Floki Inu Price Prediction 2023-2032: Can FLOKI Surpass Previous ATH?

Floki Inu Price Prediction 2023-2032

What’s the good news from the Floki Inu community? Apparently, more believers are “flocking to it”. Another major exchange listing on Cetoex while waiting to be listed in Binance. Also, FLOKI joins the rest of the Musk dog-meme coins in celebrating a successful 2022 turnout.

In case you’re wondering, here’s a bit of trivia: “Floki” means “heroic Viking,” and is said to be the name of the Viking who discovered, and named Iceland. In June 2021, Elon Musk tweeted that he would be naming his pet Shiba Inu “Floki.” This led to the birth of the Floki Inu coin. While starting out as a dog-meme coin, Floki has become more than that due to its community.

Among its long-term vision is building schools in less developed countries, and has also partnered with the Million Gardens Movement, a gardening campaign founded by Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk. The ingenious combination of meme movement and charitable actions has earned Floki recognition by NASDAQ as one of the best metaverse currencies.

How Much is Floki Inu Worth?

Today’s FLOKI price is $0.000027 with a 24-hour trading volume of $19,079,032. FLOKI is down 1.15% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #113, with a live market cap of $251,637,118. It has a circulating supply of 9,208,591,797,811 FLOKI coins and the max. supply is not available

Floki Inu price analysis: FLOKI remains consistent at around $0.00002868

Floki Inu price analysis confirms a bearish movement.

Resistance for FLOKI is present at $0.00003629.

Support for FLOKI/USD is present at $0.00002636.

On June 7, 2023, an analysis of the FLOKI cryptocurrency’s price revealed a market decline accompanied by negative momentum. Throughout the final hours of that day, FLOKI demonstrated a persistent bearish trend, resulting in a decrease in price from $0.00003168 to $0.00002753. Furthermore, the broader market exhibited a downward trajectory, contributing to a further devaluation of Floki Inu, ultimately settling at $0.00002868. It is noteworthy that this closing value slightly exceeded the significant threshold of $0.00002800.

The trend for FLOKI on June 7, 2023, indicates a predominantly bearish market sentiment. The cryptocurrency experienced a notable decline in price, moving from $0.00003168 to $0.00002753 throughout the final hours of the day. This downward movement can be attributed to both internal factors specific to FLOKI and the broader market’s overall negative trajectory. Although the closing value of $0.00002868 slightly surpassed the significant threshold of $0.00002800, it still suggests a prevailing bearish sentiment in the market for FLOKI. Traders and investors would need to closely monitor future developments to assess whether this downward trend will persist or reverse in the coming days.

Floki Inu price analysis for 1-hour: FLOKI shows consistent dynamics

The analysis of Floki Inu’s price reveals a volatile market with a prevailing downward trend. Recent market trends demonstrate a considerable degree of price stability, characterized by minimal fluctuations. Bollinger’s upper band, an indicator commonly used in technical analysis, currently acts as a prominent resistance level at $0.00003329. The price has exhibited relative stability, despite minor oscillations. Moreover, Bollinger’s lower band serves as an additional resistance point for the FLOKI token, positioned at $0.00002636. These findings indicate a market environment prone to volatility, highlighting the importance of monitoring future price movements for Floki Inu.

According to the Floki Inu price analysis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 36, indicating an unstable cryptocurrency market. However, despite this volatility, the current trend for Floki Inu showcases a period of relative consistency characterized by a linear value trajectory. This trend can be attributed to a balance between selling and buying activities, leading to a dormant state of the RSI score. As a result, the market exhibits a linear movement with limited fluctuations. It is crucial to closely monitor any potential shifts in the market dynamics to anticipate future price movements for Floki Inu.

Floki Inu 1-day price analysis: FLOKI shows positivity

Floki Inu price analysis indicates a volatile market environment that follows a previous downward movement. This suggests that the price of Floki Inu is currently displaying reduced vulnerability to substantial fluctuations in either positive or negative directions. Notably, Bollinger’s band reveals an upper limit at $0.00003269, signifying a resilient resistance level for the FLOKI token. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band stands at $0.00002833, representing a robust support level for Floki Inu. These findings highlight the importance of closely monitoring the market dynamics to anticipate potential price movements for Floki Inu.

At present, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of Floki Inu is recorded at 27, signaling an environment of high volatility within the neutral range. Nevertheless, the RSI score shows an upward trend, indicating a prevailing bullish sentiment in the market. This upturn in the RSI score can be attributed to the dominance of buying activities, which have bolstered the optimistic outlook for Floki Inu. It is important to monitor the market closely to gauge the potential impact of these bullish dynamics on the future price movements of Floki Inu.

What to Expect from the Floki Inu Price Analysis

In conclusion, the Floki Inu price analysis suggests a volatile market environment with a predominantly bearish sentiment. On June 7, 2023, FLOKI experienced a decline in price, accompanied by negative momentum, although it closed slightly above the significant threshold of $0.00002800. Additionally, recent trends indicate relative price stability with limited fluctuations, as evidenced by Bollinger’s bands. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows varying levels of instability, with the latest data indicating an upward trend, reflecting a bullish market sentiment driven by increased buying activities.

Floki Inu Price Predictions 2023 – 2032

Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Average Maximum 2023 $0.00000815 $0.00000842 $0.00000931 2024 $0.00001205 $0.00001247 $0.00001427 2025 $0.00001698 $0.00001760 $0.00002080 2026 $0.00002545 $0.00002633 $0.00002994 2027 $0.00003808 $0.00003939 $0.00004412 2028 $0.00005526 $0.00005723 $0.00006527 2029 $0.00007636 $0.00007922 $0.00009584 2030 $0.00011303 $0.00011620 $0.00013362 2031 $0.00015932 $0.00016397 $0.00019742 2032 $0.00023633 $0.00024288 $0.00028342

Floki Inu Price Prediction 2023

Our projected Floki Inu price for 2023 anticipates a range of values. It suggests that the minimum price may reach $0.00000815, while the average price is estimated at $0.00000842. Furthermore, by the end of the year, there is an expectation that the maximum price could reach $0.00000931.

Floki Inu Price Prediction 2024

According to our projected Floki Inu price prediction for 2024, there is an expectation of a price increase. It is anticipated that Floki Inu could potentially reach a maximum price value of $0.00001427. However, to achieve this, the coin may also undergo a minimum price of $0.00001205 and maintain an average trading price of $0.00001247.

Floki Inu Price Prediction 2025

In our projected Floki Inu price prediction for 2025, it is anticipated that the cryptocurrency may experience a minimum value of $0.00001698. The price of the asset has the potential to reach a maximum value of $0.00002080, while maintaining an average trading price of $0.00001760 throughout the year.

Floki Inu Price Prediction 2026

According to our projected Floki Inu price prediction for 2026, it is anticipated that FLOKI may achieve a maximum price value of $0.00002994 by the conclusion of the year. The Floki Inu network coin forecast further indicates an average price of $0.00002633, while the minimum forecast price is projected to be $0.00002545.

Floki Inu Price Prediction 2027

Based on our Floki Inu price prediction for 2027, it is anticipated that the cryptocurrency may reach a maximum price of $0.00004412. The average price projection suggests a value of $0.00003939, while the minimum expected price is estimated at $0.00003808.

Floki Inu Price Prediction 2028

Our projected Floki Inu price for 2028 suggests that the cryptocurrency may potentially achieve a peak price of $0.00006527. Furthermore, the minimum trading price for the FLOKI coin is estimated to be $0.00005526, while the predicted average market value is projected to be $0.00005723.

Floki Inu Price Prediction 2029

Based on our Floki Inu price prediction for 2029, it is expected that Floki Inu may reach a maximum price value of $0.00009584. This represents an increase compared to the previous year. However, during the course of the year, the coin is also projected to experience a minimum price of $0.00007636 and maintain an average trading price of $0.00007922.

Floki Inu Price Prediction 2030

According to our Floki Inu price forecast for 2030, it is anticipated that the cryptocurrency may achieve a maximum price of $0.00013362. Conversely, a minimum price of $0.00011303 is expected, with a likelihood of prices retracing and subsequently stabilizing around an average value of $0.00011620.

Floki Inu Price Prediction 2031

Based on our Floki Inu price prediction for 2031, it is anticipated that the prices of the FLOKI token will experience an upward trajectory from their current levels. We expect the coin to reach a minimum price of $0.00015932, with an average price of $0.00016397. Furthermore, the highest price target for the coin is projected to reach $0.00019742.

Floki Inu Price Prediction 2032

Based on our Floki Inu price prediction for 2032, it is forecasted that the price range of Floki Inu will reach a maximum base price of $0.00028342. This indicates a continuation of the bullish trend observed from the previous year. Additionally, the minimum price is expected to be $0.00024288, while the average price is projected to be around $0.00023633.

Floki Inu Price Predictions by CoinCodex

According to the current Floki Inu price prediction, it is projected that the value of Floki Inu will experience a decline of -7.69% and reach a price of $0.00002563 by June 12, 2023. The technical indicators suggest a bearish sentiment, while the Fear & Greed Index indicates a neutral sentiment with a score of 53. Over the last 30 days, Floki Inu has had 11 out of 30 green days, representing a 37% positive performance, with a price volatility of 6.06%. Based on this forecast, it is advised that it may not be an opportune time to buy Floki Inu. Looking ahead, in the best-case scenario assuming a growth pattern similar to Facebook, the price prediction for Floki Inu in 2026 is estimated to be $0.000389. However, if it were to follow the growth pattern of the internet, the prediction for 2026 would be $0.00004462.

Floki Inu Price Predictions by DigitalCoinPrice

According to the price predictions provided by DigitalCoinPrice, they have a more optimistic outlook for Floki Inu’s price. The site suggests that Floki Inu could potentially reach a price of $0.0000875 by the end of this year. Furthermore, their price prediction for 2025 indicates an average price of $0.000154 for Floki Inu. Looking even further ahead, DigitalCoinPrice suggests that by the start of the next decade, Floki Inu could potentially achieve a price of $0.000465. It’s important to note that these predictions are speculative and based on various factors and assumptions.

Floki Inu Price Predictions by Wallet Investor

WalletInvestor’s FLOKI price prediction indicates a negative outlook for the cryptocurrency over the next 12 months. According to their forecast, there is a possibility that the price of FLOKI could decline significantly, potentially reaching as low as $0.000000376 by March 7, 2024.

Floki Inu Overview

The price of FLOKI has fallen by 15.15% in the past 7 days. The price declined by 0.90% in the last 24 hours. In just the past hour, the price grew by 1.85%.

Floki Inu Price History

Floki Inu was initially released to the public on Gate.io startup. 2B Floki were offered for the crowdsale, and 8,365 users participated, with 99.51% of the orders completed successfully. $23M was committed for sale, and each user got about 242072.13749697 Floki tokens. Floki Inu commenced trading on Sep 16th, AM 08:30 UTC on the cryptocurrency market.

CoinMarketCap indicates the first Floki Inu price of $0.000004. In October 2021, the Floki Inu price surged with a high trading volume. The high uptake pushed Floki to its all-time high price of $0.0003437 on 4 November 2021. The Floki Inu price today is 96% below its ATH.

This year, Floki opened at $0.000111. Floki broke the support 4 days later to a continuous bear run. Floki is down 90% from the year’s opening price.

Recent News on Floki Inu

More on Floki Inu

What is Floki Inu?

Floki Inu is part of a family of meme coins that are community owned. Floki Inu stands out from other meme coins because it creates utility for its community, i.e., Floki Vikings. Floki Inu follows the footsteps of the famous Shiba Inu, which has a significant and active community.

Floki Inu gives power and opportunities to the people instead of hedge funds and venture capitalists. Floki plans to become the most popular and utilized coin in the crypto space.

Floki Inu reached its highest price on Nov 4, 2021, when it was trading at its all-time high of $ 0.000342. The lowest price since its ATH was $ 0.000005 (cycle low). The highest FLOKI price since the last cycle low was $ 0.000012 (cycle high).

How Does Floki Inu Work?

The Floki coin is the native token of the Floki Inu ecosystem. The coin is available on the Ethereum blockchain and the Binance smart chain; the cross-compatibility enables Floki users to leverage the strengths of both blockchains.

Floki Inu has a maximum supply of 10 trillion, with 9,071,605,014,287 Floki tokens in circulation. There is a 3% tax on every Floki coin trade; the tax is used for development, adoption initiatives, charity, marketing, and partnerships.

Team behind Floki Inu

Floki is community led with plans to adopt a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Floki members are referred to as Floki Vikings. Floki team Core members include Dr. Amanda Kavner, Mr. Brown Whale, and Jackie Xu.

Floki Inu has over 400,000 token holders and 320,000+ followers on Twitter. Floki Inu’s success is attributed to its thriving community, like Shiba Inu.

Floki Inu Ecosystem

The Floki Inu ecosystem uses the Floki token and aims to provide utility to Floki Vikings.

Valhalla

Valhalla is a turn-based blockchain combat game in the metaverse. The game currently runs on L2 optimism Kovan testnet. The innovative technology makes it possible to verify stats on the chain and use Veras – unique upgradable Non Fungible tokens NFTs. Veras can be traded on the platform’s NFT marketplace.

Floki Places

Floki places is a planned merchandise and NFT store that enables the crypto community to trade NFTs and merchandise for crypto.

Floki University

Floki University is an education platform on everything cryptocurrency, metaverse, NFT, and blockchain. It is a beginner-friendly place to learn how blockchain technology affects real life and how retail clients and programmers benefit from it.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Floki is using strategic partnerships to bring Defi down to the people. A partnership with Chain Link gives Floki access to tamper-proof quality price feeds transmitted over the blockchain.

Floki Defi offerings include Inverse finance for Floki collateral and staking and BarnBridge for trading leverage.

Floki Inu 3 Pillars

The Floki Inu pillars strengthen its commitment to its community. These include Charity, meme culture, and Utility.

Floki Meme Culture

Floki Vikings thrive on memes. The community views memes as the only way to mainstream cryptocurrencies and enable adoption through the power of memes. Memes appeal to everyone poor, rich, old, young, small, and great.

Utility

Floki Inu has a strong roadmap that focuses on utility. The utility makes the Floki token more than just a joke coin; Floki Inu provides opportunities and equality to the community.

Charity

Top of the list is Floki’s aim to build a school on every continent and then in every underdeveloped nation in the world. Floki makes life easier for us and contributes to the world’s well-being.

Some FLOKI Price highlights

Price has increased by 280% in the last 1 year

Outperformed 99% of the top 100 crypto assets in 1 year

Outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum

18 green days in the last 30 days (60%)

Trading near cycle high

Has high liquidity based on its market cap.

Floki Inu price in US Dollar has decreased by -14.46% in the last 1 month. FLOKI is down -12.47% against Ethereum and down -13.99% against Bitcoin in the last 1 month.

Floki Inu New Developments

Popular crypto derivatives exchange ByBit has enabled Floki perpetual on their exchange with up to 12.5x leverage. This is a major move that will help legitimize the Floki coin.

Floki has also announced its partnership with Venus Protocol. It is important to know that the Venus Protocol controls 84% of the BNB Chain lending market with a TVL of $1.35 billion.

Conclusion

Our Floki Inu price prediction has provided a comprehensive analysis of Floki Inu’s future price forecast for the period 2023 – 2032. The token’s utilities look promising, and its new NFT marketplaces and metaverse games are expected to promote user adoption further. According to our prediction, the coin is a good investment for the future. Our long-term price forecast for this coin is $0.00028002, with a minimum price of $0.00023253. Even though we are bullish on this token, we expect you to research it before investing in it.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.