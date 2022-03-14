TL;DR Breakdown

Mila Kunis’ production company launches a new Solana NFT animated series called “The Gimmicks.”

In this Mila-endorsed TV show, NFT holders get to pick the narrative.

It’s produced by Toonstar and Sixth Wall, the digital wing of actress Mila Kunis’ Orchard Farm Productions.

Mila Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, USSR (now independent Ukraine), to a Jewish family. She is one of the most renowned actresses in Hollywood and across the world today. Recently, the proud Ukrainian and her husband Ashton Kutcher have started a GoFundMe campaign to assist Ukrainians fleeing the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Among her many endeavors, The Gimmicks NFT project is her latest. The series fosters a community where stakeholders have a real say in the project’s development. The Gimmicks is an animated series produced by actress Mila Kunis’ production company. The series utilizes Solana NFTs and it allows fans to influence the narrative and characters over time.

Mila Kunis’s NFT animated series

Following the announcement, the infant but flourishing non-fungible television space grew a little larger on Monday. The series bases its production on the Web3 animation studio Toonstar in conjunction with Kunis’ Sixth Wall Studios. The plot follows washed-up former professional wrestlers trying to reclaim their glory in the squared circle.

The Gimmicks is the first series to extensively use NFT technology, allowing fans to influence the narrative and character development. Additionally, through an on-chain social layer, NFT holders may interact with other fans.

According to a press release, the adult series is described as “South Park meets WWE.” It contains characters voiced by World Wrestling Entertainment stars Luke “Doc” Gallows, Karl “Machine Gun” Anderson, and Rocky Romero.

In 2021, Mila Kunis’ crypto-vision debut occurred when she crowdfunded her animated series “Stoner Cats” with an NFT, restricting access to the episodes. The Gimmicks follows the Stoner Cats model. Orchard Farm Productions launched the Ethereum-based cartoon series Stoner Cats, with voices such as Ashton Kutcher, Kunis, and Jane Fonda. Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum, was one of its guests.

The Gimmicks NFTs

As announced recently, Orchard Farm’s newly-established Sixth Wall digital subsidiary works with Toonstar, a Solana-based version. Toonstar and Sixth Wall will create 10,000 Solana NFTs. Each NFT represents a unique character. On March 18, 2022, the public mint will be part of the project’s goal to establish a crypto production community.

Unlike the Stoner Cats, who sold its Ethereum NFTs for around $785 each, The Gimmicks’ NFTs are free to produce, with the only expense being Solana’s transaction fee. At the end of each episode of The Gimmicks, NFT holders will have the option to choose the following story path. The Gimmicks will also include an on-chain social layer called “DIC Punch,” which stands for a Decentralized Inclusive Community.

Traders will be able to see how each NFT holder interacts with one another and the top contributors on the blockchain. According to Mila Kunis, The Gimmicks is a simple method for new users to get started interacting with Web3 and NFTs.