Flow Coin Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is FLOW a Good Investment?

Seasoned traders go by the time-tested formula: invest most of your crypto portfolio in BTC (50%); 35% in a basket of big-cap coins, and the rest in small projects with huge upside. But for beginners, all cryptocurrencies are risky investments, so they must tread lightly and keep all their senses open in the crypto space. Let’s see what we can take away from this Flow Coin Price Prediction.

The Flow ecosystem continues to build innovative products and solutions despite what’s happening with other similar organizations. Look at some of the Flow community’s achievements in Q1 to know the potential as the layer 1 blockchain of choice for building and scaling mainstream powerful innovations.

Much of the broad-based interest in FLOW appears to be due to a big listing announcement. Specifically, crypto exchange Coinbase announced that Flow would be the latest crypto investors can trade on the platform. How high can the “Coinbase effect” take Flow?

We would like to echo a positive perception at this point before we look into Flow coin price prediction:

The global crypto market has seen a transition towards bullishness due to the influx of funds. The changes have been positive, bringing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others considerable gains. The change is evident from the global market cap value, which is currently about $1.27T. There are little chances that it would cross the previous threshold level. The previous data shows that the market has lingered in the same range and might continue to do so. The downward pull hasn’t let it change value. Cryptopolitan

How much is FLOW worth?

Today’s live Flow price is $0.744359 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,951,429. Flow is down 3.26% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #58, with a live market cap of $771,304,675. It has a circulating supply of 1,036,200,000 FLOW coins, and the maximum supply is not available.

Flow price analysis 1-day chart: FLOW/USD experiences a slight bearish trend

Source: TradingView

Flow coin’s price witnessed a slightly bullish trend as the coin moved toward the $0.746 support zone. The current sentiment for the coin is bearish. It is essential to know that the 24-hour volume of the coin declined a bit and reached $1.296 million, showing a decreased interest in trading activities. Flow price currently trades at $0.745, decreasing by 2.95% in 24 hours.

The RSI-14 trend line aims to enter the 34-level, and also, the SMA-14 level suggests further volatility in the next few hours.

FLOW/USD 4-hour price chart: FLOW price gets selling pressure at $0.744

The 4-hour FLOW Price chart suggests that the coin the bears aren’t missing any opportunity to push the price below $0.757. If the bulls can overcome the support at $0.744, we could see the token’s price reach the $0.781 resistance zone. According to the chart, the coin is slightly bearish, and technical oscillators point to the sell zone, asking investors to sell. Furthermore, the BOP indicator is trading at a bearish territory of 0.33. At the same time, the MACD thread line has recovered from its previous low and has started forming promising candles near the signal line, further strengthening the battle between the bulls and the bears.

What to expect next

Source: TradingView

The hourly chart confirms that there is a selling pressure at $0.731. However, if the coin holds its momentum above this price, it could touch the $0.758 resistance level.

Note: Always watch out for price reactions around each level before executing a trade.

Flow Price Predictions for 2023-2032

Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2023 $0.96 $0.99 $1.08 2024 $1.35 $1.39 $1.68 2025 $1.98 $2.03 $2.34 2026 $2.88 $2.98 $3.42 2027 $4.19 $4.33 $4.93 2028 $5.88 $6.06 $7.29 2029 $8.73 $8.97 $10.24 2030 $11.97 $12.42 $15.08 2031 $17.60 $18.23 $21.41 2032 $25.50 $26.23 $30.99

Flow Price Prediction 2023

Our Flow price prediction for 2023 is a maximum of $1.08. However, this indicates that we might experience a bullish run in 2023. Also, we anticipate a minimum value of $0.96 and an average market price of $0.99. New developments and updates could influence the price levels of this cryptocurrency in 2023.

Flow Price Prediction 2024

According to our Flow price prediction for 2024, Flow is expected to have a maximum price of $1.68. We can also expect an average forecast price of $1.39, with a minimum price of $1.35. If Flow’s ecosystem gets partners with industry investors and other major blockchain networks, investors may experience a bullish trend on the token.

Flow Price Prediction 2025

Our Flow price prediction for 2025 is a maximum price of $2.34. Furthermore, we expect a minimum price of $1,98 and an average price of $2.03. Flow could see an enormous price increase with the future adoption of blockchain-based applications.

Flow Price Prediction 2026

Our Flow coin is anticipated to have an overall bullish market based on our Flow price prediction for 2026, leading to a maximum price of $3.42 and a minimum price of $2.88, respectively. Also, an average market price of $2.98 is expected.

Flow Price Prediction 2027

Our Flow price prediction for 2027 says investors will record huge profits as the cryptocurrency will reach a maximum of $4.93. Again, Flow is assumed to maintain an average price of $4.33 and a minimum price of $4.19.

Flow Price Prediction 2028

According to our Flow price prediction for 2028, Flow is expected to have a maximum trading price of $7.29. Furthermore, the expected average price is $6.06, while the minimum price of the coin is predicted to be $5.88. Being one of the best-performing digital coins in the crypto market, there would be a huge demand for the Flow token in the future, leading to a massive increase in price.

Flow Price Prediction 2029

Our Flow prediction for 2029 is a maximum price of $10.24, indicating an increase in the current price of up to a significant degree. Also, the cryptocurrency is expected to maintain an average trading value of $8.97 and a minimum price of $8.73 throughout the year.

Flow Price Prediction 2030

According to our Flow price prediction for 2030, Flow is predicted to attain a maximum price of $15.08. We also anticipate a significant increase in the price support level leading to a minimum price of $11.97 and an average market price of $12.42.

Flow Price Prediction 2031

According to our Flow price prediction for 2031, the Flow coin is expected to maintain an overall bullish trend leading to a maximum price of $2141. However, the price indicates a significant increase in the current market price. An average price of $18.23 and a minimum of $17.60 is expected. The digital coin has huge potential to attract many users, influencing these high prices.

Flow Price Prediction 2032

According to our Flow price prediction for 2032, the Flow coin is expected to have a maximum price of $30.99. The average trading price of the coin is expected to be $26.23, while its minimum price is expected to be $25.50.

Flow Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

According to Wallet Investor, Flow coin could be a better long-term investment. Wallet Investor also predicts that the coin will be worth $0.0272. However, they expect the coin to decrease by 80% in five years.

Flow Price Prediction by CryptoPredictions

CryptoPredictions predicts that the maximum price for Flow will be $1.246 by 2023. The coin’s lowest price is expected to be $0.846 by then. By 2025, CryptoPredictions forecasts that the Flow coin will have a maximum price of $1.972 with an average trading price of $1.576. The lowest trading price by that time is expected to be $1.341.

By 2027, they also expect Flow coin to have a maximum price of $2.722. Furthermore, the average and minimum prices of the coin are expected to be $2.177 and $1.841, respectively.

Flow Price Prediction by DigitalCoinPrice

According to Digital Coin Price, Flow is expected to have a maximum price of $1.69 by 2023. Furthermore, the coin’s minimum and average trading prices by then are expected to be $0.68 and $1.60, respectively.

Furthermore, Digital Coin Price expects Flow Coin to have a maximum price of $3.53, with an average trading price of $3.40 by 2026. The lowest trading price of the coin is predicted to be $2.96.

By 2029, Digital Coin Price predicts that Flow will reach a maximum trading price of $5.75, with an average forecast price of $5.66. The minimum price of the coin by then is expected to be $5.18.

Flow is also expected to reach a maximum price of $14.89, with an average price of $14.80 by 2032. The coin’s lowest price by then is expected to be $14.40.

Flow Price Prediction by Coincodex

According to Coincodex, Flow is expected to be worth $0.384 in six months. They predict the coin will decline further in one year and be worth $0.299.

Coincodex also compared Flow against technological innovations to give Flow a forecast price in the long term. According to their predictions, Flow is expected to reach $5.33 by 2026 if it follows Internet Growth. They also predict the coin will reach $46.49 if it follows Facebook’s growth. Finally, flow is expected to be worth $11.39 if it follows Google’s growth, according to Coincodex.

Overview of Flow Coin

Developed by Dapper Labs in 2018, Flow is a fast and decentralized layer-one blockchain infrastructure designed to function as the base protocol for NewGen applications, games, and digital assets. The Flow blockchain is created from scratch and intended for applications and internet-scale protocols that demand distinctive customer experience . It’s reputed to be the only blockchain-based technology that incorporates user-experience improvement features into its protocol layer.

The team behind the development of this project is renowned for consistently delivering top-notch blockchain consumer experiences with products like Dapper Wallet, NBA Top Shot, and CryptoKitties.

The Flow ecosystem is developer-friendly and has continued to attract top developers and some blockchain enthusiast brands, already building products on the network. Also, Flow has established collaborations with top-tier game developers, including nWay and Animoca Brands; entertainment brands, including LaLiga, NFL, Warner Music, NBA, and UFC; leading crypto platforms, including Binance; development studios, such as Samsung and Ubisoft, and a couple of NexGen high-growth startups like Opensea.

The native cryptocurrency token that fuels the Flow ecosystem is FLOW. It is utilized by developers, validators, participants, and applications on the network. FLOW token is designed to serve several purposes, including network fees, rewards, payment method, and a reserve asset in the long run.

Features that make the Flow network unique include upgradeable smart contracts, in-built logging support, consumer-friendly onboarding, and high throughput without sharding . It leverages Cadence, a resource-oriented programming language for developing app assets and smart contracts.

Now that you’re familiar with the Flow network and its features, do you think its highlighted developments and future potential can make FLOW a valuable cryptocurrency both in the short-term and long term?

Flow Coin Price History

The past price analysis and current market status of the Flow coin are based on the data available from Coinmarketcap . Although FLOW has been in the crypto space since 2018, we have carried out this past price analysis based on the earliest available data.

FLOW hit its all-time low of 1.50 USD on January 26, 2021, and the price of FLOW rode with the bulls afterward. A few months later, FLOW attained its current ATH of 46.16 USD on April 05, as seen on the chart. The significant price rise of over 2900% can be attributed to the development in the ecosystem and the overall positive sentiments in the crypto market that also hiked bitcoin prices and those of other assets like ETH and BNB.

Within 7 days, the market value of FLOW has fallen by over 13%. Also, in the last 30 days, the price movement of FLOW has been bearish, with the coin’s value attaining 18.90 USD and dropping to 11.61% – a 38.57% price drop. Over a 90-day period, FLOW reached a maximum market price of 28.79 USD, and afterward, it took on a downward trend, losing about 60% of its value.

Although FLOW has seen several bullish movements within the years, the uptrends have been followed by consolidations, corrections, fluctuations, and reversals. FLOW has not performed well lately; could this trend continue for a little longer?

The Flow coin is trading at 0.7448 USD and ranks at no. 58 on the cryptocurrency market, with a market cap dominance of 0.07%. The total token supply of this crypto is 1,036,200,000 FLOW. According to Coinmarketcap , the current ROI is over 13,000% if FLOW was purchased since its launch.

Recent news on Flow Coin

Boosting the NFT space: Flow, an innovative NFT (non-fungible token) platform, is poised to revolutionize the NFT market following a successful seed funding round of $3 million. The platform’s pioneering ‘place bid once, buy from everywhere’ technology allows users to bid on NFTs easily. It is being lauded as a means to eliminate frontrunners and curtail excessive gas fees.

Led by Nima Capital, with participation from several other industry leaders, the substantial seed funding propels Flow to the frontlines of a modular NFT ecosystem. The project’s founder, neverland, believes that NFT platforms built on this modular stack can gain shared security from an underlying L1 and concurrently build rapid, low-cost NFT trading infrastructure and creator tooling.

Boasting a team of developers from Google and Binance with impressive backgrounds, Flow plans to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its platform. This integration includes LLM-based NFT analytics solutions, advanced agents to automate technology, and tools empowering the community to create and deploy NFTs. Flow’s trajectory indicates a promising future, not just for the platform itself but for the NFT market as a whole.

More on Flow Coin (FLOW)

What is Flow Coin?

Flow is a leading blockchain project that seeks to become a better alternative to Ethereum. It is a Proof-of-Stake platform that has faster speeds and lower transaction costs than Ethereum. As a result, its developers hope that it will become the go-to platform for web 3.0 deployments. The platform was created by the team that built CryptoKitties.

The decision by Yuga Labs on ApeCoin deployment and the ongoing permissionless contract development progress could trigger FLOW price action. The upgrade, which is expected to be launched soon, will focus n code-hardening, professional audits, and a bug bounty program.

Flow Coin Partnerships

The Flow Network is continually looking at partnerships. Cheese announced that they would be partnering with the Flow blockchain. Cheeze is a photography-based NFT Media and Entertainment company. They will help to promote the recent NFT development of Flow.

If you remember, on 14 September 2021, Flow announced a partnership with Google Cloud’s power. The collaboration is expected to bolster the connection between consumers and app developers globally.

On 1 January 2022, Think Fund, in collaboration with Blocto App, announced a partnership with emerald DAO, the first DAO built on the Flow blockchain.

We're delighted to announce our collaboration with Emerald DAO.



Now you can verify membership NFT on Flow blockchain via Blocto App to unlock new perks in our Discord!



Emerald City are the outstanding devs that created the fantastic DAO tool!

Flow blockchain started the year by introducing the customers to Flowverse, a new project in the ecosystem.

FLOW has several essential characteristics that make it the ideal currency for a new generation of games, consumer applications, and the digital assets that will power them. Let’s delve into more details of the Flow ecosystem, its functions, unique features, technical analysis, and price predictions.

Flow Coin’s New Development

Flow Coin network announced that an update on Cadence, the smart contract language used by Flow blockchain.

A huge update is coming to Cadence, the smart contract language used by Flow blockchain:



Attachments



What are they and how do we code them?

— Jacob Tucker (@jacobmtucker) March 29, 2023

Metrika has partnered with Flow to release the first-ever Node monitoring platform built for Web3 on Flow blockchain network.

Introducing the first-ever Node Monitoring Platform built for web3!



We're excited to partner with the Flow blockchain to bring our Node Monitoring Platform to the Flow Network!



— Metrika (@metrikaco) March 29, 2023

Flow Coin Price Predictions by Industry Influencers

Famous crypto expert Crypto Vault is optimistic about the future price of Flow coin. However, they predict the coin will do a 900% increase in the next bull cycle. Here is their complete analysis

Conclusion

Flow is a good cryptocurrency with good projects behind it. However, investing in this cryptocurrency largely depends on your risk appetite. As you can see from our Flow price forecast we expect the coin to reach $40.23. Despite being bullish on this cryptocurrency, we advise that you do your own research before investing in it.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.