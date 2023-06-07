The Graph Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is GRT a Good Investment?

The Graph Price Prediction 2023-2032

Have you ever heard of Uniswap, Aave, Compound, Balancer, USDC, Synthetix, Sushiswap, MakerDAO, Yearn, Curve, or any popular dApps? They all functionally rely upon The Graph, which is like a combination of decentralized versions of Google, banking, social media, other service providers, and other industries. The Graph price prediction could be the light that shines in this crypto winter.

There will be thousands of blockchain networks indexed by The Graph, millions of dApps/subgraphs, and trillions of daily queries in the future. Imagine everyone using their phone to transact, refresh, and interact with media/applications requiring The Graph data. Currently, there are 10-15 layer-one blockchain networks (Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, Polygon, and others) and hundreds of popular dApps using The Graph.

Before The Graph (GRT) existed, developers who wanted to create decentralized apps needed to index all of Ethereum’s data manually, which could take multiple developers months-years minimum to complete. The Graph indexes the previously unorganized blockchain data and makes it organized and more accessible for developers to create applications.

How much is GRT worth?

Today’s The Graph price is $0.1139 with a 24-hour trading volume of $39,551,769. The Graph is down 3.98% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #41, with a live market cap of $1,237,605,626. It has a circulating supply of 8,831,830,210 GRT coins and the max. supply is not available.

Graph price analysis: GRT prices slip below $0.1139 as market conditions turn bearish

TL: DR Breakdown

Graph price analysis shows a bearish

Graph is currently at $0.1139 down at the time of writing.

Support for GRT/USD is found at $0.1122

Graph price analysis for June 7, 2023, shows that the GRT/USD pair has fallen by over 3.98 percent after a bearish drive. The market has found some support at $0.1122, however, it is likely that the price will remain volatile and continue to test this line of support throughout the day as the bearish momentum continues. The GRT/USD pair has also seen bearish momentum, with its value dropping from $0.1126 to $0.1142 in the last 24 hours. The price is currently trading at $0.1139, and it appears that buyers may be starting to return as the bearish pressure subsides, although this remains uncertain for now. The price has been volatile recently, and it may be necessary to look for support again before buyers can mount a serious effort to break through the next resistance of $0.1197.

Graph price analysis 1-day chart: GRT heads towards a $0.1139 low after a bearish drive

The 1-day Graph price analysis indicates that the selling pressure is escalating as the market sentiment is one of caution. The price of many GRTs price is below their respective resistance levels, indicating a bearish sentiment. Additionally, the volume has still been relatively low despite the recent volatility, suggesting that traders may be waiting for the market to settle down before entering new positions. It remains to be seen whether buyers can turn the tide and bring about a recovery in the near future.

GRT/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The GRT/USD pair is currently trading below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $24.91, which suggests that buyers may be waiting for signs of a trend reversal before entering the market. The RSI is at 39.17, signaling that the market is currently in a bearish trend and more buyers are needed to bring up the price. If buyers start stepping into the market, we could see prices climbing back toward $0.1142 or higher over the next few days. The MACD has also formed a death cross, which is a bearish sign.

GRT/USD 4-hour price chart: Latest development

The 4-hour Graph price analysis also confirms the bearish sentiment, as prices have been falling for the past few days. The overall trend appears to be headed lower, and it will take a significant shift in market sentiment to reverse the current decline in price. The bears are still in control of the market at this point, and it would take a strong surge of buying pressure to push prices higher.

GRT/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The 4-hour timeframe for GRT also suggests that the current bearish trend could continue for some time, as the price has been trading below its 50 and 100-day SMAs. The RSI is currently at 29.92, indicating buyers may be starting to return, but more buying pressure will still be needed to push prices higher. The MACD in 4 hours shows that the bearish momentum is still in full effect, with the histogram signaling further downward pressure.

What to Expect from the Graph Price Analysis

The Graph’s price analysis shows a strong bearish trend in the market as it plummets to its current price level of $0.1139. The technical indicators also favor a further decline in prices until there is a shift in momentum from sellers to buyers. The key support level to watch out for is $0.1122, and if this level holds, we could see a rebound in prices. However, if the $0.1142 level breaks, we could see the GRT/USD pair head toward the $0.1163 level. The technical indicators on both charts are currently in bearish territory and are indicating that the market is likely to continue to decline in the near future.

The Graph Price Predictions 2023-2032

Price Prediction By Cryptopolitan

The Graph Price Prediction 2023

According to the Graph price forecast, the estimated price for GRT is projected to reach a maximum level of $0.17 by 2023, with a minimum level of $0.15. The Graph ecosystem is anticipated to exhibit consistent growth, leading to an average price jump to $1.16 in the same year.

The Graph Price Prediction 2024

In the year 2024, our Graph coin price prediction suggests that the value may hit an average of $0.22. Considering the Graph price analysis, it has the potential to reach a maximum of $0.26, while the minimum price may be $0.22.

The Graph Price Prediction 2025

Our Graph price forecast indicates a promising future for the GRT coin. The projected price range for 2025 is estimated to be between $0.31 and $0.39. The average price is to be around $0.33.

The Graph Price Prediction 2026

According to the Graph price forecast, the average trading price for GRT price in the year 2026 will be around $0.47. Furthermore, the projected range for Graph prices indicates a minimum value of $0.46 and a maximum value of $0.53.

The Graph Price Prediction 2027

our Graph (GRT) price prediction, we expect the coin to have grown by more than 50%. The minimum and maximum prices are expected to be $0.69 and $0.80, respectively. At the same time, the average price of Graph coins may be around $0.71.

The Graph Price Prediction 2028

On the Graph coin forecast for 2028, market analysis suggests that the GRT cryptocurrency is expected to reach a maximum value of $1.03 and a minimum value of $1.19. Considering the market sentiment and further Graph price predictions, the average price of the GRT may hover around $1.07.

The Graph Price Prediction 2029

As per past price data and Graph coin price prediction, the GRT coin value will scale at the peak of $182, while the minimum price may be $1.47 in 2029. The average GRT price is expected to be around $1.51.

The Graph Price Prediction 2030

According to our Graph price prediction, the price of GRT may fluctuate between a minimum value of $2.12 and a maximum value of $2.57 in the year 2030. The potential average price for GRT during this period is estimated to be around $2.19.

The Graph (GRT) Price Prediction 2031

In the year 2031, our Graph coin price prediction suggests that the value may hit an average of $3.13. Considering the Graph price analysis, it has the potential to reach a maximum of $3.79 while the minimum price may be $3.13.

The Graph Price Prediction 2032

Our Graph price prediction, the GRT price is expected to make a significant impact on the cryptocurrency markets, reaching an average price of $4.59 in 2032. The maximum price level is projected to reach approximately $5.24, while the minimum value is anticipated to be around $4.59.

The Graph Crypto Price Prediction By DigitalCoinPrice

According to DigitalCoinPrice’s price prediction, the GRT token is expected to experience a bearish trend in the near future. The website forecasts that the price of GRT will be $0.11 and potentially reach a maximum of $0.17 by the end of the year, with a minimum price of $0.15.

Looking ahead to 2032, DigitalCoinPrice anticipates a significant surge in the price of GRT. It is predicted that the token’s value will surpass $4.59, with a minimum price of $4.43 throughout the year. Additionally, there is potential for GRT to reach a maximum value of $5.24.

The Graph Price Prediction By CryptoPredictions.com

According to CryptoPredictions.com, the GRT token is expected to see a gradual increase in value. The website forecasts that in April, the Graph price will start at $0.42 and end the month at $0.52. The projected maximum price for April is $0.24, while the minimum price is predicted to be $0.16.

Looking further into the future, by the end of 2027, CryptoPredictions.com predicts that the Graph token will have an average trading value of $0.71. The minimum value is expected to be $0.0.69, while the maximum value is projected to reach $0.80.

The Graph Price Prediction By Wallet Investor

Based on Wallet Investor’s analysis, they do not consider the Graph (GRT) token a favorable investment choice. Their prediction suggests a negative trend for the token’s future, indicating a potential price drop to $0.00879 by the end of 2024. Looking further ahead, Wallet Investor predicts that by the end of 2027, the GRT token could have an average trading value of $0.005, with a maximum value of $0.006 and a minimum value of $0.002.5.

The Graph Price Prediction by Industry Influencers

The Graph (GRT) token has gained significant attention in the cryptocurrency market since its inception, leading experts to make predictions about its future price trends. These predictions take into account several key factors, including market sentiment, adoption rate, technology updates, and regulatory changes.

The adoption rate of the Graph protocol plays a crucial role in driving the price of the Graph token. As more developers and projects integrate the protocol into their decentralized applications (dApps), the demand for the Graph token increases, thereby positively impacting its price. This trend is expected to continue as more developers embrace the Graph protocol. For instance, prominent crypto analyst Rovic predicts a 100% gain for the Graph token, forecasting that GRT will reach $0.32 by the end of March 2023.

The volatility of the GRT token has attracted the attention of numerous crypto analysts and strategists, who have shared their perspectives on its future price movements. One popular analyst and YouTuber, Crypto with James, predicts a potential spike of 24x for the GRT token, projecting a price of $1.5 by the end of 2024.

Another analysis from the Clinix Crypto YouTube channel focuses on the resistance and support levels for GRT. The presenter identifies the next price target to be between $0.115 and $0.1175, while acknowledging that Bitcoin’s performance may also influence GRT. In a worst-case scenario, the price of GRT is predicted to drop to $0.09.

It’s important to remember that cryptocurrency price predictions are speculative and subject to various factors. Investors should conduct thorough research and consider multiple sources of information before making any investment decisions.

What is the Graph?

The Graph network is a decentralized data querying and indexing protocol that allows seamless data sharing across applications and the blockchain. It is the first blockchain-based querying and indexing platform in the crypto sphere. Since its inception in 2018, it has hit several billion of data queries. In April 2021 alone, the Graph processed over 20 billion data queries and has continued to gain more traction. It utilizes an ERC-20 token – GRT.

The blockchain, a decentralized database, is no doubt one of the revolutionary technologies of the modern age. It offers innumerable advantages over traditional database systems and finds application in every facet of our everyday lives. Some networks fail to quickly process and retrieve data from various apps on the network. This phenomenon is generally referred to as the “Blockchain Indexing problem.”

Like search engines’ webpage indexing, the Graph indexes data from supported blockchain networks like ETH, Arbitrum, Celo, XDAI, FANTOM, Avalanche, IPFS, BSC, Polygon, and PoA networks. The indexed data is grouped into subgraphs called publicly available APIs or open APIs accessible to developers. As of 2020, over 2300 subgraphs have been rolled out for several network participants.

After the institution of the Graph mainnet, the project created a viable environment for the absolute decentralization of Apps and ease of access to data on the blockchain. With its introduction of open APIs, developers and other participants on the network can easily create subgraphs to query, index, and fetch information for various DApps. Furthermore, the network’s functionality depends on Graph Nodes that execute a thorough scan of the blockchain’s database.

Indexing ensures that data structures about their use by DApps are defined. For efficient operations, the Graph requires the support of Indexers, Delegators, and Curators, all of whom make indexing services available to end-users, stake GRT tokens to protect the Graph network, and receive GRT tokens in reward payments. The incentivization of the contribution by developers and other participants to the network ensures that they provide accurate data and improve APIs. Also, end-users who query subgraphs get to pay GRT tokens to contributors via a gateway.

Indexers (yes, humans) create subgraphs and maintain them with the most accurate and up-to-date information. They are incentivized to do so because they receive both GRT rewards for indexing and a cut of the GRT query fees earned by the subgraphs they are indexing. dApps have already openly expressed that The Graph makes it easier to keep the indexes updated and maintained. The dApp developers don’t have to waste their time/resources to maintain their indexes. They prefer using The Graph versus drudging through the data themselves and maintaining their indexes.

The Graph offers developers cost-efficient, secure and intuitive APIs. Also, DApps can add data to the Ethereum network using smart contracts. Some of the fastest-growing DeFi platforms use the APIs provided by this network in the cryptosphere; Synthetix, Aragon, AAVE, DAOstack, Balancer, and Uniswap leverage this innovation to enhance data responsiveness.

The Graph Overview

The Graph (GRT) Price History

GRT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the network’s central governance and utility token. It can be utilized for global value transfer. The holders of the tokens gain rights in the ecosystem, and rewards are issued in GRT.

The Graph price is established as GRT tokens are exchanged in the digital currency market. In addition, other specific factors that dictate the price of GRT are technical features, total supply, project roadmap, regulations, upgrades, circulating supply, mainstream use cases, investor sentiments, etc.

Use cases of the Graph (GRT) Network

The difficulty in querying data on the blockchain birthed the Graph (GRT) network, and its application is specific to this concern. The properties of the blockchain network, such as chain reorganizations, finality, and structured blocks, complicate the indexing process, making it onerous to extract accurate query outcomes from data blocks.

The Graph disentangles the process by utilizing a decentralized protocol known as subgraphs that facilitates the systematic indexing and querying of information stored on the blockchain. The Graph (GRT) creates a global API that development teams can use to streamline operations and reduce processing times. Applications built on The Graph efficiently function while maintaining their decentralization. The solution offered by this innovation has continued to gain massive traction in the crypto ecosystem, and more dApps use cases are beginning to surface.

The Graph Network Developments

The Graph’s Multichain Incentive Program

On 25 August 2022, the Graph Foundation announced its next incentivization program for Indexers: Migration Infrastructure Providers (MIPS). The MIPS program bootstraps Indexers to add support for new chains on the decentralized network, enabling the migration of multi-chain subgraphs.

The program allocated 0.75% of the GRT supply (50M GRT), with 0.5% to reward Indexers who contribute to bootstrapping the network and 0.25% to migration grants for subgraph developers using multi-chain subgraphs. The program builds on the success of Mission Control, which introduced the first generation of Indexers to the network by accelerating infrastructure and network readiness.

The Graph’s Hosted Service Integrates First Cosmos Chain

The Graph’s hosted service has completed the beta integration of its 35th chain and third non-EVM network: Cosmos Hub . The implementation marks The Graph’s expansion into the Cosmos ecosystem and paves the way for many more. Beta support for the Osmosis zone in the Cosmos ecosystem is also underway!

Blockchain Devs can now query Cosmos Hub data with subgraphs easily using GraphQL. The Graph enables the developers to access blockchain data without requiring custom indexing infrastructure or relying on expensive and inefficient data indexing services that employ the value extraction and user monetization commonly found in web2 platforms.

Conclusion

The developing team behind the Graph project is constantly acquiring partnerships and actively working on adding more integrations to the network. According to some experts, the Graph token will likely bring a ray of optimistic hopes to its long-term investors as it has a bright future ahead due to its robust fundamentals in the crypto space. The Graph token may even surpass $10 if it follows positive market sentiments and brings more use cases to the crypto community.

However, the future price movement of GRT coins will solely depend on the market’s favorability and users’ adoption of the network worldwide. Cryptopolitan advises investors to do their own research and conduct experts’ opinions and investment advice before investing in the highly volatile crypto market.

The Graph network provides developers with a convenient and quick way to establish a cost-effective path to decentralized applications. According to the crypto community, the Graph token may build a revolutionizing web3 structure as several analysts believe that the GRT token may even exceed the level of $15 if massive developments occur within the network. Due to its bright roadmap, the GRT token may trade above $0.25 by the end of 2023 and continue to bring investors significant ROI.

With the general crypto market gaining positive momentum and all virtual currencies reaching new heights, we may see GRT prices climb in the future. Please do your own diligence before investing in any cryptocurrency, including GRT.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.