TL;DR Breakdown

The global crypto market cap lingers around the same price as yesterday, spots a 0.56% decrease.

Bitcoin drops just below $51,000 by 0.13%.

Ethereum neither gains nor loses, sitting at a $4,080 price still.

Kadena (KDA) takes a steep stride forward by 13.75%.

Aave (AAVE) shows the third-highest weekly gains, shows 7.97% gains today.

The crypto market seems to be at a standstill today; it has neither moved forward nor fallen in price. This is a good sign, better than falling back into another bearish run which would inevitably wrench the top cryptocurrencies from their pedestals again. The standstill in the crypto market gives the impression of balance; green charts still dominate the crypto market while red charts are scarce and few.

As the top cryptocurrencies remain stationary, it gives more room for hope to surge up in the crypto market. Perhaps our top cryptocurrencies will strike another bullish run and climb higher. It also provides space for negativity; who knows if another bearish run drags the top coins back to their lowest points, as shown earlier in the month? Only time will tell whether or not the crypto market is stable on its feet. As of now, the global crypto market cap has the same value as yesterday morning, reaching $2,374,849,971,646. However, the trading volume of the crypto market has fallen by 19.02%.

Bitcoin and Ethereum show signs of halting.

The top two crypto tokens have not shown anything significant in the last twenty-four hours. Bitcoin has dropped a few notches, displaying 0.08% price depreciation. However, it is still holding its own; its price has reached $50,970, which is much better than the $45k Bitcoin displayed one week ago. The top cryptocurrency keeps moving forward and breaks out of the sedentarism cycle erupting throughout the crypto market. Bitcoin’s market cap is at $963,244,442,543 and is continuously moving forward while its trading volume depreciates to $20,917,176,572.

As for Ethereum, the top altcoin has been holding its own in the market, showing 0.55% gains since yesterday, reaching up to $4,105, and lingering around this price. Ethereum has never been one to stay down for too long and let other cryptocurrencies trample over it and continues to keep its head held high in the market. As of yesterday, Ethereum had displayed market value increases up to $4,135 but has dropped a bit since then. Its market cap is currently at $487,009,736,472, and its trading volume suffers below $12.5B.

Kadena and Aave recorded to take substantial strides.

Kadena has made itself more prominent in the crypto market than ever before. Earlier this month, it had been ranked around the #80th rank, but after taking firm steps forward, KDA has reached #66 in rank in just a few short days. The company offers a complete decentralized ecosystem for the security of cryptocurrency and other such functions. After displaying a 13.75% gain, the token has reached USD 13.12 within twenty-four hours. Its market cap displays higher gains of 14.37% up to $2,133,698,142.

On the other hand, Aave is a decentralized protocol that allows the borrowing and lending of cryptocurrencies. It is ranked significantly higher than KDA, reaching #46 thanks to its high and rising market cap of $3,633,870,286. It has displayed fewer gains than Kadena, ranking 2nd on the gainers’ list and trading at $270.06 after an 8.64% market increase.

Conclusion

The crypto market seems to be brewing up a storm, given its restless tides that keep on rolling in. The thrill of the crypto market is similar to that of an amusement park, except the stakes are a lot higher thanks to investments of thousands of dollars in the market. However, things seem to be looking up now, but we can’t wait to see what else happens. Happy holidays, crypto investors!