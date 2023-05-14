ApeCoin Price Prediction 2023-2032: A Strong Buy Sentiment for APE?

ApeCoin Price Prediction 2023-2032

The NFT industry has been booming for the past few years, and there is no stopping it anytime soon. The NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club has been one of the most successful in the blockchain industry. Various APE price highlights unfold in this ApeCoin Price Prediction.

How much is ApeCoin (APE) worth?

Today’s ApeCoin price is $2.91 with a 24-hour trading volume of $94,535,975. ApeCoin is down 9.02% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #40, with a live market cap of $1,067,328,922. It has a circulating supply of 368,593,750 APE coins and a max. supply of 1,000,000,000 APE coins.

ApeCoin price analysis: Bears dominate the APE market

TL; DR Breakdown

APE breaks crucial $3.116 support level.

Traders should anticipate high volatility in the short term.

Long-term indicators suggest APE’s value will drop lower.

ApeCoin registered its highest price this year at $6.25 in January, after which it has continually dropped, losing half its value. It’s important to note that APE has been trading south for most of the past month, forming lower highs and lower lows. Following this trend, the APE coin could continue losing value over the long term.

APE price analysis 1-day chart: APE/USD price breaks below the $3.116 support level

ApeCoin’s daily price chart shows high volatility over the last three days, with prices ranging between $3.31 and $2.86. Further out, bears have shown greater dominance over the market, as indicated by the falling value of APE after it broke below the $3.116 support. Looking at the MACD indicator, APE has little price momentum, which makes it difficult to determine price direction. With APE trading below the moving average and close to oversold, we can judge a temporary reversal to the upside.

APE’s daily trading volume has also dropped by 38.98% in the last 24 hours to $94,535,975. The current ApeCoin price is $2.91, down 9.02% over the previous 24 hours.

1 Day chart APE/USDT

APE/USD 4-hour price chart: Hight volatility in the short term

The 4-hour chart magnifies APE’s volatility over the last few days without a clear price direction. Should the second wave repeat, APE will rise to the $3.12 mark and resume its sideways price movement. The MACD indicator, however, suggests a different scenario with an increasing price momentum to the downside.

4 hour chart APE/USDT

What to expect from APE price analysis next?

The $3.116 support level is crucial in determining APE’s future price movement. Should APE cross into oversold territory, its price will likely recover to the $3.116 mark; otherwise the bears will continue to push its price lower gradually.

In the long term, APEs prices will likely continue to fall as indicated by the William Alligator trendlines facing south.

APE/ USDT

ApeCoin Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Average Maximum 2023 $4.00 $4.16 $4.63 2024 $5.95 $6.16 $7.06 2025 $8.82 $9.13 $10.48 2026 $12.94 $13.39 $15.58 2027 $18.55 $19.08 $22.15 2028 $26.43 $27.19 $32.66 2029 $38.15 $39.51 $46.14 2030 $55.272 $56.85 $66.0 2031 $80.32 $82.60 $94.16 2032 $115.90 $120.03 $139.30

ApeCoin Price Prediction 2023

According to our ApeCoin price forecast and technical analysis, ApeCoin cryptocurrency is expected to bounce back and rebound by the end of 2023. ApeCoin is estimated to attain a maximum price of $4.63.Our APE price forecasts the altcoin to reach $4.16 as the average price, while the least price expected by the end of the year is $4.00.

ApeCoin Price Prediction 2024

The ApeCoin token price forecast for 2024 is a minimum price of $5.95 and an average trading price of $6.16.The maximum price is expected to be $7.06.

ApeCoin Price Prediction 2025

Our ApeCoin price prediction for 2025 suggests the price of APE coin could be a minimum of $8.82 and an average of $9.13.The maximum price forecast is expected to be $10.48.

ApeCoin Price Prediction 2026

The ApeCoin APE price prediction for 2026 estimates a minimum trading price of $12.94 and an average forecast price of $13.39.Bulls could push APE prices towards a maximum price of $15.58 if market conditions remain favorable.

ApeCoin Price Prediction 2027

The ApeCoin price forecast for 2027 is a minimum of $18.55 and an average trading price of $19.08, while the maximum price could reach up to $22.15 by the end of the year.

ApeCoin Price Prediction 2028

By 2028, Our ApeCoin price forecast is a minimum of $26.43, an average trading price of $27.19, and a maximum price forecast of $32.66.

ApeCoin Price Prediction 2029

The ApeCoin price prediction for 2029 is a maximum price of $46.14 and an average of $39.51.APE coin prices are expected to trade at $38.15 as the lowest price.

ApeCoin Price Prediction 2030

In 2030, our ApeCoin APE price forecast estimates APE coin to reach a minimum value of $55.27. The ApeCoin price could reach a maximum value of $66.02, with an average trading price of $56.85 throughout 2030.

ApeCoin Price Prediction 2031

ApeCoin price prediction for 2031 expects APE cryptocurrency to trade at a minimum price of $80.32 and an average of $82.60, with a maximum price forecast of $94.16 by the end of the year.

ApeCoin Price Prediction 2032

The ApeCoin price prediction for 2032 is a minimum value of $115.90 and an average trading price of $120.03.ApeCoin could surge to an all-time high of $139.30 by the end of 2032.

ApeCoin Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

According to WalletInvestor, ApeCoin (APE) will experience significant price fluctuations in the coming years. WalletInvestor uses technical analysis and machine learning algorithms to predict cryptocurrency prices. The website predicts that the ApeCoin price will be around $2.707in one year and may reach $0.000084 in five years.

ApeCoin Price Prediction by CoinCodex

According to the latest ApeCoin price prediction, the value of ApeCoin is expected to experience a moderate rise of 7.16% and reach $3.41 by May 17, 2023. However, current market sentiment remains bearish, as our technical indicators indicate. The Fear & Greed Index stands at 49, reflecting a neutral outlook.

Over the past 30 days, ApeCoin has recorded 10 out of 30 (33%) green days, with notable price volatility of 9.10%. Despite these fluctuations, the overall trend suggests that there may be better times to buy ApeCoin.

Comparing ApeCoin against other significant technological innovations and trends can provide insights into its potential long-term price trajectory. Based on the growth trajectory of influential entities such as Google and Facebook during their growth phase, ApeCoin’s price is projected to reach $178.91 by the end of 2026, assuming it follows Facebook’s growth. In contrast, if ApeCoin emulates the growth of the internet, its predicted price for 2026 would be $20.52.

As of May 12, 2023, the general sentiment surrounding ApeCoin’s price prediction leans towards bearish, with five technical analysis indicators signaling bullish signals and 24 indicating bearish signals.

Examining the moving averages, ApeCoin trades below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling a SELL trend for the past 24 days since April 18, 2023. The price remains below the 50-day SMA, with this indicator also indicating a SELL trend for the past 23 days since April 18, 2023. Based on Coincodex’s technical indicators, ApeCoin’s 200-day SMA will decline in the coming month and reach $4.35 by June 11, 2023. Meanwhile, the short-term 50-day SMA is estimated to reach $3.34 by the same date.

ApeCoin Price Prediction by Technewsleader

Technewsleader is bullish on APE coin cryptocurrency as the market experts have a one-year prediction of $6.24.Technewsleader suggests the prices of APE could range between $12.48 to $14.87 in 2026 while giving a 5-year prediction of $19.32.Technewsleader’s long-term APE coin price forecast is $86.11 for the next ten years.

ApeCoin Price Prediction by Market Experts

Market experts have been analyzing the potential trajectory of ApeCoin and offering their predictions regarding its future price. While it’s important to note that these predictions are speculative and subject to market volatility, they can provide insights into the sentiment surrounding ApeCoin.

Based on the assessments of these experts, the consensus leans towards a cautious outlook for ApeCoin. The market sentiment is bearish, indicating a belief that the price of ApeCoin may decline or experience limited growth in the near term. However, a Youtube-based analyst named MindYourCrypto has given an analysis of ApeCoin, which is much more optimistic.

According to MindYourCrypto, ApeCoin could rise to as high as $30 over the next few years. This would represent a significant jump from its current price of around $10. The analyst has also noted that this price prediction could be even higher if the coin gains popularity and traction in the crypto market.

ApeCoin Overview

ApeCoin Price History

When Yuga Labs debuted the Bored Ape and Mutant Ape NFT collections, they became the most popular NFT brand. Apecoin was founded by Yuga Labs to power the entire operation of their apps and services offered in order for them to be improved. APE price fell to a low of $6.48 within an hour, and it remained in a sideways range between that figure and $9.35 for the rest of the afternoon. Many investors were concerned by the huge gaps in APE’s value, with several centralized exchanges claiming that ApeCoin had dropped 80% in a few hours of its launch.

The ApeCoin team is aware of the project’s high risk and volatility, but they believe that the long-term potential rewards justify these risks. On the minute of the airdrop, Binance recorded a high of $28 on its one-minute chart, while Gate recorded an incredibly large $214.

In late March, VC powerhouses Andressen Horowitz led a funding round that cost Yugat $4 billion, bringing the company’s valuation to an astounding $4 billion. The coin has recovered some market momentum and is currently priced at $12.80.

Later, when Yuga Labs said it was working on an “Otherside metaverse,” there were a lot of positive developments. On 28 April, the price was $26.91, setting a new all-time high. Since then, however, it has dropped significantly, and the current price is $3.88, with a 24-hour trading volume of $385,646,11.

ApeCoin has a current market cap of around $1,163,243,712 and is ranked the 41st largest by that metric. ApeCoin has also surpassed MANA, SAND, and AXS to become the most valuable Metaverse token.

Gemini announced the APE staking after the ATH last April, creating a lot of buzz around its complementary BAYC projects, such as Yuga Labs’ pending Metaverse launch that will be accessible by other exclusive, high-priced NFT projects, including CryptoPunks and World of Women.

According to a Twitter post by Coinbase, the crypto exchange will be bringing the Bored Ape Yacht Club brand, alongside the recently launched ApeCoin, to the big screen, with a chance for the community to be part of the Degen Trilogy. The combination of this news is the most likely catalyst for APE’s positive pricing momentum.

ApeCoin price trend in the past month indicates the altcoin’s price has been oscillating near $5.0, with minimums around $4.7 and maximums close to the 4-week high of $4.66. This is a positive sign for ApeCoin investors, as the asset has remained strong in the face of bearish market conditions.

On the technical side, ApeCoin is currently trading above its 50-day moving average (MA), which is a good sign for the long-term prospects of the asset. The 50MA has been trending higher since mid-February and is currently situated at just over $4.5, indicating that ApeCoin could continue to move upward if it can hold this level. Similarly, the 200MA (a measure of longer-term momentum) is also trending higher. It is currently situated at just under $4.0, suggesting that ApeCoin could be in for a further price increase over the next few weeks.

Regarding indicators, ApeCoin has remained relatively range-bound over the past month, with neither bullish nor bearish signals being given off from momentum oscillators. As such, the asset will likely remain range-bound for the near future unless a significant catalyst comes along to spark further price action.

Recent News/Opinions on the ApeCoin Network

ApeCoin Surges in Trading Activity: Despite a 20% decline in ApeCoin’s price this month, recent developments have sparked interest in the cryptocurrency. Notably, there has been a notable increase in trading activity on the ApeCoin network, bringing about a potential shift in market sentiment.

Unique Wallet Addresses: Between April 30 and May 10, the number of ApeCoin’s Daily Active Addresses (DAA) experienced a remarkable surge of 100%. This metric tracks the number of unique wallet addresses interacting within the blockchain network. The significant rise in DAA during a period of price correction suggests a potential bullish reversal for the underlying project.

APE Unlock Event: If this upward trajectory of user engagement continues among ApeCoin holders, it may catalyze a bullish trend in the ApeCoin price prediction. However, it’s worth noting that challenges lie ahead, particularly with the upcoming ApeCoin (APE) unlock event. During this event, 15.6 million tokens will be released into the market. Past unlocks have often resulted in price drops, which concerns investors holding ApeCoin (APE).

Market participants should closely monitor these developments and remain cautious, as the impact of the ApeCoin unlocks event on the price remains uncertain.

More on the Apecoin Network

What is ApeCoin?

ApeCoin (APE) is a digital asset that allows users to send and receive payments in a secure and efficient way. ApeCoin is built on blockchain technology and utilizes a peer-to-peer network to facilitate transactions. APE is utilized in the ApeEcosystem to encourage a decentralized community that advances Web3. The cryptocurrency was created and launched by ApeCoin DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to promoting the coin in the future years. Hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, ApeCoin is an ERC-20 token meant for governance and utility.

The ApeCoin would be used as the primary currency within the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem. The cryptocurrency would power all the transactions on the decentralized project, providing a more streamlined and efficient way to handle all the financial operations. Moreover, using blockchain technology would help ensure the transparency and immutability of all transactions. The ApeCoin would also be used to reward the platform’s users for their participation and contribution.

Under the Ape Foundation, Yuga Labs purports to establish governance for the ecosystem as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Apecoin token holders can have a say on the next ecosystem upgrades. Together with Ape Foundation, they will also be responsible for developing and adopting the Apecoin token.

How does ApeCoin Work?

The main aim of ApeCoin is to provide a more efficient way of handling payments and transactions. ApeCoin utilizes blockchain technology to achieve this goal. Blockchain is a distributed ledger system that records and verifies transactions made in a network. The use of blockchain ensures transparency and immutability of all transactions.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club, long renowned for its satire and humor in trading circles, was the basis for ApeCoin, a cryptocurrency named after a well-known animal. The APE token is a governance mechanism in the APE ecosystem.APE powers the community that is cryptocurrency development at the forefront of web3E.

ApeCoin cryptocurrency holders can choose which path the ecosystem takes and whether ApeCoin DAO funds are spent in a particular way. APE tokens were distributed to the project’s participants, who will use them in the ApeCoin ecosystem to fund various activities.

Many people consider ApeCoin to be a meme token, if not an excessively hyped currency, because of its connection to the NFT fund. Some investors are firmly behind ApeCoin, while others believe its bubble will burst in weeks.

Team Behind ApeCoin

The ApeCoin team is composed of experienced professionals from various backgrounds. The team is led by Yuga Sato, who is the founder and CEO of ApeCoin. Other members of the team include Daisuke Tanaka, who is the CTO of ApeCoin, and Kenta Suzuki, who is the Head of Business Development.

A group advises the ApeCoin team of experienced individuals from the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. These advisors include Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, and Daico Takahashi, the co-founder of OmiseGO.

Utility of the ApeCoin Token

The ApeCoin token is an ERC-20 token that is meant for governance and utility. The main use of the ApeCoin token is to reward the users of the platform for their participation and contribution. The ApeCoin token is also used to pay for transaction fees in the ApeCoin network.

One of the reasons why ApeCoin is experiencing phenomenal growth is due to its DAO mechanism. DAO means decentralized autonomous organization where the project is not under an individual or entity’s leadership. Instead, the whole community derives it.

In other words, if you hold Apecoins, you can participate in ApeCoin’s community and get involved in all sorts of decisions being made. Due to this reason, you can now know what’s going on and what new things should be added to the network.

What Is The ApeCoin Foundation?

The ApeCoin Foundation is a decentralized autonomous organization responsible for developing and adopting the ApeCoin token. ApeCoin is a cryptocurrency that was created by the APE Foundation, which is responsible for its operation. It’s not like a regulator; it’s more of a foundation layer on which holders of ApeCoin in the ApeCoin DAO may build. The ApeCoin website says that the fund will be dispersed among an ecosystem fund (62 percent), Yuga Laboratories (16%), launch contributors (14%), and the founders of Bored Ape Yacht Club (8%).

Mission

The Foundation’s objective is to provide decentralized and community-led governance, and it aims to become more decentralized over time. It is in charge of the ApeCoin DAO’s decisions and responsible for day-to-day management, accounting, project management, and other duties that ensure the DAO community’s ideas receive the support they require to come to reality.

The APE Foundation’s mission is to promote and protect the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. The ApeCoin Foundation’s primary objective is to utilize the Ecosystem Fund, which is governed by a multisig wallet, to pay its costs as directed by the ApeCoin DAO while providing an infrastructure for ApeCoin owners to collaborate via open and free governance procedures.

Vision

ApeCoin’s vision is to create a decentralized future where everyone has an equal say. The project aspires to build a global community of ApeCoin holders who can shape the future of the APE ecosystem.

The ApeCoin Foundation’s vision is to provide an infrastructure for ApeCoin owners to collaborate via open and free governance procedures.

ApeCoin also plans to use the APE ecosystem to create digital gaming, entertainment, and art.

The possibilities for blockchain’s impact on culture are so infinite that they can’t possibly all be anticipated yet ApeCoin Team

Conclusion

The APE ecosystem has continued to draw investors who use the platform to explore opportunities its ecosystem presents, including Defi, DAO, and NFTs. A quick look at the Apecoins roadmap and recent developments show compelling reasons to invest in the coin.

There is a lot of hype around the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. With celebrity backing and connection to that project, there is potential for the price of ApeCoin to increase during another Bitcoin bull run. Although, there is a limited utility with the coin at this time, and community members have criticized its staking mechanics – which are not live yet. The ApeCoin team is working hard to meet the community’s expectations and continue adding utility to the coin.

Although the specific projects that ApeCoin intends to partner with are currently unclear, rumors are circulating that the token may become integrated with various blockchain-based games. An upcoming project from Animoca Brands, one of ApeCoin’s initial investors, Fortune.com notes, looks likely to use APE – helping increase demand for the token.

Although staking information was released a few months ago, the mechanism is still not accessible to the public. Some community members have criticized it as being unrealistic. If ApeCoin’s creators can establish partnerships with more high-profile gaming projects, this will create demand for APE that isn’t simply speculative.

Given the current crypto winter and poor macroeconomic conditions plaguing all coins, it is doubtful APE will reach higher than $8 by year’s end.

Overall, ApeCoin has a lot of hype and community support behind it right now, which will likely drive the price of APE. If you’re interested in investing in the token, do your research first and follow current APE news before making any decisions about when to buy, hold or sell.

Investing in ApeCoin is safe as a cryptocurrency but it also carries risks of volatility. It’s also highly advisable to invest in cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin on a regulated platform like Coinbase or eToro

