The rise in the crypto market is phenomenal as compared to the previous few days. So far, it is satisfying for investors as they see a rise in the value of their investment, as seen in the case of top-ranking currencies. It has also helped raise the market cap of the crypto market, which reaches new heights.

Bitcoin soars, reaching the $58,793 range

Bitcoin’s resilience is undeniable, and this is evident from the recent surge in its market prices. The previous week it remained dormant and even did shed its value. The previous few days proved lucky for it, and it regained its momentum. Since then, it has been rising and has seen a 3.17% rise in value for the past seven days.

If we look at its growth in the last 24 hours, then it is also tremendous. It has crossed the barrier of $58,790, and it is nearing 59K. If its momentum gears up, it won’t take bitcoin a few days to reach $60K. Its price recorded at the time of writing was in the $58,793 range. The rise in prices has also led to growth in its market cap, which amounted to $1,110,208,408,139.

The volume recorded for Bitcoin by CoinMarketCap has been $34,455,142,014. This amount, if translated into bitcoins, results in 586,039 BTC.

Ethereum remains green, adding 3.90%

Ethereum continues its journey forward in a tremendous manner. It has shown promising growth, and in the last 24 hours, it crossed the $4.5K barrier. Its price recorded at the time of writing was in the $4.502 range. Its performance in the last seven days was perfectly wonderful, and it recorded a growth of 10.82%.

With the rise in prices, it has also enhanced the value of its market cap. Its value recorded at the time of writing was $533,475,223,972. So far, it sees no currency threatening its position and remains firm on the second rank. The volume recorded for the last 24 hours was $19,059,150,608. This amount, if translated into Ethereum coin, equals 4,233,229 ETH.

Its overall performance during the last seven days was satisfactory. It recovered from the losses it had made the week before it and reached new levels. Its circulating supply was recorded to be 118,490,202 ETH.

Binance Coin

Binance Coin has been the most tremendous in the competition of growth. The rise that is recorded in the last 24 hours was 8.12%. This is compared with the performance for the last seven days, which is 21.37%, which is good progress. The price recorded for Binance Coin at the time of writing was in the $652 range.

If we talk about the market cap of the Binance coin, it reached the value of $108,766,748,354. The volume recorded for Binance Coin during the last 24 hours was $3,300,029,468. If we translate this price into BNB, it equals 5,060,818 BNB.

In recent days, its overall performance in the market has been beneficial for investors and has recorded a circulating supply of 166,801,148 BNB.

USD Coin

USD Coin is one of the top 10 currencies in the list of ranking cryptos. The price recorded for USD coin at the time of writing was $1. It has seen a depreciation of 0.05%, while the weekly performance is also 0.05% in the green.

If we have a look at the market cap of USD Coin, then it was $37,431,142,142. The volume recorded for the USD Coin was $4,402,893,870, and if we translate it to the crypto, it is 4,402,279,620 USDC.

This currency ranks 9th on the list and might get tough time if Dogecoin continues to grow.

Crypto.com Coin

CRO Coin ranks 13th in the list of currencies, and it has shown a negative trend in the last 24 hours. Its depreciation in the last 24 hours amounted to 13.59%. Its price recorded at the time of writing was $0.7721. Its overall performance during the last seven days has been good, and it has shown the progress of 52.14%.

CRO’s current market cap is estimated to be equal to $19,571,676,810. Its chart has remained green during the last few days and the depreciation in the last 24 hours might be temporary. It can regain its momentum after a short pause.

Top gainer and loser

The top gainer in the list was Safe Drive (DRIVE), whose gains in the last 24 hours amounted to 1278.46%, which raised its price to $0.00004274. Safe Drive’s’ volume recorded in the last 24 hours was $2,456,212.

The top loser in the list was Blizzard Network BLIZZ, whose price fell to $0.2129. It saw a depreciation in its value equal to 97.32%. The volume for Blizzard Network was $245,708.

Final Thoughts

The top currencies are on the rise, and nobody knows how long this journey will continue. The uncertainty of this market raises the currency values to new highs; the same is taking them to new lows, which nobody expects, which keeps the thrill.

The growth in the crypto market cap shows the trust of investors and the rise seen in the value of different currencies. This rise will attract new investors to the market. Five months ago, that was a good strategy to follow. Hope never ceases for the brave.

