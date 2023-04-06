logo
US congresswoman MTG says the US should “go back to gold standard, not digital currency payment systems”

  • US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) recently expressed her opposition to the Federal Reserve’s plans for launching a digital payment system in July.
  • Her comments come as other global nations shift away from the gold standard and as the reliance on the US dollar weakens.

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) recently expressed her opposition to the Federal Reserve’s plans for launching a digital payment system in July, saying that the United States should instead return to the gold standard. “We should not go behind digital currency payment systems,” she declared. MTG’s opinion on the matter has been gaining traction among her constituents and other members of Congress.

US Congresswoman expressed her disapproval of the Federal Reserve’s new digital currency payment system

In a statement released on Thursday, US Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene (MTG) expressed her disapproval of the Federal Reserve’s new digital currency payment system, which is set to launch in July. Her comments come as other global nations shift away from the gold standard and as the reliance on the US dollar weakens.

The Fed’s digital payment system is intended to bolster the movement of money by providing a lower-cost way for consumers to make bill payments, transfer money, and deposit paychecks. It would also diminish the need for cash-based transactions.

The US has been hit with criticism over its secret Operation Choke Point 2.0, which aims to reduce cryptocurrency activity within the country. However, the news of the Fed’s digital payment system is a sign that the nation is moving towards the digitalization of its currency.

It remains to be seen how MTG and her fellow Congress members will respond to this development. For now, global nations are watching closely as their currencies enter the digital age.

