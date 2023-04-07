HBAR Price Prediction 2023-2032: Hedera Hashgraph Soon to Retest its ATH?

HBAR Price Prediction 2023-2032

Hedera Hashgraph is a trending cryptocurrency focused on providing a sustainable, enterprise-grade blockchain. The asset has been performing extremely well recently, prompting investors everywhere to search for a Hedera Hashgraph price prediction. So that is a heads-up in crypto winter despite the doom which tends to pull everyone else connected to scandals involving cryptocurrency.

What’s the latest on the Hedera network? Hashgraph is a distributed ledger technology that has been described as an alternative to blockchains. HBAR cannot manipulate the ordering of transactions because its function is to provide fair and secure transaction ordering in a leaderless fashion. It utilizes the aBFT #hashgraph consensus algorithm.

Hedera Hashgraph has 18 investors including Boeing HorizonX Ventures and Tata Communications. Hedera Hashgraph has raised $125.5M. Betsabe Botaitis, an internationally accomplished strategist and fintech executive championing financial inclusion, has been named as a top honoree with the DealMakeHers Latina Disruptors, celebrated at a Nasdaq event in San Francisco.

Has anyone stopped to think with a lucid mind about the matter with these crypto exchanges that fell off the grid? There’s a takeaway lesson for everyone: Monitoring the flow of money moving in and out of crypto exchanges can produce valuable market insights. Particularly, what “smart money” is doing. When analyzing exchanges, the most appropriate on-chain metrics provide trading signals and insights using crypto transaction data – or, “who is sending what, where, and to whom.”

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) cryptocurrency is one of the altcoins that enjoyed a bullish trend from the beginning of 2021 to the end of March 2022. As a result, many crypto traders have taken an interest in the digital coin since its blockchain technology shows many prospects of becoming a force to reckon with within the blockchain industry.

The question in every crypto investor’s mind is this: When will HBAR’s price rise again? Despite the overall bear market and what happened with LUNA, everyone can see clearly that HBAR Coin has strong buying potential. Now many indicators are indicating a bullish trend. With the positive perception of HBAR, we might see this scenario happening sooner than predicted: Retest of its all-time high.

How much is HBAR worth?

Today’s Hedera price is $0.064989 with a 24-hour trading volume of $32,420,822 USD. Hedera is down 0.40% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #33, with a live market cap of $1,990,824,247 USD. It has a circulating supply of 30,633,415,363 HBAR coins and a max. supply of 50,000,000,000 HBAR coins.

Hedera’s all-time high is $0.569229.This ATH was reached on 15 September 2021. Hedera’s price needs to rise 1359.45% to reach a new all-time high.

We shall look at what the HBAR token is, how the blockchain operates functions, its price action, and its price prediction for 2023 onwards to help traders evaluate whether the cryptocurrency project is a profitable investment or not.

What is an Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) token?

The Hedera Hashgraph token, commonly denoted as HBAR, is the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera Hashgraph blockchain network. Its current price is $0.1696.

The Hedera Hashgraph cryptocurrency has two roles in the Hedera Hashgraph blockchain. The first role is fueling services like transactions, file storage, and execution of smart contracts, and the second is securing the blockchain network through staking. HBAR holders stake their HBR tokens to help maintain the integrity of the blockchain platform.

There is a maximum total supply of 50 billion HBAR tokens, and out of these, only 18% (8.95 billion HBARS) are currently in circulation supply, which represents an increase of about 28% since the start of 2021 when the coins in circulation supply were about 14% of the total coin supply.

The Hedera Hashgraph network releases the HBAR tokens in cycles, ensuring that the total coins in supply during the first few years of the blockchain remain below the two-thirds required to hold consensus. Every month, Hedera releases a month detailing how it shall distribute the next wave of HBAR tokens through public reports published on its official website in the HBAR Economics sections (under the HBAR tab) in the ‘What is Hedera’s circulating supply of HBAR?’ question.

According to Hedera’s whitepaper, about 17.03 billion HBAR tokens, about 34% of the total maximum coin supply, will be in the circulation supply by 2025. HBAR is used to pay transaction fees, make payments and micropayments, and protect the network through its proof-of-stake consensus. Developers and retail users can purchase HBAR from an exchange or OTC. HBAR holders can pay for application transaction fees and stake them to Hedera network nodes.

What is the Hedera Hashgraph blockchain?

Hedera Hashgraph blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that provides individuals and businesses with a platform to create decentralized applications (DApps). It is portrayed as the ‘trust layer of the internet.

Hedera’s founders and the rest of the development team designed it to offer solutions to some of the challenges (e.g., instability and slow performance) of most older blockchains like Blockchain and Ethereum.

The blockchain started through an ICO in 2018 and introduced its mainnet a year later in 2019.

HBAR uses a consensus mechanism known as Hashgraph consensus. It involves a rotating governing council of 39 diversified organizations from different industries. This council is the one that is involved with managing and updating Hedera Hashgraph codebase, voting on decisions about the platform, and operating the blockchain’s initial nodes.

Besides the consensus mechanism, the blockchain also uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism in ensuring that the integrity of the network is maintained and thus ensures that it is secure. The PoS allows HBAR holders to stake their tokens for this purpose.

The overall security setup of Hedera Hashgraph enables it to achieve an asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance (ABFT) that guarantees transactions are completed within the stipulated time regardless of whether some data is available or not.

The overall security setup of Hedera Hashgraph enables it to achieve an asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance (ABFT) that guarantees transactions are completed within the stipulated time regardless of whether some data is available or not. Hedera is the first and only public DLT to use this consensus algorithm, which we believe will be both faster and more secure than other existing public networks.

In a distributed system such as cryptographic ledgers, Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) is a plan’s ability to tolerate an arbitrary number of faulty component failures, inducing the distributed system to commit abnormal behaviors. The Byzantine failure model is a stringent assumption where any false or malicious part can decide or perform any operation, including halting execution, controlling other users’ access to shared resources, delaying messages, replaying old messages, and dropping data packets.

What makes Hedera Hashgraph blockchain unique?

The Hashgraph consensus mechanism used by Hedera Hashgraph is entirely different from the consensus mechanisms used by most blockchains, and it enables Hedera Hashgraph to offer better services in terms of scalability, speed, and cost of transactions.

Hedera Hashgraph can handle over 10,000 transactions per second, which is way far more than what the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains can process per second. And while it takes between 10 to 60 minutes for transactions to be confirmed in blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum, it only takes 3-5 seconds for a transaction to be established in Hedera Hashgraph.

Regarding the cost of transactions, Hedera Hashgraph is way cheaper than most blockchain networks. Its average transaction fee is $0.0001 per transaction in Hedera Hashgraph, while it costs $22.57 per transaction in the Bitcoin blockchain.

Figure 1. Comparing HBAR blockchain to Bitcoin and Ethereum (Source)

Hedera Hashgraph also has several features that make it an excellent blockchain for its users, and these include:

Smart contract functionality that allows DApps developers to develop powerful DApps.

Enabling users to mint both fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the DApps that they develop on Hedera Hashgraph.

An additional PoS consensus algorithm ensures that the network is secure while offering HBAR users a means of earning a passive income by staking the tokens.

A decentralized file storage system that includes features like controlled mutability, time-based file expiry, and proof-of-deletion.

New Developments in the HBAR Network

HBAR recently announced that Fresh Supply Co (FSCO), the largest user of Mastercard provenance and a partner of CommBank has migrated the private Mastercard blockchain to Hedera Network.

HBAR network official blockchain wallet recently partnered with Upsidecoop; thus marking a huge step in the mission to bring web3 technology to traditional banks and companies.

HBAR Technical Analysis

HBAR’s Price was rejected at $0.10 and pulled back to $0.06 support and 200-day moving average, which could serve as an attractive swing entry in Uptrend with upside potential back to $0.08.Uptrend across all time horizons (Short- Medium- and Long-Term). Momentum is Mixed as MACD Line is above MACD Signal Line (Bullish) but RSI ~ 50 (Neutral). MACD Histogram bars are declining, which suggests that momentum is weakening. The nearest support Zone is $0.06, then $0.04. The nearest Resistance Zone is $0.08, then $0.10.

According to the chart above, HBAR is currently in bearish momentum, and technical oscillators directly point to the neutral zone.

HBAR Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2023 $0.086 $0.089 $0.10 2024 $0.13 $0.14 $0.15 2025 $0.19 $0.20 $0.23 2026 $0.28 $0.28 $0.33 2027 $0.40 $0.41 $0.48 2028 $0.53 $0.56 $0.68 2029 $0.80 $0.83 $0.95 2030 $1.13 $1.17 $1.39 2031 $1.62 $1.67 $1.95 2032 $2.32 $2.40 $2.86

HBAR Price Prediction 2023

According to our HBAR price prediction for 2023, the price of the HBAR coin is expected to have a maximum forecast price of $0.10. Also, the coin might reach a minimum of $0.086 and an average of $0.089. However, with new partnerships and developments, we expect the coin to increase slightly in 2023.

HBAR Price Prediction 2024

Our HBAR price prediction for 2024 predicts that the HBAR coin will attain a maximum price of $0.15. The coin is expected to reach an average price of $0.14, with a minimum expected price of $0.13.

HBAR Price Prediction 2025

According to our HBAR price prediction for 2025, we predict that the cryptocurrency will reach a maximum of $0.23. Again, the average and minimum forecast price of the coin is $0.20 and $0.19, respectively.

HBAR Price Prediction 2026

According to our HBAR forecast for 2026, we expect HBAR to have a maximum price of $0.38. We expect the coin to have a minimum price and an average price of $0.28. Once developments and partnerships in the HBAR ecosystem mature, we expect the Hedera coin to be a good investment in 2026.

HBAR Price Prediction 2027

Our HBAR prediction for 2027 predicts that the crypto may reach a maximum of $0.48. The average price of HBAR is expected to be $0.41, while the minimum price of the coin will be $0.40.

HBAR Price Prediction 2028

In our HBAR price prediction for 2028, we expect the crypto may reach a maximum of $0.68. The minimum price of the cryptocurrency is expected to be $0.53, and an average trading price of $0.56.

HBAR Price Prediction 2029

According to our HBAR coin prediction for 2029, the cryptocurrency might reach a maximum value of $0.95. Furthermore, the coin’s average and minimum trading prices are $0.83 and $0.80, respectively.

HBAR Price Prediction 2030

According to our HBAR coin prediction for 2030, the HBAR might reach a maximum price of $1.39. The average trading value of the coin is expected to be $1.17, while the minimum value will be $1.13.

HBAR Price Prediction 2031

According to the HBAR coin price prediction for 2031, HBAR cryptocurrency might reach a minimum of $1.62 and an average trading price of $1.67. Also, the maximum prediction of the coin is expected to be $1.95.

HBAR Price Prediction 2032

Our HBAR price prediction for 2032 suggests HBAR crypto will continue to increase. The predicted maximum price prediction of the coin is expected to be $2.86. The average and minimum price of the coin is $2.40 and $2.32. Our Hedera Hashgraph price forecast is bullish for this year.

HBAR Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

According to Wallet Investor, HBAR is a bad long-term investment. They predict that the coin will be worth $0.0672. In five years, they expect the coin to decrease by 31.029%.

HBAR Price Prediction by CryptoPredictions

CryptoPredictions predict that HBAR will reach a maximum price of $0.112, with an average price of $0.112 by 2023. The lowest price of the coin is expected to be $0.076 by 2023. By 2024, CryptoPredictions predict that HBAR will have a maximum price of $0.138, with an average trading price of $0.111 by 2024. The lowest price of the coin is expected to be $0.094.

Furthermore, CryptoPredictions predict that HBAR will reach a maximum trading price of $0.103, with an average price of $0.082. The lowest price of the coin is expected to be $0.069. CryptoPredictions also expect the HBAR coin to reach a maximum of $0.159, with an average trading price of $0.127. The lowest price of HBAR by that time is expected to be $0.109.

HBAR Price Prediction by DigitalCoinPrice

DigitalCoinPrice predicts that HBAR will reach a maximum price of $0.14 with an average trading price of $0.14 by the end of 2023. They expect the lowest price for HBAR to be $0.0585.

By 2026, Digital Coin Price expects HBAR to have a maximum price of $0.30. The lowest and average trading price of the token is expected to be $0.25 and $0.29, respectively.

HBAR is expected to reach a maximum of $0.49 by 2029. The average and minimum price of the token by then is expected to be $0.48 and $0.44, respectively.

By 2032, DigitalCoinPrice predicts that HBAR will have a maximum of $1.27. The lowest and average forecast price of the coin by then is expected to be $1.22 and $1.25.

HBAR Price Prediction by Coincodex

Coincodex predicts that HBAR will be worth $0.0566 in 6 months, and $0.522 in one year. Furthermore, Coincodex also gave a long-term prediction on HBAR based on tech growth. They predict that HBAR will be worth $0.2065 by 2026 if it follows the internet growth.

Coincodex further predicts that the price of HBAR will be $0.4411 if it follows Google’s growth — and $0.199 if it follows Mobile growth.

Conclusion

HBAR is doing well because of the significant progress its native platform, Hedera Hashgraph, has made in recent weeks. Based on recent developments happening in the network it is most likely the coin will soar. According to our Hedera price prediction, we predict that the coin will increase in the future. Our long-term prediction for the coin is $2.86. Even though we are bullish on this cryptocurrency we advise you to do proper research before making any financial decision. Hedera is undoubtedly a great crypto asset with promising technology, but all cryptocurrencies are volatile and their prices perform like a roller coaster.