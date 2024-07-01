Key takeaways

Bitcoin price faces mixed market sentiment around the $64K region.

Our BTC price prediction expects BTC price to reach $100K by the end of 2024 due to bullish sentiment following halving event.

By 2030, BTC might touch $270,593 following increased institutional adoption.

Bitcoin’s price has once again rebounded from the $60K mark, marking the third bullish reversal this year. This pattern, supported by various bullish indicators and technical data, suggests a potential trend reversal, reigniting predictions that Bitcoin could reach $100,000.

As the second quarter closes at a subdued pace, the onset of Q3 sees a breakout rally with ambitions to quickly exceed $70K. Rising from the vital $60K support level, there is growing hope in the market about the onset of a sustained bull market.

CryptoQuant’s CEO, Ki Young Ju, noted in a recent X post that in 2020, Bitcoin stayed around the $10,000 mark for six months amid high on-chain activity, before surging to $64,000 in 2021. Observing 2024, a similar pattern is emerging, with daily additions of $1 billion to new whale wallets.

However, despite mixed spot Bitcoin ETF flow, the US Bitcoin sentiment develops a bullish trend as BTC HODLers are anticipating a continuous uptrend beyond $75,000. This has led analysts to think: Will this lead Bitcoin price past $100,000?

The current BTC trading sentiment is bullish as Bitcoin traded at its highest point in pre-halving rally. Since 2024 is bullish for the crypto market, anticipation is that the BTC price could hit $100K during this season.



As Bitcoin on-chain activities surge, questions arise, such as: “Does Bitcoin have the potential of hitting the $100K mark?” or “Will Bitcoin ever go up?” or “Where will Bitcoin be in 5 years?” Let’s answer them using our Bitcoin price prediction.

Overview

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Token BTC Price $62,812 Market Cap $1,238,914,422,643 Trading Volume $22,318,495,561 Circulating Supply 19,719,062 All-time High $73,750, March 14, 2024 All-time Low $0.04865, Jul 15, 2010 24 High $63,700 24 Low $61,351

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Technical Analysis

Metric Value Sentiment Neutral Price Prediction $83,774 (Increase: 33.55%) Volatility 4.87% 50-Day SMA $66,428 200-Day SMA $57,935 14-Day RSI 44.01 Fear & Greed Index 53 (Neutral) Green Days 16/30 (53%)

Bitcoin Price Analysis

BTC price attempted for a surge above $64K but faced a decline

TL; DR Breakdown

BTC price analysis shows that Bitcoin faced a bearish pattern as it struggled to surge above $64K

Resistance for BTC is present at $64,547

Support for BTC/USD is present at $62,075

The BTC price analysis for 1 July confirms that bears sparked a solid selling pressure as BTC price plunged buying confidence after rejecting the $64K resistance. However, the price is aiming for a retest of the resistance line again.

BTC price analysis 1-day chart: Bitcoin price struggles in validating a clear trend

Analyzing the daily price chart of Bitcoin, BTC’s price faced a minor selling pressure as the price failed to surge above $64K. However, the BTC price is facing a surge in buying demand as bears struggle in initiating further corrections. The 24-hour volume has surged to $8.8 million, showing an increased interest in trading activity today. BTC price is currently trading at $62,882, increasing by over 0.4% in the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD Chart On TradingView

The RSI-14 trend line has surged from its previous level and currently trades below the midline at 44, hinting that a bearish pressure is still on the edge. The SMA-14 level suggests volatility in the next few hours.

BTC/USD 4-hour price chart: Bears aim for an immediate correction below moving averages

The 4-hour Bitcoin price chart suggests that bears are strengthening their position as they are aiming to hold the price below the EMA trend lines. However, bulls are maintaining buying confidence as the price consolidates above EMA20 trend line.

BTC/USD Chart On TradingView

The BoP indicator is trading in a negative region at 0.94, showing that short-term sellers are taking a chance to accelerate a downward trend.

However, the MACD trend line has formed bullish candles above the signal line and the indicator aims for a positive momentum, strengthening long-position holders’ confidence.

Bitcoin Technical Indicators: Levels And Action

Daily Simple Moving Average (SMA)

Period Value Action SMA 3 $61,433 BUY SMA 5 $61,373 BUY SMA 10 $62,725 BUY SMA 21 $64,950 SELL SMA 50 $66,428 SELL SMA 100 $66,028 SELL SMA 200 $57,935 BUY

Daily Exponential Moving Average (EMA)

Period Value Action EMA 3 $61,391 BUY EMA 5 $61,743 BUY EMA 10 $62,807 BUY EMA 21 $64,461 SELL EMA 50 $65,503 SELL EMA 100 $63,983 SELL EMA 200 $58,049 BUY

What to expect from BTC price analysis next?

The hourly price chart confirms that Bitcoin attempts to drop below the immediate support line; however, bulls are eyeing for further recovery rally in the upcoming hours. If BTC’s price successfully holds its momentum above $64,547, it will fuel a bullish rally to $67,372.

BTC/USD Chart On TradingView

If bulls fail to initiate a surge, BTC price may drop below the immediate support line at $62,075, which may begin a bearish trend to $58,562.

Recent News

U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds experienced another day of inflows, attracting $21.52 million on 27 June. Leading the gains was Fidelity’s FBTC, which saw an increase of $19 million.

Bitcoin Price Prediction July 2024

June proved to be a volatile month for Bitcoin, characterized by significant price fluctuations. Regrettably, the price trended downward, with bears driving a decrease of 7.12%. Is there hope for a turnaround in July?

June was a rollercoaster month for Bitcoin, with its price peaking at $72,000 and dipping to just over $58,000. Ultimately, sellers gained the upper hand, resulting in an overall price decline of approximately 7%.

However, the BTC trading volume is surging, and the market is experiencing a widespread rise in bullish sentiment due to the Ethereum ETF, which suggests an upward trend. However, the current retest phase indicates that bullish momentum is lacking.

Bitcoin price might attempt to surge toward $74,000 from its recent low, and this number be pushed further, at least $78,000, if the strong downwards pressures are not seen. However, on the bearish side, we might see a rejection, leading to a consolidation within $60K-$55K.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Potential Low Potential Average Potential High Bitcoin Price Prediction July 2024 $58,000 $70,000 $78,000

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2024

Historically, Bitcoin usually carries as the significant crypto coin in the year following a halving and it is expected that this will push up its price. Bitcoin miners might play a crucial role in holding bullish sentiment for future price movements.

Bitcoin spot ETFs are projected to be a key driver of Bitcoin prices and the broader cryptocurrency market in 2024. According to Glassnode, approximately $70 billion of new capital is expected to flow into the crypto market through these newly launched Bitcoin ETFs.

Furthermore, there is an increasing bullish sentiment that the base interest rates could be cut in the US, and thus, help to further the upward movement of Bitcoin. An outcome of which the 2024 year could be positive for Bitcoin, with its crypto-price perhaps touching $110,000 in the highest and the low could be around $48,000.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Potential Low Potential Average Potential High Bitcoin Price Prediction 2024 $48,000 $67,000 $110,000

Bitcoin Price Predictions 2025-2030

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2025 $95,000 $120,000 $160,000 2026 $115,000 $130,000 $185,000 2027 $140,491 $170,100 $216,738 2028 $164,063 $185,068 $244,142 2029 $195,629 $200,312 $255,321 2030 $225,903 $248,568 $270,593

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025

The Bitcoin Halving event’s impact is expected to last into 2025, potentially holding the Bitcoin price above the $100,000 mark. If the global economy strengthens and inflation stabilizes at 2%, interest rates could be reduced by 2025.

Clearer crypto regulations could boost BTC investor confidence, leading to more buying demand amid scarcity due to halving.

Following the halving event over the next 12-18 months, BTC price is expected to surge toward $160,000, with a minimum price of $95,000.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2026

Bitcoin might witness a slow growth after 2025’s halving surge, resulting in a surge in selling pressure. However, more financial products including a surge in ETF demand might hold BTC price within a bullish region. We might see a maximum price of $185,000, with a minimum price of $115,000 and average price of $130,000. However, BitMEX Ceo Arthur Hayes predicted the BTC price to touch $700K in 2026.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2027

Based on detailed technical analysis of past Bitcoin price data, it is projected that in 2027, Bitcoin could see a minimum price of $140,491. The potential maximum price is estimated to be $216,738, with an average value of $170,100.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2028

By 2028, Bitcoin’s price is expected to possibly reach a low of $164,063. Maximum price projections are as high as $244,142, with the price averaging about $185,068 for the year.

Bitcoin Price Forecast 2029

Projections for 2029 suggest that Bitcoin could be valued at a minimum of $195,629. The price may peak at as much as $255,321, with an average throughout the year expected to be around $200,312.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2030

For the year 2030, the forecast suggests that the price of Bitcoin could start at a minimum of $225,903 and potentially rise to a maximum of $270,593. The average price is anticipated to stabilize at about $248,568 throughout the year.

Read more: Bitcoin into the last april weekend 2024 – btc halving chronicles

Bitcoin Market Price Prediction: Analysts’ BTC Price Forecast

Firm Name 2024 2025 Gov.Capital $74,790 $121,352 DigitalCoinPrice $88,755 $130,963 Trading Beasts $102,632 $154,235

CoinCodex predicts Bitcoin’s price could reach $158,827 by 2025, using the Bitcoin Rainbow Chart based on past volatility and the cyclical nature of Bitcoin Halving events.

Cathie Wood of Ark Invest forecasts Bitcoin may hit $600,000 by 2030, with a potential rise to $1.5 million in her bull case scenario after Bitcoin ETFs approval.

Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone estimates Bitcoin will reach $100,000 by 2030, attributing the increase to rising demand and BTC scarcity.

Robert Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin price to touch $120,000 by the end of 2024.

Cryptopolitan’s Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction

At Cryptopolitan, we are bullish on Bitcoin’s future price as the historical market sentiment is extremely impressive. By the end of 2024, Bitcoin might record a maximum price of $110,000, with a minimum price of $48,000 and an average price of $65,000.

However, the future market potential for Bitcoin entirely depends on its buying demand, regulation and investor sentiment in long-term holding.

We expect Bitcoin price to create a high of $110,000 by the end of 2024.

Bitcoin Historical Price Sentiment