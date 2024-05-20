SNX PRICE PREDICTION 2024-2030: IS SNX A GOOD INVESTMENT?

Key Takeaways

The average Cryptopolitan SNX price prediction for 2024 is $3.53.

In 2025, it will range between $4.91 and $5.83, with an average price of $5.09.

In 2030, it will range between $31.41 and $37.72, with an average price of $32.39.

At press time, SNX was up 466% from its initial listing price of $0.46 and down 91% from its all-time high. These statistics are evidence of SNX’s highly volatile nature. Looking into the predictions, SNX will trend higher.



SNX is the native token for the Synthetix Network and is used for governance. It is listed on top exchanges like Binance, Uniswap, Coinbase, OKX, and Bybit. Synthetic is a decentralized protocol that allows you to create and transact synthetic tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

Is SNX a good investment? Will it go up? Where will it be in five years? Our Cryptopolitan Price Prediction 2025-2030 answers these questions and more.

Overview

Cryptocurrency Synthetix Abbreviation SNX Current Price $2.58 Market Cap $844,886,327 Trading Volume $22,586,150 Circulating Supply 327,769,196 All-time High $28.77, on Feb 14, 2021 All-time Low $0.03258, on Jan 5,2019 24-hour High $2.66 24-hour Low $2.52

SNX Price Prediction: Technical Analysis

Metric Value Volatility (30-day Variation) 7.10% 50-day SMA $3.13 200-day SMA $3.45 Sentiment Bearish Fear & Greed Index 70 (Greed) Green Days 13/30 (43%)

Synthetix Price Analysis: SNX in Consolidation

TL: DR

SNX is range-bound with support at $2.358.

In the short term, SNX will drop lower.



SNX/USD 1-day Chart: SNX remains range bound this month

SNX is trending neutral in current areas, with its relative strength index (RSI) at 38.30. It has registered positive momentum throughout the month but failed to break above the 78.60% Fibonacci. The situation has forced SNX to remain range-bound with support at $2.358, the lowest registered this year.

SNX/USD 1-day Chart. Source TradingView

SNX/USD 4-hour Chart: SNX Black Crows Formation

Three black crows are repeated on the 4-hour chart, signaling growing selling pressure that forces a coin to drop lower. The latest formation also forms red candles, signaling a lower potential drop. The RSI is neutral, while the momentum is bearish.

SNX/USD 4-hour Chart. Source TradingView

SNX Technical Indicators

Daily Simple Moving Average

Period Value ($) Action SMA 3 2.80 SELL SMA 5 2.71 SELL SMA 10 2.63 SELL SMA 21 2.66 SELL SMA 50 3.13 SELL SMA 100 3.65 SELL SMA 200 3.45 SELL

Daily Exponential Moving Average

Period Value ($) Action EMA 3 2.67 SELL EMA 5 2.71 SELL EMA 10 2.76 SELL EMA 21 2.92 SELL EMA 50 3.31 SELL EMA 100 3.50 SELL EMA 200 3.40 SELL

What can we expect from SNX Price Analysis Next?

Per the Cryptopolitan technical indicators, the sentiment is Bearish, while the Fear and Greed Index shows Greed (70). SNX recorded 13/30 green days with 7.10% price volatility over the last 30 days. The charts indicate that it is range bound, and the coming breakout does not advantage the bulls or bears.

Is SNX a Good Investment?

The Synthetix rebranding in 2018 rejuvenated the ecosystem, which has grown continually with multiple listed synths. Despite concerns over the stability of its stablecoins, SNX, the native token is set to mark new records, as we shall explore in Cryptopolitan’s SNX price predictions from 2024 to 2030.

The Synthetix stablecoin SUSD depegged on 17 May, plunging to $0.915.

Earlier in the year, Bluechip, an independent nonprofit stablecoin assessment entity, bestowed an F on Synthetix’s sUSD and sEUR tokens.

SNX Price Prediction May 2024

SNX will break out higher after consolidating. A break above the 78.60% Fibonacci will result in a mini bull run with the next target at $3.03. It will average at $2.70 and drop to $2.30 at its lowest.

Month Potential Low ($) Potential Average ($) Potential High ($) May $2.30 $2.70 $3.03

SNX Price Prediction 2024

We anticipate more developments in the Synthetix ecosystem in the second half of 2024. While the technical indicators are bearish, a reversal to previous highs is also possible, noting that SNX is trading at its lowest this year.

SNX will trade between $2.30 and $4.08. It will average at $3.53.

Year Potential Low ($) Potential Average ($) Potential High ($) 2024 $2.30 $3.53 $4.08

SNX Price Prediction 2025 – 2030

Year Potential Low ($) Potential Average ($) Potential High ($) 2025 4.91 5.09 5.83 2026 7.21 7.46 8.61 2027 10.36 10.74 12.34 2028 14.87 15.30 18.02 2029 21.40 22.01 25.49 2030 31.41 32.39 37.72

Synthetix Price Prediction 2025

The Synthetix price forecast for 2025 is a high of $5.83. The minimum price for the year will be $4.91, and the average will be $5.09.

Synthetix Price Prediction 2026

The year 2026 will experience more bullish momentum. According to the Synthetix price prediction, it will range between $7.21 and $8.61, with an average trading price of $7.46.

SNX Price Prediction 2027

The SNX price prediction climbs even higher into 2027. According to the projections, the price of SNX will range between $10.36 and $12.54, with an average of $10.74.

SNX Price Prediction 2028

According to our SNX price prediction for 2028, we expect a maximum price of $18.02, a minimum price of $14.87, and an average price of $15.30.

SNX Price Prediction 2029

According to the SNX price prediction 2029, SNX will reach a maximum and minimum price of $25.49 and $21.40, respectively, with a year-round average of $22.01.

SNX Price Prediction 2030

The Synthetix SNX price prediction for 2030 indicates a price range of $31.41 and $37.72 and an average price of $32.29. This prediction also hinges on the global recognition and adoption of blockchain technology.

Cryptopolitan SNX Price Prediction 2025-2030

Synthetix Market Price Prediction: Analysts SNX Price Forecast

Firm 2024 2025 Changelly $4.08 $5.95 DigitalCoinPrice $5.44 $6.44 CryptoPredictions $4.37 $4.86

Cryptopolitan’s Synthetix Price Predictions

Our analysis shows that SNX has been highly volatile since its historical listing price. It remains range-bound at current levels, with predictions indicating it will break out higher.

It will achieve a high of $4.08 in the second half of 2024. In 2025, it will range between $4.91 and $5.83, with an average of $5.09. Note the predictions are not investment advice. Seek independent professional consultation or do your own research.

Synthetix Historic Price Sentiment

Kain Warwick launched Synthetix in September 2017 under Havven (HAV).

The HAV Airdrop Campaign ran between 4 and 14 February 2018 and offered two million tokens for around $1 million.

On November 30, 2018, Synthetic announced its rebranding from Havven. This included renaming its native token, HAV (Havven token), to SNX. The contract address did not change.

It registered its lowest price at $0.03258 on January 5, 2019.

Different from most mega-altcoins, SNX did not rally after launch; it consistently traded below $0.5 until the last quarter of 2019.

In 2020, it made a mega rally to $7.3. In the 2021 bull cycle, it shot higher, and on February 14, it registered its all-time high at $28.77.

It reversed to $5 in July before pumping again to $15 in September.

In the 2022 crypto winter, SNX shed most of its value as it retreated to the $2 mark by the end of the year.

In 2023, it consistently traded between $1.5 and $3 until the last quarter, when it had its break.

It rose into 2024, and in March, it reached a high of $5, just before the Bitcoin halving.



SNX/USD Price Chart. Image Source: https://coinstats.app/coins/havven/

Cryptopolitan reporting by Brian Koome.