Fantom Price Prediction 2023-2032: Will FTM Investors Waver in Crypto Winter?

Fantom Price Prediction 2023-2032

Fantom (FTM) was created to overcome Ethereum‘s limitations and create a new generation of blockchain solving the trilemma of scalability, security, and decentralization. However, with Fantom’s outstanding 2,108% growth and additional 2,000% unique addresses, FTM continues to struggle, losing 93% of its value from its ATH in Jan 2022. A better revenue-earning strategy must be put in place.

For 2023, we can expect FTM to spike to previous highs with the recent passage of a governance proposal bringing gas monetization to successful dApps. Gas monetization will benefit #Fantom‘s ecosystem of builders by introducing a new revenue source: monetizing the volume of transactions generated by their dApps. This serves the goal of attracting quality developer talent to ensure a healthy, sustainable network.

With strong community support, FTM can increase to 750% in 30 days, like on 25 November 2022.

Fantom continues to attract investors as the billionaire investor and founder of HyperChain Capital Stelian Balta add another $15 million. HyperChain has a considerable investment track record in the past few years, a practice that enables them to keep doing well as other funds implode in the crypto winter. How has the Fantom community managed to navigate the chaotic crypto weather?

How much is FTM worth?

Today’s Fantom price is $0.404721 with a 24-hour trading volume of $151,154,922. Fantom is up 0.30% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #43, with a live market cap of $1,123,730,856. It has a circulating supply of 2,776,554,546 FTM coins and a max. supply of 3,175,000,000 FTM coins.

The price of Fantom has fallen by 12.33% in the past 7 days. The price declined by 0.25% in the last 24 hours. In just the past hour, the price grew by 0.57%. The current price is $0.40 per FTM. Fantom is 88.40% below the all time high of $3.48.

What is Fantom (FTM)?

Fantom (FTM) is one of the best-performing tokens in the market. It is the governance token of a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform, popular for eradicating the issues related to smart contract contracts.

The platform provides higher transaction speed, with a more reliable infrastructure backing up the platform. Fantom launched in 2018, but the mainnet OPERA of the platform came out in December 2018. The platform’s creator is Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, but Michael Kong is its current CEO.

The Fantom team provides increased scalability, decentralization, and security and specializes in full-stack blockchain development. Fantom is a fast, high-throughput open-source smart contract platform for digital assets and dApps using a new scratch-built consensus mechanism.

A unique feature of Fantom’s Mainnet is the Lachesis mechanism, which is responsible for 2-second transaction finalization and also brings several improvements to the existing proof-of-stake consensus.

The native token of the Fantom blockchain (FTM) aims to “grant compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world.”

$15M HyperChain Infusion

This latest eight-figure investment follows two previous investment rounds including an initial investment of $2.5 million made in 2018 when Fantom was founded and a $15 million investment in April of 2021.

The Fantom network is a high-performance, scalable, and secure smart-contract platform designed to facilitate decentralized, scalable, and secure applications.

According to data from the Fantom Foundation, there have been more than 178,000 smart contracts launched on the Fantom network to date, which process more than 850,000 transactions per day on average. There are currently more than 2.85 million unique wallets, with thousands more being added every day. As Fantom offers absolute finality, transactions can never be reversed and it offers institutional-grade security to distributed networks.

Fantom Price Perfomance

According to the official announcement shared by Fantasm Finance DeFi protocol, its mechanism was drained of $2,600,000 on 9 March 2022. Per the post-mortem, the exploiters utilized BNB Chain, Fantom, and Ethereum. The exploit was triggered by a previously unknown error in Fantasm’s pool contract.

The contracts’ devs missed the condition to check for the minimum amount of FTM injections required to mint XFTM, a synthetic asset of Fantasm. This flaw allowed the attacker to mint XFTM tokens with only FSM and exchange XFTM for FTM. The repayment campaign starts on 11 March 2022

They swapped FTM tokens to Ethers and moved the ETH from the protocol via Celer Bridge. The total amount lost amounted to approximately $2,622,097. On 10 March, the attackers started to wash their loot through the Tornado Cash mixer.

The Fantom community has submitted a new governance proposal to lower the self-staked amount required to run a validator node. When writing, the community needs to reach at least 5% of the total ADM supply to run a validator node on the network. If all stakeholders accept this new proposal, that percentage will reduce to about 20%.

With the tides constantly shifting between bearish and bullish conditions, it is almost impossible for any of the top contenders to maintain their ranks. Yet, some things happen that overturn the market. One example is when the Fantom project announced its integration with 123swap‘s uniquely designed framework: non-custodial, cross-chain, and decentralized.

Seamless integration with other legacy back-end systems

When applied to crypto ecosystems, Blockchain technology offers opportunities and benefits to businesses through greater transparency, increased security, and easier traceability. The network is open-source and fully permissionless and uses an Asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT }. Capitalizing on its full potential depends on seamless integrations with other legacy back-end systems to facilitate better outcomes.

Here’s how the blockchain process applies to almost every industry, and how it motivates interest and investment in blockchain technology integration over the past few years.

This event can help FTM gain mainstream acceptance among crypto stakeholders and inspire upward price movement. However, with Cronje gone at the end of March 2022, what is the outlook for FTM’s price and what direction can Fantom developers hope for in the future?

The goal at Fantom is to focus much more intensely on agile testing and the iteration of solutions. The overall aim is to experiment with many different possibilities and quickly isolate those that work best. A recent user survey brought out the ff results:

56% have been using crypto for more than two years; 64% for more than one year

62% of users who stake participate in liquid staking

69% of users have used a Fantom dApp at least twice a week in 2022

Fantom Price History

Looking at the price increase of FTM in recent weeks, the token looks like a good investment. FTM price was bearish during the initial phase; you could buy Fantom at $0.02 initially and then drop as low as $0.003 in the subsequent weeks. Even though some investors early lost money, prices soon turned bullish.

In May 2019, prices plunged to depths of $0.02 once again. After consolidating in this zone for a while, prices dropped further toward $0.003 and continued to dip.

The token maintained its bearish prices until the onset of the 2020 bull run. The bull run extended the price action even more.

The prices once again knocked $0.02, and it remained bullish. In 2021, the prices turned even more bullish as the Fantom price began its journey towards $1, maintaining its upward trajectory to the current price range of $1.98 and $2.2 in February 2022.

The bulls took prices even higher in 2021. The FTM token hit all-time high level of $0.916 in May 2021. At the time, its market cap was $476 million.

In July, prices dipped as low as $0.12. A bullish outburst followed this bearish momentum as FTM broke resistance levels, finally reaching another all-time high of $1.66.

In September, the token dropped again to $0.98 before rallying to another all-time high at $2.33. Prices turned bearish again, dropping to $2.02 in October before finally reaching their all-time high of $3.48.

The FTM market cap currently sits at $3.019 billion and continues to increase. The trading volume is 1,127,951,248 USD, while the prices are down by 1.36%. The current price of the token is around $1.25.

FTM price prediction Source: Coin Market Cap

Fantom New Developments

Fantom announced that it has partnered with Carrier, a powerful cross-chain bridge for Web3 natives. The aim of the partnership is to bridge tokens, NFTs, on a superior Web3 UX with advanced features: Concurrent transactions. Intuitive wallet management.

Fantom also announced the liquid staking feature on its network. According to the blockchain network, the liquid staking feature allows users to participate in DeFi, contribute to the network security, and earn rewards for doing so.

Fantom Technical Analysis

FTM price is currently below its 50-day Moving Average, but above its 100-day Moving Average. Technical oscillators point to the sell zone, asking investors to sell. Current sentiment is bearish, while the Fear & Greed index is 47 (Neutral). Fantom recorded 10/30 (33%) green days with 11.41% price volatility over the last 30 days.

Fantom has been trading above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) for the past 53 days since Jan 11, 2023. This has resulted in a BUY signal being signaled by the 200-day SMA.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a widely used momentum oscillator that can be used to determine if a cryptocurrency has been oversold (below 30) or overbought (above 70). The current RSI value for FTM sits at 39.46, indicating that the market is in a neutral state.

Fantom Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

Fantom Price Prediction 2023

According to our Fantom price prediction for 2023, FTM is expected to grow to a maximum price of $0.64 and a minimum value of $0.55. However, the coin will likely stabilize at an average price of $0.57.

Fantom Price Prediction 2024

Our Fantom price prediction for 2024 suggests that the cryptocurrency is expected to reach $0.97 as the maximum price. Also, we anticipate a minimum price of $0.83 and an average trading price of $0.86.

Fantom Price Prediction 2025

According to our Fantom price prediction for 2025, FTM is expected to reach a maximum price of $1.42. Also, the price of Fantom can reach a minimum of $1.14, with an average value of $1.17.

Fantom Price Prediction 2026

Our FTM price prediction for 2026 indicates that Fantom will achieve a maximum price of $1.97. Also, the digital asset may reach an average price of $1.81 and a minimum price of $1.75.

Fantom Price Prediction 2027

According to our Fantom price prediction for 2027, FTM will reach a maximum price of $3.02 and an average price of $2.68. The minimum price expected for the year is $2.61.

Fantom Price Prediction 2028

According to our Fantom price prediction for 2028, FTM might reach a maximum value of $4.52. Also, we anticipate a minimum trading price of $3.64 and an average price of $3.74.

Fantom Price Prediction 2029

Our Fantom price prediction for 2029 is a maximum price of $6.45. Our analyst project an average forecast price of $5.60, and a minimum price of $5.41 by the end of 2029.

Fantom Price Prediction 2030

Our Fantom price prediction for 2030 is that the FTM may attain a maximum value of $9.35 and an average trading price of $8.60. In addition, the minimum price is estimated to be $7.78.

Fantom Price Prediction 2031

According to our Fantom price prediction for 2031, FTM is projected to attain a new all-time high of $13.61. The price of FTM may retrace to an average of $12.06 and a minimum of $11.65.

Fantom Price Prediction 2032

According to our Fantom price prediction for 2032, FTM may reach a high of $20.19 and an average price of $17.35. Again, the lowest possible price is predicted to be $16.74

Our predictions are bullish on FTM, but more importantly, it is essential to research before you trade FTM tokens. Also, invest what you can afford to lose.

Fantom Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

According to Wallet Investor, Fantom is a bad long-term investment. They expect the coin to be worth $0.0343. By 2028, they expect the coin to devalue by 99%.

Fantom Price Prediction by Trading Beasts

Trading Beasts predicts that Fantom will have a maximum price of $0.752, with an average price of $0.602 by 2023. The lowest price of the coin by then is expected to be $0.512.

By 2024, Trading Beasts predicts that Fantom will have a maximum price of $0.838, with a minimum price of $0.570. The average trading price of the coin is expected to be $0.671.

Furthermore, Trading Beasts expects FTM coin to have a maximum price of $1.058, with an average trading price of $0.846 by 2025. However, the lowest price of the coin by then is expected to be $0.719.

By 2026, Trading Beasts predicts that FTM will have a maximum price of $1.229, with an average trading price of $0.983. The lowest price of the coin by the end of 2026 is expected to be $0.836.

Fantom Price Prediction by Digital Coin Price

According to Digital Coin Price, FTM is expected to have a maximum price of $0.90, with an average trading price of $0.84 by 2023. The lowest price of the coin is predicted to be $0.37.

By 2026, they also predict that FTM will reach a maximum price of $1.85. The average and minimum prices of the coin are $1.73 and $1.58, respectively.

Digital Coin Price also predicts that Fantom will have a maximum price of $3.08 by 2029. The average price of the coin by then is expected to be $3.01, while its minimum price is expected to be $2.78.

By 2032, Digital Coin Price predicts that Fantom will have a maximum price of $7.99, with an average trading price of $7.90. The lowest price of the coin is expected to be $7.71.

Fantom Price Prediction by Coincodex

According to Coincodex, FTM is expected to be worth $0.540 in 6 months. In one year, they predict that FTM will reach $4.75.

Coincodex also gave a long-term price FTM price forecast based on tech growth. They expect the FTM to be worth $0.952 by 2026 if it follows Internet growth. They also expect FTM to be worth $2.03 if it follows Google’s growth.

Furthermore, FTM is expected to be worth $0.921 if it follows Mobile growth

Fantom Price Prediction by Industry Experts

is bullish on Fantom. However, he predicts that Fantom will reach a price mark of $0.41 at some point this year (2023). They expect the coin to increase in the future with recent developments and upcoming updates in 2023.

Conclusion

At the forefront of blockchain technology, Fantom is enabling faster and more secure DeFi transactions, paving the way for a decentralized future. Our price predictions are based on historical data, project use cases, collaborations, and fundamental analysis. With that in mind, we expect Fantom to increase in the future; thus making it a good investment. Our long-term Fantom price forecast is $20.19. We advise that you do your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies—including Fantom.

