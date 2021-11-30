TL;DR Breakdown The overall market cap rises to $2.60T, reinvigorating after fluctuations. Bitcoin is back in form as it secures price in the $57,240 range. All top ten currencies show a tendency of bullishness. A tremendous rise is seen in the global crypto market, as indicated by the global market cap. The overall improvement in the prices of leading currencies shows the trust of investors. Some currencies have shown a negative trend which means that the investors preferred other coins over them. The losing coins stand an equal chance of resurgence as it doesn’t take much time to see a change in the market.

Bitcoin goes bullish, 0.84% growth in last seven days

Bitcoin, the top leading coin, has been a prime example of fluctuations in the crypto market. It has shown tremendous changes in its value for the last few weeks, which amazed the investors and those interested in the market.

In the last twenty-four hours, Bitcoin has shown a negative tendency of 0.75%. Even though it was bearish during the last twenty-four hours, it showed bullishness, quantified to 0.84%. The given improvement shows signs of good times ahead.

The current market cap for bitcoin is $1,081,102,256,286. At the time of writing, the volume recorded for bitcoin during the last 24 hours is $32,308,235,513, which equals 564,421 BTC. The chart for bitcoin remained green throughout the last seven days, and it is evidence of the resurgence of bitcoin after a temporary reduction in prices.

Bitcoin’s circulating supply recorded at the time of writing is 18,886,731 BTC.

Ethereum leads the growth in top-3 coins, crosses the $4,460 barrier

The top three coins in the list are on their way to further their growth. All three are bullish and add value to their prices. Ethereum is currently trending second in the list of top-10 and on adding significantly to its value.

The price recorded for Ethereum, at the time of writing, was in the $4,465 range. The given rise amounted to 3.28%, which shows signs of growth in the coming days. The positive tendency seen in the value of Ethereum for the last seven days has been estimated to be 7.75%. The current market cap for Ethereum is $527,622,119,373, which has improved since the last depreciation.

The volume recorded for Ethereum in the last 24 hours equals $19,327,606,427, which equals 4,342,413 ETH. Ethereum remained bullish throughout the week and is nearing the $4.5K barrier, which will allow it to cross if it remains green easily,

Its circulating supply, at the time of writing, was recorded to be 118,543,045 ETH.

Binance Coin takes a mammoth leap to 10.81% growth in the last seven days

Though Binance Coin might be following Ethereum in daily growth, it leads the top two currencies in weekly bullishness. It has witnessed tremendous growth of 10.81%. One of the consistent coins remained bullish even when the top currencies went through depreciation. Now, again is leading the race.

At the time of writing, the price recorded for Binance Coin was in the $625 range. In the last 24 hours, it has shown a growth of 2,27%, which is satisfactory and can be a prelude to the further addition in its value. The market for Binance Coin amounted to be $104,269,301,607. Its volume recorded at the time of writing was $2,441,561,520, which is equal to 3,905,802 BNB.

Its graph shows that it remained bullish and added vigorously to its value for the last seven days. The circulating supply for Binance Coin in the last 24 hours was 186,801,148 BNB.

Ripple keeps clinging to the seventh position in the list

Ripple (XRP) is amongst those coins that remained fast to their positions and haven’t let others replace them. The price recorded for XRP at the time of writing was in the $1.01 range. The coin has shown a growth of 3.49% in the last 24 hours, and this, if compared to the performance in the last seven days, a bearishness of 3.49%, is much improving.

The current market cap for XRP is estimated to be $47,575,042,573. Its volume recorded in the last 24 hours is $2,955,063,189 which equals 2,929,219,676 XRP. Its graph remains a mix of green and red because of the fluctuations from bearishness to bullishness.

Its circulating supply at the time of writing is 47,158,974,920 XRP.

Dogecoin outclasses Avalanche, clinches 10th Position

Dogecoin (DOGE) currently ranks at the tenth position in the list, and it has ousted Avalanche from the top rankers. The price for Dogecoin, at the time of writing, was in the $0.2177 range. It has shown an appreciation in its value during the last 24 hours, estimated to be 5.32%.

If we look at the weekly performance of Dogecoin, there is a depreciation of 1.43% witnessed in its price. The current market cap recorded for Dogecoin is $28,799,746,460.

The recorded volume for Dogecoin in the last 24 hours was $1,919,675,969 which equals 8,819,779,932 DOGE. Its performance for the last seven days shows a mix of addition and depreciation. The circulating supply for Dogecoin was estimated to be 132,317,865,089 DOGE.

Top gainers and losers

Silva Token (SILVA) was the top gainer in the list, which showed an appreciation in price amounting to be 905.85%. This improvement has led to the enhancement in price, which was estimated to be $0.000000005633. Its volume during the last 24 hours was recorded to be $88,350.

EverRise [old] was the top loser on the list. It saw a depreciation, which was equal to 99.63%.

Final Thoughts

If we look at the current trend in the crypto market, there is a rise in coin prices. This enhancement in individual coins has also led to appreciation in the total market cap, which saw an improvement of 0.84%. The top-ranking coins are currently adding to their value, and it is good news for their investors.

There is a depreciation seen in the values of some coins, but that’s how the market works. They might go into the background, and others might come to the foreground. The fluctuations and uncertainty of the crypto market keep the investors clinging to it – with hope and excitement. As I’ve heard from oldtimers in the space, there are two most certain things in life, death, and taxes. I’d gladly add crypto and love as the two most uncertain things to add to the merry mix.