TL;DR Breakdown

Global crypto market cap has risen by 0.21% since yesterday, up to $2.64T.

Bitcoin prices remain stationary at $57.2k.

Ethereum and Binance’s value has soared by a 1.54% and 1.77% increase since yesterday.

Solana records gains of 6.90% within the last day.

On the last day, the global market cap has surpassed its record from last week’s high of $2.63T and has now reached an increased $2.65T, starting on the right foot at the start of the new month.

Investors anticipate what this month will have in store for us after the previous month’s phenomenal fluctuations that kept everyone on the edges of their seats, eager to know the crypto market will advance. Every investor is concerned with the success of their crypto token to sell it in the future at a significantly higher price.

This makes the crypto market extremely competitive as people root for their respective tokens and hope for their success to make them more money in the long run. This, in itself, is what the crypto market was all about, and it had kept investors on their toes as intended when the crypto market first came into being in 2009.

Bitcoin, due to make a growth spurt?

Ever since its launch and influx in popularity, the world has closely followed Bitcoin’s progress over the years. Now, as we roll into the last month that puts an end to 2021, the stakes are as high as ever.

The pressure on Bitcoin is stronger than ever before; this is because everyone hopes to start the new year on the right path of value increases than the standstill we’ve been observing the past few weeks. The way a crypto token ends the year is vital to its success for the next year, so expectations are constantly fleeting upwards.

If Bitcoin has a value increase planned in its future, it will do well to make its move sooner rather than later for the best outcome possible. Currently, it has been seeing increases and decreases around the $56k-$58k the past day.

It stands on the middle ground now at $57,300 value, with its market cap steadily rising at $1.076T and its trading volume at $36.55B.

ETH and BNB due to break records by the end of the year?

Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) are no strangers to the crypto market, following behind Bitcoin for the second and third largest cryptocurrencies by market cap out there. Many investors are rooting for these two favorites of the crypto market as they’ve seen high progressions throughout their journeys.

Ethereum‘s recorded all-time high was just at the start of November, sitting at $4.8k. Investors suggest that Ethereum might break this record by the end of the year, considering how much its price has flourished once again.

Now, it sits at $4,715 price after seeing influxes of 1.89% in the last day, with its market cap soaring from $553.72B and trading $29.47B per day.

Binance has also been spreading its influence throughout the crypto market; the highest recorded value of BNB was back at the beginning of May 2021, around $675. Today, its price has shown reasonable gains of 2.35% as it reaches a $642 price value. Investors hope to see BNB flourish by the end of the year and surpass its mid-year high.

What does SOL have in store for us?

While Solana (SOL) has not been performing at its best the past month, seeing as low as $185 at the end of November, it has now steadily raised itself to a suitable and positive standpoint as the new month begins.

Investors say that SOL has the potential to achieve great things thanks to Solana’s DeFi solutions. One month is a long time for Solana to gather its wits, come back stronger than ever before, and begin the new year the right way.

SOL currently stands for $222.75 after seeing an influx of 6.33% today. Seeing influxes of a whopping 57.54%, its trading volume has risen to $3.39B per day, contributing to a 6.99% market cap increase of $68.30B.

What to expect for December?

As we begin the final month of 2021, investors have high hopes that within the range of 31 days, our major coins will be able to see high prices and influxes to make up for the bearish crypto runs we’ve seen throughout the year.

By the way, have you noticed the following on the GREAT SHIB Burn?

And now, to the awesome news!

We understand the #shiblosophy.

We love #SHIBARMY

We believe in #MassAdoption



This time, we are burning our own $2K, not the 3% of the profit. Let this be only the start of a Movement that will bring adoption to $SHIB!



Hash: https://t.co/ZW6HZ59B7P — NOWPayments (@NOWPayments_io) December 1, 2021

What could burning coins possibly mean? The new burning mechanism for ETH has been quite effective as a deflationary tool, which has reduced the network’s inflation rate. But for SHIB, burning 99% of 500 trillion is still not enough. If you do the math, you’re still left with 5 trillion tokens. Stop thinking you are getting rich by the end of the year; it will take years.

We hope to observe and document each change by the day to help investors decide where their money is best spent. Tell us below what you think will happen throughout the final spurt of this year and whether our favorite currencies will see success or decline in values!