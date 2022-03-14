TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market is again bullish; the gains amount to 0.48% over 24 hours.

Bitcoin is also in gains as the market changes direction and adds 0.64%.

Binance Coin has also turned bullish, adding 0.02% in 24 hours.

Cardano remains bearish, shedding 0.94%, while Solana gains 0.36% in 24 hours.

The alternating pattern of the global crypto market continues. The current pattern is bullish as the market has begun to gain value. The current pattern will determine if the market will cross the previous levels or stay stuck in the same limbo. The new strength has come from Elon Musk’s statements, according to which he won’t be selling his Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. Thus, it can be simply translated into his trust in these coins despite the hard times they are going through. As there is a large number of his followers who follow his advice, there might be a rally seen towards these currencies.

Some crypto experts are predicting new highs for Ethereum. According to Abra CEO, Ethereum might cross $40K soon. Though this seems unusual, and many experts disagree with him over this stance, there is a possibility because of the vast experience that Bill Barhydt has in the said domain. If it happens, there are chances that Ethereum will be able to compete with Bitcoin for the top position in the market.

Here is a brief overview of the market situation using leading coins like Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and some other significant names.

BTC improves value with new gains

According to commodity experts, Bitcoin strengthens its position as a commodity because of its resilience. The new changes are an indication of its maturation into digital collateral. These changes are suggested by the rally in the market seen towards Bitcoin. Many investors think of Bitcoin as a safe alternative compared to gold and futures. The result has been an increase in resistance levels.

Though Bitcoin hasn’t yet reached its all-time high of November 2021, there are chances that it might be able to do this soon. The data for the last 24 hours shows that Bitcoin has gained 0.48% in 24 hours. In comparison, its performance over the previous seven days shows that it has gained 0.24%. The alternating pattern of rally towards Bitcoin shows that it has attempted to stabilize its value. Its price has improved due to new gains and is about $38,755.82.

The value of the market cap for Bitcoin is estimated to be $735,706,041,914 as per the latest updates. While if we compare the 24-hour trading volume, it is about $23,112,184,811. The said volume in the native currency of Bitcoin is 596,354 BTC.

BNB also gains momentum

Binance Coin has also been able to change course as Bitcoin turned bullish. The new changes have brought gains of 0.02% in 24 hours. The value of these gains might increase as the bullishness is expected to continue. The data for the last seven days shows that Binance Coin has shed 2.22%. The weekly performance is also stabilizing as the losses have reduced compared to the previous months.

The current market cap for this coin is estimated to be $60,975,892,115. At the same time, the 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $1,453,599,885. The mentioned amount in that native currency is 3,936,207 BNB. The circulating supply of this coin remained 165,116,761 BNB over the last 24 hours.

ADA is continuing with dips

Cardano has continued without any changes in value. The result has been a loss of 0.94% over the last 24 hours. While if we compare its performance for the previous seven days, it has depreciated 4.06%. The price for it has also decreased due to ongoing changes and is in the $0.7996 range. There is a possibility that its price might enhance if the bullishness benefits it.

The current market cap for this coin is estimated to be $26,975,589,978. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $1,050,487,018. While the circulating supply for ADA remained 33,687,336,562 ADA over the last 24 hours.

SOL turns bullish

Solana is following the dominant market trend that Bitcoin initiated. The result has been the addition of 0.36% over the last 24 hours. While if we compare the performance for last seven days, it has shed 4.35%. It means that Cardano still needs to gain to stabilize its value. The price for this coin is in the $80.82 range, while it may still improve if the gains continue.

The market cap value of Solana is estimated to be $26,150,009,852. The 24-hour trading volume of Cardano is about $1,572,385,750. In contrast, the same amount in its native currency is approximately 19,427,069 SOL.

The circulating supply for this coin remained 323,087,415 SOL.

Final Thoughts

The market has again back on track as the new gains add to its value. The latest change has taken the global market cap value to $1.73T. There is no certainty of the period for which the rally will continue. If the period extends, there are chances that it might cross the current threshold level as it has been going to and fro in a specific range. Bitcoin rise will determine if the market can resist the odds or stay in limbo.