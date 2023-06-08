Optimism Price Prediction 2023 – 2032: Will OP Token Gain Momentum In 2023?

Optimism Price Prediction 2023-2032

Imagine a world where Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is not just a giant because of its support for smart contracts, but also a fast, affordable, and efficient platform. This is the world that the Ethereum community dreams of, a world where decentralized apps (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms thrive without the burden of high transaction fees. But alas, this dream is yet to be realized.

Enter Optimism, a shining knight in the world of Ethereum, here to rescue us from the dragon of slow and costly transactions. This layer-2 scaling solution, powered by the innovative technology of Optimistic rollups, is like a super-efficient postman who bundles large amounts of transaction data into manageable parcels, delivering them swiftly and affordably.

Optimism is not just a solution, it’s a revolution. It’s cheaper, faster, and is gaining popularity faster than a viral dance challenge on social media. It stands tall among other layer 2 solutions, like Arbitrum, and is becoming a favorite among the Ethereum community.

But what’s a revolution without its own currency? The Optimism network is governed by its very own token, charmingly named OP. In a move that caused quite a stir, a chunk of OP tokens was generously airdropped to early Optimism users in late May 2022. And the best part? The developers behind Optimism have promised to continue this airdrop, making it rain OP tokens for its users.

So, while we wait for Ethereum to roll out its planned upgrades, Optimism is here, making Ethereum transactions faster, cheaper, and well-optimized!

How Much is Optimism Worth?

The current price of optimism stands at $1.42. The trading volume over the past 24 hours has reached $722.67 million, with a market capitalization of $302.38 million. Optimism holds a market dominance of 0.03%. Over the last 24 hours, the OP price has experienced an increase of 0.24%. The circulating supply of Optimism (OP) at present is 214.75 million OP, which accounts for a fraction of the maximum supply of 4.29 billion OP. In the Layer 2 sector, Optimism currently holds the 7th position in terms of market capitalization.

Optimism price analysis: Optimism price continues to break below support levels

TL; DR Breakdown

Optimism price analysis shows increased bearish pressure after taking a ‘U’ turn near $1.5

Resistance to Optimism is present at $1.459

Support for Optimism/USD is present at $1.316

The Optimism price analysis for 7 June confirms a bearish rally, suggesting selling pressure from bears near $1.47 level. As bears pulled the price below multiple Fib levels, it caused further selling among investors.

Optimism price analysis 1-day chart: OP/USD reaches a crucial level at $1.4

Analyzing the daily price chart of Optimism, OP’s price has witnessed intense bearish momentum in the last few hours, initiating a red candle from $1.5. However, after making a low at $1.373, Optimism witnessed a buying pressure, initiating an upward correction in the price chart. The 24-hour volume has made a minor decline today as it touched $14.11 million, showing a drop in confidence in trading activities. Optimism price is currently trading at $1.42, increasing over 0.24% in the last 24 hours.

The RSI-14 (relative strength index) trend line has taken a sharp bearish turn as it aims to touch the selling region at the 37-level, hinting that bullish sentiment is fading following the bearish breakout. The SMA-14 level suggests downward volatility in the next few hours.

OP/USD 4-hour price chart: Optimism price rejects at EMA100, takes support near $1.373

The 4-hour Optimism price chart suggests that bears are currently making a severe decline from EMA100 as the price reaches the bottom level at $1.3. However, after making a low at $1.373, the price has stabilized.

The BoP indicator is trading in a bullish region at 0.19, bringing an upward correction for short-term holders, and luring traders to open long positions.

The MACD trend line has slowed down in forming bullish candles near the signal line and the indicator now trades in parallel with the signal line, signifying an intense battle between the bulls and bears.

What to expect from Optimism price analysis next?

The hourly price chart confirms that bulls are making an effort to push the price above 23.6% Fib level. If the Optimism price successfully holds its momentum above $1.459, it may break out and touch the resistance at $1.519.

If bulls fail to initiate a surge, Optimism price may drop below the immediate support line at $1.316, resulting in a downward correction of up to 5%.

Optimism Price Predictions 2023-2032

Price Predictions By Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum ($) Average ($) Maximum ($) 2023 1.84 1.9 2.03 2024 2.63 2.73 3.2 2025 3.95 4.08 4.66 2026 5.71 5.87 6.75 2027 8.16 8.45 9.73 2028 11.36 11.7 13.95 2029 16.91 17.5 19.82 2030 24.8 25.68 29.55 2031 36.64 37.67 42.91 2032 55.39 56.89 64.04

Optimism Price Prediction 2023

In 2023, the value of Optimism is expected to hit a minimum of $1.84. The maximum value of Optimism could potentially reach $2.03, with an average trading price of $1.90 throughout the year.

Optimism Price Prediction 2024

Based on forecasted prices and technical analysis, the price of Optimism in 2024 is expected to hit a minimum of $2.63. The OP price could potentially reach a maximum of $3.20, with an average trading price of $2.73.

Optimism Forecast for 2025

The lowest possible level for Optimism price in 2025 is forecasted to be $3.95. According to our analysis, the OP price could potentially reach a maximum of $4.66, with an average forecast price of $4.08.

Optimism Price Prediction 2026

In 2026, the value of Optimism is expected to hit a minimum of $5.71. The maximum value of Optimism could potentially reach $6.75, with an average trading price of $5.87 throughout the year.

Optimism Price Prediction 2027

Based on forecasted prices and technical analysis, the price of Optimism in 2027 is expected to hit a minimum of $8.16. The OP price could potentially reach a maximum of $9.73, with an average value of $8.45.

Optimism Price Prediction 2028

Following a deep technical analysis of past price data of OP, the price of Optimism in 2028 is expected to hit a minimum of $11.36. The OP price could potentially reach a maximum of $13.95, with an average trading price of $11.70.

Optimism (OP) Price Prediction 2029

In 2029, the value of Optimism is expected to hit a minimum of $16.91. The maximum value of Optimism could potentially reach $19.82, with an average price of $17.50 throughout the year.

Optimism Price Forecast 2030

In 2030, the value of 1 Optimism is expected to hit a minimum of $24.80. The OP price could potentially reach a maximum of $29.55, with an average price of $25.68 throughout the year.

Optimism (OP) Price Prediction 2031

The lowest possible level for Optimism price in 2031 is forecasted to be $36.64. According to our analysis, the OP price could potentially reach a maximum of $42.91, with an average forecast price of $37.67.

Optimism Price Prediction 2032

Following a deep technical analysis of past price data of OP, the price of Optimism in 2032 is forecasted to be at around a minimum value of $55.39. The Optimism price value could potentially reach a maximum of $64.04, with an average trading value of $56.89.

Optimism Price Prediction By Coincodex

According to Coincodex’s current Optimism price prediction, the value of Optimism is expected to experience a decrease of -7.27% and attain a price of $1.358344 by June 12, 2023. The technical indicators provided by Coincodex indicate a bearish sentiment at the moment, while the Fear & Greed Index stands at 53, signifying a neutral outlook.

Over the past 30 days, Optimism has recorded 13 out of 30 green days, accounting for 43% of the observed period, and has exhibited price volatility of 6.76%. Considering Coincodex’s forecast for Optimism, it is currently not a favorable time to purchase the cryptocurrency.

Based on the assumption that Optimism (OP) follows the growth trajectory of Facebook, the most optimistic prediction for the price of OP in the year 2026 is estimated to be $42.36. However, if Optimism were to mirror the growth pattern of the Internet as a whole, the projected price for 2026 would be significantly lower at $4.86.

Optimism Price Forecast By Digital Coin Price

Digital Coin Price’s OP price forecast expects a gradual increase in the token’s value in the upcoming years. According to the website, Optimism’s price is anticipated to surpass the $3.36 mark in 2024. By the year’s end, it is projected that Optimism will attain a minimum value of $3.11. Furthermore, the price of OP has the potential to achieve a peak level of $3.57.

In 2032, it is anticipated that the price of Optimism (OP) will exceed $27.25. As we approach the end of the year, the minimum value of Optimism is projected to be $27.16. Moreover, the price of OP has the potential to reach a high of $27.29.

Optimism Price Prediction By CryptoPredictions.com

According to CryptoPredictions.com’s Optimism price prediction, the OP token’s price may surge further following its current hype. In July 2023, it is anticipated that Optimism (OP) will begin at a value of $2.006 and conclude the month at $1.839. Throughout the month, the highest projected price for OP is expected to reach $2.097, while the lowest price is predicted to be $1.426.

By the end of 2027, the OP token’s price may attain an average trading price of $4.195, with a minimum price of $3.566 and a maximum price of $5.244.

Optimism Overview

The price of Optimism has fallen by 3.73% in the past 7 days. The price declined by 4.27% in the last 24 hours. In just the past hour, the price shrunk by 0.44%. The current price is $1.36 per OP. Optimism is 58.26% below the all-time high of $3.26.

Optimism Price History

Let’s delve into the price history of the OP token. While it’s important to remember that past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, understanding the token’s trading history can provide a useful context for interpreting or making an Optimism price prediction.

When the OP token was first introduced to the open market via the initial airdrop on May 31, 2022, it was valued at $4.57, as per CoinMarketCap. However, this price seemed overly optimistic as the market quickly deemed it overvalued, causing it to drop to a low of $0.7973 before ending the day at $1.44 – a 68.5% decrease from the opening price.

Despite the initial price being the all-time high for Optimism, the OP token price has seen some fluctuations.

In June 2022, the market was still recovering from the depegging of the UST stablecoin and the subsequent collapse of the associated LUNA cryptocurrency. This was quickly followed by the Celsius crypto lending platform freezing withdrawals, further confirming the bear market. This series of events negatively impacted the newly launched Optimism, causing it to drop to its all-time low of $0.4005 on June 18, 2022 – less than a tenth of its launch price.

However, the token made a slow recovery, ending the month at $0.5434. But by July 13, 2022, the token fell to $0.4147, continuing its bearish trend.

Following Ethereum’s Merge – the transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism aimed at making the blockchain faster and more eco-friendly – on September 15, 2022, the crypto markets didn’t react as positively as many investors had hoped. Despite launching on OpenSea, Optimism was trading at $0.8917 on September 28. The OP token continued to fall, reaching $0.649 by October 21. However, by November 4, 2022, the token had regained over 108% and surged to $1.3512 following the launch of Pragmatism, a library design system created by Figma for the Optimism Collective.

This bullish run was short-lived, though, as the token fell to $0.7952 by November 10, 2022, triggered by the collapse of the FTX (FTT) exchange. Throughout the rest of November, the token fluctuated between $1 and $0.8 before starting a steady rise in December, spurred by Optimism’s announcement of the deployment of the AttestationStation, an attestation smart contract providing “a permissionless, accessible data source for builders creating reputation-based applications”.

On December 15, 2022, the platform also announced that an Optimism non-fungible token (NFT) would be “coming soon” on the AttestationStation, serving as a “customisable profile picture that can represent user identity across the Optimism Ecosystem”.

Earlier, the platform had announced Retroactive Public Goods Funding Round 2, set to launch in February 2023, aimed at giving back to those “powering the public goods that make Optimism possible”.

The first half of December saw OP rising, reaching a high of $1.19 before dropping to close the year at $0.9172. OP then experienced a rally at the start of the New Year, reaching $3.21 on February 3. A drop was followed by a recovery to $3.26 on February 24, but then it decreased to trade at about $2.52 on March 7, 2023. Optimism further declined and touched the $1.5 mark in early June.

Recent News about Optimism

According to an announcement from OP Labs, the developer of the Optimism network, the “Bedrock” upgrade was successfully implemented on June 7. This upgrade aims to enhance the network by reducing deposit times, reducing layer-1 fees, and introducing additional security features. It is part of a larger initiative by the developer to establish a network of scalable Web3 networks known as the “Superchain,” utilizing Optimism’s OP Stack software.

Arbitrum Vs. Optimism

Arbitrum and Optimism, both classified as Optimistic rollups, have notable differences. One key distinction is their dispute-resolution processes for transaction validation. Optimism employs single-round fraud proofs executed on layer-1, while Arbitrum uses multi-round fraud proofs executed off-chain. Arbitrum’s multi-round fraud proofing is more advanced, offering greater cost-effectiveness and efficiency compared to Optimism’s single-round proofing.

Additionally, although both platforms are EVM compatible, they differ in their underlying virtual machines. Optimism uses Ethereum’s EVM, whereas Arbitrum operates on its own Arbitrum Virtual Machine (AVM). Consequently, Optimism supports only the Solidity compiler, while Arbitrum is compatible with all EVM-compiled languages, such as Vyper and Yul.

Optimism and Arbitrum diverge in terms of their development roadmaps. Optimism has a clearly outlined roadmap extending until 2024, which includes objectives like introducing advanced interactive fraud proofs, sharded rollups, and a decentralized sequencer.

On the other hand, Arbitrum does not publicly disclose its future plans on its website or Github.

More about the Optimism Network

What Is Optimism?

Optimism operates as a second layer chain, functioning atop the Ethereum mainnet, which is the first layer. Transactions are conducted on Optimism, but the transaction data is relayed to the mainnet for validation. This is akin to driving on a less congested side road while still enjoying the security of a major highway.

As per the current data from Defi Llama, Optimism is the second largest Ethereum layer 2, having $313 million locked in its smart contracts. Arbitrum leads the pack with $1.32 billion.

Synthetix, a protocol providing liquidity for derivatives, holds the position of the largest protocol on Optimism, with a total value locked (TVL) of $125 million. Uniswap, a decentralized exchange (DEX), is the second most utilized protocol on this chain. As of the current data, there are 35 protocols on Optimism, each having at least $1,000 locked in their smart contracts.

Optimistic rollups operate on the principle of ‘optimistic’ validation, where all transactions within the rollup are presumed to be valid. This approach saves time as individual transactions aren’t required to provide direct proof of their validity. Validators within the rollup are given a week to scrutinize the entire rollup for any fraudulent data.

According to a Dune Analytics dashboard, Optimism remarkably reduces Ethereum transaction fees, also known as gas fees, by an impressive 129 times. It is backed by DeFi platforms such as Synthetix and Uniswap. As of March 2022, Dune Analytics reports that Optimism safeguards approximately $740 million of on-chain value, a decrease from just over $1 billion in January.

Optimism was first introduced in June 2019, with a testnet launched in October of the same year. However, it wasn’t until January 2021 that an alpha mainnet was launched. It took until October 2021 for Optimism to release a version of the Alpha mainnet that was compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. Finally, an open mainnet was launched in December 2021.

How Does Optimism Work?

Optimism essentially functions as a large, append-only record of transactions. All of its consolidated blocks are stored in an Ethereum smart contract known as the Canonical Transaction Chain.

Unless a user directly submits their transaction to the Canonical Transaction Chain, new blocks are generated by an entity known as a sequencer. This sequencer promptly validates transactions, then constructs and executes blocks on Optimism’s layer 2, a blockchain that resides on top of the layer 1 blockchain, in this case, Ethereum.

These blocks, referred to as ‘rollups’, are batches of Ethereum transactions. The sequencer further compresses this data to minimize the transaction size (thereby saving money) and then submits the transaction data back to Ethereum.

The layer 2 software of Optimism is engineered to closely resemble Ethereum’s code. For example, it utilizes the same virtual machine as Ethereum and calculates gas charges in a similar manner (though at a reduced rate, courtesy of its optimistic rollup solution).

Due to the underlying similarities between Ethereum and Optimism, any ERC-20 asset, which is a cryptocurrency that complies with the generic Ethereum token standard, can be transferred between the two networks.

How Do You Use Optimism?

For users, the experience of using Optimism closely mirrors that of the Ethereum mainnet. Your Optimism address is identical to your Ethereum mainnet address, starting with 0x. The blockchain explorer of Optimism is also the same as Etherscan, which is the blockchain explorer for the Ethereum mainnet. Optimism is compatible with a variety of decentralized finance (DeFi) wallets, including MetaMask, which is the most commonly used option.

To utilize Optimism, you need to deposit your ETH or ERC-20 tokens into the Optimism token bridge. This enables you to carry out transactions on Ethereum via Optimism. Once done, you can convert your tokens back to the Ethereum mainnet.

To deposit your tokens, you must do so through the Optimism Gateway. This can be accessed via a Web3 wallet, such as MetaMask. Deposits typically take around twenty minutes, and for transferring 1 ETH, MetaMask estimated a fee of $18.

Optimism indicated that withdrawing the funds would take a week and cost $52.72. This delay is a characteristic of the week-long challenge period incorporated into Optimism’s optimistic rollup.

After depositing funds on Optimism, you can utilize them within supported decentralized applications. For example, Uniswap allows you to execute trades via Optimism to save on fees. Simply select Optimism from the network menu, and you can proceed with trading as usual.

You also have the option to use a centralized cryptocurrency exchange to deposit ETH into your Optimism address. However, before attempting to transfer funds to a layer 2 from your centralized exchange, always ensure that the exchange supports withdrawals to that particular chain. If you transfer funds to an unsupported address, you risk losing your funds irretrievably. As of the time of this writing, exchanges such as Binance, Bybit, and Huobi permit withdrawals to Optimism.

What is Optimism’s token (OP)?

Optimism introduced its OP token on May 31. A total of 231,000 addresses were eligible to claim 214 million OP tokens for free, a process known as an “airdrop”. This represents 5% of the total supply of 4.29 billion, implying that 95% of the supply is yet to be released into the market. The number of users who claimed the first airdrop can be tracked on this Dune Analytics dashboard.

The airdrop encountered significant issues. Optimism confessed that they “grossly underestimated the traffic surge that the airdrop would generate,” resulting in many eligible token holders being left without tokens.

However, Optimism faced further negative publicity on June 8, when an exploit led to the theft of 20 million OP tokens intended for the liquidity provider Wintermute. According to Optimism, the exploit happened when Wintermute provided an Ethereum L1 address that had not yet been deployed on Optimism. Before the problem could be resolved, an attacker managed to seize the funds.

Wintermute accepted full responsibility. Since the hacker only liquidated one million OP tokens, Wintermute speculated that the attack was carried out by a whitehat (ethical) hacker. In a message to the hacker, Wintermute stated: “You have one week to consider being a whitehat. If this doesn’t happen, we are 100% committed to recovering all the funds, identifying the person(s) responsible for the exploit, fully exposing them and handing them over to the appropriate legal system.” Despite the assignment of blame, Optimism received a significant amount of criticism on Twitter.

The OP token grants holders the right to participate in The Optimism Collective, a two-tier governance system consisting of the Token House and the Citizens’ House. The Citizens’ House, set to be operational later in 2022, will govern decisions related to public-goods funding. The Token House, which is already active, sees technical decisions related to Optimism, such as software upgrades. In its early stages, Optimism raised funds on Gitcoin, a prominent public-goods funding platform.

What’s The Future Of Optimism?

In March 2022, Optimism secured $150 million in Series B funding, valuing the startup at $1.65 billion. The company plans to enhance its protocol with new features like a next-gen fault proof, sharded rollups, and a decentralized sequencer.

Despite its centralization, Optimism is moving towards decentralization, launching a DAO, the Optimism Collective, in April 2022. It also started distributing OP tokens to users and contributors to promote its decentralized future.

Conclusion

Optimism has rapidly ascended as a favored Ethereum scaling solution. The Optimism Foundation recently put forth a proposal for transitioning the Optimism mainnet to Bedrock, a novel decentralized Rollup architecture devised by Optimism Labs.

The team expressed their confidence in the positive impact of the post-Bedrock experience for developers within the Optimism ecosystem and shared the consistent enthusiasm they’ve received from their partners regarding the upgrade. They affirmed their dedication to ensuring the success of this upgrade and are looking forward to observing the outcomes in the forthcoming months and years.

The evolving competition between optimistic rollups and ZK-rollups in the upcoming years, as they vie for dominance in layer-two solutions, also presents an intriguing aspect to keep an eye on.

