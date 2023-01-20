logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Solana price analysis: SOL obtains bullish momentum at $21.34

Solana price analysis: SOL obtains bullish momentum at $21.34

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Solana price analysis is bearish today.
  • The strongest resistance is present at $40.89.
  • The strongest support is present at $8.51.

Solana price analysis for January 20, 2023, reveals the market following a partial bullish movement; moreover, Solana has obtained massive positive momentum, signifying a decline for the SOL market. The price of Solana has remained negative over the past few hours. Today, the price crashed and went from $21.7 to $20.42. However, the market started to increase further in value soon after, as the cryptocurrency had already gained most of its value. Moreover, Solana has increased and reached $21.34, just shying away from the $22 mark.

Solana price today is $21.38 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.75B, a market cap of $7.76B, and a market dominance of 0.78%. The SOL price increased by 2.90% in the last 24 hours.

Solana reached its highest price on Nov 6, 2021, when it was trading at its all-time high of $259.52, while Solana’s lowest price was recorded on n/a when it was trading at its all-time low of $0.00. The lowest price since its ATH was $8.09 (cycle low). The highest SOL price since the last cycle low was $24.82 (cycle high). The Solana price prediction sentiment is currently bearish, while the Fear & Greed Index is showing 51 (Neutral).

SOL/USD 1-day price analysis: Latest developments

Solana price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement. This means that the price of Solana is becoming more prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing further decreasing dynamics. The high price of the SOL cryptocurrency is $21.45, with an open price of $21.15. Conversely, the low price of SOL is present at $21.12, with a change of 1.22% and a closing price of $21.40.

The SOL/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bulls. The SOL/USD price appears to be moving upwards, illustrating an increasing market. The market appears to have broken the resistance band, which will trigger a reversal movement; this might prove fatal for the bulls.

image 402
SOL/USD 1-day price chart Source: CoinCodex

Solana price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66, showing an extremely unstable cryptocurrency stock. This means that the SOL cryptocurrency falls in the inflation region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move linearly, indicating a consistent market. The equivalence of selling activities and buying activities causes the RSI score to remain dormant.

Solana price analysis for 7-days

Solana price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement, which means that the price of Solana is becoming more prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The high value is present at $21.41, with an open price of $21.16. Conversely, the low price is $21.01, with a change of 1.62% and a closing value of $21.40.

The SOL/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. Moreover, the market’s trend seems to have shown bullish dynamics in the last few days. As a result, the market has decided on a positive approach.

image 403
SOL/USD 7-day price chart Source: CoinCodex

Solana price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 43, signifying a stable cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the central-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to a downward movement. The decreasing RSI score also means dominant selling activities.

Solana Price Analysis Conclusion

Solana price analysis reveals that the SOL cryptocurrency has an increasing trend with much room for further activity on the increasing extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a negative approach. Therefore, we can assume that the bears will start making their moves soon to initiate their control over the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Narmin

Narmin

Narmin is a passionate fintech writer and blockchain enthusiast backed by extensive experience in psychology and statistics.

Related News

Hot Stories

Solana price analysis: SOL obtains bullish momentum at $21.34
20 January, 2023
3 mins read
Bybit CEO uncovers clues on exposure to Genesis, but community wants more answers
20 January, 2023
3 mins read
Genesis in hot water as it owes over $3.5 Billion to its top 50 creditors
20 January, 2023
3 mins read
What does REKT mean?
20 January, 2023
3 mins read
UAE Abu Dhabi government launches initiative to put gaming on the Metaverse with AA Meta
20 January, 2023
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Bybit CEO uncovers clues on exposure to Genesis, but community wants more answers
20 January, 2023
3 mins read
Genesis in hot water as it owes over $3.5 Billion to its top 50 creditors
20 January, 2023
3 mins read
UAE Abu Dhabi government launches initiative to put gaming on the Metaverse with AA Meta
20 January, 2023
3 mins read
Robinhood has now finally entered the software wallet game
20 January, 2023
3 mins read
Here’s why Nexo agreed to pay a $45 million fine to SEC
20 January, 2023
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here