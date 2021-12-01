TL;DR Breakdown Bitcoin stays steady in the $57K range. Ethereum and Binance Coin kept their momentum and stayed bullish. The global market cap has reached $2.64T.

There has been an overall green trending seen in the market, leading to the enhancement in the global market cap, which reached 2.64 trillion. This enhancement was about a 1.28% rise in the last 24 hours. The improvement in prices of the top 3 currencies has also helped improve other coins.

Today’s Top Crypto Tokens: CoinMarketCap

If the growth continues, it will also help Bitcoin cross the $60K barrier, the awaited one for the last few weeks. The appreciation in the value of Binance coin and Ethereum has taken them to new heights. As you can see from the table, the prices vary daily, but overall, you can see the general upward trends.

Bitcoin stays in the 57K range, though showing bearish at 0.49%

Bitcoin was growing as per the last roundup; again, it has begun to show fluctuations. These fluctuations are sometimes a prelude to upcoming changes in the prices of altcoins. Though they have remained green for the last few days, they might also face difficulties if Bitcoin continues depreciation.

The current price of bitcoin is in the $57,094 range. The last 24 hours were relatively depreciating for bitcoin, and it saw a bearishness of 0.49%, which is more in comparison to the weekly depreciation of 0.09%. The current market cap of bitcoin is $1,078,385,279,946. The volume recorded for bitcoin at the time of writing was $35,992,457,083. The mentioned volume equals 630,396 BTC.

The circulating supply of Bitcoin is 18,887,568 BTC.

Ethereum has gained 5.17% in the last 24 hours

Even though the top coin hasn’t been able to continue its journey forward, Ethereum has been able to do it. It has secured the price of $4,699 range which shows a bullishness of 5.17%. Compared to growth in the last seven days, which was 9.09%, this growth is less. The overall graph for Ethereum is fine and shows no depreciation.

The current market cap of Ethereum, at the time of writing, is $557,105,657,666. The volume recorded for Ethereum in the last 24 hours is $28,697,080,588. This, if we convert to Ethereum, will result in 6,106,953 ETH.

The circulating supply recorded for Ethereum was 118,556,244 ETH. The last seven days have been good for the growth of Ethereum, and it has added to its price.

Binance Coin adds 0.86% to its value

Binance Coin, like its predecessor, Ethereum, has gained in the last 24 hours and last seven days. Its price at the time of writing was in the $629 range. It has added 0.86% to its value in the last 24 hours and 7.00% in the last seven days. The market cap for Binance Coin is $104,998,991,463.

Its volume recorded for the last 24 hours is estimated to be$2,757,916,316. If we translate this volume to Binance Coin, we get 4,381,219 BNB. The circulating supply for Binance Coin is 166,801,148 BNB. The overall performance of the Binance coin during the last seven days was good, and it has shown bullishness, adding to its value.

Cardano depreciates 1.93% in the last 24 hours

Cardano (ADA) has attracted attention from investors due to its plans for the metaverse. Even though it was growing and had shown improvement, it depreciated 1.93% in the last 24 hours. The current price for Cardano is in the $1.57 range. ADA has depreciated 8.50% in the last seven days, but there are chances that it will resurge. The reason for it is the investments that it has attracted due to the coordination in metaverse projects.

ADA ranks 6th in the list of top ten and shows the potential that it has. The market cap recorded for Cardano at the time of writing was $52,198,826,811. Its volume recorded was $1,811,952,746 which can be translated to 1,156,388,703 ADA. It has shown a negative trend in the overall weekly chart.

Terra has gained 10.37% in the last 24 hours

Terra (LUNA) has been one of the lead gainers in the top 10 list. It has gained a total of 34.76% in the last seven days. Its price recorded at the time of writing was estimated to be in the $56 range.

The market cap recorded for this coin was $22,267,940,386. Its volume was $2,545,089,833 which translates to 44,681,953 LUNA. For the last seven days, its overall performance has been much better compared to other top 10 coins, which shows investor trust.

Top Gainer and Loser

The top gainer during the last 24 hours was Firulais (FIRU). Firulais is a DeFi Token. Each transaction redistributes 2% of each transaction to all holders. FIRU has bagged about 1274.25% in the last 24 hours. The current volume recorded for this coin at the time of writing was $652,830. The addition to CoinMarketCap could cause its sudden surge and growing support among the DeFi community.

https://t.co/bQjTLzKOPl



Like we promised and we said before FIRU is on CoinmarketCap already — Firulais Finance (@FinanceFirulais) December 1, 2021

The top loser in the last 24 hours was Cross Chain Capital. It depreciated a total of 90.84%. Its price recorded at the time of writing was $0.0000007974. The volume recorded for this coin in the last 24 hours was $549,846.

Final Thoughts

The changes in the prices of certain currencies follow the recurring pattern. Despite the fluctuations, there has been a rise in the global market cap of cryptocurrency, which is improving for the market. The overall tendency in the market was green, and it has added to the value of various currencies.

Bitcoin is on a negative trend, and if it continues to do so, it might also cause fluctuations in the prices of the two succeeding coins. As with everything that happens in life, the sooner you flow, the better it is to reconcile with losses.

There is a Bitcoin meme from the high rise in charts to your doom, and while some may make you laugh, others would be a stab to your gut and perhaps your heart. As they say, “Truth is always bitter,” but add a spoonful of sugar with humor.