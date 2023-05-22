Cosmos Price Prediction 2023-2032: Will ATOM Recover ATH?

Cosmos Price Prediction 2023-2032

Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao likened the recent FTX collapse to the start of the 2008 financial crisis. Will its demise cause other crypto firms to fold? The debacle promises to have its repercussions in 2023 That’s the essential question, for now, is how will this affect our Cosmos Price Prediction?

How much is Cosmos (ATOM) worth?

Today’s Cosmos price is $10.50 with a 24-hour trading volume of $58,527,749 USD. Cosmos is up 0.03% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #21, with a live market cap of $3,005,713,390. It has a circulating supply of 286,370,297 ATOM coins and the maximum supply is not available.

Cosmos Technical Analysis: ATOM oscillates in a range of $10.25 to $12.12

ATOM price has been trading in a bearish trend after breaking below $11.0

Cosmos price analysis reveals the altcoin has been trading in a horizontal channel since mid-April.

The bulls have held the prices above $10.0, despite some pullbacks in the last couple of weeks.

Cosmos price analysis reveals the altcoin has been oscillating above $10.25 support on the daily chart since mid-April.ATOM price is currently trading near the upper boundary of the horizontal channel, while the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator has formed a bearish crossover with its 50-day moving average.

Cosmos is trading at $10.53, down -10.42% in the past 30 days while in the last 7 days.ATOM is down by 6.2%, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator has formed a bearish crossover with its mean line, indicating that the momentum favors the bears.

Cosmos price analysis suggests ATOM could break above $11.0 if it manages to close above this level on the daily chart and hold above it in the coming days. The next major resistance for the altcoin is $12.0, where it could face heavy selling pressure from the bears. On the other hand, if ATOM fails to break above $11.0 and falls below the support at $10.25, it will extend its bearish trend toward the following support levels at $8.0 and then $6.0.Currently, the market sentiment for Cosmos is neutral to bearish in the short term, as it has been trading in a range over the past few weeks.

ATOM/USD technical analysis on all timeframes: Bearish sentiment prevails

Cosmos price analysis shows the bears have had the upper hand in the previous 30 days as the price is trading below the 21-day and 50-day moving averages. ATOM/USD technical analysis on all timeframes reveals bearish sentiment, as the MACD indicator has formed a bearish crossover with its mean line on the daily chart. The RSI (Relative Strength Index) is trading near 45 levels, indicating some selling pressure in the market.

The Fibonacci retracement levels suggest that ATOM could bounce back above the 50-day moving average if it breaks and holds above $11.0 on the daily chart. On the other hand, if Cosmos fails to hold above this level, it will extend its bearish trend toward the next major support levels at $8.0 and then $6.0.

Considering all the technical indicators, Cosmo’s price analysis suggests that ATOM could break above $11.0 in the coming days and extend its bullish trend toward the upper resistance levels of $12.00 and $14.00, respectively.

However, if the altcoin fails to break out above this level and falls below $10.25, it could extend its bearish trend toward the following significant support levels of $8.00 and then $6.00, respectively.

What to expect from Cosmos price analysis

ATOM is trading between the critical support at $10.25 and resistance at $11.0 as bears continue to dominate the market. A break and close above $11.0 could open upside opportunities for ATOM in the short term, while a breakdown below $10.25 could trigger further losses in the coming sessions.

Cosmos Price Predictions 2023-2032

Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Average Maximum 2023 $13.41 $13.84 $16.03 2024 $19.56 $20.11 $23.15 2025 $28.14 $28.94 $33.79 2026 $42.26 $43.71 $49.22 2027 $60.54 $62.29 $71.54 2028 $84.77 $87.89 $105.34 2029 $123.31 $127.70 $146.56 2030 $184.07 $189.18 $222.75 2031 $262.70 $272.16 $328.40 2032 $396.28 $407.16 $465.02

Cosmos Price Prediction 2023

The Cosmos price forecast suggests ATOM might potentially surge to a maximum value of $16.03 and a minimum price of $13.41. The average forecast price expected is $13.84 by the end of the year.

Cosmos Price Prediction 2024

The Cosmos price forecast for 2024 estimates the price of Cosmos to attain a minimum price of $19.56 and an average price of $20.11.The maximum price forecast for 2024 is $23.15 throughout 2024.

Cosmos Price Prediction 2025

In 2025, the Cosmos price prediction estimates the price to surge as high as $33.79 by the end of 2025 with an average price of $28.94 and a minimum of $28.14.

Cosmos Price Prediction 2026

According to the Cosmos ATOM price prediction for 2026, the coin is expected to reach a minimum price of $42.26 and an average price of $43.71. The maximum forecast for Cosmos at this time is $49.22.

Cosmos Price Prediction 2027

In 2027,the Cosmos price forecast for 2027 estimates the coin to reach a minimum of $60.54 and an average price of $62.29with a maximum forecast of $71.54 across the year 2027.

Cosmos Price Prediction 2028

The Cosmos ATOM price prediction for 2028 suggests that the coin is expected to attain a minimum of $84.77 and an average of $87.89. The maximum forecast for Cosmos in 2028 is $105.34.

Cosmos Price Prediction 2029

The Cosmos price prediction for 2029 suggests the price of ATOM might attain a minimum value of $123.31 and an average trading price of $127.70, with a maximum trading price of $146.56.

Cosmos Price Prediction 2030

By 2030, our Cosmos ATOM price prediction estimates the coin to attain a minimum price of $184.07 and an average price of $189.18 with a maximum forecast of $222.75 throughout 2030.

Cosmos Price Prediction 2031

The Cosmos price prediction for 2031 expects the price of ATOM to reach a minimum value of $262.70 and an average price of $272.16, with a maximum trading price of $328.40 across the year 2031.

Cosmos Price Prediction 2032

By 2032, our Cosmos ATOM price forecast estimates the coin to attain a minimum price of $396.28 and an average price of $407.16 with a maximum forecast of $465.02 throughout 2032.

Cosmos Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

Wallet Investor suggests the price of Cosmos will decline gradually over the next five years. According to Wallet Investor’s Cosmos price prediction, the average price of Cosmos at the end of 2023 is estimated to be around 1.310 which is around 87.63% lower than its current value. Based on the price predictions and Cosmos price analysis, a long-term increase is not expected at Cosmos (ATOM) price and a price crash is likely.

Cosmos Price Prediction by DigitalCoinPrice

According to the Cosmos price forecast by DigitalCoinPrice for April 2025, the price of Cosmos (ATOM) might reach $42.76 by the end of the month. The short-term price forecast suggests the 200-day SMA will drop soon, and the price will hit $11.55 by the end of December. By December 2023, 2024, Cosmos’s short-term 50-Day SMA shows an $11.26.

The long-term price forecasts by DigitalCoinPrice are optimistic and suggest that the Cosmos price could reach a minimum price of $103.33, an average of $108.15, and a maximum of $110.80 in 2030. By 2032, the Cosmos token could attain an average value of $202.16 and could also reach an all-time high of $206.38.

Cosmos Price Prediction by GOV Capital

Starting with GOV Capital’s analysis, their ATOM price prediction indicates that the price of Cosmos (ATOM) has been on an upward trajectory over the past year. Taking into consideration various factors such as volume changes, price fluctuations, market cycles, and similar cryptocurrencies, their forecast anticipates a future price of $36.016 for ATOM after one year.

Cosmos Overview

Cosmos Price History

The Cosmos cryptocurrency was first listed for trading in Mid-March 2019; its price was about $7.5.

The ATOM coin price remained below the listing price until the beginning of 2021 when the prices started skyrocketing.

Cosmos price hit an all-time high of $32.14 on May 07, 2021, after which the coin has turned to a bearish trend, though it seems to be the current trend among all cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Cosmos Recent News/Opinions

Neutron, as the trailblazer in adopting Cosmos Hub Replicated Security, gains immediate access to the immense economic security offered by the Hub, which amounts to billions of dollars. This recent development is poised to captivate a wider range of investors, traders, and institutions, igniting a growing demand for ATOM tokens in the foreseeable future. Remarkably, the project has recently experienced a surge in its price, attributed to the influx of developers who are enthusiastically constructing applications on the Cosmos network.

Cosmos came in as an ecosystem made up of blockchains that can seamlessly interact with each other. From the expansion of its DeFi capabilities to several new projects, various factors have pushed the value of ATOM higher, which is why experts predict that Cosmos will explode in 2023.

A key reason for the significant rise in the price of ATOM recently is its expanding DeFi capabilities. Gravity DEX has been marked as the biggest step forward for Cosmos to date. With the protocol being live, Cosmos has become the future face of multiple interconnected blockchains.

The launch of Cosmos Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) was a milestone and will benefit any ecosystem leveraging the Cosmos SDK. This includes the DeFi platform Kava, CertiK, Secret Network, and others. An exciting development for the Cosmos community. Imagine new chains with their own coins launching in the Cosmos but utilizing the Cosmos Hub validators instead of having to drum up their own. Staking ATOM will not only earn you more ATOM but also these other coins as well!

More on the Cosmos Network

What is Cosmos coin?

One major concern within the blockchain industry is that there are hundreds if not thousands of blockchains around the world, but only a few of them can communicate or share information. Cosmos developers aimed at solving this problem, and that is what Cosmos is doing. It provides a platform for developers to develop blockchain within an ecosystem where they can communicate with each other and send tokens from one blockchain to the other.

That is why Cosmos is commonly referred to as the internet of blockchains.

The Cosmos SDK also allows developers to quickly develop blockchains or decentralized applications without coding the entire program from scratch. With many blockchains using Cosmos, it is a worthy investment since investors can always find something of interest within the ecosystem.

Cosmos coin (commonly referred to as ATOM) is the native cryptocurrency that powers Cosmos. ATOM cryptocurrency allows its holders to contribute to the governance and security of the blockchain network.

Holders also have a chance of delegating (staking) their ATOM tokens to the validators on the blockchain and, in turn, earning more tokens through the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism.

This makes Cosmos price predictions quite important. There are many traders who want to know when to buy Cosmos and when to sell Cosmos. But, it can be concluded that Cosmos will also give great benefits if you hold it.

How many ATOM coins are in circulation supply?

The current total ATOM supply is 222,078,856 with 279,863,459 coins currently in the circulating supply, meaning only 80% of the coins are available for trading among investors. The remaining 20% is held by two companies: the Interchain Foundation and All in Bits.

It is important to note that the total supply keeps increasing as more and more ATOM tokens get earned by the users through staking. This makes ATOM different from other cryptocurrencies, which are added to the market through mining.

What is the Cosmos blockchain network?

Cosmos Blockchain Network also referred to as the Internet of Blockchains, is a decentralized ecosystem of interconnected blockchains (decentralized applications) known as Zones. It creates a crypto ecosystem that unites different blockchains through open-source tools that allow streamlined transactions between them.

The first blockchain to be developed was the Cosmos Hub, which forms the core of the entire ecosystem. The other blockchains, developed by other developers, are connected to the Cosmos Hub and interconnected. The Cosmos Hub maintains a record of the Zones in the ecosystem and their states.

It is important to note that no central party controls or facilitates activities within the ecosystem. Every Zone can share tokens and data within the ecosystem programmatically.

Key elements of Cosmos

Cosmos ecosystem has five key elements:

Cosmos Hub – This is the core blockchain to which the Zones are attached and it acts as an intermediary between all other blockchains within the Cosmos network. It provides interoperability among all the other developed blockchains in the ecosystem and keeps track of each blockchain’s state.

Zones – These are independent blockchains that developers develop and attach to the Hub within the Cosmos ecosystem.

Tendermint – Tendermint is the consensus mechanism that powers Cosmos and it is responsible for validating transactions and ensuring that the ecosystem is secure through the Tendermint Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) engine that also allows developers to build decentralized applications/blockchains without having to code everything from the scratch.

Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC) – This is the communication protocol that is responsible for connecting the Zones to the Hub thus allowing the free flow of information between each of the interconnected Zones.

Cosmos software development kit (SDK) – This software development kit allows developers to use blockchain to develop blockchains by leveraging the Tendermint consensus mechanism.

Who are the Cosmos founders?

Cosmos Network was co-founded by developers Ethan Buchman and Jae Kwon in 2014. These two developers are the ones who came up with the Tendermint consensus mechanism, which now powers Cosmos.

Two companies were also very actively involved in developing the blockchain. They are the All in Bits and the Interchain Foundation (ICF), a Swiss non-profit organization that funds open-source blockchain projects.

The ICF was responsible for conducting the first ATOM token ICO in 2017 which raised about $17 million. However, Tendermint Inc., which later became Cosmos, conducted another fundraising round in 2019, raising $9 million to continue with the project.

Advantages of owning the Cosmos ATOM

With the world turning to blockchain technology to solve a myriad of problems that affect every industry, blockchain developers are looking for platforms that allow them to develop custom blockchains without having to go through the rigorous process of having to code the entire program from scratch and that is what the Cosmos provides. As a result, blockchain developers could flock to Cosmos, resulting in a hike in the Cosmos price.

ATOM holders can use the token for trading, spending within the ecosystem where several DeFi projects invest, sending as payments, or even staking to earn more ATOM coins.

Where can you buy Cosmos tokens?

If you think Cosmos is a profitable project, you can buy the ATOM coin from several cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, OKEx, and Coinbase.

Once you purchase the Cosmos crypto coin, you can store it either in the crypto exchange where you bought it from or transfer it in any of the following crypto wallets: Atomic Wallet, Cobo, Cosmostation, Huobi Wallet, imToken, Kepler, Ledger, Lunagram, Lunie, Math Wallet, Rainbow Wallet, Qbao Wallet, Trust Wallet, Wetez and Crypto.com.

You can also trade the Cosmos cryptocurrency on these crypto exchanges. However, before starting to trade, it is important to do some technical analysis on Cosmos’ price and do some research and reading to find out what experts say about Cosmos price prediction 2021 2022.

Cosmos Network New Developments

The Cosmos network is constantly evolving and always looking to outdo competitors. Some of the most significant developments on the blockchain are driven by its desire for seamless interoperability of blockchains.

The network has also announced the expected launching of its Interchain Security (ICS) intended to allow validators on the Cosmos Hub to produce and secure blocks for new chains.

Conclusion

The current market trends and infrastructure supporting the ATOM token make it an incredibly compelling investment opportunity. With Cosmos’ commitment to interoperability and its huge potential for growth in the near future, there’s no denying that ATOM is a sound choice for any investor looking for strong returns. The future is grim for Cosmos should any of its major contenders begin to grow at a faster rate than it. Additionally, the project will become extinct if Blockchains construct their links with other networks that do not rely on third-party platforms such as Cosmos.

With the ever-expanding number of altcoins, there are many potential interoperability solutions for the cryptocurrency market. However, predicting which will be most successful in this dynamic environment is difficult. Ultimately, evaluating the fundamentals makes it clear that this token is a dependable long-term investment. With its active development, the potential for scaling, and a dedicated team of developers, the Cosmos Network provides a platform on which many ambitious projects can be built.

A few months ago, ATOM was one of the best-performing coins gaining over 27%. This price growth is due to many factors, including the continued expansion of the Cosmos ecosystem. In early September, Delphi Digital labs, a top analytics firm and protocol developer, announced Cosmos as its primary blockchain for hosting new projects.

Cosmos is a highly-rated crypto project with massive potential for widespread adoption. Going by the Cosmos forecasts, the price of ATOM is expected to rise. Every Cosmos price prediction shows a bullish trend in the short and long terms. Nevertheless, do due diligence before making investment decisions.

It is always important to do thorough research on the cryptocurrency market before investing in any digital coin to understand what to expect especially owing to the high volatility nature of the crypto market.

