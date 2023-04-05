Solana price analysis: SOL surges to $21.20 as bullish pressure mounts

Solana price analysis shows a bullish trend as the token surged above the $21.00 level, and it is currently trading at $21.20. This is a 2.25% increase from the previous 24 hours and shows that the bullish pressure behind SOL continues to grow. The current resistance for SOL is present at the $21.32 mark, so if the price breaks above this level, then we can expect further gains in the near term. On the flip side, the current support for the SOL token is present at $20.69, and if it holds, then we can expect a continuation of its bullish trend.

Solana price analysis 1-day chart: Bulls march towards $21.32 resistance next

The one-day Solana price analysis confirms the bullish lead for today, as the coin value has recovered considerably. The coin value suffered during the past few days as the selling pressure was persistently there; however, the buyers managed to take hold of the situation and maintain bullish momentum. The 24-hour trading volume has surged to $334 million, indicating strong buying interest from the market, while the market cap stands at $8.19 billion.

SOL/USD 24-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility in the one-day price chart is high, the upper Bollinger band is present at the $22.51 mark, and the lower band is at $19.76. The Relative Strength Index(RSI) indicates that the bulls are dominating as it stands currently at 51.12 points, which is well above the 50-point mark. The moving average indicator is also showing strong bullish momentum as the 50-day MA is above the 200-day MA.

Solana price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The hourly Solana price analysis favors the buying side as well, as a strong rise in SOL/USD value has been detected in the past few hours. The bulls have taken over the market and have uplifted the price level to $21.20, and a break out above the $21.32 resistance could see the price surge to new highs in the days ahead. The green candle on the hourly chart further strengthens the bullish trend.

SOL/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour technical indicators are also in favor of the bulls, as the Moving Average indicator is showing a bullish crossover, while the RSI is still above the 50 levels, and moving in an upward trajectory. The Bollinger Bands are still intact, and the coin is comfortably trading between the upper and lower bands. The upper Bollinger Band is placed at $21.38, which could be the next target for SOL if the bullish pressure continues, while the lower band is placed at $20.04, which could provide strong support if the price dips in the near term.

Solana price analysis conclusion

Overall, SOL has been exhibiting a healthy bullish trend, and as long as it remains above the $20.50 level, we can expect further gains in the short term. The technical indicators are also in favor of the bulls, indicating that a break out above $21.32 could take SOL to new highs in the days ahead.