TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market has gained 1.26% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin turns bearish, losing 0.19% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum continues to grow, adding 2.97% in the previous 24 hours. Solana and Terra LUNA are bullish, adding 0.87% and 12.00%, respectively.

The market has continued fluctuating as there have been changes in the global political situation. There is no improvement in the Russia-Ukraine crisis as there has been no compromise from the Russian side. If it continues like this, there will be huge impacts on the crypto market, especially Bitcoin. There have been several reservations about crypto in the Western world. The reason is its use by the Russian side for their benefit. If they sanction Russia, it has alternatives in crypto to save itself. Thus, it has led to increased concerns about crypto.

There has been a shift seen in the war situation despite the difficult ongoing situation, there are prospects of improvement in crypto value. There is a possibility that Russia and Ukraine might join a table for negotiations. Consequently, it has resulted in some improvements in the crypto value. Currently, there is no sure news about negotiations. Still, the market has shown improvements. On the other side, there is no growth in the value of bitcoin. It will readily begin to grow once the problem is solved.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to Russian exclusion from Swift payments. Thus, there are chances that it will affect the crypto market because of the bulk of Russian investment. Here is a brief overview of the market situation using leading currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.

BTC continues to linger at $39K

Bitcoin has suffered a lot since the start of the current geopolitical crisis. There has been a significant decrease in the value of bitcoin as it fell from $45K. The bearishness continues for it and has lowered its value to $39,103.73 as per the latest updates. The change in the value of bitcoin over the last 24 hours is about 0.19%. If the current situation persists, there are chances that it will lower further.

In case its value of it improves, it will add to the global market. The data for the past seven days shows that bitcoin has lost 2.06%. Bitcoin had attempted to gain value over the past 24 hours, but it couldn’t continue the momentum. The graph for its performance shows a steep rise and fall.

The current market cap for bitcoin is estimated to be $740,660,260,482. In contrast, the trading volume of bitcoin for the last 24 hours is about $23,375,025,239.

ETH proving strong in a difficult situation

Ethereum has continued in a better manner if we compare it to bitcoin. Bitcoin has fluctuated from positive to negative value while Ethereum has continued its gains. It has gained 2.97% over the last 24 hours. In comparison, the gains for the last seven days are about 1.43%.

The current price for Ethereum is in the $2,778.27 range. At the same time, the market cap for the same currency is about $331,580,672,938. If we take a peek at the 24-hour trading volume of this currency, it is estimated to be $15,311,193,796.

The circulating supply of it is about 119,740,370 ETH.

SOL continues bullish

Solana has been fortunate as it has continued to gain from the unhindered investments. The data for the last seven days shows that it has gained 0.67%. In contrast, the 24-hour performance shows that it has gained 0.87%. The current price for this coin is about $90.81 as it has grown, resulting from new additions.

The current market cap for this coin is estimated to be $29,052,490,184. In contrast, the 24-hour trading volume of Solana is about $2,439,510,942. The circulating supply of this coin is estimated to be 219,928,956 SOL. Solana currently ranks 8th on the global list.

LUNA gathering new gains

Terra LUNA has been the swift currency that has gained more than any other coin in the top list. It has continued bullish and gained 12.00% in the last 24 hours. In comparison, the gains in its value for the last seven days are about 45.53%. The current price for it is estimated to be $73.86.

If we look at the trading volume of this coin, it is about $3,743,093,751. In comparison, the market cap for this coin is about $28,044,331,845. The growth for this coin has been tremendous as it has gained unparalleled investments.

Final Thoughts

The market has continued uncertainly as there have been fluctuations in value. The last 24 hours show a gain of 1.26%, which has taken the value of the global market cap to $1.78T. There are hopes that the market will revive soon if the current political problems solve. The change in political situation will directly impact customer trust as it has eroded with the uncertainty in the situation.