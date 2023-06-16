Flow Coin Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is FLOW a Good Investment?

Seasoned traders go by the time-tested formula: invest most of your crypto portfolio in BTC (50%); 35% in a basket of big-cap coins, and the rest in small projects with huge upside. But for beginners, all cryptocurrencies are risky investments, so they must tread lightly and keep all their senses open in the crypto space. Let’s see what we can take away from this Flow Coin Price Prediction.

The Flow ecosystem continues to build innovative products and solutions despite what’s happening with other similar organizations. Look at some of the Flow community’s achievements in Q1 to know the potential as the layer 1 blockchain of choice for building and scaling mainstream powerful innovations.

Much of the broad-based interest in FLOW appears to be due to a big listing announcement. Specifically, crypto exchange Coinbase announced that Flow would be the latest crypto investors can trade on the platform. How high can the “Coinbase effect” take Flow?

We would like to echo a positive perception at this point before we look into Flow coin price prediction:

The global crypto market has seen a transition towards bullishness due to the influx of funds. The changes have been positive, bringing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others considerable gains. The change is evident from the global market cap value, which is currently about $1.27T. There are little chances that it would cross the previous threshold level. The previous data shows that the market has lingered in the same range and might continue to do so. The downward pull hasn’t let it change value. Cryptopolitan

How Much is Flow Worth?

The current price of Flow stands at $0.459178, accompanied by a trading volume of $42.20 million over the past 24 hours. With a market capitalization of $475.80 million, Flow holds a market dominance of 0.05%. In the last 24 hours, the price of Flow has experienced a 1.35% increase. Currently, there are 1.04 billion FLOW tokens in circulation out of a maximum supply of 1.37 billion. Within the NFT Tokens sector, Flow holds the fifth position in terms of market capitalization and ranks 32nd in the Layer 1 sector.

Flow Coin price analysis: FLOW stuck in a bearish cycle at $0.458

TLDR Breakdown

FLOW price analysis is bearish today.

The strongest resistance is present at $0.848.

FLOW trades at $0.458 at the time of writing.

Flow price analysis experienced a significant downward trend on June 16, 2023, indicating a negative market momentum. During the latter part of the day, Flow consistently displayed a bearish trend, resulting in a notable drop in its value from $0.491 to $0.440. Interestingly, while the overall market showed an upward trajectory, this upward movement intensified the price increase of Flow, but it ultimately closed at $0.458. It is worth noting that the closing price approached the significant threshold of $0.460. Meanwhile, despite the overall market demonstrating an upward trajectory during that day, it did not significantly impact the price dynamics of FLOW.

The price analysis of Flow on June 16, 2023, revealed a significant downward trend, indicating negative market momentum. Flow exhibited a consistent bearish trend throughout the latter part of the day, leading to a notable decrease in its value from $0.491 to $0.440. It is interesting to note that despite the overall market displaying an upward trajectory, this upward movement only intensified the price increase of Flow temporarily. Eventually, Flow closed at $0.458, approaching the important threshold of $0.460.

Flow Coin price analysis for 1-hour: Recent developments

The analysis of Flow’s price indicates ongoing market challenges characterized by a descending trend and heightened price volatility. These factors contribute to a pessimistic short-term outlook for the cryptocurrency. An important resistance level is identified at the upper boundary of Bollinger’s band, situated at $0.466. Flow Coin encounters a substantial obstacle in surpassing this price level. Conversely, the lower boundary of Bollinger’s band, positioned at $0.450, serves as a robust support level that may offer stability to the cryptocurrency’s price.

FLOW/USD 1-hour price chart Source: TradingView

According to the analysis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score for Flow Coin is currently at 49, indicating a moderately unstable state as it moves out of the undervalued region. However, the linear trend of the RSI score suggests that buying activity has been more prevalent than selling activity, signaling an increasing sentiment in favor of Flow Coin. These market conditions imply that buying pressure is currently dominant, which has the potential to drive the cryptocurrency to new highs.

Flow Coin 1-day price analysis: FLOW shows declines to $0.449

Based on the price analysis, Flow Coin has been experiencing a prevailing bearish trend in recent days, indicating a downward trajectory for the cryptocurrency. The market has also exhibited notable volatility, suggesting an increased probability of significant price fluctuations for Flow. Upon closer examination of Bollinger’s band, it is observed that the upper limit is positioned at $0.848, representing a formidable resistance level that Flow would need to overcome for any upward price movement. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band at $0.398 acts as a strong support level for the cryptocurrency.

FLOW/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

According to the analysis of Flow Coin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) score, it currently stands at 12, indicating an unstable position for the cryptocurrency within the undervalued region. The downward movement of the RSI score signifies declining market dynamics and suggests a continuation of the ongoing downward trend. Moreover, the decline in the RSI score indicates that selling activity is dominating buying activity in the market. Collectively, these observations point to a bearish sentiment surrounding Flow Coin, implying that the cryptocurrency may face ongoing pressure and uncertainty in the near future.

What to Expect from the Flow Price Analysis

In conclusion, the price analysis of Flow Coin on June 16, 2023, displayed a significant downward trend, indicating negative market momentum. Despite the overall market’s upward trajectory, Flow exhibited a consistent bearish trend throughout the day, closing at $0.458, approaching the important threshold of $0.460. The analysis also revealed ongoing market challenges, including heightened volatility and resistance at $0.848. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score of 12 suggested a bearish sentiment and dominant selling activity. These factors collectively indicate potential ongoing pressure and uncertainty for Flow Coin in the near future, urging investors and traders to closely monitor its price dynamics and market conditions.

Flow Coin Price Predictions for 2023-2032

Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

flow 1

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2023 $0.96 $0.99 $1.08 2024 $1.35 $1.39 $1.68 2025 $1.98 $2.03 $2.34 2026 $2.88 $2.98 $3.42 2027 $4.19 $4.33 $4.93 2028 $5.88 $6.06 $7.29 2029 $8.73 $8.97 $10.24 2030 $11.97 $12.42 $15.08 2031 $17.60 $18.23 $21.41 2032 $25.50 $26.23 $30.99

Flow Coin Price Prediction 2023

Our Flow coin price prediction for 2023 is a maximum of $1.08. However, this indicates that we might experience a bullish run in 2023. Also, we anticipate a minimum value of $0.96 and an average market price of $0.99. New developments and updates could influence the price levels of this cryptocurrency in 2023.

Flow Coin Price Prediction 2024

According to our Flow coin price prediction for 2024, Flow is expected to have a maximum price of $1.68. We can also expect an average forecast price of $1.39, with a minimum price of $1.35. If Flow’s ecosystem gets partners with industry investors and other major blockchain networks, investors may experience a bullish trend on the token.

Flow Coin Price Prediction 2025

Our Flow coin price prediction for 2025 is a maximum price of $2.34. Furthermore, we expect a minimum price of $1,98 and an average price of $2.03. Flow could see an enormous price increase with the future adoption of blockchain-based applications.

Flow Coin Price Prediction 2026

Our Flow coin is anticipated to have an overall bullish market based on our Flow coin price prediction for 2026, leading to a maximum price of $3.42 and a minimum price of $2.88, respectively. Also, an average market price of $2.98 is expected.

Flow Coin Price Prediction 2027

Our Flow price coin prediction for 2027 says investors will record huge profits as the cryptocurrency will reach a maximum of $4.93. Again, Flow is assumed to maintain an average price of $4.33 and a minimum price of $4.19.

Flow Coin Price Prediction 2028

According to our Flow coin price prediction for 2028, Flow is expected to have a maximum trading price of $7.29. Furthermore, the expected average price is $6.06, while the minimum price of the coin is predicted to be $5.88. Being one of the best-performing digital coins in the crypto market, there would be a huge demand for the Flow token in the future, leading to a massive increase in price.

Flow Coin Price Prediction 2029

Our Flow coin prediction for 2029 is a maximum price of $10.24, indicating an increase in the current price of up to a significant degree. Also, the cryptocurrency is expected to maintain an average trading value of $8.97 and a minimum price of $8.73 throughout the year.

Flow Coin Price Prediction 2030

According to our Flow coin price prediction for 2030, Flow is predicted to attain a maximum price of $15.08. We also anticipate a significant increase in the price support level leading to a minimum price of $11.97 and an average market price of $12.42.

Flow Coin Price Prediction 2031

According to our Flow coin price prediction for 2031, the Flow coin is expected to maintain an overall bullish trend leading to a maximum price of $2141. However, the price indicates a significant increase in the current market price. An average price of $18.23 and a minimum of $17.60 is expected. The digital coin has huge potential to attract many users, influencing these high prices.

Flow Coin Price Prediction 2032

According to our Flow coin price prediction for 2032, the Flow coin is expected to have a maximum price of $30.99. The average trading price of the coin is expected to be $26.23, while its minimum price is expected to be $25.50.

Flow Coin Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

According to Wallet Investor, Flow coin price prediction could be a better long-term investment. Wallet Investor also predicts that the coin will be worth $0.0272. However, they expect the coin to decrease by 80% in five years.

Flow Coin Price Prediction by CryptoPredictions

CryptoPredictions predicts that the maximum price for Flow will be $1.246 by 2023. The coin’s lowest price is expected to be $0.846 by then. By 2025, CryptoPredictions forecasts that the Flow coin will have a maximum price of $1.972 with an average trading price of $1.576. The lowest trading price by that time is expected to be $1.341.

By 2027, they also expect Flow coin to have a maximum price of $2.722. Furthermore, the average and minimum prices of the coin are expected to be $2.177 and $1.841, respectively.

Flow Coin Price Prediction by DigitalCoinPrice

According to Digital Coin Price, Flow is expected to have a maximum price of $1.69 by 2023. Furthermore, the coin’s minimum and average trading prices by then are expected to be $0.68 and $1.60, respectively.

Furthermore, Digital Coin Price expects Flow Coin to have a maximum price of $3.53, with an average trading price of $3.40 by 2026. The lowest trading price of the coin is predicted to be $2.96.

By 2029, Digital Coin Price predicts that Flow will reach a maximum trading price of $5.75, with an average forecast price of $5.66. The minimum price of the coin by then is expected to be $5.18.

Flow is also expected to reach a maximum price of $14.89, with an average price of $14.80 by 2032. The coin’s lowest price by then is expected to be $14.40.

Flow Coin Price Prediction by Coincodex

According to Coincodex, Flow is expected to be worth $0.384 in six months. They predict the coin will decline further in one year and be worth $0.299.

Coincodex also compared Flow against technological innovations to give Flow a forecast price in the long term. According to their predictions, Flow is expected to reach $5.33 by 2026 if it follows Internet Growth. They also predict the coin will reach $46.49 if it follows Facebook’s growth. Finally, flow is expected to be worth $11.39 if it follows Google’s growth, according to Coincodex.

Overview of Flow Coin

Flow Coin Price History

The past price analysis and current market status of the Flow coin are based on the data available from Coinmarketcap . Although FLOW has been in the crypto space since 2018, we have carried out this past price analysis based on the earliest available data.

FLOW hit its all-time low of 1.50 USD on January 26, 2021, and the price of FLOW rode with the bulls afterward. A few months later, FLOW attained its current ATH of 46.16 USD on April 05, as seen on the chart. The significant price rise of over 2900% can be attributed to the development in the ecosystem and the overall positive sentiments in the crypto market that also hiked bitcoin prices and those of other assets like ETH and BNB.

Within 7 days, the market value of FLOW has fallen by over 13%. Also, in the last 30 days, the price movement of FLOW has been bearish, with the coin’s value attaining 18.90 USD and dropping to 11.61% – a 38.57% price drop. Over a 90-day period, FLOW reached a maximum market price of 28.79 USD, and afterward, it took on a downward trend, losing about 60% of its value.

Although FLOW has seen several bullish movements within the years, the uptrends have been followed by consolidations, corrections, fluctuations, and reversals. FLOW has not performed well lately; could this trend continue for a little longer?

The Flow coin is trading at 0.7448 USD and ranks at no. 58 on the cryptocurrency market, with a market cap dominance of 0.07%. The total token supply of this crypto is 1,036,200,000 FLOW. According to Coinmarketcap , the current ROI is over 13,000% if FLOW was purchased since its launch.

Recent news on Flow Coin

Boosting the NFT space: Flow, an innovative NFT (non-fungible token) platform, is poised to revolutionize the NFT market following a successful seed funding round of $3 million. The platform’s pioneering ‘place bid once, buy from everywhere’ technology allows users to bid on NFTs easily. It is being lauded as a means to eliminate frontrunners and curtail excessive gas fees.

Led by Nima Capital, with participation from several other industry leaders, the substantial seed funding propels Flow to the frontlines of a modular NFT ecosystem. The project’s founder, neverland, believes that NFT platforms built on this modular stack can gain shared security from an underlying L1 and concurrently build rapid, low-cost NFT trading infrastructure and creator tooling.

Boasting a team of developers from Google and Binance with impressive backgrounds, Flow plans to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its platform. This integration includes LLM-based NFT analytics solutions, advanced agents to automate technology, and tools empowering the community to create and deploy NFTs. Flow’s trajectory indicates a promising future, not just for the platform itself but for the NFT market as a whole.

More on Flow Coin (FLOW)

What is Flow Coin?

Flow is a leading blockchain project that seeks to become a better alternative to Ethereum. It is a Proof-of-Stake platform that has faster speeds and lower transaction costs than Ethereum. As a result, its developers hope that it will become the go-to platform for web 3.0 deployments. The platform was created by the team that built CryptoKitties.

The decision by Yuga Labs on ApeCoin deployment and the ongoing permissionless contract development progress could trigger FLOW price action. The upgrade, which is expected to be launched soon, will focus n code-hardening, professional audits, and a bug bounty program.

Developed by Dapper Labs in 2018, Flow is a fast and decentralized layer-one blockchain infrastructure designed to function as the base protocol for NewGen applications, games, and digital assets. The Flow blockchain is created from scratch and intended for applications and internet-scale protocols that demand distinctive customer experience . It’s reputed to be the only blockchain-based technology that incorporates user-experience improvement features into its protocol layer.

The team behind the development of this project is renowned for consistently delivering top-notch blockchain consumer experiences with products like Dapper Wallet, NBA Top Shot, and CryptoKitties.

The Flow ecosystem is developer-friendly and has continued to attract top developers and some blockchain enthusiast brands, already building products on the network. Also, Flow has established collaborations with top-tier game developers, including nWay and Animoca Brands; entertainment brands, including LaLiga, NFL, Warner Music, NBA, and UFC; leading crypto platforms, including Binance; development studios, such as Samsung and Ubisoft, and a couple of NexGen high-growth startups like Opensea.

The native cryptocurrency token that fuels the Flow ecosystem is FLOW. It is utilized by developers, validators, participants, and applications on the network. FLOW token is designed to serve several purposes, including network fees, rewards, payment method, and a reserve asset in the long run.

Features that make the Flow network unique include upgradeable smart contracts, in-built logging support, consumer-friendly onboarding, and high throughput without sharding . It leverages Cadence, a resource-oriented programming language for developing app assets and smart contracts.

Now that you’re familiar with the Flow network and its features, do you think its highlighted developments and future potential can make FLOW a valuable cryptocurrency both in the short-term and long term?

Flow Coin Partnerships

The Flow Network is continually looking at partnerships. Cheese announced that they would be partnering with the Flow blockchain. Cheeze is a photography-based NFT Media and Entertainment company. They will help to promote the recent NFT development of Flow.

If you remember, on 14 September 2021, Flow announced a partnership with Google Cloud’s power. The collaboration is expected to bolster the connection between consumers and app developers globally.

On 1 January 2022, Think Fund, in collaboration with Blocto App, announced a partnership with emerald DAO, the first DAO built on the Flow blockchain.

Flow blockchain started the year by introducing the customers to Flowverse, a new project in the ecosystem.

FLOW has several essential characteristics that make it the ideal currency for a new generation of games, consumer applications, and the digital assets that will power them. Let’s delve into more details of the Flow ecosystem, its functions, unique features, technical analysis, and price predictions.

Flow Coin’s New Development

Flow Coin network announced that an update on Cadence, the smart contract language used by Flow blockchain.

Conclusion

Flow is a good cryptocurrency with good projects behind it. However, investing in this cryptocurrency largely depends on your risk appetite. As you can see from our Flow price forecast, we expect the coin to reach $40.23. Despite being bullish on this cryptocurrency, we advise you do your own research before investing in it.

The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.