Filecoin Price Prediction 2023-2032: What’s the future for FIL?

Filecoin Price Prediction 2023-2032

How much is Filecoin (FIL) worth?

Today’s Filecoin price today is $4.39 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $62,403,527 USD. Filecoin is down 2.36% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #31, with a live market cap of $1,872,298,023 USD. It has a circulating supply of 426,073,442 FIL coins and the max. supply is not available.

Filecoin Price Analysis

FILUSDT technical analysis on the weekly timeframe

FILUSDT weekly chart analysis reveals that the coin trades below a major resistance zone. Although the coin is clearly bearish, two possibilities exist for a short-term bullish movement.

Firstly, there is an Imbalance in price around the 4.000 level mark (represented on the chart with a green rectangle box). A rejection within that box will give a possibility for a short-term buy opportunity back to the major resistance level; on the other side, if it doesn’t hold, a drop down to zero is possible.

While the second possibility is forming a reverse head and shoulder pattern, which signifies a possible bullish move. If the right shoulder can form completely and the neckline is broken. Then the break out of the resistance zone is visible.

As a rule of thumb in trading, always follow the river’s flow. Since the overview of the coin is on bearish movement, including the daily timeframe.

On a daily timeframe, the price is currently trading below a resistance zone that started forming in June 2022, now, we can wait for a pullback to the 0.618 Fibonacci level drawn on the chart. That 0.618 Fib level also has a confluence with the price action. The yellow rectangle box signifies a supply zone that has not been tested yet.

If the price can test the supply zone without breaking it, a possible sell to the lower support at 2.500 is visible.

In a 4hours timeframe, it’s a long wait from the Daily supply zone to the current trading price.

There seems to be a visible possibility for day traders to ride on a short buy to the daily supply zone.

The little yellow box signifies a smaller supply zone tested once. If the price goes back again to test it again and maybe breaks it and the price closes above the zone on 4h. Then and only then will the short buy to the daily supply zone be visible.

Note: Always watch out for price reactions around each level before executing any trade.

Filecoin Price Prediction 2023 – 2032

Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2023 5.65 5.88 6.65 2024 8.68 8.98 10.11 2025 12,81 13.17 15.21 2026 19.17 19.70 22.59 2027 27.01 27.79 33.31 2028 38.22 39.61 46.58 2029 55.57 57.55 65.69 2030 78.91 81.21 97.21 2031 114.74 117.99 136.84 2032 167.22 173.12 198.31

Filecoin Price Prediction 2023

According to our Filecoin price prediction for 2023, the FIL token is estimated to trade at a minimum price of $5.65 and an average value of $5.88. According to our technical analysis and projection for 2023, Filecoin is expected to trade at a maximum of $6.65 if the market sentiment stays positive.

Filecoin Price Prediction 2024

The Filecoin price prediction for 2024 is a maximum price of $10.11 and an average forecast price of $8.98.The Filecoin Fil price prediction for 2024 is estimated to reach a maximum of $10.11 if the market sentiment remains positive.

Filecoin Price Prediction 2025

The Filecoin price forecast 2025 suggests that the FIL token will trade at a minimum of $12.81 and an average value of $13.17. The highest expected price for Filecoin cryptocurrency in 2025 is predicted to be $15.21.

Filecoin Price Prediction 2026

The Filecoin price prediction for 2026 estimates the price of FIL to range from a minimum of $19.17 to an average price of $19.70 and a maximum price of $22.50 if the market sentiment remains positive.

Filecoin Price Prediction 2027

In 2027, the Filecoin price forecast suggests the cryptocurrency could trade at a minimum of $27.01 and an average price of $27.79. The maximum projected price for FIL tokens in 2027 will be around $33.31, if the market sentiment remains positive.

Filecoin Price Prediction 2028

The Filecoin price forecast for 2028 is a minimum price value of $46.58. The FIL price can reach a maximum price value of $46.58, with an average value of $39.61.

Filecoin Price Prediction 2029

Our Filecoin price forecast for 2029 suggests that the Filecoin cryptocurrency could trade at a minimum price of $55.57 and an average price of $57.55, with a maximum value of up to $65.69 if the market sentiment remains positive.

Filecoin Price Prediction 2030

In 2030, our Filecoin price prediction forecasts that the FIL token will trade at a minimum of $78.91 and an average value of $81.21. If the crypto market remains positive, the highest expected price for Filecoin cryptocurrency in 2030 is around $97.21.

Filecoin Price Prediction 2031

Our Filecoin FIL price forecast for 2031 expects the FIL token to trade at a minimum value of $114.74 and an average trading value of $117.91. Filecoin is estimated to trade at $136.84, the highest price by the end of the year.

Filecoin Price Prediction 2032

In 2032, our Filecoin FIL price prediction says that Filecoin could attain a minimum price of $167.22 and an average price of $173.12, with a maximum forecast of $198.31.

Filecoin Price Prediction by DigitalCoinPrice

According to DigitalCoinPrice, Filecoin is expected to reach $9.75 maximum by 2023, with an average price of $9.09. The minimum price of the coin

DigitalCoinPrice predicts that FIL will continue to rise for the long term, reaching $23.84 by the 2028 maximum. The minimum and average price of the coin is expected to be $21.13 and

By 2030 Filecoin is expected to have a maximum price of $46.70, with an average trading price of $46.28. The minimum trading price of the coin is expected to be $43.40.

Furthermore, the coin is expected to reach a maximum price of $86.46, with an average trading price of $85.86 by 2032. The minimum price of the coin is expected to be $83.47 by that time.

Filecoin Price Prediction Wallet Investor

According to Wallet Investor, Filecoin FIL price is expected to reach $0.738 in one year. In five years, the coin is expected to devalue by 50.71%.

Filecooin Price Prediction by Coincodex

According to Coincodex, Filecoin price is expected to reach $2.89 in six months. In one year, they predict that the coin will be $6.86.

Coincodex predicts the future of Filecoin is based on tech growth. They expect the coin to reach $23.43 by 2026, if it follows the internet growth.

If it follows Google’s growth, the FIL coin is expected to reach $50.05 by 2026.

Price Prediction by Industry Experts

Despite facing difficult obstacles in the crypto market, FIL has been admired by individual and institutional investors. Discussions and analysis of FIL are still held to this day, making it a popular choice amongst those with high hopes for the coin’s ability to become a significant player in the crypto world.

Ryan Matta, a YouTube analyst, and an industry expert, predicted the coin to move above its all-time high next year and test new resistance levels. He is also bullish on the long-term price of FIL.

Filecoin Overview

Filecoin FIL Price History

Filecoin (FIL) started trading in 2017 December 2017, a short period after conducting its ICO. The trading started long before the Filecoin mainnet was released.

Between December 2017 and May 2020, FIL traded below $30. Then, starting mid-May, the Filecoin price started rising, and the bull trend continued until 01st April 2021, when it hit its highest price of $237.24.

Filecoin price history and market cap chart by Coin Market Cap

After hitting its all-time high in mid-May 2021, Filecoin took a bearish turn, which continued until mid-July when the market turned bullish again. It is important to note that the Filecoin price remained above its beginning price even during the past bearish trend.

Filecoin Recent News

The Filecoin community is proud to announce the successful launch of the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM). As of epoch 2,683,348 (or 3.14PM UTC on March 14), the Filecoin blockchain now supports smart contracts and user programmability via the Filecoin Virtual Machine, unlocking the enormous potential of an open data economy.

The launch of FVM kicks off the final step in the Filecoin Masterplan, which aims to bring large-scale computation and the ability to power web-scale apps to the world’s largest decentralized storage network.

Additionally, the launch of FVM solidifies Filecoin’s position as the Layer-1 blockchain uniquely poised to power an open data economy. Many leading web3 projects have announced plans to use, support, or integrate with FVM to upgrade their services.

More on the Filecoin Network

Filecoin is the blockchain project that incentivizes regular people to rent out their digital storage space – solving the issue of scarcity, and addressing the power imbalance between individuals and global server behemoths, in one fell swoop.

Amid the current rebound by most cryptocurrencies like Ethereum Classic, Filecoin (FIL) has become an attractive investment opportunity for most investors, especially since its current price is affordable. Let’s shine a light through crypto winter with this Filecoin Price Prediction.

We have produced several other cryptocurrency price predictions, including Cardano price prediction to help investors and traders understand the cryptocurrency market outlook, and here is a price forecast of Filecoin to help traders, as well as investors looking to buy it. Background information will also help you to understand what to expect in future Filecoin price movements.

Filecoin has 33 investors including Leon Hillmann and Lombard Street Ventures.

Here is Juan Benet’s plan for FIL

What is Filecoin (FIL)?

FIL cryptocurrency is the native cryptocurrency of the Filecoin blockchain. Filecoin (FIL) facilitates data storage, on-exchange token trading, and file retrieval within the Filecoin blockchain ecosystem. Filecoin does not have a total maximum supply since miners actively add new coins into the market every time.

For example, in the fall of 2020, 3.5 million FIL tokens were released to the Filecoin miners who participated in the so-called “Space Race” testnet phase that intended to increase the capacity of data handled by the Filecoin network by about 325 pebibytes.

What is the Filecoin blockchain?

Filecoin blockchain is an open-source distributed cloud (off-site) storage platform where participants can store important information. The project was first conceptualized in 2014 as a peer-to-peer file storage network, an Interplanetary File System (IPFS)

The project’s main net was launched in October 2020 after conducting an Initial Coin Offering that raised $205 million in 2017. The Filecoin blockchain records information sent to it by its participants, and the records can be retrieved in the future but cannot be erased since they become part of the blockchain network.

The blockchain uses the proof-of-spacetime and the proof-of-replication consensus mechanism in validating new blocks. The proof-of-replication helps ensure that the same data is not replicated in the network, while the proof-of-spacetime allows information storage for a given amount of time.

Filecoin mining

The Filecoin ecosystem has two types of miners; retrieval miners and storage miners.

The retrieval miner nodes in the Filecoin blockchain network compete to serve users (clients) with any requested data as quickly as possible. In a nutshell, they retrieve the stored information and avail it to any person who demands to view the data.

In exchange for retrieving the stored information, the retrieval miners are rewarded with FIL coins as fees. This reward encourages more nodes to want to participate in the mining.

On the other hand, the storage miners provide storage space to users for up to a specific time. Therefore, they are in constant competition for land contracts to offer storage to people needing storage space.

Once a storage miner strikes a deal with a user to offer storage space, the miner holds the client’s data and seals it. In exchange for providing clients with storage space for their information, the storage miners are rewarded with FIL fees.

The storage miners are the ones responsible for mining new Filecoin blocks. And they, in return, earn block rewards for mining the new blocks.

How does the Filecoin network work?

Unlike centralized cloud storage solutions like Cloudflare or Amazon (companies with central command centers), Filecoin offers decentralized cloud storage. Therefore, data or information stored in the Filecoin blockchain is more easily retrievable and, at the same time, hard to censor.

By being decentralized, Filecoin allows participants to be the custodians of their data, and it is easily accessible to anyone who can access the internet throughout the world.

Who is Filecoin’s founder?

The Filecoin network was founded by Juan Benet, an American computer scientist responsible for creating the Interplanetary File System (IPFS). Benet is also the founder of Protocol Labs, which he founded in 2014.

How to buy Filecoin

Filecoin is available to buy on Binance, Coinbase, Huobi Global, and many more reputable exchanges. Also, most exchanges let you swap between cryptocurrencies free of charge, making it easy to trade cryptocurrencies quickly.

Create an account with your chosen exchange. You’ll need to enter your email and create a password. You should also set up 2-factor authentication to improve your account’s security. Depending on where you live, you may need to complete identity verification before you can begin trading crypto. Some information to have ready includes your Social Security number, driver’s license, and home address.

Buy a wallet (optional). No matter which trading platform you choose, you shouldn’t store your crypto on an exchange. Cryptocurrency exchanges hold custody of their investors’ funds, making them large targets for cryptocurrency hackers. Many cryptocurrency trading platforms have been hacked in the past, presenting a real risk to crypto investors.

When you want to sell your Filecoin, you’ll need to send your coins from your cryptocurrency wallet to your exchange of choice. As long as your bank account is connected to your crypto exchange, you’ll be able to transfer your funds to and from your bank as you choose.

Where to Store Filecoin

Here are some wallets with FIL support that you might consider:

Conclusion

Based on our price pred provided, it is clear that there needs to be a consensus regarding price predictions for Filecoin (FIL). Several factors, such as project updates, technological advancements, legal status, and the cryptocurrency ecosystem, will impact its future performance. We recommend conducting your research before investing in this token (DYOR).

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.