SPACE ID Price Prediction 2023 -2032: Is ID a Good Investment?

Description Contents hide 1 SPACE ID Price Prediction 2023 -2032 2 How much is ID (SPACE ID) worth? 3 SPACE ID Token price analysis: Mixed Signals Emerge, Bulls or Bears? 3.1 ID/USD price action on a 1-day chart: SPACE ID Token Hovers Above Key Support, Eyes on $0.1999 and $0.2031 3.2 SPACE ID token price action … Read more

SPACE ID Price Prediction 2023 -2032

Decentralization and blockchain technology have transformed how we interact with the digital world, and the development of innovative projects like SPACE ID is evidence of this revolution. SPACE ID provides a universal name service network that enables decentralized domain registration, trading, and management across different blockchain networks. The ID token also serves as a governance currency on the platform, providing users access to various ecosystem services.

Web3 domains are human-readable names that can be used to access dApps, smart contracts, NFTs, and other blockchain-based resources—for example, domains on the Ethereum network..

The Web3 domain name is a tradable NFT. With SPACE ID, users can create, sell and manage them in one place. Unlike the Ethereum Name Service (ENS), users need a different marketplace to buy and sell domain names.

How much is ID (SPACE ID) worth?

Today’s SPACE ID price is $0.1948 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10,548,207. SPACE ID is down 0.08% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #266, with a live market cap of $76,713,333. It has a circulating supply of 393,809,288 ID coins and a max. supply of 2,000,000,000 ID coins.

As the crypto market expands, many investors seek promising projects to add to their portfolios, and SPACE ID stands out. However, with so many cryptocurrencies available, conducting thorough research and analysis before investing is essential. This article will delve into a price prediction for SPACE ID and ID tokens from 2023 to 2032, exploring the factors that may influence their growth and success. So, whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting in cryptocurrency, keep reading to discover if ID is a good investment choice.

SPACE ID Token price analysis: Mixed Signals Emerge, Bulls or Bears?

TL;DR Breakdown

Short-term target price at $0.1981, long-term indicators suggest caution

SPACE ID token key support level at $0.1933

ID/USD resistance level is present at $0.1999

ID/USD price action on a 1-day chart: SPACE ID Token Hovers Above Key Support, Eyes on $0.1999 and $0.2031

The SPACE ID token’s 1-day price chart reveals a prevailing bearish trend, evident from its depreciation since peaking at $0.2189 in mid-September. Currently trading just above its key support level of $0.1933, the asset is teetering on the edge, vulnerable to dipping below this threshold if market sentiment remains unfavorable.

The token’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 46.10, a neutral zone that renders the future price direction ambiguous. Should bullish momentum materialize, the token could aim to breach its immediate resistance levels at $0.1999 and $0.2031.

SPACE ID token price action on a 4-hour price chart: Short-Term Bulls vs Long-Term Bears?

The 4-hour chart for the SPACE ID token offers mixed signals, presenting both bearish and bullish indicators. On one hand, the Supertrend tool points toward a bearish bias over an extended timeframe, signaling caution for long-term investors. On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displays the MACD line above the signal line, suggesting a short-term bullish momentum.

Given these conflicting indicators, traders need to tread cautiously. The MACD’s bullish sentiment implies that the SPACE ID token might aim for a short-term target price of $0.1981. However, the overarching bearish tone from the Supertrend suggests that this could be a minor upward move within a larger downtrend.

Recent News/Opinion on SPACE ID Protocol

Introducing SPACE ID 3.0: The Next-Generation Permissionless Name Service Protocol—Unlocking Custom Web3 Top-Level Domains for Every Community!

SPACE ID 3.0 is set to revolutionize the Web3 name service ecosystem by offering a permissionless protocol that enables communities to create their own custom Top-Level-Domains (TLDs). Building upon the success of its previous version, which garnered over 1.1 million registered domains and $10 million in trading volume, the new upgrade aims to streamline domain issuance and management. It introduces a plethora of features, including a one-stop domain issuance toolkit and an enhanced SDK. The platform’s decentralized governance model empowers $ID token holders with greater decision-making power. The upgrade is backed by key launch partners such as Sei, Injective, and PancakeSwap.

SPACE ID Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2023 $0.27 $0.28 $0.31 2024 $0.41 $0.42 $0.49 2025 $0.60 $0.62 $0.71 2026 $0.93 $0.96 $1.05 2027 $1.34 $1.38 $1.59 2028 $1.87 $1.93 $2.29 2029 $2.67 $2.75 $3.29 2030 $3.85 $3.96 $4.71 2031 $5.53 $5.69 $6.59 2032 $8.04 $8.27 $9.63

SPACE ID Price Prediction 2023

Our prediction for SPACE ID in 2023 suggests a maximum trading price of $0.31. The average price is forecasted to be $0.28, with a minimum price value of $0.27.

SPACE ID Price Prediction 2024

In 2024, our analysis indicates a maximum price of $0.49 for SPACE ID. The average forecast price stands at $0.42, while the minimum trading price could be $0.41.

SPACE ID Price Prediction 2025

Based on our deep technical analysis of historical data, SPACE ID’s price could peak at a maximum level of $0.71 in 2025. The average trading price is predicted to be $0.62, and the minimum price level is forecasted to reach $0.60.

SPACE ID Price Prediction 2026

For the year 2026, our forecast predicts a maximum price of $1.05 for SPACE ID. The average trading price across the market could be around $0.96, with a minimum price level of $0.93.

SPACE ID Price Prediction 2027

According to our price analysis, the projected maximum price of SPACE ID in 2027 is $1.59. The average price is expected to be $1.38, while the minimum trading price is anticipated to be $1.34.

SPACE ID Price Prediction 2028

Our SPACE ID price forecast for 2028 suggests a maximum price of $2.29. The average trading price is predicted to be around $1.93, and the minimum price could be $1.87.

SPACE ID Price Prediction 2029

In 2029, the maximum trading value of SPACE ID is forecasted to be $3.29. The average trading price could be around $2.75, and a minimum trading value of $2.67.

SPACE ID Price Prediction 2030

As per market sentiment, the maximum price level of SPACE ID in 2030 could be $4.71. The average trading price is expected to be $3.96, and the minimum price level is predicted to be $3.85.

SPACE ID Price Prediction 2031

According to our SPACE ID price forecast for 2031, the maximum trading price of the token could reach $6.59. The average trading price is estimated to be $5.69, while the minimum price level may be $5.53.

SPACE ID Price Prediction 2032

In 2032, the maximum price level of SPACE ID could be as high as $9.63. The average trading price is predicted to be $8.27, and the minimum price level could be $8.04.

SPACE ID Price Prediction by DigitalCoinPrice

DigitalCoinPrice provides an optimistic forecast for SPACE ID’s pricing. In 2023, the expected minimum, average, and maximum trading prices are $0.17, $0.40, and $0.43, respectively. Advancing to 2026, the anticipated maximum price is calculated to be $0.88, complemented by an average price of $0.82 and a minimum of $0.75. These price levels are predicted to remain consistent through 2027.

Come 2029, the price projections display a significant uptick, with a maximum price of $1.46, an average of $1.40, and a minimum of $1.32. Moving into the subsequent decade, the outlook becomes more bullish. For 2030, the maximum price is expected to touch $2.05, with an average of $2.02 and a minimum of $1.90. Concluding the forecast, the year 2032 anticipates yet another hike with a projected maximum price of $3.79, an average of $3.77, and a minimum of $3.66.

SPACE ID Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

According to Wallet Investor, the current price of SPACE ID is expected to see a drastic drop to $0.0166 USD within the next year. This suggests a downward trajectory that may indicate low market sentiment or possible fundamental issues surrounding the cryptocurrency.

SPACE ID Price Prediction by CoinCodex

For the immediate future, precisely one month from now, CoinCodex predicts that the price of SPACE ID will elevate to $0.214527. When we extend the timeframe to one year, the price is expected to almost double, reaching $0.418909. This represents an approximate percentage growth of 95.35% from the one-month to the one-year forecast.

The projections become even more encouraging by 2025. According to CoinCodex, the price of SPACE ID is expected to reach $0.597618. By 2030, the cryptocurrency is projected to see its price surge to $1.447682. This manifests as an astounding growth rate of approximately 142.20% from 2025 to 2030.

SPACE ID Price Prediction by Market Experts

SPACE ID’s potential has been recognized by many industry experts, who widely believe in the project’s long-term potential.

Crypto4light Market compartmentalised the price stages of the ID token into initiation, accumulation, and pump zones. In terms of risk and opportunity, the analyst suggests that ID might see a drop to zones well under $0.61, which could be a good buying opportunity. Conversely, a price level as high as $1.55 could be attainable.

Analyzing the factors driving demand for SPACE ID tokens, many analysts point to its decentralized nature and secure transactions as key deciding factors in setting its value. With the project offering a digital identity solution that is more secure than traditional methods, many investors are confident in the token’s prospects going forward.

Besides its security and privacy aspects, SPACE ID looks to offer an enhanced user experience to its users, which could potentially drive further demand for tokens. With its innovative features such as biometric authentication and facial recognition, SPACE ID offers a level of convenience not seen in other digital identities.

Space ID Overview

Source: Cryptorank.io

Space ID (ID) Price History

Launched in March 2023 through an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on Binance at $0.025 per token, SPACE ID quickly responded to market dynamics. Just a month later, in April 2023, it soared to an all-time high of $1.03, marking a dramatic increase from its IEO valuation.

Source: Coinmarketcap

However, volatility followed; the token experienced a sharp decline, hitting an all-time low of $0.1763 by August 18. As of September 24, 2023, SPACE ID has stabilized somewhat, trading at approximately $0.1948, which is still an impressive 679.19% above its initial IEO price.

More on Space ID Network

What exactly is SPACE ID (ID)?

Source: SPACE ID

SPACE ID is a universal name service network that offers a centralized platform for discovering, registering, trading, and managing web3 domains. The platform includes a multi-chain name service and a web3 name SDK and API for developers. In addition, SPACE ID uses a custom blockchain called “Lucas” that allows users to create bridges between blockchains and keep their data in one place.

The ID token is a governance currency on the SPACE ID network, facilitating staking, payments, and voting. It also provides access to various ecosystem services and helps manage users’ digital identities. SPACE ID aims to provide a reliable and efficient decentralized name service network for the Web3 era, offering an all-in-one solution for domain management and identity verification.

The SPACE ID DAO serves as the governing body for the SPACE ID network, managing its infrastructure and protocols. As a decentralized autonomous organization, the DAO is run by ID token holders who have a say in the decision-making processes of the platform. It ensures the network is community-driven and transparent, with stakeholders having a voice in the platform’s development and growth.

SPACE ID recently announced a partnership with OpenDeFi, a decentralized finance platform offering cross-chain liquidity solutions. The partnership aims to provide seamless interoperability between the two platforms, enabling users to access decentralized financial services while managing their digital identities through the SPACE ID network. Furthermore, SPACE ID has also announced plans to launch an NFT marketplace on its platform, allowing users to trade non-fungible tokens securely and transparently. These developments demonstrate the project’s commitment to innovation and growth, positioning SPACE ID as a promising player in the decentralized name service market.

Founders of SPACE ID

SPACE ID is a decentralized name service network founded by a team of experienced blockchain and software developers and successful entrepreneurs. The team is led by Co-founder and CEO of Salsita Software, Matthew Gertner, who brings over two decades of experience in software development and entrepreneurship to the project. Before founding SPACE ID, Gertner co-founded AllPeers, a peer-to-peer file-sharing application acquired by Opera Software in 2008.

Joining Gertner on the leadership team is COO Dan Zuller, who brings over 15 years of experience in software development and entrepreneurship. Before joining SPACE ID, Zuller co-founded and served as CTO of IP Gallery, a company that provided IP-based multimedia services to telecommunications providers.

Chief Technical Officer Eyal Toledano also brings a wealth of experience to the project, with over 20 years of experience in software development and entrepreneurship. Toledano has worked as a CTO for several successful startups, including SnapAppointments and Joopy.

Chief Strategy Officer Ali Safavi rounds out the leadership team, bringing over ten years of experience in corporate strategy and business development. Before joining SPACE ID, Safavi served as Director of Corporate Development for DocuSign, responsible for leading mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

Together, the SPACE ID founders bring diverse skills and experiences to the project, with a shared vision of creating a more secure and decentralized name service network for the Web3 era. With their leadership and expertise, SPACE ID is well-positioned to become a leading player in the decentralized name service market, offering an all-in-one domain management and identity verification solution.

SPACE ID Tokenomics

SPACE ID token (ID) is the native token of the SPACE ID network, serving as a governance currency that enables token holders to participate in the decision-making processes of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). The token is also used for staking, payments, and voting, making it a critical component of the platform’s ecosystem.

The total supply of ID tokens is fixed at 1 billion tokens, with 40% of the total supply allocated to the initial coin offering (ICO) and private sale. The remaining tokens are distributed as follows:

20% for the team and advisors

10% for ecosystem development

10% for marketing and partnerships

20% for community incentives

Token holders can participate in the platform’s governance by staking their ID tokens to earn rewards and contribute to the decision-making processes of the DAO. Additionally, the token can be used for paying fees associated with domain registration and management on the platform.

How Does SPACE ID Operate?

SPACE ID is a decentralized and censorship-resistant universal name service network that aims to address the challenges of current Domain Name Services (DNS). The platform is built on a modular and scalable architecture consisting of three core components: the Space ID Protocol, the Space ID Platform, and the Space ID DAO.

The Space ID Protocol is a set of smart contracts that provide the core functionalities of the platform, including web3 domain registration, resolution, management, and governance. Through the Smart ID protocol, users can register web3 domains and bind them to blockchain-based addresses, ensuring secure and decentralized control of digital identities.

The Space ID Platform is a user-friendly interface that allows users to register and manage their web3 domains. It provides access to several features, including domain search, registration, transfer, and management, making it easy for users to manage their digital identities and domains in a secure and decentralized manner.

Space ID DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization that governs the Space ID protocol and platform. The DAO comprises ID token holders with voting rights to contribute their thoughts on how the project should evolve. By leveraging the community’s collective intelligence, the Space ID DAO ensures that the platform remains community-driven and transparent, providing a reliable and sustainable decentralized name service network for the Web3 era.

What exactly is a Web3 API?

A Web3 API is a collection of guidelines and protocols facilitating seamless interaction between decentralized applications (dApps) and the underlying blockchain technology. This interface enables dApps to access and index blockchain data, broadcast new transactions, and scale efficiently to meet user demands.

By leveraging a Web3 API, developers can build decentralized applications that integrate with multiple blockchain networks, creating a more seamless user experience. The Web3 API provides a standardized framework for developers to build on, reducing the complexity and overhead of interfacing with different blockchain platforms.

“Understanding the Benefits and Functionality of Web3 Name SDK API”

Web3 Name SDK API is a software development tool set that enables developers to create decentralized name services on the Web3 ecosystem. This API provides developers with a standardized interface for interacting with various Web3 name services and decentralized domains.

The Web3 Name SDK API allows developers to create, manage and trade decentralized domains in a decentralized manner. Users can control their domains and identities without relying on third-party intermediaries. The SDK API also provides a secure and transparent platform for developers to build on, ensuring that users’ data and identities are protected.

In addition, the Web3 Name SDK API simplifies the development process by providing a standard interface that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications on top of different Web3 name services. It reduces the barrier to entry for developers and enables them to focus on building innovative solutions instead of worrying about complex technical details.

What Purposes Does the Governance Token $ID Serve?

The ID token is the native token of the SPACE ID network, serving as a governance currency that enables token holders to participate in the decision-making processes of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). One of the primary uses of the governance token, #ID, is to allow token holders to vote on important issues and decentralized proposals related to the project. These decisions can include network protocol changes, fees, and other critical matters affecting the project’s future.

Through the SPACE ID DAO, token holders have a say in the governance and direction of the network, ensuring that it remains community-driven and transparent. By participating in the voting process, ID token holders can help shape the project’s future and ensure that it aligns with the values and goals of the community.

Apart from its governance role, the ID token also serves several other functions within the SPACE ID ecosystem. For instance, the token can be used for paying fees associated with domain registration and management on the platform. Furthermore, ID tokens can be staked to earn rewards or provide liquidity for various ecosystem services, such as decentralized storage.

Conclusion

It’s important to note that while price predictions for the ID token may be optimistic, they are ultimately speculative and subject to a wide range of unpredictable factors. Cryptocurrency markets can be highly volatile and subject to sudden fluctuations, making it difficult to predict how the price of ID will evolve over the long term.

That being said, if SPACE ID successfully builds a solid and active community around its decentralized name service network, and if demand for the ID token continues to grow, it could experience significant price growth in the coming years. However, investors should conduct thorough research and carefully evaluate the risks and rewards associated with investing in cryptocurrency before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.