How to Use An Air-Gapped Wallet, And Why You Should Get One Soon

As cryptocurrencies gain adoption, securing digital assets has become a top priority for investors. One solution that offers a high degree of security is the use of air-gapped wallets. These wallets, functioning on devices isolated from the internet, provide robust protection against a variety of online threats.

In this comprehensive guide, we delve into the intricacies of air-gapped wallets, discussing what they are, how they work, their different types, and some of the most popular air-gapped wallets that you can find in the market.

We will also assess the benefits and limitations of using these wallets and provide guidance on choosing the right air-gapped wallet for your needs.

What Is an Air-Gapped Wallet?

An air-gapped wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet that is deliberately disconnected from the Internet and all forms of wireless communication, such as Bluetooth, wifi, NFC (near-field communication), and sometimes even USB drives.

The term “air gap” refers to having a physical separation between the wallet device and any online networks or wireless communication, using a “gap of air” to create an extra layer of security against hacks and exploits.

How Does An Air-Gapped Wallet Work?

Air-gapped wallets use scannable QR codes or micro-SD cards for transactions without the internet or wireless communication. Micro-SD cards are removable memory cards that store transaction data.

Air-gapped wallets often use software applications on computers that allow for Partially Signed Bitcoin Transactions (PSBTs) for Bitcoin or other partially signed transactions for various cryptocurrencies.

Let’s explore the process of making a Bitcoin transaction using an air-gapped wallet..

Creating a Partially Signed Bitcoin Transaction (PSBT)

To make a transaction, a user typically uses their Bitcoin wallet on an online device to specify the recipient’s Bitcoin address and the amount to be sent. However, because the online device does not have access to the user’s private key, it can only create a partially signed transaction called a PSBT. This PSBT contains all the transaction information except the digital signature, which can only be added by the user’s private key.

Signing the transaction

To transfer the unsigned transaction to the user’s air-gapped wallet, they can either scan a QR code or save the transaction as a file and read it with a micro-SD card. The air-gapped wallet contains the private key and signs the transaction offline. It’s worth noting that the air-gapped wallet is never connected to the internet or wireless communication, protecting the private key from potential threats.

Broadcasting the transaction

After being fully signed, the transaction is sent back to the online device through a QR code or micro-SD card. Then, the online device will transmit the signed transaction to the Bitcoin network for confirmation by miners and recording on the blockchain, just like any other transaction.

Are Air-Gapped Wallets More Secure?

Although air-gapped wallets are commonly believed to be the most secure type of crypto wallet, recent research challenges this notion. This is because for a wallet to transfer cryptocurrency, it still needs to interact with a computer. Usually, an air-gapped wallet uses a software application on a computer that supports PSBTs, or other types of partially signed transactions for various cryptocurrencies.

To initiate a transaction, the user can generate an “unsigned transaction” using the companion app. The unsigned transaction can either be encoded as a QR code and scanned using the hardware wallet or saved as a file to be read from a microSD card. However, it is advisable to use the QR code method for security reasons.

The hardware wallet uses its private keys to sign the transaction and then shows it to the computer either through a QR code or microSD file storage. Afterward, the computer application can send the signed transaction to the network.

So, yes , it would be right to say that air-gapped wallets are much more secure as compared with other crypto wallets. However, it would be wrong to say that they are completely immune to attacks.

The QR Code and MicroSD Vulnerabilities of Air-Gapped Wallets

Hackers can install a program on microSD cards that can monitor or write PSBT files, especially in the case of Bitcoin transactions. Additionally, both the microSD cards and USB drivers that interact with them on the computer can be hacked due to the presence of a miniature computer inside the card.

QR codes can be vulnerable to attacks through various means such as the images present on the phone’s camera, the camera’s firmware, the QR code rendering software, and other forms of malware. However, it is highly unlikely that surveillance cameras or infrared cameras can obtain the QR code information of a transaction.

Researchers have tested and succeeded in exploiting various vulnerabilities, such as accessing air-gapped wallets using radio signals from a computer’s video card, electromagnetic emissions from USB devices, and sounds produced by hard drives.

Although air-gapped wallets are much more secure than non-air-gapped ones, they are not completely immune to attacks. Thus, each user must weigh the trade-off between security and ease-of-use when choosing between air-gapped and non-air-gapped wallets, as there is no definitive answer as to which one is better.

Let’s take a look at some common types of air-gapped wallets.

Types of Air-Gapped Wallets

The most common types of air-gapped wallets include:

Air-gapped hardware wallets

These devices are hardware wallets created specifically for storing private keys offline. They enable transactions to occur without exposing the private keys to wireless communications or online environments. Typically, they have a digital screen for displaying transaction information and physical or touch buttons for manually approving transactions.

Air-gapped computers

An air-gapped wallet involves dedicating a computer solely for storing private keys and signing transactions. This computer is usually never connected to the internet. To transfer transactions to this computer, a USB stick is commonly used. Similarly, signed transactions are transferred out the same way. This method may require a higher level of technical knowledge and can be more complicated.

Air-gapped smartphones

A smartphone can serve as an air-gapped wallet, just like air-gapped computers. The process involves resetting the phone to its factory settings without an internet connection. The wallet software is then installed using an SD card or similar methods. However, setting this up may be complicated and requires advanced technical skills.

Choosing the Right Air-Gapped Wallet

Before selecting an air-gapped wallet, crypto investors should take into account certain factors.

Compatibility

Before choosing a wallet, make sure it supports the cryptocurrencies you want to store. Not all wallets can hold every type of cryptocurrency, as some are specific to only certain ones, such as Bitcoin. Be sure to verify if the wallet you are interested in supports the currencies you plan to use.

Reputation and reviews

To determine if the wallet is trustworthy, check its reputation and read reviews from other users in the crypto community on platforms like Twitter, Discord, and Reddit. The support and trust from the crypto community should be taken into account, as it is an essential factor. Reliable and secure wallets are those with an established reputation and a strong community presence.

You should think about buying a wallet from a well-established brand that has a good reputation for being secure, dependable, and providing excellent customer service.

Development community

Check the wallet’s development community on platforms like GitHub and monitor for continual updates. If the community is active, it suggests that the wallet is being regularly maintained, and it may receive bug fixes and security enhancements.

User experience

Think about how easy it is to use the wallet and how the user interface is designed. A user-friendly and intuitive interface can make it simpler for you to manage your funds.

The Best Air-Gapped Wallets

Ellipal Titan

The Ellipal Titan is a popular air-gapped wallet that was introduced early on to the crypto market. It’s a hardware wallet with a large screen, similar in size to a smartphone. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The wallet has a durable metal casing that provides a premium and robust feel, according to many users.

The Ellipal Titan wallet, similar to other wallets on the list, is completely air-gapped and does not use Bluetooth or WiFi. It relies solely on QR codes and is powered by a battery. Furthermore, the wallet has no USB port to prevent hacking attempts. However, the Ellipal Titan offers additional security measures, such as anti-tamper and self-destruct features, to prevent physical hacking. If the wallet self-destructs, the owner can still access their funds using a seed recovery phrase. The Ellipal Titan supports more than 10,000 coins and NFTs.

SafePal S1

The SafePal S1 wallet is an air-gapped wallet that relies on QR codes and does not offer access through RFID, Bluetooth, or WiFi. It has gained popularity after receiving an endorsement from Binance. The device enables the management of an unlimited number of tokens, all within a single device. It provides support for over 58 blockchains and their respective tokens, with continuous additions to the supported list. There is no limit to the storage capacity for cryptocurrencies. Users have the flexibility to add or remove tokens according to their preferences. Additionally, new tokens can be onboarded through firmware upgrades.

Keystone

Recently, the Keystone wallet has become popular. It’s an air-gapped wallet partly made of metal and with a big color touch screen that feels high-end like the Ellipal wallet. To avoid USB-based exploits, it has a detachable battery instead of USB charging. As with any air-gapped or hardware wallet, it has a companion app for setup and transactions. The Keystone wallet supports 200 blockchains and more than 5,500 tokens. Additionally it supports DeFi activities and NFTs.

Conclusion

Air-gapped wallets are a form of cold storage offering a high level of security for crypto assets. By storing private keys on a device that is never connected to the internet, they substantially reduce the risk of online attacks. There are different types of air-gapped wallets, such as hardware wallets, computers, and smartphones, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Compared to other types of wallets like hot wallets, hardware wallets, and custodial wallets, air-gapped wallets stand out for their security measures. However, they also have their limitations, such as the risk of physical damage or loss and a less intuitive user experience. When choosing an air-gapped wallet, it’s crucial to consider factors like compatibility, reputation, development community, and user experience.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.