ICP Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is Internet Computer Resurgence Possible?

ICP Price Prediction 2023-2032

Internet Computer is the first cryptocurrency backed by a protocol. So many crypto experts believe ICP is a good investment and could grow further and, with new developments, could get better. ICP, the native token of the Internet Computer network, is mainly used for processing the network’s power. Will ICP Price Prediction help us sail calmly in this turbulent crypto winter?

Limiting the influence of Big Tech firms like Google and Facebook by changing the Internet might be a farfetched dream but not impossible. We all want to establish a global web 3.0 that is “open and free” by banding together and connected by a protocol in millions of computers. Let’s find out if ICP is a good investment and if a resurgence is possible.

How much is ICP worth?

As of today, the price of Internet Computer (ICP) stands at $3.973, with a trading volume of $65.23 million over the past 24 hours. It has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, accounting for 0.16% of the overall market. On* the last day, the price of ICP experienced a decrease of -0.54%. The circulating supply of ICP is currently 436.52 million out of a maximum supply of 488.51 million. Over the past year, there has been a supply inflation rate of 81.92%, resulting in the creation of 196.57 million ICP. In terms of market capitalization, Internet Computer currently holds the 17th position among Layer 1 projects.

ICP price analysis: ICP/USD obtains bearish momentum at $3.973

ICP price analysis is bearish today.

The strongest resistance is present at $5.117.

ICP/USD is trading at $3.973 at the time of writing.

On June 17, 2023, the analysis of ICP price indicated a significant bullish trend, indicating a positive trajectory for the cryptocurrency. Throughout several hours, ICP demonstrated consistent and elevated price levels. It experienced a sudden surge from $3.699 to $4.063, which further reinforced the favorable momentum within the market. Additionally, there were clear indications of continued growth as ICP approached the $4 threshold, reaching a value of $3.973. This development bodes well for the market capitalization of ICP, suggesting a promising outlook for its future performance.

The price analysis of Internet Computer (ICP) on June 17, 2023, revealed a strong bullish trend, indicating a favorable trajectory for the cryptocurrency. ICP exhibited consistent and elevated price levels, followed by a notable surge from $3.699 to $4.063. The market showed signs of continued growth as ICP approached the $4 threshold, reaching a value of $3.973. These positive developments in price signify a promising outlook for ICP market capitalization. It suggests that investors and traders are displaying confidence in the cryptocurrency, contributing to its overall upward momentum in the market. However, it is important to note that cryptocurrency markets can be volatile, and it is advisable to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

ICP price analysis for 1-hour: Recent developments

The present analysis of Internet Computer (ICP) prices highlights the high volatility observed in the current market, following a significant initial movement. This indicates the susceptibility of the cryptocurrency to substantial and abrupt fluctuations in value, without exhibiting a clear bias towards upward or downward trends. Notably, the upper resistance level for ICP is identified at $4.037, which suggests a price point where selling pressure may intensify, while the lower limit of the Bollinger Bands at $3.950 serves as a robust support level. The ICP/USD price is currently experiencing a downward trend, trading below the Moving Average, and displaying a bearish trend in recent days, indicating the potential continuation of downward movements. Consequently, cautious monitoring of the market, thorough research, and consideration of additional market indicators are advised to make well-informed decisions regarding ICP investments.

ICP/USD 1-hour price chart Source: TradingView

The analysis of ICP price reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the cryptocurrency stands at 52, indicating a relatively stable market condition. This places ICP in the neutral area of the market, suggesting a dominance of buying activities over selling pressures, albeit slightly favoring bulls activities. Moreover, the trend of the RSI is currently moving upward, indicating an increase in buying activities compared to selling activities. This is reflected in the inclining RSI score, indicating growing bullish pressure in the market.

ICP 1-day price analysis: ICP maintains a stable trend at $3.997

The analysis of the ICP price reveals that the current market for Internet Computer (ICP) is characterized by volatility, following a notable initial movement. This suggests that the cryptocurrency is susceptible to significant and sudden fluctuations in value, regardless of the direction of the price movement. It is important to note that the upper resistance level for ICP is identified at $5.117, which represents a price level where selling pressure may potentially increase. Conversely, the lower boundary of the Bollinger Bands is positioned at $3.444, indicating a robust support level for ICP.

According to the analysis, the ICP/USD price is currently displaying a linear trend, although it is trading below the Moving Average, indicating a bearish sentiment in the market. However, in recent days, there has been stable momentum leading to a dormant condition. As the price approaches the support band, it presents a potential breakout opportunity for the market, where a significant price movement could occur. Traders and investors should closely monitor the price action around the support level for potential trading opportunities.

ICP/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

The analysis of ICP price reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Internet Computer (ICP) is presently at 38, indicating a relatively stable market condition. This reading situates ICP in the lower neutral region, suggesting a balance between buying and selling pressures. Moreover, the RSI trend is displaying a linear trajectory, indicating an equivalence between buying and selling activities. This suggests that the market is currently in a state where the forces of supply and demand for ICP are relatively balanced.

What to Expect from the Flow Price Analysis

In conclusion, the analysis of ICP price reveals several important observations. On June 17, 2023, ICP exhibited a significant bullish trend, demonstrating consistent and elevated price levels. The sudden surge from $3.699 to $4.063 further reinforced positive momentum within the market, with ICP approaching the $4 threshold at $3.973. These developments indicate a promising outlook for ICP market capitalization and suggest investor confidence in the ICP cryptocurrency. However, it is important to consider the volatility of cryptocurrency markets and conduct further research before making investment decisions.

Year Minimum Average Maximum 2023 $4.95 $5.11 $5.65 2024 $7.15 $7.35 $8.55 2025 $10.81 $11.10 $12.75 2026 $15.42 $15.98 $18.31 2027 $23.03 $23.67 $27.08 2028 $36.22 $37.16 $40.62 2029 $50.96 $52.45 $60.06 2030 $75.60 $77.70 $89.08 2031 $109.79 $112.90 $133.50 2032 $159.52 $164.03 $194.12

ICP Price Prediction 2023

ICP price prediction 2023 foresees a predominantly bullish trend, resulting in a substantial increase from the current price. The maximum price is estimated at $5.65, indicating a significant gain. Conversely, the minimum price is expected to be $4.95, while the average market price is predicted to be around $5.11.

ICP Price Prediction 2024

ICP price prediction 2024 is forecasted to attain the highest price of $8.55 based on our Internet Computer price forecast for 2024. Investors can expect an average forecast price of $7.35, with its lowest possible price set at $7.15. If ICP seals new partnerships with other major blockchain networks, investors will have easy accessibility to the token, thereby increasing its adoption and market price.

ICP Price Prediction 2025

Based on our ICP price prediction 2025, we predict that the value of the cryptocurrency ICP will reach a peak of $12.75. We anticipate that the lowest value of ICP will be $10.81, with an average value of $11.10. However, if there is a wider adoption of blockchain-based applications in the future, there is a possibility for ICP to experience a substantial surge in price.

ICP Price Prediction 2026

Based on our ICP Price Prediction 2026, we predict that the ICP cryptocurrency will experience a bullish market trend in 2026, which could result in a significant increase in its price. According to our ICP price prediction, the cryptocurrency could potentially reach a maximum price of $18.31, which would represent a substantial increase from its current trading price. Additionally, we anticipate that the minimum price for ICP in 2026 could be around $15.42. We also expect the average market price for ICP to be around $15.98, which could be a promising sign for investors who are bullish on this cryptocurrency.

ICP Price Prediction 2027

According to our ICP price forecast 2027, ICP investors will record huge profits, as the cryptocurrency could reach a peak price of $27.08. Throughout the year, ICP is assumed to maintain an average price of $23.67 and a minimum price of $23.03. Due to reduced fees, transparency, security, as well as faster transactions, ICP could witness a surge in price.

ICP Price Prediction 2028

Based on our ICP price prediction for 2028, ICP could trade between a minimum price of $36.22 and a maximum price of ICP Token of $40.62. The expected average price is $37.16. Being one of the best-performing digital coins in the crypto market, there would be a huge demand for the token in the future, leading to a massive increase in price.

ICP Price Prediction 2029

Our ICP price forecast for 2029 suggests that the cryptocurrency could potentially trade at a maximum price of $60.06, representing a significant increase from its current price. We also anticipate that the average trading value for ICP will be around $52.45, with a minimum price of $50.96 throughout the year.

ICP Price Prediction 2030

Based on our ICP price prediction 2030, the price trend of ICP indicates a potential maximum price of $89.08 by the year 2030. This projection takes into account various factors, including the current market performance, adoption rate, and advancements in the cryptocurrency industry. Additionally, we anticipate a notable increase in the price support level, which could result in a minimum price of $75.60 for ICP. On average, we predict the market price for ICP to be approximately $77.70.

ICP Price Prediction 2031

Our ICP price prediction 2031 suggests that the price of ICP is likely to exhibit a positive trend, ultimately reaching a peak price of $133.50 by 2031, representing a significant rise from the current market price. We predict that the average price will be $112.90, with a minimum price of $109.79. The immense potential of digital currency could attract a large number of users, leading to the observed high prices.

ICP Price Prediction 2032

According to ICP price prediction for the year 2032, the cryptocurrency is expected to experience significant growth and remain bullish throughout the year, with numerous upward fluctuations. As per this forecast, the maximum price of ICP is $194.12, while the average trading price is expected to be around $164.03. Additionally, the minimum expected price of ICP in 2032 is predicted to be $159.52.

ICP Price Predictions by CoinCodex

According to the current Internet Computer price prediction, analysts expect a -3.01% decrease in value, with Internet Computer reaching $3.86 by June 22, 2023. Technical indicators suggest a bearish sentiment, while the Fear & Greed Index shows a neutral reading of 47. Over the last 30 days, Internet Computer has experienced 12 out of 30 green days (40%) and exhibited price volatility of 11.04%. Given the forecast, it is currently not considered an opportune time to buy Internet Computer. In the best-case scenario, if Internet Computer follows a growth trajectory similar to Facebook, the price prediction for 2026 could reach $188.71. However, if Internet Computer follows a growth pattern similar to the Internet’s overall development, the prediction for 2026 would be $21.65.

ICP Price Predictions by Wallet Investor

Wallet Investor’s analysis suggests a depreciating future price for Internet Computer (ICP) and considers it a high-risk investment option. According to their forecast, the price of ICP may decline significantly, potentially reaching around $0.183 by the end of the year. This implies a substantial devaluation of your current investment. It’s important to carefully consider the risks and conduct further research before making any investment decisions regarding Internet Computer.

ICP Price Predictions by Digital Coin Price

According to the price prediction from Digital Coin Price experts, they anticipate a long-term increase in the price of Internet Computer (ICP). By the end of this year, they expect the price to rise above $10. Looking further ahead, their forecast for 2026 suggests a price of around $23.43 for ICP. This projection indicates the potential for a profitable investment in Internet Computer. However, it’s important to note that cryptocurrency markets can be highly volatile, and these predictions are subject to market conditions and other factors that may influence the actual price movement of ICP.

ICP Overview

How can a project founded in October 2016 by Dominic Williams attract much interest from the crypto environment? More so, how can it raise a total of $121 million from contributors like Andreessen Horowitz, Aspect Ventures, Electric Capital, ZeroEx, Scalar Capital, Polychain Capital, SV Angel, and Multicoin Capital, and several notable early Ethereum investors?

On May 10, 2021, DFINITY Foundation — founded by Dominic Williams– released the Internet Computer into the public domain, a major milestone that indicates that the Internet Computer currently functions as a decentralized global computer, as mentioned by the release of all of the Internet Computer’s source code into the public domain.

DFINITY claims that its Internet Computer is highly scalable and runs at web speed, with some functions taking only milliseconds. The network is governed by an open autonomous algorithmic software system called the Network Nervous System (NNS), and its native utility token is ICP (previously known as DFN).

After Bitcoin, which serves as digital gold, ad Ethereum driving the decentralized finance revolution, the project claims to be the third greatest breakthrough. Let’s see why that is.

Recent News on ICP

Dfinity raised over $166 million from a group of investors like Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital. Their investments had ballooned into billions of dollars at the time of listing. Internet Computer’s goal was to create a blockchain-based supercomputer that runs in a decentralized way. At the time of launch, the Financial Times claimed that the technology would disrupt cloud computing giants like AWS and Google Cloud.

Internet Computer is not dead, although it has fallen down a deep abyss. Some of the dApps in its system are no longer in development, while others have little or no activity. A look at its explorer shows that there is still some activity in the ecosystem. The question is whether that activity is worth over $1 billion, as ICP’s market cap suggests.

More on the ICP Network

What is Internet Computer (ICP)?

Internet Computer is developed by a non-profit organization or NGO called DFINITY. DFINITY is one of the most successful foundations that attracted many investors’ funds during its initial stages. To understand what the Internet Computer does, you need to dive deeper into the technicalities of DFINITY, and the goals of its founder, Dominic Williams.

Williams founded DFINITY in October 2016. It attracted a lot of attention for its new implementation of blockchain technology. The Internet Computer, on the other hand, was launched in the year 2021, in the month of May by the Foundation.

The contributors to the DFINITY Foundation include Polychain Capital, ZeroEx, Aspect Ventures, and many more firms, including notable Ethereum supporters, in the early stages. The Foundation works on discovering more possibilities in the blockchain industry. There are a number of experts working under the Foundation. With their collective efforts, the Foundation has published 100,000 citations along with 200 patents.

Significance of ICP

In addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum, this is the third significant innovation in blockchain technology. The blockchain-based computer distributes and scales smart contract computation and the data gathered after computation, all at web speed. Furthermore, it facilitates the execution and storage of data with great efficiency and provides dynamic software frameworks to the developers of the ICP community.

To summarize, the ICP blockchain protocol will help to build better and more efficient platforms, decentralized applications, and websites, and produce a more tokenized version of these systems. Therefore, the Internet Computer protocol is a step further into the blockchain world.

Latest ICP Developments

2022 was a new slate for ICP. It raced from $25.36 on 1 January 2022 to $36.55 five days later. This came after the launch of the Terabithia bridge, a function designed to improve interoperability between Internet Computer and Ethereum. Terabithia is a cross-chain communication protocol and asset mirroring protocol. Users can use any ETH tokens, fungible or nonfungible, on the Internet Computer blockchain. This makes ICP a layer-two scaling solution.

Terabithia could be the next step for Internet computers to scale. This bridge allows smart contracts to operate between the two blockchains, meaning assets can be created that function on both Ethereum and Internet Computer. For example, ERC-20 tokens can exist on the Internet Computer blockchain.

By now being cryptographically integrated with the Bitcoin network, The Internet Computer can operate smart contracts on the flagship cryptocurrency’s ledger using canisters. Canister smart contracts can now create Bitcoin addresses, send, and receive Bitcoin, eliminating the need for “wrapped Bitcoin” when transferring BTC between blockchains.

Used on blockchain bridges as a quasi-bitcoin token, Wrapped Bitcoin has not proved to be the safest solution due to the frequency of bridge hack attacks. Chainalysis, a blockchain data intelligence platform, reported that $2 billion worth of crypto had been stolen on cross-chain bridges.

On the heels of these three critical developments – smart contract outcalls to web 2.0, integration with the Bitcoin network, and the ability to issue permissionless governance tokens – a bottoming process could be in the works for ICP.

Conclusion

Internet Computer Project maintains its integrity. It would be vital to state that for the platform to surge on the exchange chart following the price increase and decline along with its market capitalization, clients must place their trust in it. By conducting your own research and studying Internet Computer’s technical analysis, you must make sure that you are consistently following internet computer forecasts, viewing the daily cryptocurrency values, and purchasing ICP coins. In reality, ICP is also gaining notoriety in the public eye as a vital participant in the blockchain business because of community tie-ups with colossi like Aspect Ventures, Polychain Capital, and Scalar Capital.

The overall health of the cryptocurrency sector will significantly impact the future of the internet. You must be sure that your investment approach is sound regarding ICP. This form of investing is inappropriate for people with an asymmetrical risk profile. It is still a great investment for individuals with a high-risk tolerance and sound financial standing. Along with being speculative, ICP exposes users to global technology and a dynamic ecology. Most Internet computer price predictions indicate a bullish long-term investment.

Be sure to do your own research and get professional investment advice. Remember never to invest more than you can afford to lose.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.