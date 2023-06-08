Aptos Price Prediction for 2023 – 2032: Will APT Token Hold Bullish Hopes?

The automatic release of new APT tokens into the open market is valued at over $50 million based on current prices. Cryptopolitan foresees risk factors moving from Bitcoin to Ethereum-specific risk factors with the increasing importance of market factors, providing evidence for a decoupling of on-chain and off-chain trading activity. So, it’s interesting to see how the token release will affect prices.

There was evidence that, unlike traditional financial markets, cryptocurrency volatility is not associated with market downturns. Observers also noted that, after gaining widespread attention and with many traders entering the market, the off-chain trading activity and risk evaluation have become more decoupled from on-chain activity.

How much is APT token worth?

Today’s Aptos price is $7.76 with a 24-hour trading volume of $85,072,617. Aptos is down 0.55% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #33, with a live market cap of $1,554,431,686. It has a circulating supply of 200,360,319 APT coins and the max. supply is not available.

Aptos Price Analysis

APT price analysis shows bears dominating the long-term market. Short-term, the market will recover briefly.

Aptos broke below the $8.54 support level and registered a new monthly low.

MACD and William Alligator trendlines indicate increasing price momentum to the downside.

Aptos registered its best performance in January and February 2023, with its price rising above $16.0. The coin has today lost over 50% of its value from the year’s high and continues to trend lower despite significant partnerships.

APT price analysis 1-day chart: APT/ USD set to drop further

APTOS’s daily price chart shows APT has traded south since mid-April. The William alligator trendlines show a short consolidation on 5th June after the price briefly corrected to $9.24, after which the price resumed downward.

The MACD indicators show increasing price momentum downwards, with the MACD line about to break below the signal line. The 14-day RSI is at 45.17, suggesting zero signs of a price reversal.

APT/USD 4-hour price chart: Aptos hits a new monthly low

The 4-hour chart confirms that bears control Apto’s price movement. The sharp price drop pushed Aptos below the $8.54 support level to a new monthly low of $7.54. The last three green candles indicate a brief recovery away from oversold territory.

What to expect from APT price analysis next?

Aptos broke a crucial support level; the move will likely lower the price as it seeks new support. The 1-day chart indicates that market sentiment towards Aptos will be bearish for the long term despite the brief price recovery.

Aptos Price Prediction 2023 -2032

Aptos Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Aptos Price Prediction 2023

In our 2023 Aptos APT price prediction, we anticipate a minimum trading price of $9.26 and an average value of $9.65 for the token.

With several scheduled ecosystem upgrades, we expect Aptos APT to experience a surge in value and reach a maximum price of $10.85.

Aptos Price Prediction 2024

According to our Aptos APT price prediction for 2024, we expect a minimum price of $13.64 and an average price of $14.02. However, If APTOS APT’s growth trajectory persists, we predict its value could reach as high as $16.54 at its peak.

Aptos Price Prediction 2025

According to our Aptos APT price prediction for 2025, the minimum price of APT will be $19.04, while the average price will be around $19.60. There is potential for significant growth in the value of APTOS APT during this period, with the token possibly reaching a maximum price of $22.97 by the end of 2025.

APTOS Price Prediction 2026

According to price prediction for 2026, we expect the minimum price of the coin to be $27.15 and an average predicted value of $27.93. We expect APT’s price to surge to a maximum level of $33.20 by 2026.

Aptos Price Prediction 2027

Our Aptos price prediction 2027 is a minimum value of $40.26, with an average trading price of $41.38. Based on the Aptos APT price prediction for 2027, the price could reach a maximum of $47.65 during the year.

Aptos Price Prediction 2028

Based on our APTOS APT price prediction for 2028, the APT token is anticipated to experience a bullish trend with a predicted floor price of $56.17 and an average trading value of $57.83. The highest possible price for 2028 is estimated to reach $70.49.

Aptos Price Prediction 2029

Our Aptos APT price prediction for 2029 suggests that the minimum price level could be $82.54. The APT token will experience significant growth, with a maximum potential price value of $95.95 and an average projected value of $84.85.

Aptos Price Prediction 2030

According to our Aptos APT price prediction for 2030, the cryptocurrency’s value may drop to a low of $121.09 by year-end. However, we expect the average trading price to be $124.49 and the maximum estimated price to reach as high as $144.20.

Aptos Price Prediction 2031

Based on our Aptos APT price prediction for 2031, the minimum price of APT will be approximately $166.08, while the average price will be around $172.30. The maximum estimated value for APT in 2031 will reach $210.55.

Aptos Price Prediction 2032

According to our Aptos APT price prediction for 2032, the APT coin will increase steadily. However, the minimum price of the coin will be $246.63. The average trading price is estimated to be $255.25 indicating steady growth. The maximum estimated price of Aptos for 2032 is $292.82, showing a potential surge in price.

Aptos Price Predictions by Walletinvestor

Wallet Investor uses Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to forecast the Apt price forecast. The platform indicates Aptos’s past performance index rating as B+; it adds that APT would make an awesome one-year investment. The expected average price in 2024 will be $17.293. Aptos’s return on investment (ROI) will be 123.4% in 2024; in 2025, it will be 235%; in 2026, it will be 345.5%. According to the technical analysis, the APTOS price bull trend continues over the entire period.

Aptos Price Predictions by CryptoPredictions

The site scans a coin’s exchange rates and other historical market data and uses these data to provide APT coin price prediction.

Their APTOS price forecast 2023 is $8.259 in July and $7.934 in December.

In 2024, APT will trade at an average price of $7.667 in January and $11.496 in December. In 2025, APT will sell at an average price of $12.0532 in January and $16.557 in December.

Aptos Price Predictions by Digitalcoinprice

APTOS will be on a bullish trend from 2023 to 2032; the maximum value of APT for the entire duration will be $150.79. In 2024 it will trade at a mean price of $18.37. It will reach a maximum price of $20.15 and a minimum of $16.72. In 2025, it will trade at a mean price of $26.65. It will reach a maximum price of $28.05 and a minimum of $22.98. In 2032, it will trade at a mean price of $149.00. It will reach a maximum price of $150.79 and a minimum of $146.04.

Aptos Predictions By Industry Experts

Altcoin Doctor’s latest price analysis on Aptos is super bullish. The analyst bases his predictions on Bitcoins’ Halving, characterized by bullish price movements in the cryptocurrency market. The next halving will occur in April 2024; the analyst places Aptos at $423 in one year using the Fibonacci retracement indicator. The analyst, however, confesses that the prediction is limited due to Apotos’s little historical information.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82ESfrV4J6w

Aptos Overview

In 2022, layer-one protocols such as Ethereum, Solana, BNB Smart Chain, and Avalanche were hot topics, as the astronomical rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) exposed the limitations of many blockchains struggling to handle mainstream adoption.

Before Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (The Merge), network congestion and sky-high transaction fees were prevalent, leading to the belief that only whales could take part in multiple DeFi initiatives on the platform.

Solana, though touted as a high-throughput chain capable of processing thousands of transactions per second (TPS), faced its own challenges, with multiple outages rendering the network unusable.

To solve these issues, a new player emerged, which is the Aptos Blockchain. Dubbed by many as “the Solana Killer,” Aptos is a “scalable, safe, reliable, and upgradable” network that has been in development for over three years. With the recent launch of its mainnet, Aptos aims to revolutionize the blockchain space, offering a seamless and robust platform for users and developers alike.

Aptos Price History

Aptos raised $200 million in March 2022 in a seed round led by the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Other crypto heavyweights like Multicoin Capital and Tiger Global participated in the funding round. In July of the same year, the startup raised another $150 million in a Series A round led by Jump Crypto and Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Ventures.

Two months later, Binance Labs invested an undisclosed amount in Aptos, bringing its valuation to $4 billion. The blockchain launched its mainnet on 12 October 2022.

Aptos’s price reached an all-time high on 30th January 2023 at $19.90. On that day, Aptos pumped by over 25% in 24 hours; the hike was likely due to the blockchain’s non-fungible token market. Collections such as Aptos Monkeys and Aptomingos had attracted tens.

Aptos registered its all-time low on 29th December 2022 at $3.087

Recent News About Aptos

Aptos (APT) has recently partnered with Mastercard to advance payment systems. They plan to develop a Mastercard Crypto Credential, an on-chain framework for identity and verification. This identity framework will enable the creation of various applications, including those for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), payments, and ticketing. Aptos aims to support the growth of these sectors in the crypto industry, with Aptos Labs playing a pivotal role in developing innovative tools for trust, security, identity, and verification.

More on the Aptos Network

What Is Aptos Blockchain?

Aptos, the innovative layer1 blockchain, is built upon the Move programming language and can be considered the spiritual successor to Meta’s now-defunct Diem blockchain project.

Centered on scalability, reliability, safety, and upgradeability, Aptos aims to bring ground-breaking concepts to the layer 1 space, featuring novel consensus mechanisms, performance optimization, system security, and smart contract designs.

With a vision to recreate the cloud infrastructure that powers web2 in a decentralized manner, Aptos strives to establish a comprehensive blockchain solution that paves the way for rapid mainstream adoption of web3. Concurrently, the project is committed to accelerating a dApp ecosystem that addresses real-world challenges.

Marking its genesis on Oct. 12, 2022, Aptos quickly followed up with the launch of its blockchain mainnet, dubbed “Aptos Autumn,” on Oct. 17.

Aptos has successfully captured the attention of investors, securing millions of dollars in funding thus far. In July 2022, the project raised a remarkable $150 million in a Series A round led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto. Prior to that, Aptos attracted $200 million from prominent venture capital firms such as Tiger Global, Multicoin Capital, and a16z, among others.

Further boosting its momentum, Binance Labs revealed in September that it would make a follow-on investment in Aptos as part of its strategic investment program. This announcement propelled Aptos’ valuation to an impressive $4 billion, showcasing the project’s immense potential and strong backing from industry giants.

Founders Behind Aptos Ecosystem

Aptos was brought to life by Aptos Labs, a company co-founded by Mo Shaikh (CEO) and Avery Ching (CTO). Both Shaikh and Ching are former Meta employees with years of experience as senior developers and engineers in the blockchain industry under their belts.

Aptos Labs boasts a diverse and experienced team of skilled designers, engineers, researchers, and strategists working together to drive the project forward.

A significant factor contributing to the buzz surrounding the Aptos crypto project is its intriguing history. While Aptos is an independent blockchain with its unique vision and technology, it has roots in Meta’s discontinued Diem blockchain initiative. In fact, a substantial portion of the Aptos team was directly involved in the creation, design, and development of Diem, adding to the project’s interesting narrative.

How Does the Aptos Blockchain Work?

PoS with advanced BFT consensus

Aptos is a robust proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain that employs a sophisticated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) consensus mechanism, working in tandem with a group of validators responsible for receiving, processing, and validating transactions.

Holders of APT tokens can stake their tokens with validators, which in turn grants each validator a consensus voting weight proportional to the number of tokens staked in their custody. Validators can then utilize their voting weight to actively participate in the consensus process and governance of the blockchain.

Light and full node clients

Aptos categorizes its clients into two distinct groups — full node clients and light clients.

Full node clients maintain a complete copy of the Aptos transaction ledger, while light clients store a streamlined version of the same. Both types of clients communicate with validators to inquire about the ledger’s history and current state before submitting transactions to be appended to the ledger.

image 577

Move programming language

Aptos’ whitepaper states that it employs the Move programming language’s object model to depict the state of its ledger. Move, a relatively new programmable platform for blockchains, smart contracts, and other applications, was initially developed for Facebook (now Meta) for its discontinued crypto/blockchain projects, Libra and Diem.

The Aptos team asserts that Move’s advanced smart contract language is ideal for facilitating swift and secure transactions. Move simplifies the auditing and analysis of the blockchain and smart contracts that utilize it.

Parallel transaction processing

The Aptos blockchain supports parallel transaction processing, which is essential for achieving high scalability and throughput. By optimizing a multi-threaded, in-memory parallel engine using BlockSTM, it can deliver over 160,000 non-trivial Move transactions per second.

The entire underlying infrastructure is designed for complex atomic transactions, ensuring transaction viability protection. Each transaction is fully completed or doesn’t occur at all. This approach enables secure peer-to-peer trustless transactions with no intermediary.

Solana Vs. Aptos

Solana currently stands as one of the top-performing layer 1 blockchains in the market. In terms of speed, Aptos is on par with Solana, as both blockchains utilize engines capable of executing parallel computations. However, Solana’s reliability has been called into question due to its recurring network issues.

Aptos has an advantage when it comes to reliability due to its redundancy measures. The Aptos network incorporates redundancy, making it significantly less susceptible to failures. The mechanism works as follows: the Aptos blockchain synchronizes all its nodes with neighboring nodes and leader nodes. If a leader node encounters a failure, another node steps in to maintain the network’s functionality and uptime.

In summary, Aptos seems to present a more dependable alternative. However, it is still relatively new and must maintain its exceptional performance over time to surpass Solana.

The Aptos Token (APT)

The Aptos token (APT) serves as the native cryptocurrency within the Aptos ecosystem. At one point, the project faced controversy when it planned to launch the Aptos token without providing any public information—no details on total supply, distribution, or even a general roadmap. However, after receiving backlash from the community, the Aptos team made amends and shared most of the necessary details through a blog post.

image 579

The Mainnet officially launched on October 12, 2022, with an initial token supply of 1 billion. APT features eight digits of precision, and each minimal unit is referred to as an Octa.

Category Initial distribution Community 51.02% Core contributors 19% Foundation 16.5% Investors 13.48%

Latest Developments In the Aptos Network

Aptos, a Layer 1 blockchain, has unveiled a delegated staking feature designed to make staking on its network more user-friendly, as announced in a Thursday blog post. The new feature enables users to earn staking rewards without the need to operate nodes themselves. It reduces the amount of the blockchain’s native token, Aptos (APT), required for participating in staking. Now, users can stake their tokens with the blockchain by holding only 11 APT, valued at approximately $169 at the time of publication.

Introducing Aptos ‘Delegated Staking’—a new feature on Aptos that makes staking more accessible and user-friendly.



Users can now delegate their staking power to a trusted network validator and earn rewards as an individual—providing options outside of the previous threshold. pic.twitter.com/wF07fXlDbU — Aptos (@Aptos_Network) April 20, 2023

Delegated staking allows users to rely on a trusted validator to stake on their behalf. This approach enables token holders to benefit from locking up their cryptocurrency for set periods without the need for specialized hardware or incurring fees to verify blockchain transactions.

Conclusion

Since its inception, Aptos appears to have successfully integrated various projects associated with Libra and Diem into its ecosystem. This is a promising development, as it expands the ecosystem’s reach and potential for growth.

Furthermore, the project has gained momentum following the launch of its testnets. Based on initial community feedback, the network has achieved significantly higher TPS and time-to-finality rates compared to its competitors.

With its current trajectory of 160,000 TPS and sub-second transaction times, the Aptos crypto project holds the potential to surpass many of its rivals in the long run, provided it continues on this path. However, it is advised to do your own research and conduct good investment advice before investing in the volatile crypto market.