) surpassed the $1,200 mark. However, as the year progressed, BCH experienced a decline and fell below $500 by the end of 2021. Looking at the long-term perspective from 2022 until the present date, BCH has witnessed a 76% decline as of June 20, 2023. With the bears currently in charge of the market, does BCH crash to its support at $95 or its all-time low at $75?

Bitcoin Cash Recent News/Opinions

Bitcoin Cash Network rolls out CashTokens Upgrade

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) underwent a major upgrade, enabling the creation of tokens called “CashTokens” with properties similar to BCH.

The upgrade, implemented at block height 792,772, also introduced features like multiparty vaults and transaction validation improvements.

CashTokens can be used for various applications, including stablecoins, commodities, gift cards, and event tickets, and can facilitate advanced on-chain applications such as decentralized exchanges and security vaults.

The price of BCH initially surged on the day of the upgrade but quickly returned to its previous range. However, the upgrade also brought challenges such as increased fees and transaction backlog to the Bitcoin Cash network.

More on Bitcoin Cash

What is Bitcoin Cash?

ITB Widget Example

Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency was created due to a hard fork from the Bitcoin network in 2017. Due to a rise in popularity of Bitcoin among investors, its network got congested, sparking debates on how to solve this issue.

The idea of increasing block size limits was proposed. However, this caused a divide in the developer and miner community, which resulted in a new blockchain being split from the existing Bitcoin blockchain.

Therefore, the Bitcoin Cash blockchain was created and distributed to every BTC holder for free.

Bitcoin Cash is one of the most popular Bitcoin blockchain forks wherein the transaction cost is low. Since then, Bitcoin Cash’s value has reached an all-time high of $4,000 during the 2017 bull run.

Why is Bitcoin Cash cheaper than Bitcoin?

The main difference is related to the block size of each network. While Bitcoin maintains its 1 MB block size, with Bitcoin Cash, block sizes have grown to 32 MB. This means that transactions on BCH now cost less than a penny and it can process as many as 200 transactions per second.

Observers noted that Bitcoin Cash also does not have a clearly-defined governance protocol. While other cryptocurrencies, such as Dash and VeChain, have innovated and outlined detailed governance protocols that assign voting rights, the development and design of Bitcoin Cash seem to be centralized with its development teams. Let’s learn more about the Bitcoin Cash price prediction, history, & future of Bitcoin cash.

Later, in 2018 Bitcoin Cash had another fork, resulting in the creation of Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV. Additionally, in 2020 a second major hard fork created Bitcoin Cash ABC.

Bitcoin ABC and Bitcoin SV did not manage to gain much popularity. However, these coins are still available on practically every major cryptocurrency exchange.

Since its creation in 2017, Bitcoin Cash has seen a market cap of over $60 billion during the 2017 bull run. Right now, it trades just below the $10 billion caps after finding minimum value support at $200 last year.

After that, it regained some bullish momentum and returned above $1,000 in May. Bitcoin Cash price is equal to $577.

What’s the difference between Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin?

Like Bitcoin mining, the Bitcoin Cash network uses something called ASIC miners to validate network transactions in mining, with various Bitcoin miner pools distributed across the world.

Here are some differences between the two:

Due to increased block size, BCH is harder to mine since it requires more energy per block.

Additionally, BCH was the first of all cryptocurrencies to introduce and effectively test the Segregated Witness (SegWit) upgrade, which separates the transaction data to allow more transactions to be sent at once.

Another advantage that BCH has over Bitcoin is developing smart contracts by using CashScrypt.

Bitcoin Cash processes transactions more quickly and at a lower cost than Bitcoin because it requires less mining power to verify new blocks. This makes the system less secure than Bitcoin

Conclusion

Bitcoin Cash is a highly rated cryptocurrency with proven market resilience. This stance is further backed by recent developments in Canada, as several provinces placed a yearly net buy limit on all cryptocurrencies, excluding Bitcoin Cash and three other assets.

As a cryptocurrency with great fundamentals, Bitcoin Cash potentially could someday go to the moon again. But that will depend on the crypto market’s behavior in the coming months. If the crypto market continues to follow its trajectory from 2017-2021, then BCH will have growth potential and be a good investment.

When considering investing in Bitcoin Cash, it’s important to stay abreast of developments in the market and not just depend on Bitcoin Cash price predictions. Monitor the trading price, support, and resistance levels to make an informed decision.

Despite the overall positive outlook of our Bitcoin Cash prediction, there are still several issues investors should consider. Regulation is a significant factor most experts agree will affect cryptocurrency prices soon.

Since its inception, the adoption of Bitcoin Cash has increased steadily. In June 2022, BCH received a significant boost as a renowned crypto exchange, Bitcoin of America, made the token accessible on its crypto ATMs across the U.S. Such developments reflect an unwavering interest in the Bitcoin hard fork. In the coming years, BCH network developers will roll out new features that we believe could further fuel interest in Bitcoin Cash, thus positively impacting its value.

Nevertheless, depending on how the cryptocurrency market responds to various forces, BCH could prove to be a profitable asset or not in the future. Individuals considering this coin an investment option should do their due diligence before engaging the market.

If you want to buy BCH, it’s worth checking out some of its top cryptocurrency platforms. Some of these include Binance, Coinbase, Huobi Global, and eToro. We strongly advise you to conduct your research and analysis before investing in cryptos. It’s important to understand that the crypto market is a high-risk zone, and crypto traders are susceptible to losing money rapidly. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.