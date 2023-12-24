PEPE Price Prediction: Will Pepe Coin Dominate Dogecoin And Shiba Inu In 2024?

PEPE Price Predictions 2023-2032

Meme coins are renowned in the cryptocurrency market for boosting investor morale, particularly during periods of market turbulence or stagnation. For enthusiasts of meme coins, the newly-introduced “PEPE” coin is one not to be overlooked. It has established a remarkable benchmark, experiencing an extraordinary surge of nearly 7,000% since its debut in April 2023.

Memecoins, themed after popular memes, exemplify this trend, with Pepecoin being a prime example. Pepecoin drew inspiration from the “Pepe the Frog” meme, originally featured in Matt Furie’s comic “Boy’s Club.” The initial market dynamics of Pepecoin were significantly influenced by frog-themed memes propagated by its creators and supporters on social platforms.

Pepecoin demonstrates how crypto communities can unite around cultural symbols, often overlooking the underlying economic fundamentals of the asset. It follows in the footsteps of dog-themed meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Dogecoin gained prominence with backing from billionaire Elon Musk, achieving a market capitalization of $10 billion. Shiba Inu, meanwhile, boasts a market cap exceeding $5 billion. Pepecoin, by contrast, currently holds a more modest market cap of around $464 million, which is far less than its peak value of $1.5 billion in May 2023.

Following its remarkable bull run, the well-known meme coin Pepe has recently experienced a slowdown. However, even with this downturn, large investors are still actively acquiring PEPE. This raises an important consideration: is investing in Pepe a worthwhile decision? Can it surpass the dominance of leading meme coins, including Shiba Inu and Dogecoin?

How Much is Pepe Coin Worth Today?

The current price of Pepe today stands at $0.00000145, with a 24-hour trading volume of $45.06M. It has a current market cap of $484.23M and holds a market dominance of 0.03%. The PEPE price has seen a 1.46% decrease in the last 24 hours.

Pepe Coin achieved its peak on May 5, 2023, reaching the highest price paid of $0.000004408. The record lowest price for Pepe Coin is not specified, but it hit a cycle low at $0.0000006088 following its all-time high. Conversely, the highest price Pepe Coin attained since its last cycle low was $0.051455, marking the cycle high. Talking about how many pepe coins there are, the amount is currently at 417.5 trillion, which is the current circulating supply.

TL; DR Breakdown

PEPE price analysis shows that Pepe coin initiated a selling demand after facing rejection near the high of $0.0000016

Resistance for Pepe is present at $0.000001598

Support for PEPE/USDT is present at $0.000001397

The PEPE price analysis for 24 December confirms that bears flashed a selling pressure as the PEPE price witnessed a rejection near $0.0000016. Currently, the PEPE price is experiencing a bearish concern as it hovers around crucial consolidated range.

Pepe Coin price analysis 1-day chart: PEPE lost buyers’ support near $0.0000016

Analyzing the daily price chart of Pepe coin, Pepe’s price is witnessing high selling demand as the price witnessed a rejection from the peak of $0.0000016. Currently, PEPE price brings bearish concerns as a steep collapse is on the edge with the price trading around crucial support line. The 24-hour volume has declined to $11.7 million, showing a decreased interest in trading activity today. Pepe’s price is trading at $0.00000145, decreasing by over 1.4% in the last 24 hours.

The RSI-14 trend line has declined from its previous level and currently trades near the midline at level 54, hinting that buyers are losing momentum. The SMA-14 level suggests volatility in the next few hours.

PEPE/USDT 4-hour price chart: Bears aim for a correction below EMA20

The 4-hour Pepe price chart suggests that bears are increasing their domination near the immediate support line as PEPE price tumbles at moving averages. Currently, they are attempting further decline as PEPE gains confidence for a correction below EMA20 trend line.

The BoP indicator is trading in a negative region at 0.18, showing that short-term sellers are taking a chance to accelerate a downward trend.

Additionally, the MACD trend line has formed minor bearish candles below the signal line, and the indicator attempts a negative momentum, strengthening short-position holders’ confidence.

What to expect from PEPE price analysis next?

The hourly price chart confirms that Pepe attempts to drop below the immediate support line; however, bulls are eyeing a further recovery rally in the upcoming hours. If Pepe’s price successfully holds its momentum above $0.000001598, it will fuel a bullish rally to $0.000001755.

If bulls fail to initiate a surge, Pepe price may drop below the immediate support line at $0.000001397, which may begin a bearish trend to $0.000001189.

Recent News

Pepe Burns $5.5 Million: In October, Pepe saw a burning of 6.9 trillion tokens. This move, which reduces the total supply, has diminished concerns about the team’s large token holdings, now worth $3.72 million. Following this, new advisors were brought on to strategize the use of the remaining tokens for partnerships and marketing. This development comes after a recent incident where several developers allegedly made unauthorized transfers of Pepe tokens.

Pepe Rug Pull: Pepe Coin is embroiled in controversy, with claims of it being a scam emerging on social media. An anonymous developer from the team accused three members of stealing 16 trillion tokens, about 60% of the total supply, from Pepe’s multi-signature wallet and selling them on exchanges, citing internal strife and greed as the cause of the issue.

Pepe Price Predictions 2023-2032

Price Prediction By Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum ($) Average ($) Maximum ($) 2023 0.00000101 0.00000103 0.00000102 2024 0.00000201 0.00000203 0.00000202 2025 0.00000204 0.00000205 0.00000301 2026 0.00000302 0.00000303 0.00000401 2027 0.00000501 0.00000502 0.00000602 2028 0.00000701 0.00000702 0.00000801 2029 0.00001001 0.00001102 0.00001201 2030 0.00001501 0.00001602 0.00001801 2031 0.00002201 0.00002302 0.00002701 2032 0.00003201 0.00003302 0.00004001

Pepe Price Prediction 2023

According to our deep technical analysis of past price data of PEPE, in 2023, the price of Pepe is forecasted to be at around a minimum value of $0.00000101. The Pepe price value can reach a maximum of $0.00000102 with an average trading value of $0.00000103.

Pepe Price Prediction 2024

Pepe’s price is forecast to reach the lowest possible level of $0.00000201 in 2024. As per our findings, the PEPE price could reach the maximum possible level of $0.00000202 with an average forecast price of $0.00000203.

PEPE Price Forecast for 2025

The price of Pepe is predicted to reach a minimum value of $0.00000204 in 2025. The Pepe price could reach a maximum value of $0.00000301 with an average trading price of $0.00000205 throughout 2025.

Pepe Price Prediction 2026

According to our deep technical analysis of past price data of PEPE, in 2026, the price of Pepe is predicted to reach a minimum level of $0.00000302. The PEPE price can reach a maximum level of $0.00000401 with an average trading price of 0.00000303 in USD price.

Pepe Price Prediction 2027

As per the forecast price and technical analysis, in 2027, the price of Pepe is predicted to reach a minimum level of $0.00000501. The PEPE price can reach a maximum level of $0.00000602 with an average trading price of $0.00000502.

Pepe Price Prediction 2028

As per the forecast and technical analysis, in 2028, the price of Pepe is expected to reach a minimum price value of $0.00000701. The PEPE price can reach a maximum price value of $0.00000801 with an average value of $0.00000702.

Pepe Price Prediction 2029

The price of Pepe is predicted to reach a minimum value of $0.00001001 in 2029. The Pepe price could reach a maximum value of $0.00001201 with an average trading price of $0.00001102 throughout 2029.

Pepe Price Forecast 2030

Pepe’s price is forecast to reach the lowest possible level of $0.00001501 in 2030. As per our findings, the PEPE price could reach the maximum possible level of $0.00001801 with an average forecast price of $0.00001602.

Pepe (PEPE) Price Prediction 2031

The price of 1 Pepe is expected to reach a minimum level of $0.00002201 in 2031. The PEPE price can reach a maximum level of $0.00002701 with an average price of $0.00002302 throughout 2031.

Pepe Price Prediction 2032

The price of Pepe is predicted to reach a minimum level of $0.00003201 in 2032. The Pepe price can reach a maximum level of $0.00004001 with an average price of $0.00003302 throughout 2032.

Pepe Price Prediction By Coincodex

According to Coincodex’s current Pepe Coin price prediction, the value of Pepe Coin is expected to decrease by -7.11%, reaching $0.051043 by December 7, 2023. Coincodex’s technical indicators suggest a bullish current sentiment, with the Fear & Greed Index indicating 74 (Greed). Pepe Coin has experienced 15/30 (50%) green days and exhibited 5.70% price volatility in the last 30 days.

Based on Coincodex’s forecast, this is considered a favorable time to invest in Pepe Coin. Taking into account the historical price trends of Pepe Coin and BTC halving cycles, Coincodex estimates the yearly low for Pepe Coin in 2024 to be around $0.069800. Furthermore, Pepe Coin’s price is anticipated to reach a high of $0.052552 in the next year.

Pepe Price Forecast By Digital Coin Price

According to the forecast data analysis by Digital Coin Price, the price of PEPE coins is projected to surpass the level of $0.00000257 in 2024. By the end of the year, Pepe is anticipated to reach a minimum value of $0.00000241. Additionally, the PEPE price has the potential to achieve a maximum level of $0.00000260.

Further, in 2032, Digital Coin Price’s analysis expects the price of PEPE to exceed $0.0000218. By the year’s end, Pepe is predicted to attain a minimum value of $0.0000214, with a possibility of reaching a maximum level of $0.0000220.

Pepe Price Target By Changelly

Following Changelly‘s analysis of Pepe’s historical prices, it is projected that in 2024, the minimum price of Pepe could be approximately $0.000000997. The maximum PEPE price for the same year is anticipated to be around $0.00000145, with an average trading price expected to be $0.00000191.

Changelly’s analysts have also provided their predictions for the year 2032, indicating a potential maximum PEPE price of $0.000040. However, the price might experience a decline to around $0.000032, leading to an anticipated average trading price of $0.000033.

Pepe Coin: A Quick Overview

The official Twitter account of PEPE coin brands it as the “most memeable memecoin ever,” playfully noting that it’s time for a change from the dog-themed meme coin era, like the once-famed Dogecoin. PEPE made its debut on April 17 with modest initial attention. It draws its theme from the Pepe the Frog meme, created by Matt Furie in 2005, which has been linked to various trends, including the alt-right movement. Despite its thematic roots, PEPE has no formal affiliation with Furie or the original cartoon character. Additional features that underscore PEPE’s memecoin status include its total supply of 420 million tokens, a nod to the 4/20 date celebrated in cannabis culture. Analysts call PEPE coin a ‘meme takeover.’

For context, Dogecoin (DOGE) required nearly four years to exceed a market capitalization of $1 billion. In stark contrast, Pepe Coin achieved this milestone within just three weeks of its introduction. Despite the significant price fluctuations of $PEPE since that time, the count of individual investors remains notably high.

The official website of Pepe Coin states that $PEPE holds no inherent value and does not promise any financial return. However, unofficially, it’s noteworthy that over a hundred thousand investors have acquired $PEPE through Binance and other major cryptocurrency exchanges.

PEPE’s Project Changes

In August 2023, the Pepe Coin community was alarmed by the unexpected transfer of 16 trillion $PEPE tokens (valued at approximately $15 million USD) from the project’s multi-signature wallet to various centralized exchanges.

This incident, once reported in the media, led to a substantial decline in the meme coin’s value. Concerns about the future of $PEPE were voiced by community members across social media platforms.

In an attempt to clarify the situation, a representative with access to the project’s official communication account provided an explanation for these mysterious transfers. This was presumably aimed at reassuring the community. Contrarily, the statement only heightened concerns.

The explanation revealed that disgruntled developers from the Pepe Coin team were behind the unauthorized access and transfer of tokens from the multi-signature wallet, purportedly under the guise of “updating” the wallet. These developers had since parted ways with the project.

The individual managing the project’s communication account categorically labeled these former developers as culprits, accusing them of theft and subsequent sale of the stolen tokens.

Throughout September, the value of Pepe Coin continued its downward trend despite assurances that the tokens in the multi-signature wallet were secure and being managed by an individual committed to the welfare of the community and the remaining $PEPE tokens.

In October, a significant development was announced via the official Pepe Coin communication account. They introduced a new advisory team to lead the project. The announcement also included the news that 6.9 trillion $PEPE tokens, equivalent to about $6,000,000, had been burned, effectively reducing the total available supply of the project.

This action of burning tokens, combined with the news of the new advisory team, sent a positive message to investors about the ongoing development and management of the project. Consequently, these developments contributed to an increase in the price of $PEPE.

How Does Pepe Coin Work?

The PEPE coin was informally created as a nod to the widely recognized internet meme “PEPE the Frog,” which became popular in the early 2000s. It lacks a structured team or a defined development roadmap.

Despite its absence of fundamental backing, PEPE swiftly ascended into the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, reaching the 70th position on CoinMarketCap within just two weeks of its inception. PEPE coin commenced trading on April 15, 2023, at approximately $0.000000001 per coin, and at the time of this writing, its value stands at $0.000001116 per coin.

The official website of the PEPE coin candidly states, “PEPE is a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. There is no formal team or roadmap. The coin is completely useless and for entertainment purposes only.”

Contrary to this statement, PEPE was designed to leverage the meme coin craze, similar to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and others. Its primary distinction lies in its thematic inspiration; while Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are dog-themed, PEPE is frog-themed.

PEPE Coin incorporates a deflationary mechanism where a small fraction of tokens is burned with each transaction. This approach aims to create scarcity and potentially enhance the value of the remaining tokens over time.

Additionally, PEPE uses a redistribution model, where a part of each transaction is allocated among existing token holders. This strategy is intended to foster user engagement and encourage long-term investment in the coin.

Pepe Price Forecast: Price History

The origins of PEPE coin remain shrouded in mystery. Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, it didn’t employ common methods like an initial coin offering (ICO), presale, or airdrop for token distribution. Instead, the coin’s emergence and popularity are solely attributed to the appeal of the “PEPE the Frog” meme among potential investors.

It’s important to note that there is no known connection between PEPE coin and Matt Furie, the original creator of the “PEPE the Frog” meme. The identities of PEPE coin’s creators are still undisclosed, with the only known fact being its launch around mid-April 2023.

Details regarding the team behind PEPE are sparse. However, despite the lack of clear information about its creators, PEPE has garnered significant attention on social media platforms like Twitter and Telegram. This visibility has rapidly cultivated a community around the meme coin.

Pepe coin quickly gained attention shortly after its discreet launch in mid-April, with its first notable activity on Etherscan recorded on April 18.

The coin’s value surged dramatically right from the start, jumping from $0.00000006036 to $0.0000004002 within the first three days, a remarkable 563% increase. This rapid growth sparked discussions about Pepe’s potential as a top meme coin.

Following a brief period of price correction and stabilization, Pepe’s value began a significant ascent on April 30, soaring 214% in just two days to reach a new all-time high. This surge was attributed by Binance to large-scale buying by major investors.

Pepe’s momentum continued, with the meme coin achieving a staggering market capitalization of $1.8 billion and an all-time high price of $0.000004354. This peak coincided with Binance’s announcement on May 5 that it would list Pepe.

However, this upward trend was short-lived, as early investors quickly began taking profits, leading to a downward price trend. After reaching its all-time high, the volatility of Pepe significantly decreased, with both buying and selling pressures appearing to diminish.

The token experienced a significant sell-off on August 24th and 25th, 2023, losing nearly 27% of its value. According to a statement on Pepe’s official communication channel, this drop was due to a malicious team member who misappropriated and sold funds from the Pepe multi-signature wallet.

On October 19th, in tandem with Bitcoin’s late-2023 rally, Pepe also experienced a resurgence. The coin burned 1.6% of its total supply, totalling 6.9 trillion tokens. This action helped Pepe break out of its long-standing downward trend, climbing 104% in eight days and surpassing the $0.000001 mark again. Since then, the coin has been trading relatively steadily, yet to retest the crucial support level of $0.000001.

More On Pepe Coin

Pepe Coin Vs. Pepe 2.0

Pepecoin (PEPE) witnessed an exceptional surge in the meme cryptocurrency market, recording an increase of over 35,000% within its first three months.

The token’s viability hinged mostly on speculation within social media circles, suggesting that a touch of real-world application might have been beneficial. The launch of a derivative platform, PEPE 2.0, which shared the limelight with the original $PEPE, resulted in a shift in investor interest. While Pepecoin ($PEPE) experienced its first-ever four-day consecutive loss, PEPE 2.0 saw a price increase over the same weekend.

PEPE 2.0 emerged in June as a spin-off from the original Pepecoin (PEPE) platform, about three months after $PEPE’s debut. It was created by some $PEPE investors aiming to replicate the initial success of $PEPE, but with improvements to address perceived shortcomings of the original token. The launch of PEPE 2.0 attracted significant investor attention, leading to a roughly 1,000% increase in its value within ten days, seemingly at the expense of the original Pepecoin (PEPE).

In contrast to Pepecoin (PEPE), PEPE 2.0 incorporates a 1% transaction tax intended to fund development initiatives for the platform. According to official statements, PEPE 2.0 is designed to incentivize token holders and foster a sustainable ecosystem. The developers have also renounced the smart contract address, demonstrating their commitment to the platform’s security and integrity.

What Influences The Price Of Pepe?

Several key factors contributed to Pepe’s significant price surge, and they could continue to influence its value in the future. Here are the main ones:

Exchange Listings: Pepe’s value soared following its listing on the Binance exchange. It’s now traded on various top-tier exchanges. A potential listing on another high-profile exchange like Coinbase could lead to another price hike. Meme Coin Narratives: Pepe spearheaded the recent meme coin trend. Its rise in value triggered similar increases in other new meme coins. In future phases of meme-coin popularity, Pepe could experience further surges. Bitcoin Halving Impact: The Bitcoin Halving, a scheduled event every four years that halves the creation of new Bitcoin, often initiates a bull market. The next Halving in April 2024 could positively impact Pepe’s price both before and after the event. Future Developments: To reach valuations like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, Pepe needs to offer more utility to its users. Announcements about Pepe’s future development could greatly affect its market value.

On the flip side, if Pepe continues to function solely as a meme coin without added utility, it might struggle to sustain demand, potentially leading to a decline in its price over time.

Best Place To Buy PEPE

Since its 2023 release, Pepe has been featured on several leading crypto exchanges, with Binance being a notable inclusion. Binance distinguishes itself with its competitive fee structure, diverse features, and a range of payment options.

If you’re interested in joining the trend and investing in PEPE coin, here are the steps to purchase it through cryptocurrency exchanges where it’s available:

Account Creation and Verification: Register for an account on the exchange’s website or app. Complete the identity verification process. Existing Account Login: If you already have an account on the exchange, simply log in using your existing credentials. Buying Crypto: Navigate to the “Buy Crypto” section on the exchange’s website. This will display the available options in your region. At this point, you might consider purchasing a stablecoin first, which can then be traded for PEPE. Payment Method: Complete the purchase of PEPE using your preferred payment method, such as a bank credit or debit card, bank deposit, or a peer-to-peer (P2P) service. Storing PEPE: Once you have purchased PEPE, you have the option to store it in your personal cryptocurrency wallet or keep it in your account on the exchange.

Is the Pepe Hype Over?

Pepe, a meme coin with a dedicated community, has seen its hype diminish recently as investors shift their focus to utility tokens. However, market trends are often cyclical, with liquidity fluctuating between different types of investments.

Aware of these trends, the meme coin sector anticipates future developments like exchange listings and ecosystem enhancements, potentially increasing Pepe’s value and sparking long-term interest.

Remarkably, Pepe soared to a $1.8 billion market cap during its peak but now sits at $477 million despite lacking inherent utility. This speculative nature renders it a high-risk investment.

The rapid growth of Pepe Coin has led to the emergence of numerous variants, attracting investors who are either seeking alternatives or hoping to capitalize on these new coins early, much like they did with Pepe.

Considering these dynamics, it’s premature to declare the end of Pepe’s popularity. In the next bull market, Pepe might align with broader market trends and possibly enhance its value through strategic updates.

Conclusion

The frog-themed meme coin PEPE, rapidly gaining popularity in the cryptocurrency market, has been a boon for its early adopters, offering substantial profits. It has even surpassed established meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, attracting a mix of criticism and a strong fanbase. This surge is evident in its increasing holder base, trading volume, and social media footprint, leading to speculation about its future growth.

However, PEPE’s foundation lacks solidity and intrinsic value, traits typical of meme coins, casting doubt on the longevity of its current success. Its future, like that of other meme coins, remains highly speculative in the volatile crypto market.

Historically, the crypto industry has seen a few “rags-to-riches” stories with cultural phenomena like meme coins. Only a couple, namely DOGE and SHIB, have maintained their value in bear markets and performed well as investments. PEpeCoin may be emerging as the third notable example in this trend, but it’s too early to predict the long-term viability of meme coins.

For meme coins like PepeCoin to be considered a stable asset class, they must endure through various Bitcoin cycles, achieve significant milestones, such as reaching a $1 trillion market cap, and form substantial, culture-driven ecosystems within the crypto world. Until such achievements are realized, meme coins, including PEPE, remain on the speculative fringe of the crypto ecosystem.