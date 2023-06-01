CRO Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is Cronos a Good Investment?

CRO Price Prediction 2023-2032

Cronos has been among the hardest hit in 2022 and any sort of risk-on rally taking place in the broader crypto sector will show a more impressive upward trajectory for Cronos in the near term. Non-profit making companies are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That’s because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size, that’s the general outlook. It’s worth seeing though if the company’s underlying fundamentals could be the driver of long-term performance.

Analysts see little of a future in Cronos (CRO) due to increasing curbs on crypto advertising. Declining crypto prices and usage in the bear market also means Cronos (CRO) revenues through Crypto.com have decreased. This means even when advertising opportunities arise, Cronos (CRO) team may need more resources to sustain such marketing. Besides so many factors playing against Cronos (CRO), its market cap is so high compared to where it was when it first hit the market. This makes Cronos (CRO) a crypto asset with diminishing returns, according to one analyst.

Cronos is the native token for the Crypto.com blockchain. First known as Crypto.com Coin, in February 2022, it was rebranded as Cronos, though it still trades under the same CRO abbreviation. Three months after going live, user adoption has surpassed expectations, with more than 350,000 unique wallet addresses performing transactions on Cronos.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 19% per year over the next three years. With the industry only predicted to deliver 16% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result. With crypto being fickle, who knows anything about the future?

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – a cloud computing platform provided by the retail giant – collaborated with the Web3 startup that focuses on DeFi and blockchain games – Cronos Labs. CRO climbed by 13% shortly after the announcement.

How much is CRO worth?

Today’s Cronos price is $0.05895 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,901,617. Cronos is down 0.51% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #35, with a live market cap of $1,492,270,325. It has a circulating supply of 25,263,013,692 CRO coins and a max. supply of 30,263,013,692 CRO coins.

To help you better understand the Crypto.com network, we will examine its offerings, use cases, past and present performance, ongoing developments, CRO price prediction from 2023 to 2032, and what the future could look like. Some of the questions that market players, both new and old, are inclined to have will be addressed as well.

Cronos Recent News

Recent news regarding Cronos includes a decline in the rate of new user acquisition and a drop in CRO network growth. Since early May, the number of new participants joining the Cronos network has been decreasing, with a 65% drop in CRO Network Growth since the end of April. For example, on April 28, 192 new wallet addresses were created on the Cronos blockchain network, while only 68 new addresses were recorded on May 26. This decline in network growth indicates a loss of market share for the project.

The downtrend in CRO prices has made it challenging for the Cronos blockchain network to attract new users. To address these challenges and instill investor confidence, the Cronos team needs to make necessary changes and stimulate new demand. Failure to do so could result in a downward spiral for CRO prices.

In terms of recent developments, in February 2023, Cronos Labs launched the second cohort of its accelerator program aimed at advancing Web3 dApp development. Additionally, in March 2023, Cronos Labs partnered with DoraHacks to expand the developer community. These initiatives demonstrate Cronos’ efforts to foster innovation and grow its ecosystem. However, the declining user acquisition rate and network growth indicate the need for further actions to reverse the negative trend.

CRO Technical analysis: Downtrend movement prevails as CRO price fall below $0.05994

Cronos price trend has been bearish in the past 30 days

CRO recorded 10 green days and 20 red days in the last 30 trading days

CRO support is present at $0.058.

Cronos price analysis for 1st June 2023 reveals CRO has been trading in a bearish trendline since the start of May 2021 with 33% green days and 67% red days. The volatility of Cronos was 5.73%, with a price range of $0.04344 – $0.07739 during the period, indicating market stability but also a downward bias in CRO price movements. Resistance is present at $0.071, while support is present at $0.058, indicating that the current downtrend is likely to continue in the near term. The 50-day moving average has also declined and is currently situated at $0.06627, suggesting that there are more bearish signals than bullish signals within the market trend for CRO.

CRO/USD price analysis on a daily chart: Bearish sentiment prevails

Cronos price analysis on the daily chart shows CRO opened the daily trading session on a bearish note, trading at $0.05994 and closing the day down by 4.95%. The price action was dominated by bearish sentiment as CRO traded below its 50-day moving average of $0.0640. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is in a downtrend with an RSI value of 29 indicating that the bearish pressure is strong. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is bearishly below the signal line which indicates a continuation of the bearish trend in the near term.

CRO/USD 1-day price chart: TradingView

The SMA 20 is trading below the SMA 50 and 200 which are both in bearish alignment, indicating that the downtrend could remain intact. The Bollinger bands are also widening on the downside, indicating an increase in volatility and a continuation of the bearish trend.

CRO/USD technical analysis on a 4-hour chart: CRO forms a descending triangle pattern

Cronos’ price analysis on the 4-hour chart shows that CRO is trading in a descending triangle formation. The lower trendline of the triangle is forming resistance at $0.062, while the upper trendline is offering support at $0.059.

The RSI indicator has been trading in a sideways range between 30 and 40, indicating that the bearish pressure is still present. The MACD line is trading below the signal line which also signals a continuation of the current downtrend.

CRO/USD 4-hour price chart: TradingView

A bearish engulfing pattern has also formed on the 4-hour chart, indicating that a further drop in CRO price is likely. The Stochastic Oscillator is trading near the oversold region of 20 which suggests that CRO could be ready for a bounce back soon.

What to expect from CRO price analysis

Technical analysis suggests that bearish sentiment will continue to prevail in the near term and that CRO will remain below its 50-day moving average. The Fibonacci retracement levels are indicating that support could be found at $0.058 while resistance is likely to be formed at $0.062 in order for the downtrend to continue.

Cronos Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

CRO Price Prediction 2023

Our Cronos price prediction for 2023 suggests the price of CRO could reach a minimum price $0.076 and an average price of $0.076, with a maximum trading price of $0.086.

CRO Price Prediction 2024

Cronos price prediction for 2025 estimates CRO to reach a minimum price of $0.10 and an average trading price of $0.11, with a maximum trading price of $0.13.

CRO Price Prediction 2025

In our CRO price forecast for 2025, we anticipate CRO to reach a minimum price of $0.16 and an average trading price of $0.16, with a maximum trading price of $0.18.

CRO Price Prediction 2026

CRO price prediction for 2026 is CRO to reach a minimum price of $0.22 and an average trading price of $0.23, with a maximum forecast price of $0.27.

CRO Price Prediction 2027

The CRO price forecast for 2027 suggests the price of CRO could potentially attain a maximum price of $0.39, with a minimum trading price of $0.32 and an average forecast price of $0.34.

CRO Price Prediction 2028

The Cronos CRO price forecast for 2028 is predicting CRO to reach a minimum price of $0.47 and an average trading price of $0.49 with a maximum forecast price of $0.58.

CRO Price Prediction 2029

According to our CRO price prediction for 2029, we forecast a minimum trading price of $0.70 and an average price of $0.72 with a maximum forecast price of $0.84.

CRO Price Prediction 2030

For the CRO price prediction in 2030, we predict Cronos to reach a minimum value of $1.06 and an average forecast price of $1.09 with a maximum forecast price of $1.26.

CRO Price Prediction 2031

In 2031, the CRO price prediction estimates the price of CRO to reach a minimum of $9.95 and an average of $1.57 with a maximum forecast price of $1.83.

CRO Price Prediction 2032

Our Cronos price prediction for 2032 estimates the minimum price of CRO to be $1.53, with an average forecast price of $15.14 and a maximum forecast price of $17.58.

CRO Price Prediction by Price Prediction net

Price Prediction net suggests CRO price will continue increasing in the near future. According to their analysis, CRO is expected to peak at around $0.086 by the end of 2023 and stay within a range of $0.16 low to $0.18 high until 2025. The platform also predicts that the cryptocurrency may reach $1.26 in 2030 while by 2032 the price could reach $2.71.

CRO Price Prediction by Technewsleader

Technewsleader has a bullish outlook for CRO prices as well. According to their analysis, the cryptocurrency is expected to reach a maximum price of $0.77 in 1 year.CRO price is forecasted to trade at a range of $2.15 to $2.72 in 2027, with a maximum price target of $2.23 for the next 5 years. The long-term outlook for the cryptocurrency is positive and it could reach $8.62 in 2030. The platform also predicts that CRO could eventually reach as high as $10.84 in the next ten years.

CRO Price Prediction by Coincodex

Coincodex has a technical analysis-based Cronos (CRO) price prediction for June 6, 2023. It is predicted that the price of Cronos will drop by -2.57% and reach $ 0.057525 on that date.

The current sentiment towards CRO is bearish with a Fear & Greed Index score of 52 (Neutral). Over the last 30 days, Cronos has seen 10/30 (33%) green days and 5.73% price volatility.

According to Coincodex’s technical analysis, there are 3 bullish signals and 28 bearish signals for the CRO market at this time.

In comparison, Facebook’s growth has been used to predict what CRO value could be by 2026. If CRO were to follow this growth trajectory, it would have a price prediction of $ 3.63 by 2026.

On the other hand, if CRO were to follow growth similar to that of the internet, its value could be predicted at $ 0.41585 for 2026.

CRO Price Prediction by Market Experts

Cronos cryptocurrency is a promising option for anyone looking to invest in cryptocurrencies, due to its lack of withdrawal or deposit fees. As the cryptocurrency market continues to expand, CRO can be expected to make waves within numerous markets, such as gaming and digital commerce. Although the future may seem unclear at this time, market analysts believe that CRO has outstanding potential ahead of it!

As DeFi services and other cutting-edge financial technologies become more popular, the demand for CRO tokens on Crypto.com‘s platform has surged. Bitcoin can be used in a variety of ways to supplement your income beyond just holding it – margin trading, OTC trading, and more were all made available many moons ago! Despite various online forecasting services predicting an increase in the cost of CRO over time, these predictions are not always accurate.

According to Crypto Vault, a YouTube-based market analyst, the price of CRO is expected to go up in the near future. They stated that they believe the cost of 1 CRO will reach $0.50 within the next few months. Crypto Vault also made it clear that due to its solid technology and innovative features, there is potential for a higher return on investment from this cryptocurrency.

This optimistic outlook was echoed by other market experts, with The Crypto Report predicting that CRO prices could reach $1.00 in the near future. They cited its rapid growth and increasing demand as evidence of this potential.

If you’re searching for the most secure way to purchase CRO, look no further than Crypto.com. Not only is it reliable and dependable, but you can also find it on numerous popular marketplaces such as Bittrex, KuCoin, and Huobi Global. With quick access to information from its chain of exchanges including Binance and Huobi Global, Crypto.com provides an easy-to-use platform that allows users to compare signs of progress with calculations at their fingertips.

What is Crypto.com (CRO)?

ITB Widget Example

Crypto.com is a digital currency exchange built on a native chain solution and was founded in 2016. The platform was designed to support a wide range of crypto-related projects and offer open market participants easily accessible technical solutions for investing, staking, and holding. Trading of crypto-assets.Crypto.com is an all-inclusive exchange with an extensive list of cryptocurrencies, NFT offerings, wallet services, and fiat trading features.

The native blockchain of this platform is Crypto.com Chain, which facilitates the seamless, secure, and cost-effective flow of transactions between users on the network. Crypto.com Chain is one of the products in Crypto.com’s line-up of solutions developed to accelerate the global adoption of cryptocurrencies. The CRO blockchain serves as a vehicle that drives the Crypto.com ecosystem. CRO is the native token of the Crypto.com blockchain, and it can be utilized as an intermediary currency or network fees when converting crypto to fiat (USD, EUR, etc.).

CRO Past Price Analysis

According to the earliest price data obtained from Coinmarketcap, CRO kicked off with a market price of $0.01977 on December 14, 2018. The price quickly rose to $0.03729, and in the following months, CRO traded within a range of $0.012 – $0.024. By March 12, 2019, CRO hit $0.07344 and continued to trend upwards over the next few days reaching above the $0.1 mark on March 15. CRO lost momentum towards the end of 2019 and ended the year at $0.03358.

In 2020, CRO was stable in the first few months, with minimal price spikes. By the second half of 2020, CRO exceeded its highest market price of 2019 and crossed the $0.20 mark by August 21, 2020. CRO closed the year on a low and dropped to about $0.06.

2021 proved to be a good year for major cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH, as both touched new all-time highs. CRO was not left behind; it rode with the bullish crypto momentum by surpassing its highest point in 2020 and attaining its current ATH of $0.9698 on November 24. The upward surge in price experienced by the coin, especially in November, can be attributed to its listing on Coinbase Pro and Bitrue.

At the start of 2022, CRO began with an opening price of $0.5575. The coin has lost about 24.67% of its value and is currently trading at $0.4409.

CRO market price – Coinmarketcap

While Crypto.com Coin might not be the most popular altcoin on the crypto market, the CRO token has done quite well over the past year.

However, on January 17, 2022, there were multiple reports about a possible security breach on the Crypto.com ecosystem. The platform acted accordingly by temporarily suspending withdrawals pending investigation. Kris Marszalek, its CEO, tweeted that the exchange has beefed up its security architecture and assured users that “all funds are safe.”

Following the 17th of Jan security incident, we are sharing our findings below, together with enhancements we’ve made to our security infrastructure and the introduction of the Worldwide Account Protection Program. https://t.co/6q86r0o59V pic.twitter.com/ER7DkBoX1Z — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) January 20, 2022

CRO Past Price Analysis

According to the earliest price data obtained from Coinmarketcap, CRO kicked off with a market price of $0.01977 on December 14, 2018. The price quickly rose to $0.03729, and in the following months, CRO traded within a range of $0.012 – $0.024. By March 12, 2019, CRO hit $0.07344 and continued to trend upwards over the next few days reaching above the $0.1 mark on March 15. CRO lost momentum towards the end of 2019 and ended the year at $0.03358.

In 2020, CRO was stable, with minimal price spikes in the first few months. By the second half of 2020, CRO exceeded its highest market price of 2019 and crossed the $0.20 mark by August 21, 2020. CRO closed the year on a low and dropped to about $0.06.

2021 proved to be a good year for major cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH, as both touched new all-time highs. CRO was not left behind; it rode with the bullish crypto momentum by surpassing its highest point in 2020 and attaining its current ATH of $0.9698 on November 24. The upward surge in price experienced by the coin, especially in November, can be attributed to its listing on Coinbase Pro and Bitrue.

At the start of 2022, CRO began with an opening price of $0.5575. The coin has lost about 24.67% of its value and is currently trading at $0.4409.

While Crypto.com Coin might not be the most popular altcoin on the crypto market, the CRO token has done quite well over the past year.

However, on January 17, 2022, there were multiple reports about a possible security breach on the Crypto.com ecosystem. The platform acted accordingly by temporarily suspending withdrawals pending investigation. Kris Marszalek, its CEO, tweeted that the exchange has beefed up its security architecture and assured users that “all funds are safe.”

Crypto.com New Developments

Crypto.com signs NFT MoU with Fantagio

In Korea, on August 9 Crypto.com, the fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform signed an MoU with Fantagio for NFTs. This alliance will promote NFT entertainment ventures.

As their first collaboration, the companies will offer a song NFT honoring ‘Meta Miu’ ‘Meta Miu’ is a project co-developed by Fantagio and Web3 entertainment platform Fellaz. Meta Miu will be handled as a participant-centered fandom community using the Fellaz platform, and NFT-subscribed members will have access to exclusive content.

Miu’s debut single ‘Uptown Boy’ will be released on Crypto.com on August 11. Only one NFT type will include the complete song. Holders of the whole song version NFT or all independent sections of the full song NFT will receive a Fellaz “light stick,” a subscription to their site, and access to special content.

Crypto.com secures registration in South Korea

With over 50 million users worldwide, Crypto.com is actively growing and expanding its ecosystem. Today’s announcement comes after Crypto.com received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a Major Payment Institution License, provisional approval for its Virtual Asset License from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, registration in Italy from the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM), registration in Greece from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, and registration in Cyprus from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Crypto.com appoints General Manager in the Singapore branch

Ang has extensive strategic business development experience in technology and a good understanding of the Singapore market. Crypto.com gained MAS clearance for its Major Payment Institution License in June 2022.

Ang was head of Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), a joint office of EDB, EnterpriseSG, and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). DISG aims to anchor global technology giants, cultivate local champions, and nurture future-ready talent in Singapore. Ang formerly worked for EDB, driving strategy, and policy in foreign markets.

“Singapore is a bustling center for finance and Web3 innovation, and I’m excited to join a company at the forefront,” stated Crypto.com‘s Singapore General Manager Chin Tah Ang. Crypto.com will continue to work with public and private sector partners to address crucial concerns, support ethical digital asset innovation, and build Web3 in Singapore.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder, and CEO of Crypto.com, stated Chin Tah has a comprehensive awareness of local market dynamics, the competitive landscape, regulatory problems, and technology advancements. “Chin Tah’s leadership and skills will steer us in a vital market for our business and industry.”

Cronos Social Media Notes

The Crypto.com exchange’s utility token is called Cronos (CRO). The Cronos token has increased by about 10% since last week, which is notable given how many other tokens have decreased within the same time period. Additionally, it has seen a significant rise in social activity, with several mentions and engagements. The Cronos Chain Ambassador Program is probably to blame for the spike in pricing and social engagement (CROnauts). The Cronos community may aid in the project’s promotion and general growth by taking part in the program. The price of the coin is $0.11.

The Cronos Chain native coin, CRO, has experienced rapid growth over the past week. The alt ranked as the #26 biggest coin, according to statistics from the cryptocurrency social analytics company LunarCrush.

In the previous seven days, CRO also experienced a rally in its social activities. Furthermore, as of September 23, the number of mentions on social media increased by 40% to 37,000. Additionally, within the same time period, CROs’ social interactions increased by 14% and reached a value of 61.6 million.

This increase in social engagement for the alternative, according to LunarCrush, caused its price to increase by 13% as of September 28.

Crypto.com Founders

Rafael Melo – CFO, and co-Founder – has 15 years of experience in finance, and a deep understanding of risk, compliance, and the Mobile Payments ecosystem in Asia. He has led fundraising efforts as CFO at ASX-listed Ensogo, securing strategic investment from VIPSHOP (NYSE:VIPS) and raising over A$50m from blue-chip institutions like Fidelity and Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock.

Bobby Bao, a co-founder and managing director (formerly known as Monaco), is also as a member of the Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 List in the Finance & Venture Capital category. As one of the key players influencing the future of money in Asia, Bao has played a critical role in directing Crypto.com’s corporate strategy and leading fundraising.

Crypto.com is operated by Foris DAX Asia, a Singapore-based company that’s a subsidiary of Foris DAX MT (Malta) Limited. With such an esteemed lineup, one can regard CRO tokens as a good investment despite the bearish momentum of the current market. With investor confidence, there’s a high possibility that Crypto.com projects can enter their next major phase.

Use Cases and Features of Crypto.com

The primary aim of the Crypto.com project is to introduce open-source blockchain solutions into the crypto ecosystem to popularize the acceptability of digital coins as a means of payment – as is the case with fiat currencies. Cronos is the native token for the Crypto.com blockchain. First known as Crypto.com Coin, in February 2022, it was rebranded as Cronos, though it still trades under the same CRO abbreviation.

Crypto.com offers businesses an Invoice/Pay Checkout feature to enable customers to initiate checkouts and complete payments for goods and services using crypto via its wallet infrastructure. Charges on Crypto.com can be fulfilled using CRO (Crypto.com Coin), fiat currency, or stablecoins (USDT, etc.). Users on the Crypto.com exchange can swap CRO on DeFi Swap, stake it, or become liquidity providers.

The platform offers users a wide range of services, such as a payment system, VISA-powered cards, fiat-to-crypto trading, staking, De-Fi services, crypto loans, withdrawals, and deposits. Crypto.com also provides its customer base with the opportunity to earn through the in-app “missions” section, where you can explore the mobile app’s features and earn rewards in return.

Conclusion

Overall, the price analysis on Cronos is quite divided, and investors should consider all forecasts before making an investment decision. It’s important to understand the key factors that are driving CRO’s market trends in order to make a sound investment decision. The current cryptocurrency market conditions could mean that it is a great time to purchase this asset, however, investors should do their own research before investing.

Boasting strong exchange support from Crypto.com, Cronos has experienced impressive growth during the past few months. Cryptocurrencies that have practical applications, like CRO Coin in this case, are usually thought to be good long-term investment decisions.

Due to the abundance of contemporary financial services, including those based on the DeFi tenets, CRO tokens are in high demand. In addition to being a simple platform for storing and using cryptocurrencies, it also offers a variety of opportunities for side income. Despite all these shackles, Cronos cryptocurrency has remained resilient as the market looks to stabilize. The crypto market is expected to perform better throughout 2023 arrives. As the world starts to recognize cryptocurrency as a legitimate asset, the demand for coins like Cronos will rise, thus driving its price upwards.

The project expanded the sphere of influence long ago, adding margin and OTC trading. The long-term price will increase, according to the CRO price estimate. However, forecasting websites occasionally make erroneous forecasts.

The greatest option for purchasing CRO would be to use an internal exchange like Crypto.com. This website is quite unstable. Additionally, it is available on a number of well-known exchanges, including Bittrex, KuCoin, and Huobi Global. You may acquire Crypto.com currency (CRO) for simple comparison, indicating signals and demonstrating calculations with an overview of the Crypto.com chain of exchanges, including Binance and Huobi Global.

While Cronos coin price predictions can give you an idea of where the market may be heading, it’s important to remember that they’re only predictions. They shouldn’t be taken as gospel. However, when combined with a sound understanding of the market and how it works, they can be useful tools in making wise investment decisions.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.