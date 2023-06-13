VeChain Price Prediction 2023-2031: What’s the Growth Potential of VET?

VeChain Price Prediction 2023-2032

Since its launch, Vechain’s focus has been building technologies that solve obstacles impeding the mass adoption of blockchain technology. Two mnths ago, one of the most important pieces of technology in this mission was officially launched — VORJ. VORJ is a no-code Web3-as-a-Service platform that enables anyone to create, deploy and interact with smart contracts on the VechainThor blockchain — you no longer need to understand solidity to get involved.

VORJ can seamlessly integrate with existing projects, or help users create entirely new ones from scratch. Importantly, by ensuring Ethereum-standard compatibility, contracts deployed by VORJ can interoperate across EVM blockchains, opening up a world of possibilities for DApp or DeFi builders looking to take advantage of VechainThor’s enterprise-grade technical features. Let’s dive deep into VeChain prices to gauge if this coin is worth investing in.

VeChain’s price has exhibited a strong upward trend in the past 24 hours, with positive momentum and a peak of $0.0160. The market sentiment remains optimistic, and the cryptocurrency is showing favorable growth. However, recent analysis suggests that the price faces resistance at the upper limit of Bollinger’s band at $0.0170 while finding strong support at the lower limit of $0.0145.

How much is VeChain worth?

Today’s VeChain price is $0.015886 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $27,985,606. VeChain is up 0.10% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #38, with a live market cap of $1,155,119,914. It has a circulating supply of 72,714,516,834 VET coins and a max. supply of 86,712,634,466 VET coins.

VeChain price analysis: VET price faces extreme bearish domination near $0.015

TL; DR Breakdown

VET price analysis shows a minor recovery rally as the price hovers around $0.016

Resistance for VET is present at $0.0163

Support for VET/USD is present at $0.0151

The VET price analysis for 12 June confirms a recovery rally from bulls after it became a victim of the recent altcoin crash. Bulls put a stop to its downturn at $0.013, pushing its price to the North above the 60% Fib channel.

VeChain price analysis 1-day chart: VET/USD extends its bullish surge above $0.016

Analyzing the daily price chart of VeChain, VET’s price has witnessed a slight upward correction today after touching the bottom level at $0.0152. VET price is currently attempting to hold its uptrend as bulls show buying support from $0.016. The 24-hour volume has maintained its stability as it hovers around $436.68K, showing mixed reactions among traders. VET price is currently trading at $0.01594, increasing over 2% in the last 24 hours.

The RSI-14 trend line trades parallelly below the selling region as it hovers at the level of 25, hinting that bulls still have control of the VET price. The SMA-14 level suggests increased volatility in the next few hours.

VET/USD 4-hour price chart: VET price reaches a crucial level at EMA20

The 4-hour VET price chart suggests that bulls are inducing noticeable buying pressure on VeChain’s price as the altcoin continues to maintain its upward stability. The VET price is currently attempting to surge above EMA20, which may result in a further bullish surge.

The BoP indicator is trading in a positive region at 0.8, bringing bullish confidence among short-term holders.

The MACD trend line hovers below the signal line; however, it has formed bullish candles above the signal line, pushing the altcoin to its short-term goals.

What to expect from VET price analysis next?

The hourly price chart confirms that bulls are paving their way to push the price above the immediate resistance level. If the VET price successfully holds its momentum above $0.0163, it may surge higher and touch the resistance at $0.0182.

If bulls fail to initiate a surge, the VET price may drop below the immediate support line at $0.0151, resulting in a plunge to $0.013.

VeChain Price Predictions 2023-2032

Price Predictions By Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum ($) Average ($) Maximum ($) 2023 0.019 0.02 0.022 2024 0.029 0.03 0.034 2025 0.043 0.044 0.051 2026 0.064 0.065 0.072 2027 0.092 0.095 0.11 2028 0.13 0.14 0.16 2029 0.19 0.2 0.23 2030 0.28 0.29 0.34 2031 0.4 0.41 0.5 2032 0.57 0.59 0.69

VeChain Price Prediction 2023

In 2023, VeChain’s price is expected to hit a minimum of $0.019. The potential maximum value of VeChain could be $0.022, with an average trading price of $0.020 throughout the year.

VeChain Price Prediction 2024

Based on forecast price and technical analysis, VeChain’s price in 2024 could hit a minimum of $0.029. The VET price has the potential to reach a maximum of $0.034, with an average trading price of $0.030.

VET Price Forecast for 2025

In 2025, the price of 1 VeChain could hit a minimum of $0.043. The VET price has the potential to reach a maximum of $0.051, with an average price of $0.044 throughout the year.

VeChain Price Prediction 2026

Our deep technical analysis of past price data of VET suggests that in 2026, VeChain’s price could hit a minimum of $0.064. The VET price has the potential to reach a maximum of $0.072, with an average trading price of $0.065.

VeChain Price Prediction 2027

In 2027, VeChain’s price is forecasted to reach a minimum of $0.092. According to our analysis, the VET price could hit a maximum of $0.11, with an average forecast price of $0.095.

VeChain Price Prediction 2028

Our deep technical analysis of past price data of VET suggests that in 2028, VeChain’s price could hit a minimum of $0.13. The VeChain price has the potential to reach a maximum of $0.16, with an average trading value of $0.14.

VeChain Price Prediction 2029

In 2029, VeChain’s price is expected to hit a minimum of $0.19. The VeChain price has the potential to reach a maximum price of $0.23, with an average price of $0.20 throughout the year.

VeChain Price Forecast 2030

Based on the forecast and technical analysis, in 2030, VeChain’s price could hit a minimum of $0.28. The VET price has the potential to reach a maximum of $0.34, with an average value of $0.29.

VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2031

In 2031, VeChain’s price is expected to hit a minimum of $0.40. The VeChain price has the potential to reach a maximum of $0.50, with an average trading price of $0.41 throughout the year.

VeChain Price Prediction 2032

In 2032, VeChain’s price is forecasted to reach a minimum of $0.57. According to our analysis, the VET price could hit a maximum of $0.69, with an average forecast price of $0.59.

VeChain Price Prediction By Coincodex

According to the current VeChain price prediction by Coincodex, they forecast a decrease in the value of VeChain by -5.62%, reaching $ 0.014680 by June 17, 2023. Coincodex’s technical indicators suggest a Bearish sentiment, while the Fear & Greed Index displays a score of 47, indicating a Neutral stance. In the past 30 days, VeChain has experienced 17/30 (57%) green days and price volatility of 6.37%. Based on Coincodex’s VeChain forecast, they advise that it’s currently not an ideal time to purchase VeChain.

In the most optimistic scenario, if VET follows the growth pattern of Facebook, its price prediction for the year 2026 is projected to be $ 0.715830. Alternatively, if VeChain mirrors the growth of the Internet, its estimated value for 2026 would be $ 0.082117.

VeChain Price Prediction By Digital Coin Price

According to Digital Coin Price’s VET crypto price prediction, the VET token is poised to witness a positive value in the next few years. The projected VET price for 2024 indicates that it may surpass the $0.0384 level, with a potential maximum level of $0.0398. However, the price could experience a drop to a minimum of $0.0333 by the end of the year.

In 2032, the VET price is anticipated to surpass the $0.29 mark, with the possibility of reaching a maximum level of $0.3 by the end of the year. Moreover, VeChain is expected to maintain a minimum price level of $0.29.

VeChain Price Prediction By CryptoPredictions.com

CryptoPredictions.com’s VeChain price forecast states that, in July 2023, VeChain is expected to commence with a value of $0.0303 and conclude the month at $0.0288. Within this period, the highest projected price for VET is anticipated to reach $0.03603, while the lowest predicted price is estimated to be $0.0245.

VeChain Overview

VeChain Price History

We have already seen VeChain’s (VET) value increase with the usage of Vechain’s blockchain in April and May.

This means high adoption of the blockchain by businesses is tied with increased blockchain usage, which directly correlates with the value of the VeChain token. To analyze the forecast of VET’s direction, let’s look at partnerships the ecosystem has already forged.

VeChain partnered with BMW to deploy a card verification system. However, the car verification platform only continues the Vechain-BMW partnership called the Startup Garage.

In 2018, VeChain entered into a partnership with supply chain management company DHL to build smart blockchain solutions for the logistics industry.

Another partnership was between VeChain and PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) to deploy VET as a token for processing various transactions and tracking costs through the supply chain.

Such partnerships and other notable ones like DNV and GL translate to a rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. VeChain and its VET token will deploy decentralized financial services, applications, and smart contracts across various industries.

The project analysis of the VET coin is overwhelming, and it can soon end the tears and tantrums of the current downtrend with the aim of a tremendous high in the future. However, the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX has created a black hole in the crypto market, forcing VeChain’s whale investors to liquidate massive positions and create selling pressure in the price chart. Hence, our VeChain price prediction aims to bring you an in-depth technical analysis using advanced indicators to identify the current market trend and guide you through a profitable investment plan.

Recent News on Vechain

Vechain has introduced VORJ, a groundbreaking ‘Web3-as-a-Service’ platform that aims to transform the development of blockchain applications. VORJ is now available for public use, offering an intuitive interface that allows developers and businesses to rapidly create and deploy tokens, NFTs, and smart contracts without incurring any fees, regardless of their technical expertise.

By seamlessly blending the familiar user experience of traditional web platforms with the ability to deploy Web3 assets through a simple ‘click-configure-deploy’ process, VORJ takes a significant stride in overcoming the major barriers that have hindered the widespread adoption of blockchain technologies. The platform will undergo continuous upgrades, gradually introducing more advanced features to enhance its capabilities.

After the carnage that left LUNA and UST hanging on for survival, VeChain made their enticing offer to Terra LUNA developers: a $30K grant to migrate their Layer1 chains to VeChain. Additionally, the post also describes VeChain as a rapidly growing enterprise-grade public blockchain with 100% uptime. How can the current crypto exchange debacles affect Vechain Price Prediction?

This #VeChainThorsday, they will be joined by #MultiChain#Metaverse project, @metatun_vet to discuss their social gaming platform built using the #VeChainThor#blockchain! @TheVirtualFlame will host Enigius and Jvan on http://discord.gg/VeChain, 31 Mar 8PM UTC!

VeChain Foundation’s grant covers a wide range of topics that include ‘application development, tools & infrastructure, and blockchain-related research.’Each stand-alone project has an allowance of up to $30K with a possible 50% bonus for Economic X Node. We will see in the coming days the effect of this social media ploy and whether it will increase investors’ interest in VeChain.

The incoming upgrade has already increased bullishness around VeChain and led to gains as soon as it was announced; investors are also keen to learn where the network might go from here. One criticism of the “vulture-like offer to Terra” could indeed boomerang: Some users are beginning to doubt whether the VeChain platform has a development structure as it went to extra lengths to encourage Terra developers to join the company.

VeChain network’s NFT bridge has officially gone live on mainnet, opening up VeChainThor’s vibrant NFT community to new blockchains and communities! More events are in store for the avid VeChain community.

More About the VeChain Network

What is VeChain?

VeChain is a blockchain-based company for creating efficiencies across supply-chain management and logistic processes. The blockchain implements distributed ledger technology (DLT) to deploy bright, complex supply-chain solutions.

Sunny Lui founded VeChain and the VeChain Coin as a robust solution for deploying a decentralized infrastructure of data management applications and the Internet of Things. The founder wanted to solve a highly fraudulent supply-chain industry and resolve economic issues.

Vechain’s applications keep growing, and the project’s scope has broadened. Vechain blockchain features two tokens that are distinct at large and serve different purposes. The Vechain Token (VET) and the VeChainThor Energy (VTHO).

VTHO is the energy or gas for driving smart contract transactions

VET is the native token (or digital currency) for transferring value across the network

VeChain Growth

Vechain was founded in July 2017 and incorporated in Singapore. The VeChain Foundation manages the project. Before its inception back in 2015, Vechain was only a project idea for tracking luxury goods to prevent counterfeits.

VeChain, an Asian project, is extending its IoT and supply chain-oriented platform through the development of the VeChain Thor blockchain. The platform’s main objective is to become an enterprise-driven blockchain ecosystem whose primary focus is the governance and usability of smart contract services.

Today, the project conducts business around managing enterprise information across diverse companies.

This information is crucial for product verification, supply-chain transparency, and transfer of value and trust across its network.

The following are critical features of the Vechain blockchain that highly influence the Vechain price forecast:

Vechain is an enterprise-based blockchain that intermediates data through the Internet of Things (IoT) and provides transparent information about organizations, products, and services.

Vechain has a vision of leading the next generation of Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs) and Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) by taking advantage of smart devices on the Internet of Things.

Vechain blockchain has two tokens, its gas VTHO, and its native token VET.

VeChain Structural Developments

An upgrade called Surface will see the network build up security measures and adaptive tools. It will do this with the implementation of a consensus reached PoA2.0.

An alternative to algorithms like Proof-of-Work (PoW) or Proof-of-Stake (PoS), PoA2.0 will finalize transactions securely, thanks to a three-pronged validation approach combining computer-generated randomness, committee-based blockchain production, and a passive block confirmation process.

These seemingly complicated components allow for a more secure and final blockchain that no one can manipulate.

VET, the native coin of VeChain, is up 10% today as investors become bullish on the upgrade prospects; the coin now rests at a value of over 12 cents. But where might the crypto be heading in the future, given the upgrade passes and sees implementation? Let’s take a look at some VeChain price predictions and see what analysts are thinking.

Understanding VeChain and VET Coin

Vechain intends to use blockchain technology to create a trust-free and decentralized business ecosystem that favors the transparent flow of data, high-speed value transfer, and efficient collaboration across business processes.

Technology firms have normalized compartmentalizing businesses on the supply chain data into silos. These silos cater to multiple stakeholders. As a result, this affects the flow of information divided among participants. Some use applications of the VeChain platform are the following:

VeChain’s whitepaper suggests blockchain technology should allow ownership of data to empower both ends of a transaction. And therefore, break the asymmetric information problem.

The blockchain effectively deploys information about products, business processes, storage, organizations, and transportation. This eventually creates greater market transparency and makes it convenient for market participants to transact.

The VeChain blockchain is used across diverse industries to track quality, storage data, temperature, authenticity, last-mile delivery, and transport medium logistics. It achieves this by implementing Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sensors and tags. Authorized Supply chain participants can access these pieces of information anywhere and in real time.

VeChain allows product manufacturers and merchants can constantly track and monitor all parameters with sensors and tagging.

The sensors ensure that product manufacturers and merchants can constantly track and monitor all parameters from manufacturing and packaging to delivery.

If a problem is encountered along the way, the blockchain communicates back to an authorized person.

Both VeChain (VET) and VTHO are run on the VeChain Thor Blockchain platform. Both means of value transfer are decentralized and can be used by decentralized applications already hosted on the VeChain blockchain.

VeChain seems to have borrowed its dual token idea from Ethereum’s Ethereum (ETH) and NEO gas. However, unlike Ethereum’s lack of predictability when estimating transaction fees, VeChain builds upon a predictable economic model for simplifying decentralized finance.

What can you do with VeChain?

Enterprises – The blockchain has already built a support infrastructure to help the growth of enterprises by bootstrapping underlying technology, utilities, and services.

Community – The blockchain supports community developers and blockchain programmers to kickstart their projects on the ecosystem and bring about diversity across the platform.

Institutional Partners/regulators – to support its mission of helping startups, incubation partners, and venture capitalists bring in their input regarding expertise, resources, and capital.

The transaction token on the blockchain is the VET utility token. This design is highly in favor of businesses dealing with large volumes of settlements. However, the following are different ways your business can adopt Vechain in its ecosystem.

Food and Beverage Businesses

Owners of food and beverage enterprises can use Vechain’s ecosystem to transact transparently.

The blockchain allows them to scan QR codes on their preferred products and the system automatically provides consumers with desired information about the product.

Such information includes geographical location, inspection reports, dates, ingredients, source of ingredients, and cryptographic data.

As a result, a brand will improve transparency on its supply chain to reduce costs for third-party verification and collaborate with other participants, such as insurance firms and financing institutions.

Startups

Vechain’s blockchain has put various systems to help startups bootstrap growth from scratch.

Startup founders will find tools for technical documentation and acquire direct support from Veechain’s support team.

Digital Vehicle Management

Uber sparked a fleet of vehicle management companies. Vechain provides users with an effective digital vehicle passport solution that stores and secures crucial data throughout the lifetime of an automobile.

Financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, insurance providers, vehicle repair enterprises, and technical experts can use the Vechain blockchain for the authorized sharing of data.

This will make information about ownership, servicing history, and usage more transparent across the automobile industry.

Luxury Product Manufacturers

VeChain creates unique identity links between their brands and their physical products.

Luxury product brands compete for market attention by creating high-value product designs.

Brands can now use VeChain to establish a unique identity link between their brands and their physical products. The links are customized using smart NFC tags.

Finally, competing brands can implement the blockchain’s product verification to boost the traceability of stolen goods across the supply chain.

VeChain Fundamental Analysis

Determine if a coin is undervalued or overvalued by looking at different factors affecting its intrinsic value.

Fundamental analysis is an excellent way to understand how the market affects prices crypto values always change. We need to look at whether a coin is overvalued or undervalued. VeChain is a promising blockchain company, but why should VeChain be a part of your portfolio?

Before investing in any cryptocurrency, here are factors to consider:

The utility of the coin – Read through the coin’s whitepaper and identify what problems it solves. Find out whether the coin has any real-world applications and can be used for transactions, smart contracts, and payments. Conduct a comparison analysis between the coin and other similar cryptocurrencies.

Study the Team – Go through the coin’s about page and research its founders. Find out whether they are experienced, legitimate and honest. Also, check the coin’s market capitalization to establish the liquidity of the cryptocurrency.

Demand and Supply – The utility of a coin is directly proportional to its demand. Remain aware as well that higher supply than demand might ruin the value of a coin. The supply should be fixed, and the coin should have a real-world solution to an aching problem.

Valuation – Do not go for a coin because it costs a fraction of the dollar. Analyze the coin’s valuation, the number of users on its blockchain, and if the user volume is higher than the price – that’s an overpriced coin.

VeChain (VET) is a good investment because of its ascending trajectory in a market that has remained volatile, which, in turn, hinges on the coin’s solid partnerships and its prominence of the coin in the value chain.

How Does Vechain Make Money?

VeChain holders can stake or HODL their VET to earn some passive cash. Staking refers to storing cryptocurrency funds in a locked wallet.

The funds maintain the operations of the blockchain ecosystem and execution of proof of stake. They share some similarities with cryptocurrency mining since they both achieve network consensus. In turn, the blockchain rewards users for staking.

You can also HODL VeChain to generate some profits. To HODL is to store a coin until it gains more value. However, a HODLING strategy should be long-term and inclined towards increasing the asset’s value in the future.

VeChain’s economic model is an essential discussion about how Vechain makes money. It turns out that VTHO indicates the underlying costs of VeChain usage. The blockchain consumes VTHO after the ecosystem performs certain operations.

On the other hand, the Vechain (VET) functions create value transfer and build up rapid circulation and liquidity of the token across the blockchain. Furthermore, the blockchain also awards network nodes with some VET foto to facilitate the network’s growth.

This easy-to-use VeThor (VTHO) stacking calculator is based on live Economic- and X-node data. Just enter your VET holding, select your node tier and click “calculate.”

Economic- and X-node holders receive a bonus VeThor (VTHO) reward from two dedicated reward pools held by the VeChain Foundation. These bonus rewards depend on all participating Economic- and X-nodes, their node tiers, and all eligible participants’ overall VeChain (VET) holding.

VeChain Stats show how the VeChain Ecosystem is stabilized.

Note that the nodes are never part of VeChain’s economic model but only a means of boosting and stabilizing the VeChain ecosystem. Finally, VeChain’s whitepaper suggests the blockchain automatically generates VTHO through holding VET tokens.

Therefore when a user holds onto some VET, the blockchain will award them VTHO.

The VTHO can be used as a medium of value transfer, traded, or implemented when running decentralized applications hosted on the Thor blockchain. Also, VET can be traded against other currencies on any cryptocurrency exchange.

Does VeChain (VET) have a bright future?

VeChain’s token valuation is directly proportional to the cost of using the blockchain. However, usage of the blockchain depends on whether a user is carrying smart contract transactions or payment transactions. Again, VeChain (VET) value goes up as usage of the blockchain rises. Furthermore, and as earlier mentioned, the platform supports those who hold VET by enabling them to conduct VET transactions at no cost. This is because having VET guarantees the user some free VTHO. VeChain has a future and is probably a good investment for the following reasons:

It looks beyond the supply chain market

As mentioned earlier, the VeChain project focuses on bringing traceability and transparency to the supply chain industry. However, the project is tapping into other areas, such as competing with Ethereum for a decentralized application platform.

Benefits from strong foundation support

The VeChain foundation supports the VeChain project and handles all development activities, growth and research. The foundation also networks and builds partnership capacity on behalf of the blockchain.

Has solid partnerships

We mentioned earlier the kinds of partnerships that VeChain has already signed.

The blockchain is already helping reputable enterprises track goods, employ traceability and create efficient supply chains. BMW, Bayer, PwC, GL, DHL, and DNGV.

These partnerships prove the blockchain project is here for the long term and is meant to build more icebreaking solutions.

Reputable team

The blockchain is backed up and managed by a reputable team of developers and sales professionals. This enables them to deliver high-end products for use in the real world.

Academic backing from Oxford University

VeChain is in partnership with Oxford University’s Department of Technology Research. The partnership is meant to boost the development of the blockchain’s architecture.

Oxford University is researching new ways of building proof mechanisms and smart contracts for VeChain.

With such a collaboration with a reputable university and backing from reputable firms, more businesses will implement VeChain’s smart solutions.

VeChain is a Fresh Project in Progress

Most people and businesses are usually inclined towards bootstrapping along with fast-growing technology. VeChain is a project in progress that could attract more firms and partnerships. This is mainly because it’s easy to tweak and implement a project in progress, which helps it become even better, robust, and dependable.

Latest partnership with UFC

VeChain joins the likes of Crypto.com, Dapper Labs, and Socios as blockchain companies that do business with the UFC. The sports world is becoming quite the spotlight for companies using blockchain, and UFC is no exception. The new deal with Vechain is a multi-year deal that is valued at $100 million.

The partnership entails agreements to display the Vechain logo at the UFC events in the Octagon, on the apparel fighters’ wear, and in content distributed on UFC social media accounts and other digital platforms. It will lead to original content distributed by the UFC, like the Vechian presence, and the company will gain ownership of the UFC fighter rankings shown at live events.

Official UFC Marketing Partner

Conclusion

VeChain regards transparency in information exchange on a global level as the primary catalyst for business collaboration and rapid value transfers. Its objective is to connect businesses, application users, smart contracts, and infrastructure providers within a unified ecosystem that prioritizes symmetrical and transparent information flow based on data digitization.

VeChain’s innovative and forward-thinking approach to supply chain management has positioned it as a top player in the crypto industry. With its strong focus on transparency, security, and efficiency, VeChain has the potential to revolutionize the way businesses operate on a global scale. However, it is advised to do your own research before investing in the volatile crypto asset

Since its inception in 2015, VeChain has proved to be one of the dominating projects in the crypto space and aims to continue its legacy in the future. VeChain stands out among other projects due to its blockchain-based exclusive designs, which provide enterprise-level solutions to make the future road smoother. Furthermore, VeChain has also made a significant contribution when it comes to the evolution of the global economy based on the combination of DLT with an IoT stimulant.

VeChain has already developed a working and practical blockchain solution for the supply chain management. The practical solutions have already attracted partners from various industries to join the bandwagon. Such sectors include manufacturing, luxury goods, and automobiles, among others. Health facilities can use Vechain to track medicines, and the anti-counterfeiting mechanism effectively wipes out the black market trade of medicines.

The general support for VeChain and VeChain products is high, and VET generally commands a good reputation among crypto projects. VeChain also has a strong team behind it. The rest of the team also has a solid background and track record in information technology. There is no telling where VeChain is headed, but we can look at the stars for now. The currency has a good standing for investing, holding, and solving real-world applications.

The above-mentioned VeChain price predictions suggest that the coin has a bright future and is expected to show consistent positive growth in the next few years. However, it is important to note that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and any adverse development could lead to a sharp decline in prices. Consider the past milestones when deciding to add VeChain to your portfolio.

One of the most recent development is a partnership that saw the VET network become the official Layer 1 #blockchain partner of @ufc in a historic global marketing partnership. The partnership will help to increase the adoption of the VET blockchain by bringing it to a mainstream audience. The UFC is one of the most popular global sports brands, with a fan base of over 300 million people.

The Vechain ecosystem is used today by big enterprises with a dedicated team of developers and networks committed to the WEB3. Vechain use cases set it apart from its competitors and popular meme coins, giving it the green light for long-term sustainability.

Vechain has been affected by winter’s crypto market despite the use cases, dropping 60% from the year’s opening price. However, Vechain shows signs of price recovery and will be profitable in the next bull run.

VeChain aims to develop a platform that adds significant value to the blockchain world, and the VET token significantly benefits the cryptocurrency market.

