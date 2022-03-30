TL;DR Breakdown

The global crypto market has changed course, adding 0.58% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is in losses, contrary to the market, shedding 0.20% in 24 hours.

Ethereum is also facing hard times, depreciating 0.26%.

Litecoin and Cosmos are in gain, adding 3.12% and 1.88%, respectively.

Even though leading coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum are in losses, the global crypto market has taken another turn towards gains. The market might turn bullish for other coins if the bullishness for the smaller altcoins continues. There are no imminent problems that could affect the market on a greater level. Instead, they would lead to smaller fluctuations in individual coins. There is no surety about which way the market will go, but there are hopes for performance improvement.

Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta would be soon introducing NFTs to Instagram. The move might prove of significant value as it has the potential to challenge the traditional crypto market. It might also affect the investments in other NFTs marketplaces as it can attract investors. The impacts of this decision are yet to be seen how it would change the NFTs market. Many crypto experts criticize Meta for its centralized services against the spirit of decentralization.

Voices of dissent are rising in India against unfair crypto taxation. A lawmaker has raised this issue in the parliament to ensure that the taxes are withdrawn. If that happens, it will revive the crypto investments in India. Here is a brief overview of the current market situation using the performance of currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and some other names.

BTC lowering value

Bitcoin has been going through hard times for the last few days as its value went through depreciation. The change in the value affected the market as the global market cap was lower. In contrast, the change in recent hours brought Bitcoin to a new situation where the market grew even though Bitcoin was bearish.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Bitcoin has shed 0.20%. The losses have lowered as time passed, but it needs to turn bullish to get back to the competition. The weekly performance shows that Bitcoin has added 11.38%. The current price for Bitcoin is in the $47,307.48 range.

The current market cap value for Bitcoin is estimated to be $898,251,494,117. In comparison, its 24-hour trading volume of it is about $28,328,030,389. The same amount in the native currency of Bitcoin is 599,146 BTC.

ETH is facing hard times

Ethereum is following Bitcoin in losses as both coins suffered the same fate. The result was depreciation, and they shed the hard-earned gains over the last few weeks. The market seems to be changing as losses for Ethereum have also lowered.

Ethereum’s performance for the last 24 hours shows that it has shed 0.26% over the last 24 hours. Comparing the performance for the last seven days shows that gains are about 13.04%. The current price for Ethereum is in the $3,401.08 range.

If we take a peek at the current market cap value of Ethereum, it is about $408,289,975,702. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about 15,919,851,028. The circulating supply of Ethereum is about 120,174,754 ETH.

LTC continuing its gains

Litecoin is moving in the opposite direction of Bitcoin and other leading coins. For the last 24 hours, its performance shows that the gains are about 3.13%. If we compare the gains for the last seven days, they amount to 9.21%. It seems that Litecoin will gain momentum further in the upcoming days. The current price for it is in the $132.86 range.

The market cap value for Litecoin is estimated to be $9,280,483,467. The 24-hour trading volume for this coin remained at $909,378,310. The same amount in its native currency is about 6,855,124 LTC. The circulating supply for Litecoin for the last 24 hours is 69,958,631 LTC.

ATOM facing volatility

Cosmos Atom is one of those coins which are continuing to be bullish. The change for the last 24 hours amounted to 1.88%. Though its gains aren’t that high, still its value is better than those going bearish. The weekly performance shows that it has gained 11.18%. The current price value for Cosmos Atom is in the $31.05 range.

The market cap for Cosmos is estimated to be $8,895,800,760. The 24-hour trading volume of Cosmos is about 943,785,321. The graph for this coin shows that it has lowered value much due to sell-offs. The circulating supply of this coin remained 286,370,297 ATOM over the last 24 hours.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has enhanced value as some coins have increased their gains. Though Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top coins continue to bearish, their impact isn’t much. The market cap value has also improved due to gains for some coins. The current value for the global market cap is about $2.15T as per the latest updates. The market has a strong chance of increasing further as the gains’ influx continues.