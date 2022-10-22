logo
Why is Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson making fun of Ethereum Classic?

Ethereum Classic, Cardano
Things are not going well with Ethereum Classic as the coin’s community struggles to regain a suspended twitter account. At the center of the issue is one Charles Hoskinson, who happens to be the founder of Cardano. Charles has long held some anti-ETC sentiments. Now, Charles appears to be in the mood to extract a little fun from the woes facing the Ethereum Classic community.

Ethereum Classic twitter account suspended

Apparently, the official and primary Twitter account for Ethereum Classic has been suspended. According to the Cooperative executive director of ETC, Bob Summerwill, no reason has been cited by Twitter for the suspension. However, Bob believes that the suspension may be as result of an automated action by the Twitter system as opposed to someone reporting the account. No controversial tweets were made via the account prior to its suspension.

Bob said,

“I suspect it is likely an automatic false-positive action. Nothing controversial was posted. I have lodged an appeal. I do not suspect anybody reported it.”

Following news of the account’s suspension, Cardan founder Charles Hoskinson took to twitter to air his opinions on the matter, albeit in a funny approach.

He went ahead to make a funnier reply to a user who suggested an appeal to be made to have the account restored.

Controversy over ETC’s primary account

The primary Twitter account for Ethereum Classic has been a subject of growing controvery over recent months. Charles has laid claim over the account, not even willing to transfer for use by the etc community. He also doesn’t want to sell it. Bob Summerwill, as well as the rest of the Ethereum Classic community, isn’t happy about this. In his view, the fact that the Cardano CEO doesn’t want to give out the account or sell is clear testament to his ambition to destroy ETC.

In an attempt to solve the issue, the Ethereum Classic DAO community reached out to the Twitter support team for directions on whether they should create another official twitter handle for ETC. The suspended account had over 600k followers.

“Dead project with no purpose”

Charles Hoskinson doesn’t harbor much love for Ethereum Classic, as evident in his alleged refusal to hand over or sell the account in question. As a matter of fact, he has been quoted describing the open source project as a “dead project with no purpose.” To make things even worse, he is accused of repurposing the account to support another project named Ergo. Ergo is a PoW (Proof-of-Work) blockchain project affiliated to Cardano.

At the moment, it’s not clear whether twitter will step up to restore the suspended account and whether Charles will finally agree to hand it over to the ETC community for proper use. Either way, the drama over the account marks just another controversial incident in the crypto space.

While the account suspension is bad news for the ETC community, the coin’s price hasn’t been affected negatively. At the time of this writing, Ethereum Classic is sitting at position 23 in the charts and trading around $22.87. The coin has also recorded a 24-hour price increase of 6.8%. The crypto is currently posting $3.14 billion in total market cap. It’s still not clear how these dynamics will reflect on the ETC market in the coming days following news of the account suspension. As is always in the crypto world, time will tell.

Nick James

Nick James

Nick is a technologist with a special interest in Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. He has actively participated in the industry for several years. His main passion is sharing news within the crypto community.

