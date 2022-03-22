TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market continues to gain value, adding 2.81% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin also remains bullish, as it gained 3.44% in 24 hours.

Ethereum also stayed bullish over the last 24 hours, adding 2.33%.

AMP remains bullish, adding 0.71%, while Loopring sheds 0.71%.

The global crypto market has continued to gain value as expected. It was predicted that the market would remain bullish as Bitcoin and other closely following altcoins will see a rally. The result was a continuous rise in the value after the investors continued to put their money in the crypt coffers. The new gains have given the market renewed confidence as it had back in September-October 2021.

Spanish authorities have received complaints regarding the loss of entire investments in the crypto market. These complaints might result in legislation regarding this issue. The Spanish ombudsman might initiate a formal inquiry into this issue as this matter can’t be simply shrugged off. Any further development regarding this issue can result in legislation, adding Spain to the crypto legislators’ bandwagon. The proper legislation will help with awareness regarding crypto and how this investment can be utilized.

Analysts predict 2022 as the biggest year for crypto as new investments have led to a rise in its value. The rise in the value of investments despite instability in Europe and legislations in different parts of the world predicts a shining future. Significant development has been noticed in the African market, which has proved beneficial for the global market. Here is a brief overview of the current market situation using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and some other coins’ performance.

BTC crosses $42K

Bitcoin is one of the top-3 coins considered favorites for the metaverse. The recent rise in its value is an indication of the fact that Bitcoin remains the uncontested king of the market. Ethereum and some other coins might be gaining momentum, but there are few chances that they will be replaced anytime soon.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Bitcoin has gained 3.44% over the last 24 hours. In comparison, it has clinched 10.59% in the past seven days. The value of gains is rising with the increasing bullishness of the global crypto market. The new gains have taken its value to $42,750.06.

The current market cap value for Bitcoin is estimated to be $815,348,471,606. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $36,588,418,692. The same amount in its native currency is about 852,202 BTC.

ETH in full swing

Ethereum has also remained bullish as the new gains strengthened its value against odds. The update to Ethereum 2.0 has led to furthering the security and enhancement of the Ethereum blockchain system.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Ethereum has been able to clinch 2.33%. If we compare it to Bitcoin, its gains are much lower. The weekly gains for Ethereum have been about 18.34%. The past two weeks for Ethereum have been strengthening as it gained value.

The current market cap value for Ethereum is estimated to be $361,451,439,058. The 24-hour trading volume of Ethereum remained $19,366,890,532. The circulating supply for this coin remained 120,064,213 over the last 24 hours.

AMP regains value after dips

AMP has also remained in a bullish mood as the market continued to gain value. The new rally has strengthened most of the coins as the situation seems befitting for investments. The result has been a sense of gains over the last two weeks.

AMP suffered setbacks on Sunday as bears affected it, but now it has regained the value. The data for the last 24 hours shows that it has gained 3.54%. The weekly performance shows that it has gained 9.44%. The price for this coin has also enhanced as the gains rose, and it was about $0.02679.

The current market cap value for this token is about $1,137,731090. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume of this currency is estimated to be $55,887,290. The value of the circulating supply remained at 42,227,702,186 AMP.

LRC changes direction

Loopring is moving in a different direction in comparison to other coins. The gains for the last 24 hours show that Loopring has shed 0.71%. Comparing the performance for the last seven days shows that the gains are about 25.27%. The decrease in value has brought the price value of this coin to $0.8306.

The current market cap value for Loopring is about $1,112,190,308. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume of it remained $335,910,669. The circulating supply for this coin remained at 1,329,675,414 LRC.

Final Thoughts

The market’s current situation is strengthening as the new gains are adding to its value. The new gains have resulted in the rise of the market cap value, which has reached $1.94T. As the new gains continue, the value of the market will soar higher. Experts predict that the market can reach back to the previous highs of November 2021. Bitcoin’s resilience and Ethereum’s gains have improved the market as other coins usually follow their trend. The market is expected to reach $2T soon if the gains remain unimpeded.