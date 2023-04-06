Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is $ETC Going Up?

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2023-2032

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is one of the oldest cryptocurrencies that still has maintained its place among the top altcoins as it has reached a market cap of over $6 billion and trades on all major exchanges. The coin’s popularity has piqued investors’ interest; therefore, many people look for the accurate Ethereum Classic price prediction. However, some associate Ethereum Classic with risks.

The Merge will shift Ethereum to Proof of Stake, but it will not expand network capacity. Therefore, it will not impact the price of gas fees. Ethereum should become greener, leaving Bitcoin as the only major blockchain that still relies on Proof-of-Work. According to the Ethereum Foundation, Ethereum’s energy consumption will be reduced by 99.95% following The Merge.

However, the Merge will transfer the entire transaction history; those digital assets will be accessible in the same way as before. Ethereum Classic isn’t planning to follow Ethereum’s switch to a different mining model. The Ethereum merge will switch the blockchain to a more sustainable Proof-of-Stake system.

Ethereum Classic’s price once skyrocketed as Ethereum miners throw their weight behind the old ways. So, what’s the verdict here? Should you buy ETC and use the Ethereum Classic price prediction to find your way?

Crypto’s volatility means that the big gainers of next year are already in the market today, just waiting for investors to scoop them up. We’ve identified four cryptocurrencies that we believe could generate major gains for individuals and institutions that buy into them today. For solo investors, particularly, these four cryptos could offer an opportunity to build an early retirement plan for 2023, and one of them could be ETC.

At a recent conference, the man behind Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, said that people who didn’t want to switch to proof-of-stake would find a welcoming community with Ethereum Classic. “If you don’t like proof-of-work you should go use Ethereum classic, it’s a totally fine chain,” he said. This has widely been reported as an endorsement of ETC.

How much is ETC worth?

Today’s Ethereum Classic price is $20.67 with a 24-hour trading volume of $126,319,723. Ethereum Classic is down 2.43% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #23, with a live market cap of $2,900,184,213. It has a circulating supply of 140,331,000 ETC coins and a max. supply of 210,700,000 ETC coins.

Ethereum Classic is 88.25% below the all-time high of $176.16.The price of Ethereum Classic has risen by 1.87% in the past 7 days. The price declined by 2.13% in the last 24 hours. In just the past hour, the price grew by 0.26%.

Here’s a note: Market cap just doesn’t show actual money. So much Dogecoin has been lost forever that the market cap is a fraction of what is shown. Bitcoin also has quite some losses too, with an estimated 3.6 million dead coins. If exchanges would reveal how many coins are actually bought and sold at which prices, that would be more useful. Or qualify them by TRUST scores.

Scroll below to see why there’s never a dull day in crypto!

Ethereum Classic growing bulk – an interesting development

Ethereum Classic follows Bitcoin in gains as it has accumulated 0.78% gains over the last 24 hours of 7 March 2022. However, Ethereum Classic, compared to Ethereum, has a lower value. The seven-day performance shows that ETC shed 11.66%. The current price for Ethereum Classic is estimated to be $26.65.

Ethereum Classic price forecast Source: TradingView

Ethereum Classic saw a 150% rise in its trading volume over the last 7-days. A movement that was in sync with the increasing current circulating supply of the coin, which flew upwards by 2.56%, thereby resulting in the circulating supply crossing the 134.7 million mark. Currently, the live market capitalization stands at $2.89 billion, with a ranking of #32.

If we take a peek at the market cap of Ethereum Classic, it is estimated to be $3,555,272,274. The 24-hour trading volume shows hope for this coin as activity has grown. Its value has grown to $389,907,192.The circulating supply of this coin is 133,400,747 ETC.

ETC was created due to a split in the developer and user community, just like with Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash . Ethereum Classic is one of those coins that remain in the market even after several other coins cease to exist. Therefore, it becomes necessary to have an Ethereum Classic price prediction and know what benefits it may give you.

What is Ethereum Classic?

Ethereum Classic coin was created in July of 2016 due to a split in the Ethereum community after the original blockchain got hacked . Fundamentally, the two blockchains – Ethereum and Ethereum Classic were similar at first. The history of this crypto is definitely valuable.

Ethereum Classic is a hard fork of the source platform Ethereum which occurred in 2016 after the hack of the Ethereum-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The community got split into two opposing camps, and the same happened to the project as well.

Over time, differences arose as the Ethereum classic network community wanted to keep the blockchain running on a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and secure blockchain immutability. The Ethereum community wanted to develop it into a much advanced, proof-of-stake-based digital currency.

Few people understood the concept of division in the initial stages, and the Ethereum Classic prediction remained at a lower level. The hard fork coin is more of a protocol rather than a store of value like gold. Ethereum Classic’s current market status is being compared to gold, despite the overall crypto market facing a broad sell-off in the past week.

For those investors who wanted to exit the DAO, the so-called “Split function” exposed an enormous loophole in the whole system. Instead of simply requesting a refund, the hacker launched a recursive function that repeated the request before the initial transaction was registered on the blockchain.

Halving Events

Ethereum Classic’s total supply is hard-capped at 210,700,000 ETC as of December 2017. Similar to Bitcoin having reward halving, Ethereum classic reduces its block reward by 20 percent for every 5,000,000 blocks. At every halving event, updating the Ethereum Classic prediction is necessary. This is applicable to every cryptocurrency out there.

Ethereum Classic works on the Proof-of-Work protocol and has great potential owing to the Nakamoto Consensus mechanism. Recently, Ethereum Classic reduced the block reward for mining each block from 4 ETC to 3.2 ETC. The Ethereum Classic prediction became more optimistic due to the halving event as the coins left to mine lowered. Therefore, Ethereum Classic price has become more similar to Bitcoin’s price in some aspects than its original source – Ethereum. People have always compared Ethereum Classic’s price and functionality to that of Ethereum, the latter winning every time.

Today, we can see that the Ethereum Classic price rise has slowed down, and the coin even fell behind the original Ethereum, which the Ethereum Foundation runs. Ethereum trades with a much larger market capitalization and has gained much larger popularity. However, Ethereum Classic is still trendy and can be purchased on practically every cryptocurrency exchange. Therefore, let us have a look at the Ethereum Classic price prediction.

Developments affecting the price

Digital assets manager, Grayscale Investments, recently announced that its Ethereum Classic Trust is now an SEC reporting company. With this move, ETC joins the list of investment vehicles from the world’s largest digital asset manager. A list that also includes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Digital Large Cap Fund. The functionality differences increase over time, creating large price and capitalization size differences. However, the Ethereum classic is still one of the good coins to diversify your cryptocurrency market investment portfolio and avoid high risks.

In the last 48 hours, sometime in May 2021, Ethereum Classic has registered a new all-time high as it moved past the $175 mark to settle at around $197. On looking at its price movement in the last few days, Ethereum Classic appears to have outdone most of the top crypto coins. This bullish momentum has seen the crypto asset safeguard a spot for itself among the top 15 most significant cryptocurrencies in the market.

What could be the secret for a cryptocurrency trading from $35 in late April to $110 on 5 May? Well, the secret is the sudden market interest in Ethereum, Ethereum Classic’s pricier sibling, and social media attention. At the moment, amateur investors are confusing Ethereum with Ethereum Classic hence the sudden uptrend. Others prefer the crypto coin due to its inexpensive cost compared to its costly sibling. Could this happen again?

Should you invest in Ethereum Classic?

When comparing the Ethereum blockchain vs. Ethereum classic blockchain, the difference can’t be clearer. We can see that Ethereum has performed substantially better than the Ethereum Classic price over the past years. Price, as a well-performing factor, fuels its increased usage among users, pushing vendors and service providers to widen their accepted deposit methods and add Ethereum. For example, price predictions show that it will equate to and even overseed the usage of Bitcoin in iGaming deals. Should you sell Ethereum Classic and buy Ethereum instead?

Ethereum Classic has also been in shambles as the expectations regarding Bitcoin’s rise to $100K have turned to fears of stability at $40K. Previously, the growth of Bitcoin was expected to bring stability to other coins, including the Ethereum Classic, but it didn’t happen. As a result of this change, there has been a continuous decline seen in the case of many coins.

Despite the ongoing difficulties for the market, there are chances of a market revival. If you buy the dip, there are chances that you might feel fortunate to have bought Ethereum Classic. As Bitcoin makes further gains, there are chances that the Ethereum Classic might also cross $50. The rise of this currency depends on a rally and stability in its value.

What’s the Hoskinson Vendetta?

More drama unfolded two months ago as Charles Hoskinson fired the next salvo in his long-running vendetta against the Ethereum Classic community, who he still feels did him an injustice by refusing his proposal to create a treasury and pay his development team (IOHK) from the proceeds.

Since then Charles has been in control of the Ethereum Classic Twitter handle, which he has refused to return to its community, despite their requests. ETC proponents say that is because of personal spite and pettiness, while Charles says that it’s his property and he can do what he wants with it. He sees it as a personal memento of his time at ETC.

In a recent Twitter exchange, he was called out for still sitting on this Twitter handle, despite having left the community many years ago, which seems to have caused things to finally boil over:

Charles’ response was to let everybody know that this was a deliberate and malicious act, not an accident. Unfortunate but reflects more poorly on Charles than it does Ergo. 😬

ETC Price History

Analyzing its performance for the past week shows that Ethereum Classic has fluctuated from $30 to lower values. The reason for this fluctuation is the ongoing situation of market instability due to geopolitical crises. Ethereum’s classic price has shed more than $4 in a single week, which shows how it has been through hard times. As the market continues to be bearish, there are chances that the Ethereum Classic price might not be able to get the desired gains.

Ethereum classic current market status Source: CoinMarketCap.com

Ethereum Classic Technical Analysis

Ethereum Classic’s monthly and weekly price charts show the cryptocurrency has been trading in a tight range of between $16.25 to $22.49, with support holding near $15.00 and resistance at around $24.0 Ethereum Classic has been largely consolidating over the past few weeks and is currently trading near the upper end of its recent range.

Ethereum Classic is trading at $21.07, up by 1.88% in the past 30 days. The price trend shows a consolidation in the range of $17.00 to $22.50, however, it looks like the bulls are pushing for a breakout from that range and potentially moving up further. It looks like Ethereum Classic has found good support around the $18.00 price level and any break above the resistance at $23.50 could see ETH/USD gain momentum and move toward the $26.00 level from there.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a bullish crossover, suggesting that momentum is building for a potential breakout above the current range. The RSI is also trending up and currently near overbought levels at 71.8, which suggests some upside potential in ETH/USD in the coming days.

The monthly MA is trending above the current price and has remained strong for the past few months, indicating that Ethereum Classic is in a strong uptrend. The key support levels to watch out for are $17.50, $16.00, and $15.00 which represent the Fibonacci retracement levels of the recent uptrend. If ETH/USD is able to break above the resistance at $23.50, it could see further upside potential in the near term.

Overall, Ethereum Classic looks like it has found some support around current levels, and any break out of its current trading range could see a surge in buying pressure which would likely push the price higher in the coming days. The technical indicators are currently giving mixed signals, but a break above the current resistance level could see ETH/USD gain momentum and move toward the $26.00 mark.

Ethereum Classic Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2023 25.90 26.92 30.16 2024 38.42 39.49 45.56 2025 57.68 59.65 65.64 2026 83.68 86.67 100.79 2027 120.38 124.72 143.08 2028 166.39 172.62 208.60 2029 241.47 248.37 292.49 2030 341.50 353.92 406.23 2031 490.16 504.32 598.39 2032 700.60 725.81 857.85

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2023

The Ethereum Classic price prediction for 2023 is ETC to trade at a minimum price of $25.90 and an average price of $26.92. The price of Ethereum Classic is expected to reach a maximum price of $30.16.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2024

Ethereum Classic price prediction for 2024 is that the ETC price is expected to reach a minimum price of $38.42 and an average trading price of $39.49.The Ethereum Classic token is expected to reach a maximum price of $45.56 by the end of the year.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2025

Ethereum Classic price prediction for 2025 suggests ETC could trade at a minimum price of $57.68 and an average forecast price of $59.65 with a maximum value of $65.64.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2026

Ethereum Classic’s price prediction for 2026 suggests that the ETC token could reach a minimum of $83.68 and an average forecast price of $86.67. The maximum value is expected to be around $100.79 by the end of 2026.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2027

The Ethereum Classic ETC price prediction for 2027 suggests ETC’s price could potentially attain a minimum price of $120.38 and an average forecast price of $194.52, with a maximum trading price of $143.08.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2028

Ethereum Classic price forecast for 2028 forecast ETC to reach the lowest possible level of $166.39 in 2028. As per our findings, the ETC price could reach a maximum level of $208.60 with an average forecast price of $172.62.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2029

The Ethereum Classic forecast for 2029 suggests the ETC token could reach a minimum price of $241.47 and an average forecast price of $248.37, with a maximum trading price of $292.49 throughout 2029.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2030

Ethereum Classic ETC price forecast for 2030 is ETC could potentially attain a minimum price of $341.50 and an average trading price of $353.92, with a maximum price of $406.23 by the end of 2030.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2031

Our Ethereum Classic coin price prediction for 2031 expects the ETC token price to reach a minimum of $490.16 and an average forecast price of $504.32. with a maximum trading price of $598.39.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2032

The Ethereum Classic ETC price prediction for 2032 suggests ETC could reach a minimum possible level of $700.60Ethereum Classic ETC price could surge towards a maximum of $857.85, with an average price of $725.81 by the end of 2032.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction by PricePrediction.net

Ethereum Classic price prediction by PricePrediction.Net is bullish as the website believes the price of Ethereum Classic will reach $ 30.16 by the end of 2023, a 38% increase from its current value. This prediction is based on an extensive analysis of market conditions and technical indicators, which signal strong bullish momentum for ETC. The analyst has suggested the bullish momentum continue in the long term, with a maximum price target of $208.60 in 2032.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction by Coincodex

Coincodex has a bearish ETC price prediction for April 9, 2023, predicting that the value of ETC will drop to $17.81. This could mean a decrease of -15.21% from its current market value. Their technical indicators show that the current sentiment for Ethereum Classic is Neutral and the Fear & Greed index stands at 62 (Greed).

The prediction for Ethereum Classic price by Coincodex is also bearish and the value would drop to $13.76 by the end of 2024, representing a decrease of -28.98%. Additionally, their technical indicators point out an uptrend for Ethereum Classic in 2025 with its value expected to reach $30.03 and then decline sharply by 2026 to $21.53.

However, if Ethereum Classic’s growth trajectory follows that of the internet or large tech companies such as Google or Facebook during their growth phase, the ETC price prediction for 2026 is $910.75 and $104.48 respectively.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

Wallet Investor terms ETC as a bad long-term investment. According to their estimates, Ethereum Classic’s price could drop from 20.997 USD to 5.603 USD. The change will be -73.314%. The price prediction site suggests the price of ETC will continue to decline in the future. They have pegged the future price of Ethereum Classic at around 6 USD by mid-2025.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction by Market Experts

The price of Ethereum Classic has been increasing steadily in the past month, rising by 2.65%. This shows that Ethereum Classic has strong potential and could be a good investment opportunity. During the same time frame, the price of ETC increased by an average of $0.21, a growth of 0.99%. If this trend continues, ETC may become a valuable asset.

The price of Ethereum Classic (ETC) is influenced mainly by its volatility, and there are experts who analyze its rates and perform online transactions. Investing in ETC can yield significant profits, which is why it has a strong user community that sets high expectations for itself. The price of Ethereum is expected to exceed the expectations of cryptocurrency investors due to its user-friendly platform. Ethereum Classic is being compared to gold in terms of current market status, and its current trading value is approximately $19.8.

Market experts have seen the potential of Ethereum Classic and predict that its price will increase in the future. According to the analysis from Michelle Jongbloets market analyst based at Youtube, bullish sentiment for ETC could push it up to $50 by the end of 2024. She described this as a “conservative” prediction, adding that if the Ethereum Classic project succeeds, its price could reach up to $200 within five years. With ongoing developments and improvements in the platform, ETC is likely to become one of the most valuable assets in the crypto space.

Conclusion

As big institutions increasingly threaten incoming blockchain tech, only truly decentralized cryptocurrencies will survive the wild ride. Ethereum Classic has proven its ability to resist censorship against all the odds and to deliver the original Ethereum vision of robust applications. By combining the Ethereum technology with the philosophy of BTC, ETC is uniquely positioned to be the Smart Contract Platform of the future, as other chains are captured by special interests and become compromised.

Ethereum Classic has a lot of potential and is considered one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies for long-term investments. Due to its unique technology and continuous development, ETC is expected to grow even more in the next few years and could reach new heights.

Ethereum Classic’s past performance is not a guarantee of future results. However, it has consistently grown in price and value over the years with an investment portfolio that is worth millions today. In addition, Ethereum Classic also has a very active community that actively supports the coin. Thanks to the loyal and tech-savvy community, the coin is expected to reach new heights in the next few years.

ETC is, however, set to face competition from Ethereum POW, which is verified by POW miners who were phased out by the Merge. Ethereum POW will steal part of ETC’s market share with a growing community. There’s also the other possibility of ETH miners migrating to ETC. Wear the shoes that fit, that’s a common principle shared by the community,

Our Ethereum Classic forecast shows that ETC will hit another ATH in 2028 with a minimum of $188.14. Negative news and market crashes could, however, derail Ethereum Classic’s performance in the cryptocurrency market. ETC price needs to rise 659.50% to reach a new all-time high.

ETC crypto analysis and prediction are not investment advice; the cryptocurrency market prices are highly volatile.