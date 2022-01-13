TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market continues unimpeded; the global market cap adds 1.96% in 24 hours. Bitcoin, also in a bullish mood, adds 1.51% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum, in a mood to make up for its losses, gains 1.97% in the last 24 hours. XRP coin’s gains amount to 1.85% in the last 24 hours while Polkadot is also improving as the market has turned bullish, adding 2.23% in 24 hours.

The bullish market is continuing to add value to the receded coins. Though the market loss has continued for a long time, the current gains overshadow the negative changes in the market. The improvement seems likely to continue because the bullishness has continued three days in a row. The impacts of these new changes will be evident in the form of new coin prices and improved market cap. As the market improves, further capital will be attracted from the market, ultimately leading to the rise of the global market cap.

Many positive indicators show that the market will continue to rise. The negative news is that from Pakistan, the central bank has asked the government to ban crypto and other related investment. They have cited for it is the market’s instability due to crypto investment. Though some cases are not encouraging for the market, the overall market continues in a bullish mood.

Here is a brief overview of some of the leading coins in the market.

BTC charting untroubled waters

Bitcoin has continued to gain over the last few days. Though it remained bearish over the past one and half months, its recovery is encouraging. As per the latest updates, the gains for the last 24 hours are estimated to be 1.51%, while the gains for the last seven days are 1.76%.

The current bitcoin price is in the $43,659.50 range, while the current market cap is about $827,892,732,499. If we take a peek at the trading volume for the last 24 hours, it is about $73,178,868,369. The conversion of the current trading volume to BTC results in 1,673,060 BTC.

ETH recovering from its losses

Ethereum has performed much better over the last few days compared to the recessive period. The recent recession was hard-hitting for it because of the speedy price loss that it went through. The recent changes have made it recover speedily. The data for the last 24 hours shows that it has gained 1.97% in 24 hours. At the same time, the losses for the last seven days amount to 0.58%.

The current market cap for Ethereum is estimated to be $398,494,042,149. The recent improvements have also enhanced its price, about $3,339.50. Like bitcoin, Ethereum’s trading volume has also improved and is about $16,246,758,265 for the last 24 hours.

XRP adding further to its gains

XRP coin currently ranks 8th in the last and has a price value of $0.788 as per the latest updates. Its market cap has improved over the last few days and is currently about $37,518,476,248. If we look at the performance for the last seven days, XRP has gained 5.21%.

The trading volume for the XRP coin is estimated to be $1,887,067,905.

DOT is reaching further to establish its mission

Polkadot’s situation is no different from leading coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which has continued to gain. It came to the market with the mission to join different blockchain systems. With the receding market, it was becoming difficult for this blockchain system to continue.

With the growing market, it has also begun to show improvements. The data for the last 24 hours shows that it gained 2.23% compared to the seven-day gain of 3.75%. The current price for Polkadot is in the $26.86 range.

The data for the market cap of this token shows that it is estimated to be $26,523,917,058. The trading volume for this coin was about $1,428,770,996 during the last 24 hours.

Final Thoughts

The market is improving and has continued smoothly to new gains. The current market cap is estimated to be $2.08T and might continue further ahead if the situation is favorable. The new gains continue to chase the previous targets, which were set for the end of 2021 but might be achieved in 2022. The investors are pouring more capital into the market to ensure that they get their profits out of the new wave of bullishness. The market needs to continue like this to establish the investors’ trust.